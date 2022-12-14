The Davison Igbinosun Show, presented by The College Corner: Episode 12
Caroline McCready
MPW Digital Producer
Ole Miss cornerback Davison Igbinosun sits down with RebelGrove.com publisher Neal McCready to discuss lessons learned, both on and off the field, in his freshman season.
Also, Igbinosun discusses the Rebels' upcoming TaxAct Texas Bowl date with Texas Tech, Christmas away from his family and much more.
