Ole Miss cornerback Davison Igbinosun will play his first Southeastern Conference game Saturday when No. 14 Ole Miss entertains No. 7 Kentucky (11 a.m., SEC Network).

There will be familiarity for Igbinosun, as he took an official visit to Kentucky weeks before signing with Ole Miss.

He discussed his recruiting, his thoughts on Will Levis and the Wildcats and much more with RebelGrove.com publisher Neal McCready on Episode 5 of The Davison Igbinosun Show, presented by The College Corner.