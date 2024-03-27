It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Art Hays of Sotheby's International Realty, Edition 267. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...

Advertisement

The Mailbag is presented by Art Hays of Sotheby’s International Realty. Are you thinking of making a move? Put the power of Sotheby's International Realty to work for you. As a licensed agent with Sotheby's International Realty and a supporter of all things Ole Miss, Art can help you buy or sell in your home town, or anywhere in the world, at no charge to you (seriously). Call and ask Art how. Call 612-805-5929 or email Art at Art Hays at arthur.hays@lakesmn.com.

From 501REB: Is it worth it for a publication like the LA Times to take on the Ohtani story and the hometown Dodgers? You're Rob Manfred, how do you proceed knowing that people are going to keep digging?

Yes, it's journalism. It's your job to pursue the story and get to it accurately. Period. I'm old-school, I suppose. If you're Manfred, you have to get to the bottom of it and try to minimize the damage, if there's damage to be had.

From backdoor_cover: This is a question that can likely be answered in a variety of accurate ways, but why, in your opinion, did the SEC struggle in the tournament this year? Bad matchups? Bad coaching? Was the league just not quite as good as it seemed to be during the season? Does the league over-value athleticism and undervalue basketball skill?

I don't think it was a league thing. Florida lost a starter on Selection Sunday. Auburn's best defender got ejected four minutes in. South Carolina overachieved all season. Mississippi State just got whipped. Kentucky was out-coached, but that's been a thing for a minute. Texas A&M lost to Houston in overtime. Alabama and Tennessee are still alive.

From jchmcl09: Do you think MLB will ever solve its Hall of Fame contradictions. ARod, Bonds, Clements, McGuire, and others were accused of using performance enhancing drugs but you know there were more who were able to hide their usage more effectively. Pete Rose is excluded because he gambled as a Manager but what did he do on the field?

Ever is a big word, but there is real anger on the part of some former Major Leaguers regarding the steroid era. Rose is banned because he broke the cardinal rule of baseball -- don't bet on baseball. It's why this Ohtani thing has everyone so nervous.

From TampaReb: How close did Ole Miss come to hiring Make Cavan? (Instead of David Cutcliffe). You were still covering Auburn, but I believe you had knowledge of what was about to go down.

Story time: I worked diligently and eventually broke that Auburn was hiring Ole Miss' Tommy Tuberville in November 1998. I talked to literally everyone I could during that time. On the Friday night after the Egg Bowl, the day before Tuberville was introduced at Auburn, I got a tip that Ole Miss was hiring Cavan. who was the SMU coach at the time. I was so locked in coach-search coverage mode that I called him. He confirmed he was getting the job. I called the Post-Herald and said I had it, but it was late and they didn't care. They told me not to bother writing. I didn't. It's my understanding that as news leaked that Ole Miss was targeting Cavan, there was a backlash, ultimately leading to Ole Miss going in another direction.

From Kylethehoss: What is the one conspiracy that we are currently living out right now?

I think the whole climate change thing is a coordinated hoax. I'm not sure I completely understand the point, other than to force all of the "green" energy options down people's throats. My guess is it's just about control.

From chattreb: You have mentioned that OM has a big question mark at running back with the loss of Judkins. While he was not a perfect back, his locker room issues and lack of breakaway speed have been noted, he was durable, did not turn the ball over and ran very hard. Now as Billy Beane said in Moneyball, “ we can’t replace Giambi but we may be able to recreate him, “ do you think that it is possible to recreate Judkins with what we already have (and withthe addition of someone like a Henry Parrish who makes a ton of sense) and possibly use Pegues a little more in short yardage?

I suspect Ole Miss will add a running back or two in April and try to use a by-committee approach. Parrish would certainly make sense, and I suspect there are others who have already been targeted. I don't like the Pegues usage much, as it opens him up to an injury on that side of the ball that could impact the defense, but no one is asking me.

From dawsonreb: You have stated previously that you are not a conspiracy theory person i.e. Oswalt was the shooter and probably acted alone. But I have noticed as more information from Covid has come out that you have much less faith in the government. Are you becoming more open to the possibility of some of the conspiracy theories that you might have otherwise rejected?

After Covid, I really don't trust the government much at all. I really don't like feeling that way, but there were so many lies told in 2020 that one can't help but take a step back and re-evaluate everything one once believed. And if the government -- the CIA, for example -- was truly willing to go as far as to kill a sitting American president, there's nothing and no one that is really safe.

From DeuceMccluster22: Not so much a question but an observation….but I was looking at the schedule for this fall. If all goes as expected, the back half of the schedule is where our fate of making the playoff will be decided. I started looking at the road games at LSU, Arkansas and Florida and realized the last time we won at those places were:LSU: 2008Arkansas: 2008Florida: 2008Now, I know players of today couldn’t care any less about what a team from 16 years ago did but that stat was troublesome to me. Esp the LSU one bc atleast vs Arkansas we had some wins in Little Rock. And we’ve only played in Gainesville one other time since 2008 and that was that nightmare of a game in 2015.But if I had to turn all this into a question, I’d ask was that 2008 team National title good once they figured it out in 2nd half of that bama game?

Yes, by the end of that season, that Ole Miss team could've beaten anyone. It was playing elite football. Obviously, it doesn't work that way, but that team just destroyed LSU, Mississippi State and Texas Tech down the stretch.

From SaladThunder: What are you MLB predictions? besides Astros going to WS again.

I've got Braves over Dodgers in NLCS and Orioles over the Astros in the ALCS with the Braves beating the Orioles in a seven-game World Series.

From dawsonreb: Second question from me, so feel free to use one of them for next week, but I'll forget if I don't ask. Is Ohtani now a villain the MLB? With the way he handled free agency, to signing with the Dodgers and figuring out a way to take away the Dodgers disadvantage (state taxes), to now with the gambling stuff (I don't know anyone who believes those bets weren't his). I, personally, have gone from really liking Ohtani to now disliking him. BTW I'm not saying the villain role isn't a good one. I just think this may be the greatest heel turn in all of sports.

Ohtani isn't a villain, but his star has lost a lot of its luster. I don't think he's the darling of the game anymore, and if the Dodgers end up being a dynastic team, he'll become a bit of a villain.

From Fabius: Neal, there is no way I am voting for Joe Biden for President. He has been a disaster. But every time I think I can vote for Trump he does something ridiculously outlandish such as going after congressmen who had supported De Santis. I feel like his second term would to a large extent be a revenge tour. I really think I'll have to vote for a third party candidate. Can you identify?

I can totally identify with your sentiment. I agree that Biden is a disaster, and his re-election likely means President Harris. A nightmare. However, Trump is a terrible candidate who is obsessed with himself, has no discipline and alienates many in his own party. I'll vote for Trump, but I'm voting against Biden/Harris more than I'm voting for Trump.

From maconmcclellan: What is your opinion on corporations steering the direction on the pro and college games, you can see it in rules and clock changes to get more favorable TV products and TV timeframe windows, and even in foul calls in NCAA tournament games like the one between Iowa and West Virginia women's basketball games in order to get the best TV product. Why is this so common in American society, why do people always say "it makes the most money" when it makes very few people money, it makes no one on this board money, it makes mega corporations who do not care about and will ruin the sports and move on to the next commodity they can leverage and bleed dry. Shouldn't we uphold a certain "purity" of the game and maybe sacrifice a little bit of profitability for the greater good? You referenced this perfectly in your show this morning. Thanks for all you guys do, love the shows.

I'm not sure there is a lot I can add here. Thanks for the kind words.

From tlpierse: With NIL, I was thinking of a rule where a salary cap is placed on athletes as it relates to their school's collective. Assuming players are free to obtain endorsements outside of the collective, the cap would increase for players that stay with their school to incentivize not jumping into the portal. If a player does jump in the portal, then the "penalty" would be the cap associated with their previous year. For example, a sophomore RB enters the portal then enrolls at a new school and their cap would be as if they are a freshman. Maybe a far-fetched idea, but I was curious as to your thoughts.

The players are never going to agree to a cap. By the way, I don't think compensation is the issue. I think what's hurting the sport is unlimited transfers. You're proposing a professional model, and that requires collective bargaining. Revenue sharing might fix some of this, as the revenues will be finite.

From onlyusernameicouldget: I know when you get so many questions you have to cull some out of necessity which is totally fine. And I know I post frequently so cull away if you see fit. That being said, I will take a shot regardless. Two parts. (1) I emailed you about the profound impact your article about our basketball manager who is on the spectrum and how he has worked so hard to overcome it had on me. To this day it is one of the most interesting and engaging articles I have ever read by anyone, and I read profusely. My question is are there any associations or organizations that offer awards for sports articles and if so, how would an individual like me be able submit yours for consideration because I gather you would never do so on your own behalf? (2) You have mentioned your appreciation for Josh Pate, Chris Low, etc. I too enjoy their stuff. Being a lawyer and skeptical of everything, I am curious does money change hands for their "insider" information and if so, is that considered ethical in journalism/sportscasting?