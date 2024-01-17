It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Art Hays of Sotheby's International Realty, Edition 259. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From GoodbyeTadPad: How's the knee?Do you think 10-9/10-10 (however they get there....SECT included) gets OM an invitation to the NCAAT?

I think it's OK. Pretty stiff, still pretty swollen, but I'm doing my exercises and staying off of it. My sanity is being tested. As for Ole Miss, I think 10 SEC wins locks the Rebels into the tournament. Nine could do it, but that might make for some nervous nights over the last week or so.

From Ptomely1: Where does Kelvin Bolden fit on the coaching staff? I think we all assumed he would promote from his current role to an on field coaching position, but this past week it was announced that Cox would be coaching the TE's. Bolden has been a very pivotal staff member for recruiting. Is there a chance that he gets frustrated with Ole Miss for the lack of upward promotion?

With Derrick Nix gone to Auburn, I have to think Bolden is the guy at wide receivers now. He's a terrific recruiter, and Ole Miss can't afford to lose Nix and Bolden in the same cycle.

From chattreb: You have in my opinion correctly mentioned how valuable Judkins was to the OM offense. While he had some flaws (lack of breakaway speed), he was a versatile three down back who ran hard and could hit holes, but most importantly he was durable. As Brad Pitt said in Moneyball, you can not replace Jason Giambi, but you may be able to recreate him in the aggregate. I have confidence that Lane can make it work. Do you, and from thirty thousand feet how do think he can make it happen?

Yes, he can be replaced, but I suspect it'll be by committee more than by just one person. You'll see more guys get carries, more two-tight end sets, more designed quarterback runs, etc. Judkins is a terrific player. He can't just be processed out. He's too good for that, and Ole Miss will have to be creative to replace his productivity.

From RebCJ: Where do you see college football in 5 years? 10 years?

I think I'm the wrong person to answer this. I try to think about it from a fan perspective, and I don't think I'd be very attracted to it. If rosters are turned over by 50 percent or more every year and good players leave for more money and my team takes other teams' players for more money and it's all about nothing but money, I don't see the point in being invested as a fan. Throw in collectives telling me I need to pay the players on top of paying for tickets and merchandise and all of that and I'd be turned off. Yet, everything points towards you guys, the fans, loving it. Ratings are high. Attendance is high. Etc. So my read on it is clearly wrong.

From DBROTC: Is Arizona about to be the biggest loser in the aftermath of Saban’s retirement? They like Ole Miss, had a very successful season and was a popular preseason top 10 team projection in 2024. Probably was going to be the favorite to win the new look BIG XII with all of their expected returning talent. All of that went poof yesterday with their coach filling in the void in Washington. I imagine their stars will either follow him to Seattle or go to the highest bidder. I know a lot of Ole Miss fans were in their feels fearing the worst possible outcome Wednesday evening until Alabama had their man on Friday afternoon. Arizona is living that worst possible outcome.

Arizona is a big loser, but it's possible Alabama is the biggest loser. Players are leaving in an exodus, and the rumors that Alabama is way behind on NIL appear to have some accuracy to them. A lot of talent is leaving the Alabama roster, leaving a new staff very little time to fill the gaps.

From tlpierse: Any aspirations to write a book? What topic would you want to explore?

No, none whatsoever. I don't have the time or the resources to write a book. More importantly, I don't have the talent to write a book. What I would produce, I strongly suspect, would be an absolute embarrassment to me and to my family. I'm not a talented enough writer to write a book of any substance.

From baba yaga1: Should Michigan hire Brian Kelley away from LSU, how likely, in your opinion, is Kiffin to be at the top of their list? And should they come after him how likely is he to take that job considering what he has here at OM with salary, talent etc?

I doubt that's the direction LSU would go. The last time around, LSU wasn't interested in Kiffin. Kiffin is a great coach and he's a great fit for Ole Miss. I think he'd be attracted to LSU, but that job has a lot of demands that Kiffin wouldn't enjoy at all. You've got to press the flesh a bit at LSU and that's not something Kiffin seems to enjoy. That said, if I were giving advice to Ole Miss fans , it would be to just enjoy the run while it lasts and stop obsessing about when it's going to end.

From SaladThunder: When you and your wife aren’t clicking or getting along, what do you do besides exercise?

I mean, we generally get along. We give each other space and I think our relationship benefits from the fact that while she respects what I do for a living, she's not particularly interested in it. She doesn't read what I write or listen to my podcasts, so we talk about other things. I told the story about the day Quinshon Judkins entered the transfer portal. She noticed my phone blowing up and asked what it was all about. When I told her Judkins had entered the portal, she had no idea who he was or why he was significant. I thought to myself at the time that was one of the reasons we work. But my advice when you're having a fight is to go to your separate corners and cool down for a bit. That way you don't say something you don't really mean.

From MGM_Capt: Would you and Siskey ever do a deep dive type recruiting “behind the scenes” type podcast? I don’t care about specifics of players or amounts of money per se. I’d love to know more about the decision processes and logistics of how they happen. TIA.

Yeah, I think we could do that. Tyler would have a much better overall view than I, but we could do that.

From North Tampa Rebel: Now that it appears Trump is on the fast track to the nomination, who do you think he will pick as VP? Who would you like to see? Do you think Biden is actually on the ballot in November and if not, who is?

I know the hot name right now is Ramaswamy, but I don't think Trump is going to put someone on his ticket who could ever upstage him. My guess is he does the politically smart thing and pegs someone from a swing state (Arizona, North Carolina, Wisconsin), but the whole scene these days is difficult to absorb. I maintain hope that he will drop out of the race and clear the path for a candidate who I believe would have a better chance to win. I simply don't believe Trump can win the general election. Too many people hate him. As for the Democrat side, they have a mess on their hands. I think they'd love to move on from Biden, but if they do, they have to figure out how to balance identity politics with Kamala Harris' unpopularity. I once thought it would be Newsome, but he got destroyed by DeSantis in the debate. In short, it's shaping up to be a wild race.

From mattisch: Is it just me, or did The Office never really figure out what to do with Andy? It seems that Ed Helms was too big of a star to cut loose after The Hangover movies, so they just let him around and tried to find stories that could use his musical talents. Andy in a musical, Andy in an a capella group, Andy playing a banjo on almost every episode it seems. It got old really fast, and the “Andy show” are the first ones that have me reaching for the remote.

Helms is a great actor and now that you say it that way, you've got me thinking, but I actually thought they did a good job with Andy on the show. He was a complicated character, and Helms was such a good actor that they built stories around Andy.

From Loblolly7: Has there been any word on whether Judkins and his camp made any attempt to reconcile with OM after they realized how much lower his value was in the open market? Do you have any idea on Beard’s current feelings on the Ole Miss job today vs when he took the job? In other words, is he pleased with the progress/resources/commitment of the program as a whole, or are there frustrations/hurdles to overcome?

No. I think there were some cold feet on Judkins' side, but they weren't going to grovel. In the end, if my sourcing is right, they got a nice NIL deal at Ohio State. As for Beard, I haven't really met him on a personal level, so I have no idea how he feels about the Ole Miss job. I will say, I think people better prepare themselves for his name flying around a lot in March. There will be openings and his name will come up prominently in searches.

From BogueChittoReb: Do you see Keith Carter remaining in his role as AD at Ole Miss for many years to come? Or do you think he would jump ship to another university if the right situation presented itself?

I don't know him personally, but he doesn't strike me as the type to look to leave. He seems like a guy who loves Ole Miss immensely and feels loyalty toward it. I mean, maybe some school offers him a deal he can't refuse or something like that, but he seems like a lifer to me. He's done an amazing job at Ole Miss.

From BeijingReb: Turned 26 today. I’m a single law school graduate currently working and studying for the bar exam. My life is quite boring. I live 5 hours from my closest family and friends. I have a tremendous amount of student loan debt. Since turning 18, I’ve only had the privilege to vote in some of the most contested election cycles in recorded American history. I don’t make nearly enough money to even think about taking the next logical steps in life (marriage, kids, home ownership, investing in a retirement fund). I’m not sure how things were when you were 26, but I’m sure you had things which weren’t going well that weren’t in your control. How can I keep a positive attitude moving forward when every day feels like another step towards an inevitable collapse? And no I don’t need better help. Thanks!