It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Art Hays of Sotheby's International Realty, Edition 261. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From TupeloReb99: Kansas City chiefs or San Francisco 49rs? Super Bowl mvp?(Giving you a chance to pick Mahomes this time 🤣)

I'm betting on the Chiefs. I'm done trying to be cute. Mahomes, the whole Taylor Swift thing, all of it. I've got the Chiefs by 90.

From chattreb: I have met coach Yo a couple of times and she could not have been any nicer. While I can not say for certain, I suspect that her recent comments stemmed more from the general frustration with the current state women’s basketball rather than anything Ole Miss related. Very much of my discretionary income and time is spent on sports. I follow (in order of preference ) College Football, Atlanta Braves Baseball, certain college basketball and baseball games, golf, and the NFL playoffs and US National team soccer. I do not follow the NFL regular season games nor and NBA nor and women’s basketball. Now if I had family or friends playing in the NFL, NBA or whatever women’s league I would, but my favorites consume more time than I really need to spend. Now for years, I have had preached to me how great the woman’s game is, and I should follow it. Disney sports network promote and carry it, and from my understanding the NBA has had to finance it in the past. The point being, I am sure that women’s basketball is a good game for some, it has not caught on with me and a lot of people for whatever reasons. I think that is the issue at hand that caused the controversy this week. What say you?

Respectfully, I'm kind of done with the topic. I think she was frustrated at the lack of a crowd and it dovetailed with an outlet she doesn't like pointing out that her program bled money. So she vented. Like I've said, I get her frustration. I'm sure she genuinely feels the sport is on the rise and is under appreciated. I disagree with her, but I understand and respect her passion.

From North Tampa Rebel: If you had to “Buy” a non-playoff team (NFL) for next year, who would you take. And if you had to sell a divisional round team.

I'd sell Tampa Bay. I think the Bucs caught lightning in a bottle. I might think about selling Philadelphia as well. I'd probably buy Cincinnati. They'll get Joe Burrow back and they'll fix some issues that were glaring this year.

From M.O.B. Rebel: Does 9 SEC wins get us in or do we need 10, in your opinion? I originally thought 22-9 would be enough, but the NET doesn't like us for some reason, causing us to leave no doubt. I think we're capable of winning a couple in the SECT and that will help too.

The computers, as you say, aren't enamored with Ole Miss. I think nine SEC wins is very bubbly. I think 10 gets you in.

From Mark Vols: Do you think of Alabama had hired Lanning, he would have had a better chance to keep their roster together? Recruited most of the guys when he was at UGA, just seems like there wouldn’t have been a mass exodus had Alabama gone that direction.

Yeah, I think so. He would've had more familiarity with the kids on that roster, as you noted. But look, replacing Saban was always going to be a brutal assignment for anyone.

From Cup Connoisseur: When summer practices start for the Ole Miss football team how many RBs do you expect to have on the roster barring injury to Bentley or Reescano?

I think they'll have Diggs, Bentley, Reescano and someone who they'll add in April/May. I feel strongly Ole Miss will add one more back out of the portal before the summer.

From TX via TN Rebel: How should I feel about once again OM women's rifle whooping up on the service academies? On the one hand, I never want OM to lose at anything but on the other, I don't like seeing our military schools lose in one of the areas where they ought to excel.

Yeah, I'm with you. I'm worried if Ole Miss is beating Army or Navy or Air Force in something that is built around accuracy with firearms.

From Robert90: In the last 15 or so years Daddy ball has exploded on the youth level in every sport. Macho dad puts together a team with his son and his sons friends. The son plays, QB, Shortstop or Point Guard. Dad coaches the team and treats his son differently than all other players on the team. Deion Sanders has taken that model and used it at the major college football level. I am amazed every time Deion does something that is so daddy ball and no one questions him. I guess my question is what do you think the locker room culture is like at Colorado?

I've never thought about it that way. I suppose the kids are used to that, as most have been exposed to it throughout childhood. I don't think I'd like the culture around that program, but he's pretty business-like, best I can tell, and I don't think that's all that different from the culture at a lot of programs. Big-time college football is a business. We can glorify it and dance around it, but when you're around it or in it, you realize it's a cutthroat business.

From awrebel: No judgment one way or another but you’ve mentioned that if Carson wanted to join the military you’d have some reservations. If he was offered a full ride to an academy or ROTC scholarship what would your thoughts be? Would the actual service he was joining matter?

I'd have real concerns. I would respect his decision, but I would have real fear at this point of his having a military obligation. I'd say more, but I'd get crucified in some corners if I did, so I'll keep those thoughts to myself. I have the utmost respect for those who attend the service academies, for the record, but I fear our country is on the cusp of a number of conflicts.

From jmbonelli: What are your thoughts on the portal recruiting vs high school recruiting with Lane and company? What are your thoughts on the coaching hires by Kiffin? I hope the knee is well and if you guys have a playoff down here, I’ll come by and visit again.

There's nothing I haven't said already. I think Ole Miss wants to recruit what it can from the top of the high school market and then supplement via the portal. It's worked for Ole Miss. They've won 29 games in three seasons. It's a method that works for them. I suspect it's a formula they'll continue to try to implement.

From Kylethehoss: Will we be at war in the Middle East before the presidential election?

I think we already are.

From rebattorney: In an Athletic mailbag last week, Seth Emerson responded to a question about Vanderbilt’s future in the SEC. https://theathletic.com/5222192/2024/01/24/kalen-deboer-hugh-freeze-vanderbilt-sec-mailbag/ . Along with his opinion that Vandy’s future could be precarious, he also opined that the “Mississippi Schools,” as well as South Carolina, Missouri and others, could be left out of a super conference scenario. Why does this narrative persist with national writers? While State has had its struggles in NIL funding, on-field success, resources, etc. over the last few years, Ole Miss has seen a period of unprecedented success in its history. Why is OM continually lumped in with State? In your view, is this an opinion held by a large segment of national writers, or is this a minority position?

It's lazy. It's really that simple. I mean, look, is there a world where a "super conference" breaks away in football and forms a mini-NFL? Sure, I suppose so. However, Ole Miss -- and Mississippi State and South Carolina and likely Vanderbilt -- would almost certainly be part of that world.

From Levi275: Who do you turn to for advice? How do we balance our desire for guidance with the obvious need to experience failure as a necessary teacher as we learn and grow?

I don't want to name names, but there are a couple of people in my field I talk to regularly for advice, to exchange ideas, to vent, etc. I do agree with you about the benefits of failure as a path to growth. As you likely can figure out, I just don't have a lot of deep conversations with many people anymore. I keep a lot of my innermost thoughts to myself.

From Fat Cat Rebel: Would you vaporize the houthis?

Is there a way to do that without launching into some full-scale war in that part of the country that will claim untold American lives? Sure. They are violent, dangerous and place no real value on life. My hope is cooler heads prevail.

From cagardner: Can an Athletic Director “demote” a head coach that isn’t working out, even if they stay at the same pay rate, rather than fire them and pay their buyout? If the coach doesn’t like their new position, they can always quit. Also, wouldn’t it have been awesome to see Nutt cutting the grass around campus at $2mil/yr?

I mean, sure, an athletics director could demote a head coach. However, that wouldn't be remotely pragmatic.

From nyc-tup: The football gods come down and say, “Neal, neither Biden nor Trump will be president… the winner will be a third-party candidate who is new to politics and made his name in sports.”Would you hope it was Saban, Epstien, or Sankey? What is the three sentence pitch why each would be best?

As much as I appreciate Theo, I think the utter horror he expressed when Hillary Clinton lost in 2016 discounts him in my eyes. I think both Sankey and Saban would probably surround themselves with great people, listen and make firm decisions. I don't have a three-sentence pitch. I just think both would be very solid, pragmatic, informed, decisive leaders.

From Salad Thunder: I've been on an American hero kick. Looking for inspiration and someone to model my life by. I had an easy youth, and learned some hard lessons in my 20's/30's. Theodore Roosevelt's life has been my source for inspo. Such a bad ass. He overcame a lot (even though he grew up in a privileged home) His relative, Frank, is another man I admire. What are you thoughts on the Roosevelts? I'll leave this great quote. It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows the great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat. President Theo R.

That quote is one that is frequently used by coaches and players against media, so it sort of wears me out, as I don't know that Roosevelt was referring to athletics when he uttered those words. That said, as you said, he was the quintessential American badass. He's the type of leader we likely need today, though he'd be viewed as extreme and would be excoriated in today's media climate. So maybe he was onto something with that quote.

From tlpierse: Are you dreading the upcoming empty nest in your household? Do you anticipate it will feel different with your son? Is the key to staying busy in your mind? Curious as to your thoughts on this as I will be in the same position as you in the future.

I'm trying not to dread it. I think this time next year, the dread might be more palpable. When Campbell left, Caroline and Carson were so busy that it was OK. When Caroline left, we had Carson starting high school and all of his soccer and we were still really busy. Now he's getting ready to start looking at some colleges, so perhaps those visits will kick in some of the dread, but I've always subscribed to the theory that I don't own my children. My job was to raise them to be quality people, and I think Laura and I have done that. What does life look like when none of them are here on a daily basis? I think both of us are worried we're going to be really bored. We've pretty much built our lives around our kids, with dance and soccer and all of their activities constituting our "social" life. When all of that is over, I think we both wonder what we'll do. I think it's just going to be a new chapter in life, one that's not written yet. Caroline is on schedule to graduate from college next May, so she'll be turning to a new chapter as well. We're a pretty tight family, so I think I'm trying not to "dread," but rather cherish these days with Carson at home and look forward to seeing how the next chapters play out. It's all part of it, I suppose.

From TennRebel: Is there any actual point in spending more money on baseball stadium renovations? We already have one of the best atmospheres and experiences in the game. It feels like the money would be better suited spent on the roster rather than the building. Especially after seeing that it’s a sport we are just hoping breaks even.

I understand your sentiment, but baseball is important here, and you still have to keep up with your contemporaries.

From Hattiesreb32: Typically in Championship boxing when two fighters go 1-1 in head to head bouts there is public outcry for a 3rd/tie breaking fight. Do you think Clubber Lang deserved to have that tie-breaker and how does this affect Rocky Balboas legacy nearly 40 years later?