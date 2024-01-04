It's time for Edition 257 of The Mailbag, presented by Art Hays of Sotheby's International Realty. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From Salad Thunder: So if Michigan wins the whole thing won’t there be a huge Asterisk for cheating?

In today's news cycle? Nah. I mean, some will try to minimize it or devalue it, but no, I think most will just view them as the team that emerged in a year where there wasn't one dominant team.

From calhountubbs: Have you had time to think about how the prospect of covering a playoff contender might change your business plans? Coverage plans? Content?

Not enough time, but yes, we've started talking about it, and I've certainly thought about it. I don't know that it will change our business plan, per se. I doubt we deviate a ton from what we've done over the previous 16 years. The numbers say it's working, so... Does it change coverage plans? It very well could. How that all goes down and what that looks like, I can't say just yet. Because I just don't know.

From nye-tup: What are the instructions given to AP voters? To vote for the best team that week? That season? To rank how the teams would perform the next week?I ask because with injuries and opt outs the bowls have been unusual. Could someone ignore the Orange Bowl because the opt outs? Could they rank FSU like the QB isn’t hurt?I fear the answer is the voters can do anything but i wanted to ask.

I haven't been an AP voter since 2005, I think, so I can't remember. There weren't a lot of hard and fast rules. So to answer your questions, yes, they absolutely could. I can tell you most voters took their ballots very seriously. I know I did.

From coachnuke: 1.With this new ruling about unlimited transfers, why doesn`t NCAA set up three tiers for athletes to know what type of scholarship they are signing? Tier 1 Division 1, 1 free transfer with all the perks, D2 , 2 free transfers, D3 unlimited transfers immediately eligible, which they already have? 2. Why didn`t the NCAA say in court in W.Va. , the player can play immediately there are 400 DIII schools, so he can transfer as many times as he wants.

I'm not smart enough to answer that. No one wants to be the person or the entity that takes any privileges away from the athletes. Right now, they have all of the power, and I don't see that changing. But again, I'm not a legal scholar, and I don't know enough to effectively interpret the law in these cases.

From North Tampa Rebel: Now that the season is over, how did you end up deciding which road games to attend and how you plan to attend next season? Is it worth your time and expense?

Let's see. Chase went to Tulane. I didn't go to Alabama because we decided if Ole Miss won, a postgame show would be best and if they lost, no one would read anything anyway. Neither of us went to Auburn because it was Chi O dad's weekend at Arkansas and I didn't want to miss it. Chase stayed in Oxford to host the show. I ended up writing a column and getting on the show with him anyway. I didn't go to Georgia (same reason as Alabama). We didn't go to Mississippi State because we didn't want to. I went to the bowl game because there was going to be a ton of media availability and I thought --- rightly -- it would be worth it. Moving forward, we're still wrestling with it. I don't know that I know the answer, but I'm inclined to travel to the games next year. Ole Miss plays at Wake Forest, South Carolina, LSU, Arkansas and Florida. My guess is, if the team is as good as I think it will be, each game will be bigger than the next. We'll try to cover it from all angles. But again, we haven't locked anything down yet.

From chattreb: What were your overall impressions of the Peach Bowl? How did they treat the press and how was the professionalism of their organization?

On their survey, they asked for feedback. I tried to think of something -- anything -- negative. I couldn't come up with anything. It was incredible how great they were to us. If they're that good to media, I can't imagine how good they were to players, coaches, administration and the like.

From kylethehoss: I’ve been listening to the JFK podcast that you were talking about and had a question. Do you think Lee Harvey Oswald knew they were going to kill Kennedy that day? Do you think he was in the break room the entire time?

I'm so all over the place on the JFK thing right now. I don't know what to think. The thing that really got my wheels spinning was Oswald entering the Texas Theatre. If he were hiding, he'd have gone some place by himself. Instead, he went and sat by people already in the theatre and moved around, like he was looking for his contact. If that's true, he was part of some organization.

From Levi275: Now that we have a full sample size, you’re a NFL GM are you taking Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels in R1? Do you opt for a day 2 pick and go with Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix? Does Cam Ward factor in to day 2 now that he surprised and declared for the draft?

Thank God it's not my call. If it were, I would take Williams and pray to the football gods above. There's just so much talent there. I do like Maye a lot and I'd be thrilled with Daniels as well. Penix does some cool stuff. I'd be afraid to count on Nix as my guy.

From StanBReb: Over your lifespan, are there any New Year’s Resolutions have you’ve kept?

No, I'm not a resolution guy. I think they set you up for disappointing failure.

From FairRiverReb: After Dart announced he was coming back, Tyler Jordan tweeted something to the effect of “just need one more now”. Kiffin retweeted it and responded with “3”.Presumably he’s referring to 3 more players that we are trying to get to come back? Would that be Q, Bentley, and ???

Well, now we know that wasn't for Judkins, at the very least. Haha.

From gorverebs18: Are you expecting anymore staff changes (ie: departures)?

I know of nothing specifically, but yes, we're always expecting changes in this day and age.

From AustinEpting: Les Miles & Ed Orgeron won national championships at LSU. (Obviously Saban was the best). Brian Kelly is a more competent head coach, yet may not be best fit at LSU. What/who is the best fit at LSU if any?

I'm of the opinion that LSU is an elite gig, but I'm not sure their NIL is as healthy as it needs to be at this point. So if they're going to be dependent on recruiting Louisiana and Texas and such, they better get someone who understands that culture.

From DBROTC: The Fiesta Bowl yesterday was proof that the highest ranked G5 champion doesn’t belong in the 12 team CFP. I think the solution would be for there to be a play-in game on December 14th (the same day as Army-Navy; sandwiched between Conference Championship weekend and the First Round campus games on Dec. 19/20) between the highest ranked G5 champion and the last team out of the CFP. It fits perfectly in the calendar to give these teams a week to prepare for that game and 5-6 days to go on the road to a First Round campus host. Hell, we’ll even let the G5 team host the P5 team. This year, Oklahoma would have went to Liberty with this proposal. The winner then would have went to Tallahassee to play Florida State in the First Round. Do you accept this as a solution to the G5 inclusion? Are you signing up for this? I think America would be locked in to that game if kick-off happened immediately at the conclusion of Army-Navy.