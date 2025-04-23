in other news
McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Sego Wealth Management
10 Thoughts: Jaxson Dart, Delano Townsend, SEC baseball, NBA, Burton Webb, links and more
• Neal McCready
Taylor takes 'leap of faith,' commits to Ole Miss
Damien Taylor wasn’t sure he wanted to leave Troy. Once he decided to take a "leap of faith," the choice was simple
• Neal McCready
Rebels look for receiver production from OSU transfer De'Zhaun Stribling
Oklahoma State didn't fully capitalize on Stribling's talent last season.
• Chase Parham
Rebels avoid sweep with emphatic Saturday victory
Ole Miss is 10-8 in the SEC with four weekends left in the regular season.
• Staff
Ole Miss bolsters offensive line, adds Terez Davis
Ole Miss added an offensive lineman with significant Big Ten experience Saturday, landing Terez Davis.
• Neal McCready
The Mailbag, pres. by Art Hays of Sotheby's Int'l Realty: Edition 318
