The Rebels lost one of their two in-state commitments earlier this week when George County's MJ Daniels decided to open things back up. But, as we have told you, this new staff has cast the net all over the country and are not just focusing within the state lines. With that said, there is still some talent in the Magnolia State in the 2021 cycle and Lane Kiffin and his new staff are in on several of them.

So, as the calendar turns to June and the players start to slowly return to campus and the smallest inkling of normalcy rears its head, let's take a look at the eight names that I think you need to know in Mississippi and where things stand right now.