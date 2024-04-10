It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Art Hays of Sotheby's International Realty, Edition 269. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go…

From chattreb: I have gotten to the point that I really do not believe anyone, or maybe take most people with a major grain of salt is a better way to say it: not politicians, business associates, and definitely not most of the people in your industry to say the least. Now, there are some exceptions, you and Chase and Lane kind of tells it like it is. How do you balance keeping your sources happy and confident in you, and still do your job and not become a spinmeister like so many in your field?

I don't worry about keeping people happy. I don't view that as part of my job. I respect off the record and for background and try to never violate it. However, worrying about whether the people you cover like you or whatever is a waste of time and energy. I just try to keep an objective and fair mindset and cover what I see and hear. I don't think it's very complicated. But look, I'm not above it. I understand how a few vocal detractors can shake you and make you want to "get in line." Everyone wants to be liked and loved, and it's easy to let social media and a few voices get in your head. At the end of the day, I defer to a few mentors of mine from back in the day who always told me that if you're a beat writer and everyone who reads your work and everyone you cover likes you, you suck.

From SharkmanReb: With the understanding that everyone is at least somewhat biased in their views on some level, these days, what percentage of your profession (journalist) do you feel do their job and report on events/situations in a generally non-biased factual fashion without outright lying and/or considerable overspin?

The answer here sort of dovetails with the first question. Frankly, I'm not sure people like me would do great starting out in this media landscape. Look at the way people consume media. They go to sources that either tell them what they want to hear or shape messages in that way. Watch the way CNN and Fox News cover the exact same story. It's wildly different perspectives. I watched the Chris Beard story unfold. I was fascinated. Arkansas' job was to hire an elite coach. It went after Beard. It put Ole Miss in a spot where, financially at least, it had to take a long look in the mirror. Ole Miss, in the end, kept Beard. The reaction was basically two-fold: "Hey, Arkansas, suck it!" and "Arkansas really didn't want him." I found both reactions ridiculous. Arkansas pursued an elite coach, as it's supposed to. It wasn't successful. It ended up hiring a legendary coach who united the fan base. Either outcome, Beard or John Calipari, would have been a success, at least on the surface. Ole Miss held off a major offer and kept its coach. It's a win, though it now ratchets the pressure on Beard to win. For me, that's how I viewed the story. Others, including most in my field, were so emotional about it that they resorted to sarcasm and insults and denial. Again, I'm the dinosaur. I realize that more and more.

From TupeloReb99: there’s a lot of talk today about the NBA not being as “good” as it once was. People, a lot of which were really big into the NBA during the 80s-90s, claim that defense isn’t played, effort is given, and ball handling is typically “hogged.” As a major fan of the nba, what do you see night in and night out? Is the NBA at its best currently? Or are the claims true? I have my own opinions, but i will refrain. (The NBA is really talented)

Frankly, I think the NBA has never been better, at least in terms of the product on the floor. There are so many elite players right now. There are so many highly skilled bigs who stretch the floor and open the lane. Jokic, Wemby, Holmgren, Embiid, Anthony Davis, Zion Williamson, Kristaps Porzingis, Karl Anthony-Towns. There are human bucket-getters like Luka, Giannis and SGA. There are all-time greats still playing at a high level such as LeBron and Steph. Coaches are elite. Defenses are complex. The skill level is so incredibly high. The Celtics play beautiful basketball. So do the Nuggets and the Thunder. I watched Kings-Thunder Tuesday night and it was incredibly entertaining. Sacramento played a phenomenal first half and led by 20, only to see the Thunder figure some things out and play an incredible third quarter, setting up a back-and-forth finish. I'm able to block out the outside stuff and just enjoy the basketball. The "no defense" stuff is ridiculous. The rules favor offense so defending NBA-caliber scorers is just freaking hard.

From tlpierse: With OM football there has been peaks and valleys, and history would indicate more of the latter than the former. However, based on your history on the OM beat coupled with the current trend lines of the OM football program, does the OM football program feel different in terms of long-term trajectory? Is OM looking like a perennial top tier competitor or is this more less the same in terms of history where we are at high point at the moment then we will undoubtedly come back down to Earth for 3-6 years, then be on the rise once again.

I'm not betting against Lane Kiffin. He figures things out. That said, I don't know how anyone puts much stock into anything down the road without acknowledging the future has never been less predictable. Ole Miss must replace a ton off the 2024 roster. What will that cost? Will player prices keep rising? Will people keep contributing? What if the season is disappointing? What if inflation keeps rising? What if the election's outcome makes some believe taxes are going to rise? Will those people keep giving to a collective to buy athletes? Will there be a breakaway? Will revenue sharing settle the market for player acquisition? I can't answer any of those questions, and without those answers, it's really difficult to forecast very far down the road.

From JohnInOxford: Any guesstimates as to what the new level of NIL is now available for basketball after Beard decided to turn down Arkansas on an annual basis?

The rumor -- and I emphasize the word "rumor" -- on Friday was around $5 million. I'm skeptical, at least to some extent, on that number, but it's obviously going to be significantly more moving forward -- at least for a year -- than it was for last season's team (around $2.2 million). Will that new number hold year over year? Will it increase? Decrease? Is it dependent on winning? Again, as you can tell, I've got a lot of NIL/player salary questions that I can't answer.

From HS3: During the back and forth between Chris Beard and Keith Carter on Sunday and Monday, how much would Chancellor Boyce have been involved? Can Carter pull the trigger on a raise of that magnitude or would Boyce have to approve?

I honestly don't know. I would guess there was some contact, but I don't think Carter requires his hand being held or anything like that. As for budgets, I assume Carter knows what he has and what he doesn't have and operates within those parameters.

From robert90: 2 on 2 basketball game. Play to 21 by 1’s. Porzingis and Wemby vs. Holmgren and Jokic. Who wins and why?

This would be an amazing game. Neither Kristaps or Wemby could guard Jokic, and both the Joker and Chet could score on all levels. But man, the Zinger has really improved his shooting and Wemby can be unguardable. I'll go with Holmgren and Jokic in a close one.

From TupeloReb99: I posted this in a thread but would love to see your thoughtThe Athletic , “NCAA could OK undergrad students to transfer and play immediately.” Forgive me if I’m overthinking.. but I see a trend where someone soon will be able to transfer as the season is starting and can play immediately. If you’re the NCAA and you know it’s almost over for you, why not make a bunch of rules that will need to get sorted out by the new leagues? Just completely run it into the ground and then let everyone else sort it out later.

It's just all so stupid. So a guy could start preseason camp at one place and go to another and play? Incredible. Am I interpreting that right? Again, it's just absurd. I'm kind of surprised more fans haven't sort of checked out by this point.

From FWEBB: ADKF and The Chancelor GB appear to be all in on football and basketball? Could they be signaling a “super conference coming and needing to be competitive in both to survive?

I suspect that's overthinking it. They both want to win and they're both competitive and understand that -- right or wrong -- sports are the front door for big public institutions such as Ole Miss.

From Kylethehoss: With Nate Oats staying and making it to a final four, will Alabama finally build a new arena?

I think so. Everyone I've talked to with closeness to that program believes Alabama knows it needs a new arena and will get it done. Coleman has seen its best days.

From EnronReb: Picked up our 8 week old lab puppy this weekend. I grew up always having labs in the house but this is the first one that is solely my responsibility. Any advice from a seasoned lab owner?

Sure. I'd highly recommend obedience training. I'd also crate train a puppy. Labs are smart and they can be potty trained quickly. Also, he/she is going to need lots of attention. Labs are chewers. If they're bored -- and even if they're not -- nothing is safe for a bit. I always feel guilty about mine. I know they would've loved to be hunting dogs and instead, they got me. That said, they're the sweetest, kindest dogs. You can't go wrong with a Lab.

From dawsonreb: There has been a lot of talk on the board about "punting" on other sports, i.e. Arkansas "punting" football to focus on basketball and baseball, Ole Miss "punting" baseball to focus on basketball and football. My question is, what is Neal McCready's definition of punting a sport? Is it not going all in and settling for a top 10 conference record? Or is it Vandy and not even caring to have a program? Or is it somewhere in between?

I think a lot of that is badly overplayed. Badly. Ole Miss isn't going to punt baseball. Arkansas isn't going to punt football. I think people are taking guesses based on perceived NIL investments. Ole Miss can't pay for baseball if it's all-in on football and basketball? Why not? Maybe it becomes cyclical. Maybe some schools have to be more efficient than others. Arkansas can't pay for football if it goes all-in for basketball, right? What if the basketball momentum bleeds over into football when -- and I'm assuming here -- there's a change in football after this season? Again, I don't know. I do know no one at an SEC school not named Vanderbilt is "punting" football or men's basketball.

From Levi275: Who wins the Masters and will you and Carson watch the final round on Sunday?

I'm going with Ludvig Aberg, the pride of Sweden and Texas Tech, the mayor of Tallahassee. He's taking a green jacket after his first Masters this weekend. And no, we won't be watching. If we are watching anything Sunday afternoon, it'll be the last day of the NBA regular season, trying to figure out if the Thunder have any path at all to a playoff run.

From onlyusernameicouldget: Neal, as a 54 year life-long OM fan, a lot of my friends as I are sort of to the point we are losing all interest in who is presently on the team due to the transfer rules and instead have resigned ourselves to simply waiting to see who is here on the 1st of August. I have to say it doesn't seem nearly as much fun as the "good old days" where we relished in the ideas of our upcoming roster. Are you sensing that among the older fan base and if so, where do you think that ultimately leads to? i know you and Chase and others put a lot of time, energy and effort into tracking all of the recruits but they can leave so readily now I wonder how much of that is worth it. Any thoughts? Different subject. I chose not to take the mRNA Covid vaccine (although I am not against vaccines and took the flu short every year for 3 decades. If we could back up in time, would you have suggested your daughters not take it although I know at the time that would have impacted their ability to attend ARK university or is it just something that has happened and so no reason to look back. If too personal just ignore.

Oh, I've got thoughts. I often tell Chase that, on one hand, I wish I weren't 54, on the other, I'm glad I am. I thank God daily people are still as eaten up with college sports as they are. However, the practical side of me wonders just how much longer this is sustainable. As for recruiting, there is still a segment that wants breathless coverage, but for the most part, I think people now understand roster construction takes place in multiple ways and is more fluid than it is the build to a single day. Recruiting wins don't mean as much and recruiting losses don't sting as much in this era. Programs simply move on and keep in mind that they'll likely circle back at some point, perhaps some point quite soon. As for the vaccine, it remains one of my most miserable parental failures, something that still bothers me and occasionally haunts me. In August of 2021, as the media, in cahoots with the Biden administration and Fauci, started trying to terrify us of another variant. At the same time, the crazies started with the mandates. My girls were worried they wouldn't be able to go to concerts and such. There was peer pressure. I allowed them to get vaccinated. Looking back, I should have forbade it and helped them acquire fake vaccine cards. As you said, the lie told by the crazies is too personal to ignore. I consider Fauci a criminal. A less partisan government would hold him accountable for the damage he and his people inflicted on Americans. My girls didn't need a vaccine. I pray no damage was done to their bodies. It's something I worry about. People tell me not to, but if there are any longterm ramifications, I'll blame myself.

From jfish1288: Have you heard of coaches personally contributing to collectives/NIL funds? Would you do that? Seems like a no-brainer for a coach making millions of dollars and in need of an extra $100k to land that QB or point guard who would be the difference in keeping that multi million dollar job (or getting the next job, or getting an extension/raise, or hitting bonus payouts). I guess it’s not that different than you investing in new podcast equipment with money that you otherwise would have paid yourself- except in your case you get to do it with pretax dollars (and there’s no rules against it, which I think there are with NIL)