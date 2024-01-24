It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Art Hays of Sotheby's International Realty, Edition 259. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...

Art Hays

Advertisement

The Mailbag is presented by Art Hays of Sotheby’s International Realty. Are you thinking of making a move? Put the power of Sotheby's International Realty to work for you. As a licensed agent with Sotheby's International Realty and a supporter of all things Ole Miss, Art can help you buy or sell in your home town, or anywhere in the world, at no charge to you (seriously). Call and ask Art how. Call 612-805-5929 or email Art at Art Hays at arthur.hays@lakesmn.com.

From tlpierse: What do you attribute OM's inability to add o-line depth via the transfer portal. Is it simply OM not willing to pay a certain amount of money coupled with their evaluation of the o-line talent in the portal?

I just think they've set a budget and have adhered to it. Other schools have, in their view, overpaid for players on the offensive line. That said, I suspect they'll be relatively happy with their OL haul by the time the season arrives.

From chattreb: have read several national and OM beat writers take Ross Bjork over the coals for falling upward again. Now while he could be a little smirk and condescending at times, he was always good to me. While he was at OM, he spearheaded and we built a lot of facilities. His hires were a mixed bag, and some of his choices were controversial, but did he have any control over Andy Kennedy’s lack of contract renewal, and control over the hiring of Matt Luke, and real choice whether to fire a successful Sugar Bowl winning coach? At A&M, he was faced with the mess of the Scott Woodward Jimbo Fisher contract twice, that again he had to be the good soldier and take the bullet. Heck when he tried to hire Stoops, he got his hands slapped. Basically, Ross is good at taking bullets. Do you think that is why he was attractive to Ohio State?

I always liked Ross, even when he wasn't happy with me. He was accessible and a straight-shooter, and I liked that. Obviously, he was overruled by a poor chancellor a couple of times and he took those hits. I can't speak to what happened at Texas A&M. But yes, he's a good face of an organization and he's willing to take bullets. He's also been ahead of the pack on NIL, and I suspect that attracted Ohio State as well.

From North Tampa Rebel: Assuming Harbaugh is going NFL, who are your top 5 College head coaches (football)?

I'm the wrong person for this. I'm not good at stuff like this. I'd go with, in no particular order: Kirby Smart, Mike Norvell, Lane Kiffin, Steve Sarkisian and Dan Lanning. Like I said, I'm not good at this, so I asked my friend and podcast partner, Tyler Siskey, for his. Here it is: Kirby Smart, Mat Rhule, Dan Lanning, Steve Sarkisian, Lane Kiffin... in no particular order. Honorable mention: Chris Kleiman, Mike Norvell, Jeff Brohm, Mark Stoops, Eli Drinkwitz

From Charger Rebel: While you're laid up in your house, can we get an NBA centric podcast? Live show, have a guest on, let's talk ball.

I doubt it. My experience is when I write about or talk about the NBA much at all, it's met with a lot of animosity, so I try to avoid it as much as I can. This time of year, when things are a little slow, I sometimes add an NBA thought. I certainly did this past weekend. Still, I think the majority of readers and listeners don't want NBA-centric content.

From Levi275: Advice for first time dog owners? Any books on dog training you’d recommend prior to picking up the puppy?

I'm certainly no expert. I would highly recommend that you do obedience training for your puppy. Also, make sure you really have the time for a puppy. They require attention and time. Also, I have found crate training really works.

From Hill Rebs: As a dad that understands the importance of connecting with daughters why do you have such a gripe with the kelce/tswift thing? I get chiefs fatigue but dads and daughters all over the country now have a common interest.

It's a good question. First, I don't like the Chiefs. So that's part of it. Second, I just think the networks are overdoing it. That said, you make a great point. With my girls, it would take a lot more than Taylor Swift to get them to watch the NFL. My girls are just not into sports at all, so I hadn't thought about it from your perspective. Your question makes me re-think the whole thing.

From DBROTC: Being that you consume a ton of NBA content as well as a good amount of SEC basketball, what players around the conference do you consider “must watch”? I enjoy watching Rob Dillingham and after seeing Zvonimir Ivisic’s legendary debut, I’ll probably watch every Kentucky game going forward.

Dillingham for sure. Ivisic as well. He was amazing versus Georgia. Both are considered top-10 picks. I really like Reed Sheppard. He's such a smart player and he's sneaky good defensively. I like Dalton Knecht, though his age is going to hurt him in the draft. Going into the season, I was really high on Arkansas' Trevon Brazile, but it's clear he's not the same player since his ACL injury. I really like Grant Nelson at Alabama but his NBA stock seems to be falling.

From awrebel: Is Nikki Haley actually a republican/conservative?? She terrifies me…

I think she's a bit of a uni-party candidate, if you will. She has no path to the nomination, so I really haven't given her a lot of thought. I had hoped DeSantis would gain traction, but he never did. It's clear Trump is going to be the Republican nominee, for better or for worse (I suspect for worse, as I think a Kamala Harris presidency will be an unprecedented disaster).

From papirebel: Seeing what has gone down the last two weeks at Alabama with Saban retiring, hiring DeBoer, and the mass exodus of players, do agents use that as a bargaining chip to get coaches even more money? If I am Jimmy Sexton, wouldn’t it be smart to go to Keith Carter and demand more money so that Kiffin won’t leave and take his players with him? If a place like Alabama can’t survive losing players, Ole Miss doesn’t seem to stand a chance to keep players in Oxford. Or am I way off base and Ole Miss’ NIL situation is much better than Alabama’s NIL?

Sure, agents use movement elsewhere as leverage for their clients. That's their job. That said, one can overplay that hand. As for Sexton, I don't think he is going to athletics directors and holding them hostage over threats. Athletics directors have to decide what a coach is worth and what it would cost if said coach left. What happened at Alabama could happen anywhere and likely will eventually happen at Ole Miss (and everywhere else, for that matter).

From Kylethehoss: Does each school have an office at SEC Headquarters? Kinda like an embassy in a foreign country?

No, I don't think so. They do hold plenty of meetings at the SEC office, so the schools get plenty of face time with the commissioner and other league officers in Birmingham.

From wcrowlen: Let’s assume a couple things. First, Chris Beard draws the attention of a few big name programs in March. (Not a difficult assumption to make).Second, staying at Ole Miss and building something unique is something he cares about. (The assumption nobody knows because he hasn’t talked about it).Third, the decision comes down to financial things. (Salary and NIL budget).Fourth, Ole Miss can’t get him into top 10 salary range, and arguably shouldn’t because Cal makes as much as Lane and that’s not doable for us.Those things said - how committed would Ole Miss be to keeping him, and can we do that? How much does it take NIL wise to build a roster that’s competitive in the top 1/3 to 1/4 of the league? For example - say Louisville comes calling and the deal is somewhere in the $4-$5 million range for salary. Can we get into a salary range and NIL amount that makes it competitive to stay, and do you get the sense the administration is willing to make that happen?

Those are a lot of assumptions. Frankly, my brain isn't sharp enough to think about all of that. I'll instead say this: I think there will be suitors for Beard this spring and Ole Miss will have to work hard to keep him long-term. The Louisville rumors are out there already and that job could have a ripple effect that includes more Beard mentions. Ole Miss has proven it will pay. Can Ole Miss compete at the highest levels in the NIL space in college basketball? I don't know that answer. I don't know Beard, but I suspect he feels real loyalty to Ole Miss and would love to build something here. That said, he's at a point in his career where if he could return to a blue-blood basketball program, he'd have to give that serious consideration.

From rebel5890: Was watching Bill Maher show the other night and find him quite refreshing since he has gone much more towards the middle. Anyways, his monologue was 2024 hopefully becoming a return to sanity. With the need to eliminate the far right and far left voices and using common sense as a path forward. I found myself nodding in agreement throughout the segment. Question is that possible with another polarizing president whether it be trump or Biden? And do you ever see a future where the middle binds together against the crazies on both sides?

Right now, the middle has been silenced. We're on the precipice of a race between a former president who will be 78 years old and is wildly unpopular with a large segment of the populace going against an 82-year-old president who is wildly unpopular with a large segment of the populace. How did we get here? If nothing else -- and there's a lot else -- they're too old. One has multiple criminal cases against him right now and the other should, unless you're naive enough to ignore "the big guy" references in his filthy son's myriad of issues. I keep thinking people will come to their senses, but I think my field is extremely complicit with keeping things the way they are and the general public is just stupid.

From RedRiverRebel: Does a player that transfers twice and then goes pro or or drops out of school get counted against the graduation rate of his original school?

That's a great question. I don't know that answer. I don't know how any school is going to keep up with graduation rates moving forward.

From Fabius: Near, did you ever learn the reason(s) we had such a mediocre rushing attack for most of September? It was a concern even against Mercer. Was the scheme changed, was Judkins a problem, was it a combination of things?

It was two-fold. Quinshon Judkins wasn't healthy and the offensive line wasn't performing well. Judkins was frustrated with the offensive line and he was vocal in that displeasure. The offensive line, in turn, wasn't happy with Judkins. As I always say, they're not football robots. Stuff got ugly. To everyone's credit, when the season was on the line after the Alabama game, everyone pulled in the same direction, engineered a couple of fourth-quarter comebacks and well, you know the rest.

From recreb22: Do you believe the Caitlin Clark incident is the impetus to greater security restrictions in college stadiums and arenas?

No. If fans want to storm the court badly enough, they'll storm the court. Same for stadiums. The security people can only do so much.

From StanBReb: When looking for a place to book a vacation, what are your non-negotiable amenities and what would fall into a desired perk/amenity category for you?

I haven't been on a vacation -- a real vacation -- in quite some time. I don't know. If I go to the beach, I absolutely want access to a pool. But no, I don't have a big list of amenities. Getting away for a real vacation has proven to be very difficult for me.

From RebelSandman: Is Wembanyama’s rookie year the best in the last 30 years — basically since Shaq’s rookie year?19.9 ppg10.1 rpg3.2 bpg2.9 asissts46%/30%/80% from the field.In only 28.8 minutes per game.

Statistically, yes. However, this year, I'd argue there's another rookie who's been far more impactful. The Thunder's Chet Holmgren has turned Oklahoma City into a title contender in his rookie year. He doesn't have the same usage rate as Wemby, but my goodness, he's been an elite player. They're both special players, likely generational talents.

From LRush1989: Do you have any insight on if some of these NIL deals are incentive structured? In the instance of a DL, a guaranteed base salary (helps offset risk of injury) then $10K per game played, $5K per sack, $1K per solo tackle, etc Maybe this sounds dumb, but I would work harder if incentivized. Edit to add some more wasted brain space:I see how a bonus structure could promote selfish behavior in certain positions/situations. Perhaps finding a total performance metric (not necessarily PFF, but something along those lines) that if exceeded produces a bonus would be better.A lot of NFL deals have incentives so would be a good primer

NIL deals can't be performance-based. That's strictly against the rules.

From dawsonreb: My 9 year old son has started a weekly neighbor hood newspaper… any tips you can give him from Scoops?

You'll never know how much I despise that nickname. It's horrible. As for your son, that's great that he's learning to write. Being able to communicate verbally and in writing is going to set him apart from most of his classmates moving forward. However, don't let him pursue a journalism career down the road. The field is dead.

From M.O.B. Rebel: When you have the time for it, can you please do a War Room type update for hoops recruiting. We desperately need rebounders and alpha scorers. TIA