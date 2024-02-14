It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Art Hays of Sotheby's International Realty, Edition 263. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From M.O.B. Rebel: Any basketball recruiting news you can share? HSers/portals/etc

Not really. They're waiting on decisions from the high school guys we've reported on, but I've not heard of anything imminent. As for the portal, the expectation is Beard will be very active there, assuming the resources are there to compete in the portal. As for specifics, it's way too early to go there, especially given the reality that the coaching carousel is likely going to take multiple turns here in the next few weeks.

From Levi275: Kentucky is currently 16-7 and #28 in KenPom (as I am typing this). While that’s going to be good enough to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament, it’s disappointing considering that they could have as many as 6 NBA draft picks. If you’re the AD, do you move on from Calipari? If not, what’s the discussion on how he gets Kentucky to achieve what their roster says they should be capable of?

I don't know all the financials of moving on from Calipari, but I do know that's one of those programs that simply must win big. The fans demand it. His problem, I think, is that he's building talented young rosters that take a lot of time to gel, and with so many guys leaving after one or two years, time is a very precious resource. I also think the league is so much better and deeper and it's so much more difficult to accumulate the records their fans expect.

From pcrebel: Can you weigh in with your thoughts on the parrot sitting posts over the weekend? How good of friends would another couple have to be for you to watch their parrot while they go overseas? And what would you do when you find out that the parrot is not master of his domain?

Like I said on the board, it's worth your monthly subscription fee. You never know what you're going to get. I think I'd only parrot-sit for one of my children. As for your third question, I'm not even sure what to say.

From chattreb: You mentioned today about the potential danger of the Tennessee Court case and how if that logic applied to MLB, it would ruin baseball and the Dodgers could buy anyone that they wanted. Now while I agree with you 110 %, how is a judge going to see sports teams and players any differently than people in private industry where you can jump around from job to job at your own discretion?

I don't know. I think everybody is overthinking this, overreacting to a lot of "angst." I just think that a lot of opportunities are going to be lost and then some of the activists who are pushing for all of this revolutionary change are going to wonder what happened.

From plantdoc: With Carson and his OHS teammates playing in what is up to now, probably the biggest game of their career, how are you and your family handling the last few days and today? Do y'all discuss it at will, a little, or just follow the lead with Carson? Any routine pre game meal? Lucky socks?

As you likely know by now, Oxford lost, 4-2. It was an emotional end to a wonderful season and the culmination to some nerve-wracking but oh-so-fun days. In hindsight, I wonder if the push to get a big crowd was a distraction. We got a lot of people there, but our crowd wasn't as loud or as impactful as Hernando's, to be honest. Carson came down a lot during the season and the playoffs to discuss it. He and I talked a lot about it. He desperately wanted to win a championship. He was crushed when it ended, but I think he took comfort in knowing he played as hard as he could. I think he has a routine but I haven't really asked about it. I just let him do his thing.

From Loblolly7: It’s easy to name athletes that are widely loathed, or at least divisive to fans. Who are the top three athletes that are the most universally beloved? Let’s keep it to recent 20-30 year history, so no Babe Ruth/Jim Thorpe/Jack Nicklaus/Mary Lou Retton.The first ones to pop in my head were Ken Griffey Jr., Michael Phelps, and Roger Federer. Maybe Messi?

Yeah, it's Messi, for sure. I'd argue it's also Tiger Woods, especially as he's gotten older. Maybe Wayne Gretzky. And I'd argue for Shohei Ohtani, as well.

From TupeloReb99: Hypothetical: If you were to create an expansion MLB team with the choice of one player to start the team with… who are you choosing? Also…. Where would you put the team? What’s the nickname of the team? What’s the color/uniform scheme? What’s the name of the mascot?

I think I'd put a team either in Nashville or Salt Lake City. The player is simple -- Ohtani. I did some research on this, by the way, and like the idea of the Salt Lake Stingers. It's already an idea there.

From TX via TN Rebel: If you had to start a new business in Oxford, what kind of business would it be and where would you locate it (with the assistance of Art Hays - of course)?

I'm the wrong person for this. I really don't know. I've long wondered if an upscale gym with Pilates, spin, etc., would do well, but some say Oxford is too small. Same for an upscale grocery, though the inability to sell wine in a grocery would be a detriment.

From dawsonreb: I'm thinking of taking my son to the Braves Spring Training for a guys trip (he's 9). Have you ever gone to a spring training camp? Or did you ever consider it with Carson when the Cubs were in their window? Thoughts...

Yes, I've been to spring training in both Florida and Arizona. Carson and I talked about it many times but never did it. I regret that. Arizona is great because the camps are so close together, but go see the Braves and enjoy the different environment while he's this age. Make memories.

From Usp94: CBS has a bit of a dilemma with their NFL Today cast Boomer, Phil Simms, and Bill Cowher’s contracts all expired this year. If you could choose 3 replacements for in depth opinions on that weekly show, who would they be?Also, what are your thoughts on CBS subtly firing a shot over the bow on X at Tony Romo over fan comments, on the same platform , about his level of excitement when he’s covering games featuring certain QBs? (Mahomes, Allen, etc)

Oh, I'd love to see Belichick on TV. I think we'd be surprised at how good he'd be. I'd love to see a younger former quarterback -- maybe someone more recently retired. I think Romo is solid. I think the criticism is overboard. Maybe he'd be better served in a studio.

From robert90: Having worked in a major college athletic department for 10 years, I can attest to the unnecessary over spending colleges waste on all sports. For example Ole Miss spending money to send 50 or so people in the baseball program to Hawaii to play a series is nothing more than a joy trip. There is no justification financially for a trip like that. But all big colleges do it. The college I worked for once sent the baseball program to Cuba for 10 days in the Fall. My question is do you think colleges will start to cut back on such spending? Thank you in advance

In short, yes. If this becomes a business, people will run it as one. If this becomes a business, Hawaii won't have a baseball team much longer. But to your point, there is no business legitimization of taking a college baseball team to Hawaii in February.

From jchmcl09: The Bears are contemplating life with or without Justin Fields. He has only been with them for two years. Bryce Young had a very difficult first year. One presumes based on the Fields' example that this could be the "make or break year" for him. Kenny Picket is being shopped by the Steelers after only two years. CJ Stroud is an extreme exception as very few rookie QBs can accomplish what he did. Where is the patience?

I get your point, but I'll challenge it a bit. Nothing that Fields has done so far screams "championship quarterback," and if that's the belief in the building, you have to move on. Patience is one thing. Stubbornness is another.

From awrebel: Would you draft Caleb Williams #1 overall? Would you draft him anywhere in the top half of the first round?

I'm glad it's not my call. He's a phenomenal player, but his behavior off the field would worry me.

From SaladThunder: What's your favorite stat in baseball?

For offense, it's wRC+ (weighted runs created plus). It measures a player's overall hitting production and adjusts it for the league and home ballpark factors so that a player in hitter-friendly Colorado can be weighed on the same scale as one in a pitcher-friendly park like Seattle. Then, it's set up so 100 is average across MLB and anything above is better than league average. A hitter with a 120 wRC+, then, is roughly 20 percent better than an average hitter. For pitching, it's probably FIP. FIP essentially takes on the premise that only three outcomes truly are controlled by the pitcher: strikeouts, walks and homers. The idea behind it is that the pitcher has very little control over balls in play. The stat is calculated as to be similar to ERA where, for example, 3.00 is good and 6.00 is bad. That makes it more familiar to use.

From MilneW: @Neal McCready , what’s your favorite quote to live by? Also, do you have a favorite song?

I don't have a favorite quote. I'm not that deep or disciplined, I suppose. And I honestly don't have a favorite song. I really don't. There are artists I like, but I'm not one to listen to a lot of music. I wish I were.

From toycaldwell: Based on the economy, football momentum etc, when do you think VHS sees renovations and what do you think that will look like? Will they stick to the plan announced previously or pivot? Thanks.

In this economy, with so many unknowns and with the future so much in the air, I'd highly doubt any real renovations to VHS are coming any time soon. How could you justify the expense?

From Kylethehoss: Have you ever thought about becoming a prepper? Society views them as crazy people, but a lot more mainstream people are coming around.

No. I don't want to live with a constant sense of foreboding dread. I understand where the fear comes from, though I think it's very exaggerated. I just don't want to spend that much time becoming paranoid about something that will likely never happen.

From BAUER1: Current thoughts on our basketball team. When competition ramps up they seem to wilt. Do they just have to learn how to win these games like the 08 football team had to learn how to win or is it still a lack of talent?