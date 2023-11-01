It's time for The Mailbag, Edition 250. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From larryjoe1979: If you could start a podcast with 1 former coach(still retired) of Ole Miss and/or Auburn, who would be first on the wish list and who would be last? #RIPMatthewPerry

That's easy. The first would be Andy Kennedy. That would be epic. He could converse with so many different types of people. The last would likely be Hugh Freeze. I just don't think it would ever get past the surface. That's not a knock on Freeze, by the way. I just don't think it would be a good show.

From SaladThunder: Would you rather go on a retreat with A&M yell leaders, or drink a case of beer in a jacuzzi with Chuck while watching Days of our Lives?

I have a suspicion that the yell leaders are actually really sharp kids. They probably have their stuff together more than we'd all like to admit. I suspect, if we're being serious, they're really impressive kids. I hate the whole routine and don't get it, but I'd be shocked if they're not really bright kids who will do big things in life. Chuck and I have very different approaches, but he revolutionized this genre of sports media. He truly did. And while he and I have had our differences, I harbor no ill will. I think he viewed me as a threat and treated me as such, but that's business. I get it. You fight for yours. I underestimated how that would go when I first got here. In hindsight, It made me better. I respect the fight. I'm a fighter also. People told me I couldn't do this my way. I proved them wrong. He helped sharpen my resolve in that regard.

From chattreb: Private universities have proven that they can fund to compete for championships and build nice facilities. Vanderbilt has yet to make that commitment as of yet. Now if that super 60 ever decides to break off from the NCAA, I would bet unless some changes are made In Nashville that Vanderbilt would not make the cut. Money is not the issue for them, so why do you think that they have not made the commitment to compete in football?

I disagree. I think Vanderbilt, Duke, Stanford, etc., will all basically have a spot because there are a lot of liberal elites in high places who will make that call. However, without regulation, those schools are simply not positioned to compete. Frankly, even with regulation, those schools probably won't compete because they don't really have a taste for winning. They just want to be approved in their little bubbles. Vanderbilt could, but its leadership is obsessed with other things. Vanderbilt's athletics director is one of those social justice warriors. She's trying to raise NIL money for a currently non-existent women's volleyball program. The president would like to reassign her but she loves the visibility that comes with that job. The president is likely afraid he'd lose that public battle in this climate. Any criticism of the athletics director is met with the full force of the elite liberal establishment. Rinse and repeat. Those schools are full of smart people with no street smarts at all. If they could ever galvanize their people in the direction of football, they'd be dangerous, but there's not a single pragmatic bone in their collective bodies.

From hattiesburgreb: Dinner and a movie with Hugh, eat a bowl of Mayo, or a road trip to Miami with Rosebowl to see his favorite rock group?

I'd have dinner with Hugh. He and I could have a very surface level conversation, a couple of cocktails and be fine. My second choice would be Miami. I hate mayo that much.

From DeuceMccluster22: As a movie buff, I’ve come across two movies in my day that should be studied at most colleges as an entire course itself: the shining and castaway.Everytime I see castaway I have more and more questions and see things I didn’t see before.This video made me ask myself was Kelly cheating on Chuck before his accident bc she remarried and had a kid that was of an older age when he returned that left you to believe that happen very quickly upon Chucks accident…the video also throws some stuff out to ponder.Thoughts?

Oh, wow. I never caught any of that in the times I watched this movie. Now, I want to go back and watch it again with this in mind. That's really deep. It makes me appreciate the film even more. I always thought the line about the NFL team in Tennessee was odd. Now I understand. My mind is blown, to be honest.

From DBROTC: What are your top 5 funnest/most exciting NBA teams to watch this season? I’m a life long Heat fan and they aren’t in my top five except when they just prove everyone wrong in the postseason. I love watching the Beam team for some reason and I’m watching Steph’s Warriors for as long as we have the privilege to watch the generational shooter that he is.

First, let me say how much I enjoy watching the Nuggets and Celtics play. It's beautiful basketball. After that, the most fun teams to follow -- for me -- this year are Oklahoma City, Orlando, Dallas, New Orleans and Utah. I love watching young teams try to build. I love watching the Luka/Kyrie thing and the Pelicans are fascinating.

From TX via TN Rebel: Did Vandy Coach Lea do his alumni base a disservice by not attempting a FG late in the game on the 4th and 5 that would have covered the Vegas spread if the kicker made it? I asked a Vandy fan and he was unhappy with the decision to go for it on 4th down. Seems like there is some truth to the moral victory theory when it comes to gambling on your team...

No, it's his job to do what's best for his team. In that moment, going for a touchdown was best for his team.

From Kylethehoss: How do you think the founding fathers of this country would judge us for the last 8 years of a country. Biden? Trump?

I think they'd be sick. I think they'd wonder why they gave up so much to fight for something that so many Americans now despise. We should be able to do so much better. Just this morning, I checked my account and saw how much of my money last month went to taxes. It's infuriating. We're paying for Ukraine (in my opinion, because politicians on both sides of the aisle are being blackmailed) and now a looming war in the Middle East, all while there's an invasion at the southern border and multiple domestic crises at home. The debt is soaring. The media has become a propaganda arm and there's a rising sense of mistrust of the government. When you read about Washington, Jefferson, Hamilton, Adams, Monroe and the like and you realize how much thought and sacrifice went into the founding of this nation and what they envisioned and then see what we're becoming, it's depressing.

From Arsqldba: You guys pick games in the article each week. You and Tyler pick games on the pod. I'm not sure if you actually wager any money on picks for sure.I've wagered more regularly this year than any I can remember and I'm wondering if there's something about this year that is different. I didn't wager much last year so I can't recall.Maybe you and Tyler answer this together, but has this year been a unicorn with the amount of parity in the NFL and NCAA games? Picking Philly and SF for a few weeks was easy money, and that's not the case any more. There doesn't seem to be a solid NFL pick that hits frequently. The Iowa under was gold last year I believe.Do you think next year will continue to bring even more parity because it's got to level off at some point you'd think?

I don't bet my money. I don't know football well enough to do that. I'd be a nervous wreck and I'd feel tremendous guilt losing money on football when it could go to my family. This time of the year, I'm hardly even watching what I don't cover because the NBA has started and I'm following it more closely. I think parity is going to be more commonplace in the college game moving forward. As for the NFL, it's built on parity. Picking NFL games is hard.

From mr troy: What is a super chat?

A donation to a YouTube stream. About 52 percent of it goes to the creators. The rest goes to Google. In livestream parlance, a super chat is a sign of support and also a way for the viewer to have his or her question move to the top of the list to be answered. There are multiple livestreamers who make a living off super chats. We've never really been able to get any real traction in that regard, mostly because work and life schedules make weekly appointment livestreams difficult to maintain.

From cctrey5: 1.) Worse trade: the Titans shipping off AJ Brown, or Denver bringing in Russell Wilson?2.) What actors do you associate with a particular character that they played? As in you come across a picture of an actor or see them in a movie and you say, “Oh, that’s (fill in the blank).”

The Titans trading Brown was a colossal error, one that might haunt the franchise for years. He's a Hall of Fame wide receiver. As for actors, I don't know that I do that. I just sort of accept that they're actors and move along. I also don't watch a lot of TV or movies.

From M.O.B. Rebel: Is there a hard date the NCAA has to decide on the basketball transfers or is it likely to trickle into the season?

No. Keith Carter told me Monday things are proceeding but there's no timetable.

From Omiss50: If Texas A&M moves on from Jimbo at the conclusion of another 8-4 season who are the realistic candidates in your opinion ? The A&M job has to be very appeasing to a lot of big name coaches especially in the NIL era.

Well, 8-4 means he beats Ole Miss or LSU, which likely means he makes it. But to answer your question, I really don't know. Who moves the needle enough to justify a $70 million buyout? I mean, think about that. On the flip side, it's a job with unlimited resources and tons of coaches would love to at least listen. Still, no one has really done it. It's an interesting job.

From FWEBB: Knowing what he knows now, would CLK spend the $$$ used for Spencer Sanders differently? If so, at what position (s)?