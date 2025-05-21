The Mailbag, pres. by Art Hays of Sotheby's Int'l Realty: Edition 322

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Art Hays of Sotheby's International Realty, Edition 322. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go…

From Rebaz: OK, One more time regarding NIL, House etc. You have mentioned on several occasions the NCAA needs to 'grow a spine" when addressing all the issues. What specifically, does that mean in your terms? What do you think they need to do?

At the end of the day, college athletics must save itself from itself. It has to decide there are limits and then stick to those limits. It has to decide there are rules and then enforce those rules. Unfortunately, it's not possible. The competitiveness is too strong. The greed is overwhelming. Again, maybe I'm wrong, but I'm increasingly sure I'm right. I fear the damage being done right now is invisible and likely irreversible.

From North Tampa Rebel: Are schools even going to bother with the proposed revenue sharing split? Or a “salary cap”? Seems the House Settlement is DOA.

Yes, they'll do the revenue sharing thing even if the House settlement is thrown out or sued out of existence. A salary cap is unconstitutional and not enforceable.

From Levi275: Does Giannis get traded? If so, does he make more sense in Houston than he did in Milwaukee? Are you surprised how rapidly some of these so called “title windows” are closing?

I think there's a very limited market for him. He's 31. He's a ball-dominant player on a max contract. The new CBA is very limiting. A team trading for Giannis would have to trade away much of its present and almost all of its immediate future. Further, I don't think he's willing to go anywhere. I've heard some Toronto speculation and some Houston speculation that perhaps makes sense. However, I'd argue that teams like the Wolves, Thunder and Pacers should give other teams pause before mortgaging their futures for Giannis.

From Rebel077: They say the lottery isn’t rigged…I mean….what are the freaking odds of Dallas winning it? (I am a disgruntled Mavs fan). They have never moved up in their 17 attempts prior. 1.8% chance. Seems a little TOO improbable considering the other teams that have gotten the 1st pick. Not sure if you saw Shaq’s interview about David Stern but he was allegedly asked “hot or cold” (in ref to weather) and he said “hot” and well…

I hate being a conspiracy theorist. I literally get mad at myself, but I can't shake the feeling this lottery was rigged to put Flagg in Dallas as a payback for moving Luka to Los Angeles. And yes, I saw where Shaq said that about his conversation was Stern. I don't think Shaq is lying.

From TupeloReb99: I have to ask… With chase departing for 247, what does this mean for rebel grove coverage of baseball the rest of the way?

I will cover them as a beat writer. I will do my best. I've got a couple of commitments that will make it challenging -- my son's graduation, a trip to Washington DC that was planned months ago -- but I'll get it done. My son has a college orientation on June 9. My niece, Morgan, is getting married in Ruston on June 20, and it's a ceremony I'm unwilling to miss. But if Ole Miss gets to Omaha, I'll figure it out. If I have a conflict, I'll find someone to help. But you guys will absolutely get the baseball coverage you pay for. I'm filling in for the very best on that beat, but I'll do my best.

From cagardner: Who is still employed at RebelGrove.com besides you?

I'm all alone. The Rivals/On3 merger appears to be effective July 1. I don't know what that means for me. I suspect nothing, as I don't think they'll attempt to merge this site with the On3 Ole Miss site, but I haven't had those conversations. I have a contract with Yahoo that On3 inherits, and I expect both sides to honor that contract to its conclusion.

From pcrebel: What would YOU like to discuss? We know you like most of us are OVER the roller coaster of NIL/Pay For Play.

Yeah, I struggle to stay awake for NIL/pay-for-play/House settlement conversations. I'm over them, as you aptly said. I have a busy summer ahead but I'm excited for the challenge. I have some travel planned. I'm getting my old running routines going again. My favorite basketball team is three wins from the NBA Finals. Life is good.

From dawsonreb: Without diving too much into your personal information, but to get an idea of your business model. Does MPW produce as much revenue to you as whatever fan site you might be running? Is there a % breakdown? My BIL is a realtor and he tells me he is 60/40 flips/realtor fees right now. Is there a comparison of fan site X to MPW? You can speak as general as you'd like and give completely made up information to get the point across.

I'm not comfortable diving into specifics, but MPW Digital changed my life. I suspect Chase would say the same. It gave me security and financial flexibility I couldn't have imagined 12 years ago. Rivals/Yahoo has been wonderful to me, allowing me the freedom to build MPW Digital as long as we grew the site, which we did, making it the market leader covering Ole Miss.

From BAUER1: Any further news on Bundalo?

He committed Monday. He's a big pick-up for Ole Miss, a young guy with a huge upside who should be able to contribute immediately.

From TX via TN Rebel: Special thanks to Art Hays as always... would you please ask Art about any good real estate stories he might have related to house pricing around universities as the football team sees stratospheric growth over a short period.

Yes, I'll see if I can perhaps get Art on a podcast soon to discuss that. I think you see football-related growth and growth from students moving to Southern schools from other regions due to political-related reasons all over our area of the country.

From REBNUT: Going to Chicago during the summer with the wife and since you’re a big Cubs fan who’s been there several times what’s the best old school Italian restaurant in town? We’re staying in the Miracle Mile area.

One of my favorites is Quartino. Another is Osteria via Stato. Another is Adalina. Another is Bacchanalia. The Girl and the Goat isn't necessarily Italian, but it's fantastic and wildly popular. There are so many. Chicago is a fantastic food city.

From nrichards19: When do you think it is appropriate to start questioning the transparency of the Trump administration (not on policy but just on matters that he said he would/could disclose)? I believe y’all touched on it in the Josh Hendrickson show, but when is it fair to say the Trump administration has had enough time to disclose everything they’ve found about COVID, Epstein, JFK, the attempted assassination, corruption in government, voting fraud in 2020, etc.? I don’t know if we’ll ever get the Epstein files or COVID because Trump may or may not be involved, in the case of Epstein, and was responsible for the first year of COVID. However, especially with respect to his attempted assassination, I would’ve thought now that it is his FBI, Secret Service, etc. we would’ve heard more information on those topics (since I agree with you, the media has essentially buried all these topics).

Now. We talked about this topic on The Josh Hendrickson Show this week. I was and am highly critical of the Trump administration for over-promising on these topics and not yet delivering.

From Landon_RH: My buddy works for a company that was recently bought out and their division was shutting down at the end of the year. A team of his coworkers was hired at a regional competitor. Is it likely that he gets a job offer as well?

Yes, I'd say it's highly likely he ends up with his buddies at some point. Sometimes things like that just take some time for all of the processes to work out. Good luck to your friend.

From Midnight in Martin: I don't know an Ole Miss fan who isn't impressed with the job Keith Carter has done. What's the key to his successes, as compared to Ross Bjork's prior tenure? Asked differently, if Ross Bjork had Glenn Boyce as Chancellor, would his tenure have been different?