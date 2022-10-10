Ole Miss cornerback Davison Igbinosun discussed the Rebels' win at Vanderbilt, preparation for Saturday's Southeastern Conference showdown with Auburn ( 11 a.m., ESPN), his adjustments to the college game, his love of cold weather and more with RebelGrove.com publisher Neal McCready on this edition of The Davison Igbinosun Show, presented by The College Corner.

The College Corner is your one-stop Rebel shop with two locations in the Jackson, Miss., area. In Ridgeland, The College Corner is next to Fleet Feet and in Flowood, it’s next to Half Shell. If you don’t live in Jackson, visit The College Corner at collegecornerstore.com plus you can find them on Facebook and Instagram.

Whether you are tailgating in Oxford or home-gating with friends and family, The College Corner has you covered for gameday. They have the largest selection of Rebel gear in central Mississippi.