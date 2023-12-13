The Mailbag is presented by Art Hays of Sotheby’s International Realty. Are you thinking of making a move? Put the power of Sotheby's International Realty to work for you. As a licensed agent with Sotheby's International Realty and a supporter of all things Ole Miss, Art can help you buy or sell in your home town, or anywhere in the world, at no charge to you (seriously). Call and ask Art how. Call 612-805-5929 or email Art at Art Hays at arthur.hays@lakesmn.com.

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Art Hays of Soteby's International Realty, Edition 255. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From tdualm: Any indication you’ve seen that Ole Miss remembers the lessons about team chemistry it supposedly learned last year, or is back to taking the highest rated portal prospects possible and will let chemistry work itself out on the back end?

Sure. As I've said multiple times, they have absolutely put an emphasis on fit and character. Now, they're not putting together a Boy Scout troop. You have to have players, but they're screening for guys who are less apt to buy-in to a culture.

From jmbonelli: What are your thoughts on the big game hunting Lane and his staff are doing? What is your evaluation of Golding after year one, both on Gameday and recruiting? How active is Golding in portal vs high school? What do you get when you cross Ella Fitzgerald with Darth Vader? Thought I’d throw you an easy one.

I don't know. They need impact defensive linemen to take the next step. They need an impact linebacker. They need receivers and linemen. I don't know that I'm qualified to evaluate. He's obviously a very good recruiter, and I think his time at Alabama has helped them tremendously in this portal cycle. And you get Ella Vader.

From sipmade: With Ole Miss being "IN" on all these high profile portal players, Is that just a sign of the grove collective being better or more the perception of Ole Miss changing?

Both. Mostly, it's the collective, I think. I think most of these decisions are primarily driven by dollars. But I'm a very cynical person.

From robert90: Zion Williamson thoughts? Thanks in advance

He's a potentially elite player. He needs to get in better shape. I suspect he knows that. "All I can do is control the things I can control. Lock in on myself. Lock in on my teammates, coaches, and everybody with the Pelicans," Williamson said recently, before tacitly addressing criticism from Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal. "If it comes from a place where they just wanna see me do better, thank you," he added. "But if it comes from anywhere else, everybody (is) entitled to their own opinion. Can't control that."

From rebribrub: I'm familiar with players making private commitments and then the player may take other visits, to "enjoy the process" which sometimes results in a flip or de commitment,or they make it official on signing day. What I'm unclear on is if they can actually sign and the school agree to keep it quiet and just let them visit and announce when they want. It seems unethical but is it actually against the rules ?

Well, they can't sign until the signing period, which falls during a quiet period where visits aren't allowed. If you're referring to transfers, they don't sign anything. They're not technically locked in until classes start and they attend classes.

From elisdad: Dog hair. How do you handle it? We have two, a mixed breed who sheds constantly, and miniature dachshund that also does her fair share of losing fur. Any tips on keeping the it clean around the house?

I'm the only person in my house who is driven crazy by it. I sweep and vacuum all the time. We got one of those robot things but it was quickly overwhelmed. You just have to stay in the battle, my friend.

From chattreb: You mentioned recently on a podcast that you were beginning to wonder if the current Wild West status that college football may be sustainable or wave of the future because it just keeps going up. I agree that it has reached levels that I thought it would never reach, but let’s remember that this new world has only been around for 3 years and it has risen exponentially each year. Now I am no economist, but I have read a little Adam Smith and have taken some post graduate economics classes, and I am certain as a day is long that this top end growth can not last. Look at the history of the AFL, the ABA, the USFL and and many other non sports examples that runaway payrolls do have ceilings, and when they surpass it they crash and burn. This Neal, if you had this answer you would be a very wealthy man, but what do you think that the answer for this is?

I'm not sure there is an answer. I think this is a new world and I think it's going to get wilder, as I believe unlimited transfers are on the horizon. I think the market will eventually settle, but here's what I underestimated: My God, you people LOVE college football. That's not an insult, either. But I just figured people would get to a point where they're like, "No, I'm not giving our vacation money or the money I could use to buy things for my kids to buy football players." I was wrong. Clearly. Very wrong.

From tlpierse: With NIL and the Grove Collective, it appears that Ole Miss is in a healthy position to go after these notable portal guys. With that in mind, when do you think donor fatigue will set in, which Walker Jones admitted is his biggest concern. I could be wrong, but I think at some point donors of the Grove Collective will begin to get frustrated if all Ole Miss is capable of is intermittently getting into the 12-team playoff, maybe even win a playoff game and nothing else. Like almost every fan base, once a standard is set then you try to get to the next tier and it is not happening, the rumblings begin.

I sort of answered this in the answer above. I think programs like Ole Miss and Missouri are so enchanted with this new world that fatigue may be a long ways off. Maybe I'm wrong, but I don't see it slowing down. If anything, I see and hear -- via this site, mind you; I don't actually have access to numbers -- people doubling their donations. AT CHRISTMAS TIME! As I said, I can't relate on any personal level. My wife would beat me senseless if I took money that could be used on our children -- or our dogs -- and gave it to a collective to buy football players for my favorite team. I mean, she'd be furious. So I can't relate. But there's no sign of it slowing. It's been shocking to me.

From TOMNOLEREB: Is there anything that would prevent a legit business from sponsoring say the DLine via real NiL and having their business name associated with it via Ole Miss announcers or maybe even Jersey name area. Think the radio broadcaster announcing a sack and it being “a great sack by Walter Nolen of the Tomnolenreb excavators” and maybe even in place of the players name their Jersey reads “Tomnolenreb Excavating”+1 someone on the board mentioned cash app direct to players. Is there anything preventing the university from flashing players faces and VM accounts when they make a big play. Maybe the NiL part is the donor name flashes on screen? This would seem to be the best direct funding source to reward players for performance.

I honestly don't know. At this point, nothing feels like a bridge too far. The cash app on the Jumbotron would actually be hilarious.

From gckivreb: What do you think the primary cause of the basketball teams rebounding woes is? Hands like feet? aggressively trying to block shots that take bigs out of position for rebounds and open windows for the opposing team to get between them and the goal? Something else?

It's not the most athletic team in the history of the game. Sometimes it's a failure to box out. Sometimes it's just not getting to the right spot in time. Sometimes it's just a failure to actually catch the ball.

From cctrey5: Agree or disagree: the name “Kris Kringle” sounds pedophile-ish

I can't say that about an old man who likes little kids to sit in his lap and then promises to give them presents if they're good little boys or girls and then likes to sneak into their homes while they sleep and tiptoe around .... Wait, never mind. I mean, kind of does have that ring to it.

From um98rebl: Do you believe we started to see a coaching maturation in LK that is based on the confidence he has in PG?

I don't know that it's related to Golding. I think it's a maturation that has come with comfort in his surroundings and trial and error. As I've said, I don't know the man, but people who do say he's far happier and content and driven and all of those things now than he was when he first arrived in Oxford. I do think he has a ton of confidence in Golding, however. I just think two things can be true at once.

From gckivreb: If the current transfer portal/NIL system stays in place moving forward where you continue to see big schools pass on high school kids that can't contribute right away to think you'll eventually start to see a feeder system set up similar to how JuCos used to work where that fringe high school player essentially gets placed at a G5 school for a year or two to develop with some sort of understanding that the larger school wants the first shot down the road? Essentially, LSU sending a kid to ULL or OM sending a kid to USM if they trust those staffs rather than sending them to Jones CC or whatever.

Like a corporate partnership or something? I could see that, but coaching changes and whatnot would really test those ties.

From jdub8h20: Can we judge the people who get engaged at the Canton Lights in Mississippi as hard as we do those who have fall weddings? No setup/effort and just pure lazy.

I am unfamiliar with the Canton Lights. Now I'm curious. Should I check them out on the way back from Brandon Monday night?

From yankeenot: I’ve often wondered how you introduce yourself to the recruits when you call for comments. How do you earn trust that they’re talking to a legit outlet?? Walk us through it it A little bit if you will.

I tell them I cover Ole Miss for Rivals. I tell them I won't take more than five minutes of their time and try to get done in three or less. They don't trust anymore. First and foremost, they've learned they can control their own messaging via social media. Also, there are so many bloggers and sites that they're easily overwhelmed, and they clearly think we're all fan boys (and most are). Finally, once one outlet pays them for an interview, it's over. The whole system has changed. I think it's changed for the worse. Others disagree.

From jbnreb: Health/Workout related question. Lane is now 48 years old. He took the Ole Miss job just over 4 years ago. The difference in his weight and overall health is dramatically different now than where it was when he was introduced at that first press conference. Have you ever asked Kiffin what is his daily workout routine and diet consist of? I know yoga and the elimination of alcohol are key factors, however as someone in that age range that finds it harder now to remain fit, I would be interested in the daily activities that have resulted in such a significant change.

No, I've never had that conversation -- or any conversation, really -- with him. I've heard he does a lot of reformer Pilates, which is something I want to do, but in Oxford, there's really no place a man can go to do Pilates -- unless you're the head football coach at Ole Miss, I suppose -- where it doesn't look like you're being a creep checking out college girls. I know he does a lot of hot yoga as well, which is a very good weight-loss method. Obviously, he eats very clean and he's cut alcohol out completely. I think he's also very clearly made exercise a priority in his life.

From DBROTC: I went from really liking the NBA In-Season Tournament to hating it when Lebron’s Lakers won. I’m a Heat fan so I love what he did in his four years in Miami and even cheered for him when he went back to Cleveland. I’ve been really turned off by him since October 2019 and now I have to hear Lebron lovers say insane statements about having the In-Season Tournament Title and MVP makes him better than MJ. It’s insane I know, but I have Lebron fatigue. If he left his politics to the side and just focused on being the generational talent that he is, would he be more widely embraced universally in the GOAT conversation? MJ’s dominance took place over the first 8 years of my life so I remember it, but I didn’t really understand what I was witnessing and didn’t appreciate it the way I do now. The Last Dance that came out in the first few months of quarantine helped solidify MJ as the GOAT in my mind because of his mentality.I appreciate your NBA knowledge so I’ll duck now for asking.