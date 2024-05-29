It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Art Hays of Sotheby's International Realty, Edition 275. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go…

Advertisement

The Mailbag is presented by Art Hays of Sotheby’s International Realty. Are you thinking of making a move? Put the power of Sotheby's International Realty to work for you. As a licensed agent with Sotheby's International Realty and a supporter of all things Ole Miss, Art can help you buy or sell in your home town, or anywhere in the world, at no charge to you (seriously). Call and ask Art how. Call 612-805-5929 or email Art at Art Hays at arthur.hays@lakesmn.com.

From chattreb: I am sure that you are about as good at predicting the future as am, but do you really believe that we will see golf volleyball softball teams etc. go by the wayside one day? The fact that football TV money has polluted the amateur model that has benefited so many for so many years is a scary proposition

On the current path, I really do. At some point, it just won't make sense for these schools to maintain these programs. And if they do, they'll be shells of what they are today. One way or the other, opportunities are going to go by the wayside.

From DeuceMccluster22: What was more likely to happen: Freeze to Florida in 2015 or Kiffin to Auburn in 2023?That’s lead to a plethora of questions:Would Ole Miss had really just hired Mcelwain?! Was there no better candidate? And what would 2015 Ole Miss look like w Mcelwain? Chad Kelly still come?what does that 2015 game look like w both programs switching coaches? Does Chad go w Freeze to Florida?

I think both were likelihoods until they weren't. Freeze was leaving for Florida until he changed his mind. Kiffin, I believe, was more than kicking the tires on Auburn until things changed. I don't really believe that's arguable, though some insist on arguing it. What would Ole Miss have done in 2015? The rumor is McElwain, but you never know how a coaching search plays out. What would that have meant for Kelly? I simply don't know. There's just no way to know. It's fun to talk about, I suspect, but there's no way to know how things play out.

From TX via TN Rebel: There have been great finishes and great efforts by many collegians in national championship games but I have to believe that Bill Walton's 1973 National Championship byline of 21-22 from the floor in leading UCLA over Memphis State has to be the finest performance ever in a championship. Your thoughts?

I was three years old, so it's impossible for me to put it into any context. I do, however, remember the Blazers winning the NBA title in 1977 and remember being so impressed by Walton. Before injuries limited his effectiveness, he was one of the game's greatest players. Then his personality was even bigger than his game. Everyone loved Bill Walton. He will be sorely missed.

From Visorthrows33: If you could hand pick a presidential candidate, BUT there’s one stipulation: they can not be a current or former politician who would you pick?You can use a celebrity or business person that’s pretty open on their politics, they just can’t be a current or former politician. You can go anyone from Elon Musk to the guy at the car wash, who ya got/why?

I'd love Elon Musk. He'd be phenomenal. You could talk me into anyone with business experience and common sense.

From BAUER1: What're you hearing on the hi school football recruiting front?

Ask me in three weeks. We'll see who visits and where else they visit. I think Ole Miss will land an elite class, but let's be honest -- in today's environment, losing a recruiting battle doesn't really matter anymore. It just means another portal opening. Winning one isn't as meaningful as it once was either, as the player can leave without penalty almost immediately.

From rebelpsychologist: Neal, I appreciate your willingness to share your thoughts on serious and political topics. I am curious to know what you think of higher education. You have kids in college currently and one soon to be. Since 1980, tuition has increased by something like 170%. What exactly are we paying for? I believe there is still some value in a college degree and yet when I see mass protests on campus I don't see critically thinking and confident individuals taking a stand for something. I see brain dead ideological driven young people who don't realize they are using authoritarian tactics. They march and don't even know the details of why or what they are protesting. Where do you see higher ed going? How do we fix it so it is a viable option for people to learn and better themselves?

I have one who is a recent graduate, one with one year left and a high school senior who is currently in the college-choosing process. For my girls, college was/has been wonderful. They got/are in the process of getting meaningful degrees, work experience via internships and made amazing friends. I hope my son has a similar experience. I've been generally impressed with the Walton College of Business. As for the rest of your commentary, I can't disagree, though it hasn't been my personal experience with my children. Further, I would posit that parenting is more important now than ever before. My children aren't brain-dead and they've learned how to push back against the idiocy of the left.

From Jose AguaFresca: What’s your thought on the future of the Houston Rockets? It seems they have drafted extremely well over the past few years and this year got better to a .500 squad and got lucky w/ another top 3 pick. Ime Udoka seems to be a legit coach (a la Chris Beard both on & off the court) with strong young talent this team seems to have an extremely bright future. What is your prediction this coming year and for the next 5 years? Plus any general thoughts. Thanks.

They've got a huge Jalen Green decision to make. They're talented but they've put themselves in a weird financial position -- good enough to be good but not flexible enough to be a contender. This draft isn't loaded with franchise-altering players, so I don't know how much help they'll really get in June. I think the Rockets are going to be a perennial lottery team over the next five years, but I don't think they're positioned as well as the Wolves, Thunder, Grizzlies and maybe others. I do like their team, though. They're very talented and play a fun brand of basketball.

From Joeyfreshwater6969: Favorite part of your journey to Alaska? Will you be going back? What was Laura’s reaction to Alaska? Have you fully recovered yet?

I loved Alaska. It was fascinating. My wife and I are already talking about a longer trip there in a few years. I'd love to see the whole state and do the train ride but I'd prefer to have company. As for her reaction, I think she thought the whole thing was sort of stupid, to be honest. That said, she doesn't listen to my shows or follow my work, so I'm not sure she ever really understood the purpose of the bet. And yes, I'm fully recovered. I slept a good bit Friday and Saturday and felt fine by Saturday night.

From ThePunter87: In Frozen, are Elsa and Anna’s parents the real villains? They isloated Elsa and ask her to hide her powers, which leads to the fear and loss of control that freezes Arendelle.Also, shouldn’t the trolls have told them that love was the key to control Elsa’s powers?

I've never seen Frozen and know nothing of the plot. I'll have to take your word for it.

From Levi275: Did Beard & staff do enough in recruiting HS / portal to ensure a better season for Rebel basketball in 2024-2025? There’s an argument that this year’s team had a better overall record relative to its offensive and defensive efficiencies than we all expected.

It's still too early to say. Does Murrell come back? Can they pull off Trevon Brazile? Are there other additions yet to be made? As of this moment, I don't think they've done enough to be a real competitor in the SEC next season.

From SaladThunder: Don't get me wrong, I am mostly a Republican but the MAGA shit is awful. Its a cheap way to lure the dumb redneck support. My local community had a election recently and it got nasty. Texas speaker of the house is our Texas rep and he was running against MAGA/Ken Paxton/Trump backed no name puppet guy. Claimed our speaker was a liberal becuase he wasnt gung ho EVERYTHING repub. I dont know about you, but for me personally, I think both sides have good ideas and compromising is key to being a good leader. That being said, I will be voting for Trump because hes the better option right now. I am ready for all the maga trump shit to go away though and get back to some good ole politics. It's almost as bad as the ultra lib crap we see. Do you think the recent president issues will inspire some young gun with a decent head on his shoulders that everyone can get behind?BTW our speaker won! THANK GOD

I'm eager for a return to common sense in general. Right now, our politics are controlled by the extremes of both parties. I'm tired of it. As for Trump vs. Biden, I'll definitely vote for Trump. Biden has been a disaster.

From Hannitized: Your opinion....do you think the Timberwolves can win three in a row if Lively does not come back? The Wolves BIGS played their guts out last night! Also, say the Mavs close it out and Porzingis comes back for the Celtics...do you think the Mavs have a chance? I do not...the Celtics are playing really good basketball.

Sure. Lively is a critical part of the Mavs' offense, a real threat in the lob game with Luka. Will the Wolves win three more in a row? Doubtful. And yes, Dallas has a chance versus Boston, but the Celtics, especially if Porzingis returns, are an elite defensive team. Look at the success OKC had defensively versus Dallas. Boston is similar to OKC in that regard, just with a much better offense.

From GoodbyeTadPad: Is Alaska the drunkest state you've ever been to? We got gold content on a Monday night and a Tuesday afternoon.