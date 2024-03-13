NASHVILLE -- It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Art Hays of Sotheby's International Realty, Edition 266. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go…

Advertisement

The Mailbag is presented by Art Hays of Sotheby’s International Realty. Are you thinking of making a move? Put the power of Sotheby's International Realty to work for you. As a licensed agent with Sotheby's International Realty and a supporter of all things Ole Miss, Art can help you buy or sell in your home town, or anywhere in the world, at no charge to you (seriously). Call and ask Art how. Call 612-805-5929 or email Art at Art Hays at arthur.hays@lakesmn.com.



From BigJuice10: I know sometimes you ebb and flow with your interest in sports. Do you think we are past the prime or a golden age has ended? I'll always watch sports, but it feels like the absence of Brady, Tiger Woods, Manning, Federer, Bonds, Armstrong etc. that we are lacking true superstars (heroes and villains). Lebron is retiring soon as well. The previous generations of athletes/coaches before my generation were pretty fascinating too. Maybe that is just a part of growing up, but it does seem like we are lacking in true characters and a lot of media trained robots.

No, I think it's an age thing. I've actually been thinking about this a lot lately. I got so into my son's soccer season. It was the highest of highs, the lowest of lows. It made me fully realize that I think I've grown out of the fandom part of my life. I've never paid less attention to the Cubs' spring training. I'll watch their games but I just don't think I'll care like before. I watch the Thunder, but it's funny; it's more because I'm really fascinated by the build than I am emotionally wrapped up in outcomes. But to answer your question, I grew up watching The Big Red Machine, then the Reggie Jackson Yankees. Kirk Gibson hit his dramatic home run my freshman year of college. I was a teenager when Bird and Magic had their rivalry. I remember Jordan playing at UNC, Ewing at Georgetown. Joe Montana hit Dwight Clark on my birthday to knock out the Cowboys. The Steelers of Terry Bradshaw and Jack Lambert were bigger than life. Wayne Gretzky was a god, playing a sport that was foreign to a kid from Louisiana. I loved John McEnroe, dreaded his matches with Bjorn Borg. Those were MY glory days. Now all those guys are old. Some are gone. Maybe you're right about them being media robots now. There's less interaction than before, I suppose, but I suspect we cling to our memories because they're ours.

From North Tampa Rebel: What were your objective impressions of the SOTU and the republican response? Did Biden tap down concerns about his age? Did the republicans offer a solution?

Obviously, the Biden bar is low, but I thought he crossed it. He was fine at first. He clearly was trying to show the public that he still has some fight and fire in him. I thought he went too far, was too divisive, was nasty at times, but I suppose that's American politics today. I thought the Lincoln Riley gaffe was bad. He angered everyone on that one, including some in his own party who didn't like his references to "illegals" and "legals." I don't think one night is going to change concerns about his age. He's old. He doesn't move well. He's forgetful. There are only so many days they can pump him full of a cocktail of drugs and have him on his A game. That said, the Republican response was a disaster. Where was Hand Raise Guy when someone said, "Hey, let's put a woman in the kitchen and make sure she gets emotional?" I mean, holy hell, what a disaster. In the end, the news cycle moves so fast that a night in March won't impact November much. We've got a whole summer and fall to go, and God only knows what's going to happen next. I still can't believe these are our choices.

From chattreb: I really got a kick out of your comment the other day how the term “Cinderella Story” has become an overused and basically misapplied term. It reminds me of a sales training class I attended years ago where the instructor taught that the “David versus Goliath” story is very misunderstood because most see the term as a story of an underdog defeating a favorite, but the story is actually about hubris. In a nutshell David’s job was to attend a flock of nasty sheep, and the only thing that stood between the sheep being eaten and David’s but being kicked was a rock sling which he definitely had the time and motivation to perfect the skill. When King Saul asked for a volunteer to fight Goliath with all of the prizes and fringe benefits promised, it did not take David long to volunteer. Now we know the rest of that story, when Goliath saw that skinny snotty nosed kid challenging him, he arrogantly and angrily charged David, and then David calmly planted a rock between his eyes, and the result is there have been a lot of little boys named David over the last three thousand years. Now Neal, sportswriters and sportscasters have seemed to have a habit of repeating the same cliches and stories without much research. Is that just a sportswriters habit, or can we say the same for journalists across the board?

I think it's a laziness problem for journalists across the board. We use cliches and such because they're easy and we're often writing in a hurry or we're tired or disinterested.

From PharmReb: I’ve heard you talk a lot about not relating to the college fan who keeps shelling out money and time to this new college system we have of pay for play and transfer rules. If I can remember right you graduated from Ole Miss but just don’t feel the connection that a lot of “FANatics” feel for their school.You’ve watched your daughters go to UA and have an exceptional experience from what I can remember you describing them to us.My question, what if anything were you missing from your undergrad experience to feel the way that your daughters feel and likely your son in the future (because of the way he loves cubs/thunder)? Is there another university you could have gone to that might make you feel a different way about your alma mater? If this doesn’t make sense, let me rephrase, why was your college experience (fandom, nostalgia) appear to be so different than your children?If I framed this question wrong but you generally understand what I’m asking please reframe it for us.

Oh, there's a lot here. I'm on record as saying the pay-for-play system is already broken. I can't imagine, to be honest, paying into a system that recruited kids to come play for my school for one season. I think I'd have a lot of regret down the road, wishing I could have used that money for things more important in my life. I know that won't be popular with many here, but it's how I feel. As for my fandom, two things. One, I heard Peter King recently say that he felt you simply couldn't be a good journalist and a fan at the same time. I agree wholeheartedly. I just don't think it's possible. And I didn't have a great college experience. It wasn't Ole Miss' fault. I'm not sure I'd have had one anywhere. I wasn't ready for Ole Miss. In hindsight, I wasn't ready for Alabama, either. That was my other choice, and I grew up cheering for Alabama (both of my parents have degrees from there, I was born there, etc.). I didn't understand the fraternity experience that was coming. I've often said I wish I could've had a do-over and not pledged anything. I think, all in all, I would've enjoyed my time more. Campbell had a great experience at Arkansas, but I'm not sure she's a big "fan." She and her boyfriend (an Arkansas grad) were in town over the weekend and he and I were briefly discussing the Razorbacks' somewhat controversial loss at Alabama Saturday. Campbell asked if the Hogs were any good this year. Caroline, who is a junior at Arkansas, is a little more of a "fan," but not really. She's certainly not impacted emotionally by the outcome of Arkansas games. And Carson doesn't keep up with college sports at all. I mean, none. I don't know where he's going to go to school, but I'd be pretty surprised if he suddenly became an ardent, diehard fan. His only appointment viewing is Chelsea. If they're playing, he's watching. He keeps up with the Thunder and only occasionally watches the Cubs, and that's just to be nice to me. I think when you grow up in a house where the parents aren't fans -- my wife couldn't possibly care less about college sports -- and you don't go to the games because the games are work for your dad, you just don't have that fandom. As for college experiences, I just give Campbell a lot of credit. We had no ties to Arkansas whatsoever, but she had a feeling on her visit and trusted her gut. She left with a wonderful collection of friends and a ton of great memories. There's probably a life lesson there about simply trusting your gut when you have big decisions to make.

From TupeloReb99: Who is the best basketball player that you have ever seen?

I've seen so many great players in person. Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Lebron James, Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, Dwayne Wade and more. As a kid, I thought Magic was just amazing. Lebron is incredible, a force of nature, and Kobe was magnetic. You couldn't stop watching him. It's hard to single out just one.

From robert90: Do you think Carter has told Beard he has several years to build the program? If so could Beard then build it through high level high school players. Where all the NIL budget goes to 2 or 3 years consecutive recruiting cycles of high school kids? Then you take one or two impact transfers per cycle to add experience (instead of 6-10 transfers each cycle). Thanks in advance

Beard has all the time he wants. As for how he builds a roster, I just don't know. Your question is one I'm likely asking, at least in some form, today in Nashville.

From M.O.B. Rebel: 1. Over / under: 4 current basketball players returning?2. If you could pick 3 current players to return, who would they be and why?3. Have you heard any portal talk on players from Utah State, New Mexico and Oral Roberts?

1. Under. I'm telling you, all bets are off. 2. I literally wouldn't bet on any one player. If you told me everyone playing Thursday night versus Texas A&M was playing his last game in an Ole Miss uniform, I'd believe it. 3. I haven't, but it's so early, and that doesn't mean anything.



From coach nuke: Do you think Beard should have called out his players earlier than after the A&M game? It certainly worked out for Pitino with St.John’s.

Nah, I don't think there was much that could've been done. At the end of the day, they weren't good enough to win in this league.

From Mark Vols: What do you think will go through DeBoer’s mind the first time he sees “the running of the Gumps”…aka A-Day?

"Hell, I thought Seattle was a freak show."

From Kylethehoss: Why do most people in society push a college degree instead of a skill? Welder, plumber, carpenter etc

We have created this mentality that people who don't go to college are failures, and therefore, people who shouldn't be in college are going to college and getting useless degrees. There are guys learning to be plumbers and electricians who are making real money right out of high school. If they develop any business sense and have any entrepreneurial spirit at all, they're going to do very well. Why that's not promoted in high schools is beyond me.

From MGM_Capt: I understand your logic in the idea that the SEC and B1G should break away to control college sports. However, it doesn’t really apply to men’s basketball. Wouldn’t breaking away from the NCAA and establishing a profit sharing heavily skewed towards those two league make more sense?

Yes, that's been my point. If it's just going to be about money, hell, break away and have your own basketball tournament and keep the money. That's the extent of my point on that subject. I don't think that's a "good" thing, but if the only thing that matters is the money, that's the move.

From Hannitized: Over/under on how many games Barkley plays in for the Eagles...the guy is always hurt? Will Sirianni even finish the season?

You're way out of my wheelhouse now. I didn't watch the Giants much, so it's hard for me to comment on how the Eagles might use him. As for the Eagles' coaching situation, I'd think this is a critical year for him.

From TX via TN Rebel: Just recently rewatched the National Treasure movies with the kids... if you only had enough time to look in the "President's Book" at one conspiracy theory, what would it be? I feel like you've invested enough time in JFK to not choose that but maybe I'm wrong...

Oh, it's JFK, for sure. I'd love to know the real truth, whatever it is. I'm very invested in that. I do have some curiosity about the FBI/CIA's role in Watergate, but I find the Kennedy assassination fascinating on multiple levels.

From Choctaws: Will Cade Horton be the best QB in Chicago? Ha! Serious question. What difference does Counsell make? Also, will Busch make an impact?

The Cubs are very high on Horton, best I can tell. I think Counsell makes a difference, but I'm not sure how much. He maximized those Brewers teams. He'll do the same with the Cubs. I haven't seen enough of Busch to answer your question.

From onlyusernameicouldget: While you are often extremely modest (to a fault at times I would add) when it comes to your mental acuity, etc., you are obviously a deep thinker. So in that vain I have two questions, both of which you may choose to duck which is perfectly understandable as they are personal and I would totally understand. (1) Without sharing what your personal beliefs are, is your refusal to ever discuss (as far as I can find) your religious views intentional and if so, is there a reason for that? (2) Having turned 55 now, having an only child (a son), I find that choosing the things I will spend time on and the things I will forgo as not being of overall value given the brevity of life, etc. while also understanding most of us still have to "earn our keep," I am becoming more and more selective. Given your age at this point, almost any empty-nester, etc, what changes do you foresee in the future with respect to the allocation of your time, if any?