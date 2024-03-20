It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Art Hays of Sotheby's International Realty, Edition 266. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...



From TupeloReb99: As the college football landscape seems to be rushing towards the NFL model more and more, do you see a day where the athletes will be paid directly by the school? Will they be paid by the collectives? Or could they be paid by both where we see a “hard cap” on the schools money but a “soft cap” added from the collectives? Similar imo to the MLB (and kinda NBA) model of salary caps. 2nd part. Once the Big 10 and the SEC combine, could we see a playoff format that is like the NFL? Top 7 teams from both sides. If so, this will amp the regular season to where an 8-4 team could still get in. Now, the moment the 3rd loss comes for a team like Ole Miss, the attention is solely focused on the off-season. I guess my overall statement/question is college football thrives off chaos. I think soon they will have it figured out (at least the SEC/Big 10) and once they figure it out, will they be okay with “leaving it alone?” Or will we see another major change in 10 ish years?

These are great questions. I think it's quite likely the collectives are put under the universities' umbrellas and athletes are paid by the school. Still, in that scenario, Title IX is going to create issues. And no, I don't see a scenario where athletes agree to a hard cap or a soft cap. The pro sports leagues have collective bargaining agreements that were negotiated with ownership groups. Those agreements have clear terms that everyone has agreed to. The college landscape has nothing like that. In short, it's a disaster. As for the Big Ten/SEC format you discuss, yes, I think it's quite possible that becomes a reality at some point. Where it goes from there is anyone's guess. The NFL system works because of the draft. There's always hope. I wonder at the college level what happens to schools that have no real "hope."

From chattreb: What do you think about the future of conference basketball tournaments? I know that we do see some great things happen ( this year being one of them), but with the conferences in limbo and the fact the players are on the pay clock, I have to wonder.

I think they're still safe. College basketball, more than ever before, is a niche sport. The numbers support that. The only time the sport is truly mainstream is during tournaments. We watch tournaments. Also, the tournament format where the winner gets an automatic bid keeps seasons alive when they would otherwise be dead. So I suspect tournaments are safe.

From Lane Train: I know Beard just signed a new contract, but are there any current CBB openings, or potential openings (Arkansas, USC, etc) that you think are enough of an upgrade for him to jump ship?

Kadyn Proctor says sure, absolutely. My answer, however, is no. For at least one more season, I think it's safe to assume Beard will be at Ole Miss. I suspect he's here beyond next year, but at this point, it's hard to bet on anything long-term in college athletics.

From tlpierse: I have been very impressed by AD Keith Carter elevating the OM Brand. Also, with being able to keep Lane Kiffin and Chris Beard. My question is, what do you think makes Keith Carter very successful being able to keep our coaches from being poached by what others may view as better programs. I understand there are other factors that Keith Carter doesn't control like Kiffin's daughter wanting him to stay at OM, but I was just curious as to Carter's impact and strategy on keeping our coaches.

I just think Keith is a genuine person. I think he's a realist, someone who understands the landscape in which he operates and acts accordingly. For example, I think he knew earlier this winter/spring Beard could be targeted elsewhere. Rather than being defiant or burying his head in the sand, he was proactive and got a new deal done. I think he understands Kiffin is a different bird, so to speak, and he does his all to work with Kiffin's idiosyncrasies. Yes, he loves Ole Miss. However, I don't think that plays into what's made him a very good AD at Ole Miss. I just think he's proving to be someone who can adapt quickly. And again, I think he's a genuine person. He's smart. He's able to make tough choices. He listens to others. He's done a remarkably good job in a position in which mistakes are simply inevitable.

From jchmcl09: Do you think we are at the end of stadium expansion in college football? I'm not just referring to VH but also everywhere else. These games are now all on TV and even schools like Alabama and Texas may announce sellouts but there are always tickets available outside the stadium to buy right before the game.

In short, yes. Until the landscape settles, it would be insane to spend a lot of money on expanding stadiums.

From dawsonreb: This is more of a statement than a question. However, in a previous mailbag I asked about a Father/son trip to Spring Training. I took your advice and my son and myself went to Sarasota this last week. It was one of the best trips that I have ever taken, and definitely the best trip I have taken with my son. Thank you for the encouragement to bite the money bullet and go. And please continue to post about more about your journey's of fatherhood. If you ever do write a book (I know you say you won't), I think you should write a book about your journey as a dad, because many of us have taken much of your advice and its paid off.

That's fantastic. I'm glad you guys had fun. Just this past Saturday, Carson and I went to Memphis for the Grizzlies-Thunder game. Laura was gone all day, and that afternoon, while I worked on 10 Thoughts, he sat in here and we watched college hoops and just talked. We drove to Memphis, ate dinner at Rendezvous (his choice) and then went to a really fun game. We talked all the way home. What a gift. I don't get eight-hour blocks or more with Carson much anymore. He has friends, a girlfriend, his high school team, his club team, etc. But on Saturday, I got all caught up on his life. He's happy. We talked about the future some, sure, but mostly, we lived where our feet were. My heart was full when he went upstairs for the night around 11:30. We have some trips coming up. I cherish the time. I always have. He looks like his mom (thank goodness), but he and I are a lot alike. We've built a very strong bond. He trusts me. I think that's so important as he prepares for a different chapter in his life. Trips like the one you took to Sarasota will build those bonds and that trust. He'll remember that trip to spring training in Florida long after you're gone. I'm happy for you.

From onlyusernameicouldget: Two questions completely unrelated. I apologize. Can you fill us in on the backstory with your connection with Burton Webb? Do you know him personally? Do you pay for his content that is posted on 10 Weekend Thoughts? I've been really impressed with his recipes (and inspired to try cooking many of them.) Second question. Please don't get upset as I assure you I offer this only as constructive criticism (although I realize when most people say that, they are just complaining whether it's constructive or not! ha) I know that apparently it takes Chase 30 minutes or so to make his way through traffic to your house, but as someone who listens to the OEP every single morning live, when the two of you are broadcasting from separate areas, the sound quality pales in comparison. Chase is often so loud it is hard to listen to, and your sound seems to disappear anytime you start reading the ads from sponsors and then comes and goes throughout the podcast. If you guys are going to continue to do the show from separate venues, is there not a way to fix the audio issues? It seems like other shows are able to do it seamlessly and yet so far, OEP doesn't seem to have that issue tweaked. Again I'm just a huge fan of the show but do get disappointed by the audio issues when both of you are not in the Clark Ford Studio. Thank you.

Burton reached out years ago and wanted to contribute. I took the plunge and it's been great. Yes, Burton has come to my house and cooked for us and this past summer, I met him and his wife and young child for lunch. We're planning to get together again during the holidays. He's a fantastic guy. His wife is a native Parisian. She's quite interesting and a really neat person. As for the OEP, yeah, it's hit a point where we got back in person. When I had my knee surgery, I couldn't get upstairs so we pivoted. It's so much easier for Chase to just stay home and not fight traffic to come here every morning, but the internet issues were becoming problematic. So we're returning to in-person podcasts.

From Levi275: Chipotle or Moe’s Southwest?

I prefer Moe's. I haven't had Chipotle in years. I didn't even know there was one in Oxford. Sometimes we stop at the Moe's in Conway on the way to and from Fayetteville to see Caroline.

From MarkVols: 2 questions portal related:With all of the roster turnover each year in both football and men’s basketball, do you think the quality of play has suffered from say 10-15 years ago?As fast as I can tell, The last 3 national champions in football (Georgia, Georgia, Michigan) and men’s basketball (Baylor, Kansas, UConn) had very little in terms of huge impact transfer guys. Something to be said for that or too early in this portal era to tell if this is a thing, that homegrowing your talent and retaining it is the recipe for winning the ultimate prize?

I think it's too early to draw any firm conclusions, but I think you're on to something. I think continuity and chemistry and culture really matter, and I suspect that is going to play out over the next few years. One of the reasons I like Ole Miss this year, for example, is the bulk of the leadership of the team are going into their third year in the program and have been through both success and failure together.

From Rebelfan20: Do you plan on checking out the new LeBron/JJ Redick “Mind the Game” podcast? I just got done watching the first episode and found it to be really captivating. The podcast feels like it will be tailor made for the basketball junkies who love the game and all of its intricacies.

Yes, I suspect I'll really enjoy it. I think Reddick is terrific as a communicator and an interviewer and I think he just might bring out a more human side of James. They're both basketball geniuses and I think it will be very informative for people like me who enjoy the NBA.

From REBNUT: Things your Grandfather taught you ? The wisdom of an old man?

Unfortunately, my mom's dad died when I was very little. I only have one memory of him, and it's very faint. My dad's father died when I was in the fifth grade and he wasn't really healthy during my childhood. He called me "Cujo." I think he called my brothers the same thing. Fortunately, my grandmother lived until 2000. She was great. My mom's mother died long before I was ever born. I'm so happy for my children that they've been able to really know and love my parents.

From coachnuke: Putting aside your friendship with AK, would it have been a lot more fun to watch the NCAA scramble with point shaving Temple in the tournament ?

Yes, that would've been hilarious. That said, I'm happy for Andy and I hope the Blazers make a run.

From KwasReb9: Is Kenny Rogers the villain in the song “Lucille”? Is He or Jenny from “Forrest Gump” the bigger villain?I listen to the song again last week. A poor, frustrated housewife went to the bar having a bad day to decompress. Life, work, husband, kids have her frustrated. Loving husband shows up distraught begging her to come home. Poor lady maybe just needed a drink and unwind Ole Kenny proceeded to buy her drinks and then takes her to a rented hotel room. I’d never do that. What say you? Is he the villain here? More so than Jenny?

Here are the lyrics: In a bar in Toledo across from the depot On a barstool, she took off her ring I thought I'd get closer so I walked on over I sat down and asked her name When the drinks finally hit her she said, I'm no quitter But I finally quit livin' on dreams I'm hungry for laughter and here ever after I'm after whatever the other life brings In the mirror, I saw him and I closely watched him I thought how he looked out of place He came to the woman who sat there beside me He had a strange look on his face The big hands were calloused, he looked like a mountain For a minute I thought I was dead But he started shaking, his big heart was breaking He turned to the woman and said You picked a fine time to leave me, Lucille With four hungry children and a crop in the field I've had some bad times, lived through some sad times But this time your hurting won't heal You picked a fine time to leave me, Lucille After he left us, I ordered more whiskey I thought how she'd made him look small From the lights of the barroom To a rented hotel room We walked without talking at all She was a beauty but when she came to me She must have thought I'd lost my mind I couldn't hold her 'cause the words that he told her Kept coming back time after time You picked a fine time to leave me, Lucille With four hungry children and a crop in the field I've had some bad times, lived through some sad times But this time your hurting won't heal You picked a fine time to leave me, Lucille You picked a fine time to leave me, Lucille With four hungry children and a crop in the field I've had some bad times, lived through some sad times But this time your hurting won't heal You picked a fine time to leave me, Lucille You picked a fine time to leave me, Lucille That's crazy. I had no idea that was the story. So the guy sees her take off her ring and throw some whiskey back and he hits on her anyway? Then, holy hell, her husband walks in and bears his soul and leaves. And then he still takes to the hotel? My God! It's only when she comes to him in the damn hotel that he finds his moral compass. Damn, I need a drink after that one.

From RebinDC17: As a high school Principal, what advice should I offer students that tell me they want to major in Journalism today? I have several that plan to pursue that degree.