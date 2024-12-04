The Mailbag, pres. by Art Hays of Sotheby's Interntl. Realty: Edition 300

Ole Miss finishes 9-3 with the win over MSU and awaits its postseason assignment.
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin addressed the media in the aftermath of Friday’s 26-14 win over Mississippi State
Jaxson Dart was fighting a losing battle with emotions all week as he prepared for his final game at Vaught-Hemingway
Notes: Ulysses Bentley IV gave frustrated fans fodder with his 136-yard day, Jaxson Dart breaks another record, more
No. 23 Ole Miss dominated overtime on Thanksgiving afternoon, earning a Friday shot versus No. 13 Purdue
Ole Miss finishes 9-3 with the win over MSU and awaits its postseason assignment.
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin addressed the media in the aftermath of Friday’s 26-14 win over Mississippi State
Jaxson Dart was fighting a losing battle with emotions all week as he prepared for his final game at Vaught-Hemingway