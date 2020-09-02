RebelGrove - The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc Realtors, Edition 100

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 100. I asked for questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From nas5108: With things starting to get back to semi normal how is everybody in the McCready house holding up?

We are great. We get up each day and help each other choose their mask(s) of the day. We pray that the masks will be super blessed and prevent us from catching this horrible plague that is filling our hospitals with critically ill teenagers. Caroline is excited to go to the Oxford Chargers' first game of the season Friday in Grenada. She will wear her special Chargerettes captain mask and sit in a socially distanced chair while she cheers for the Chargers. Campbell is coming home Friday after a week in quarantine despite two negative COVID tests. We'll make sure she's masked up in the house. We are even asking that she mask up her stuffed bear, Herbie, since he has been in Fayetteville and exposed to the virus as well. Carson has soccer tonight, though he left for school in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander jersey hoping for a Thunder Game 7 win. Thankfully, his soccer coach stays masked up the whole practice, for the list of healthy 13-year-old boys dying of this horrible virus is too long to even think about. He's hoping to go to basketball workouts this weekend. They're outdoors, but the instructor wears a mask. Carson has a haircut Thursday afternoon. He's excited about it, as his hair has gotten pretty long, but he'll have to wear a mask. Apparently, one must live in San Francisco to get a mask-free haircut and blowout. Laura is off to work again today, wearing the same lucky mask over and over and over. That thing probably has families of bacteria growing on it but by golly, it has prevented COVID -- or at least we think so. She did have that weird cough for a few days and a couple of nights where she was extra tired, but who knows, maybe that was an excuse to get away from me for the evening? She has already informed Carson and me that if we want to watch the Thunder tonight, we'll have to do it upstairs. Once a pretty big NBA fan, she is apparently one of the 23 percent of people who are no longer interested in the Association. As for me, I sit in the Clark Ford Studios, answering questions, writing about the Rebels with nothing but Zoom calls for material, producing podcasts that infuriate many and defying the odds. Don't tell anyone, but right now, I'm not wearing my mask. Not all heroes wear capes (or masks).

From nas5108: Do you think this talk of a Big 10 season starting in November is legit or are they just trying to make the players and coaches feel a little bit better but they still won’t play this year?

My gut feeling is there is no way six Big Ten presidents change their vote and admit they were wrong. I just don't see it. My guess is they'll hope against hope that the SEC, ACC, etc., have disastrous starts to their seasons and have to shut it down. I don't think a season starting in late November is realistic. They'd be the laughingstock of the sports world.

From WBurns42: What are some of the biggest What If’s in American political history in your opinion?

What if Abraham Lincoln hadn't been assassinated? Might our country have healed more quickly? Might the course of Civil Rights have changed? For that matter, what if the Confederacy had won the Civil War? It had momentum for a while, but never could finish the deal. Would this country still be two countries or would it be a bunch of different nation/states? What if John F. Kennedy hadn't been assassinated? Would he have lost to Barry Goldwater in 1964? If you review his presidency objectively, there wasn't a lot of accomplishment. Conversely, what if Robert Kennedy hadn't been killed in Los Angeles? Would he have defeated Richard Nixon in 1968? I think so, and RFK would've aggressively pulled the U.S. out of Vietnam and we would've avoided Watergate. What if John Hinckley had been successful and killed Ronald Reagan just months into his presidency? Would George H.W. Bush have had the same success as Reagan did? What if the Democrats had run a decent candidate in 2016? Would we be going through this vitriol today if he or she were in the White House instead of Trump? Those are just a few that come to mind.

From nas5108: If money was not a factor where would you most want to live?

Oh, I don't know. Maybe on a bunch of land in Montana. Or maybe right on the beach somewhere off 30A. Or maybe Monroe.

From DgreenReb: Any news on Shon Robinson? Curious to know how hes adapted, weight gained, how hes looked in practice, etc.

Robinson had tonsillitis over the summer and lost some weight after having surgery. He's regained most of that weight and he's developing well. Obviously the COVID shutdown cost him development time, but he's coming along. He's still a very young players.

From DgreenReb: If Corrall is the starting QB...In your opinion does Plumlee change positions or does he stay at QB with a special package. Or both?

I think Plumlee wants to play quarterback. I don't think he will be the starter. I'm not sure he will be the backup. I guess it's conceivable he operates a package, but given that this staff needs to use this season as a recruiting tool, I'd guess it was a package that was used judiciously at best.

From Ted Coolwater: Why are you the way you are?

I think that's a question everyone in my life asks regularly.

From VibinReb45: Do you see schools in the SEC cutting several non profit programs due to the financial loss of not having fans at full capacity this season?

Yes. In my opinion, it's unavoidable.

From Dallas_Reb: Neal,My wife and I recently learned that we are pregnant with identical baby girls. Any advice for not just a new dad, but for a girl dad? Love all that you and your team do on the site!

Congratulations. Rest up. That would be so exciting. That's awesome. No real advice. Girls are great. Go to the tea parties. Learn their stuffed animals' names. Put your phone down at nighttime and enjoy bath time. Read to them. Savor every minute, for it goes really, really fast. They can't be your age, but you can be theirs'.

From ChargerRebel: Have y'all ever considered doing a Patreon type thing for people since Rivals never ups your subscription costs?

Yes. It would have to be MPW Digital-related as we can control that and not Rivals. Stay tuned.

From DeuceMccluster22: Will Kermit allow Marshall to "be Marshall" in let's say a home game whereThe crowd and team are out of it and we need something to boost energy levels?

I would think so, if Kermit thought that would help his team win. Kermit likes winning. A lot.

From DSU_REB_12: If Plumlee isn’t the starter, should he see time as a return man on special teams or transition to safety?

Should he? That's a great question. Will he? In my opinion, no.

From docz786: Is there a “day of no return” for the season? Meaning beyond this day they won’t cancel the season. Whatever uncertainty you had 1-2 weeks ago seems to be much less...maybe. What one word would you use to describe how we should feel about the outlook of a season starting as scheduled?

Another great question. I'm not sure. Frankly, at this point, I'd be shocked if the season weren't played.

From Raylon: Is this general statement true or false? Those who really want Corral to start hated Rich Rod.

Generally, that's true.

From IrishRebels: When the country truly opens back up, do you expect all the side show BS to end?

No, I think November is going to be a bloody, deadly, nasty circus. My fear is there will be no ready-made recovery from it. I think the side show, as you call it, is here for a while.

From AgentWillis: Do you think AJ Brown screwed up in his tweet the other day? Does he really believe what he's saying or is he being sucked into the wokeness charade? OR was he just stating facts, but his tweet was taken out of proportion?

I just don't understand it. He's never referred to that before. He was treated like a deity at Ole Miss, from what I could tell.

From TX via TN Rebel: Let's say your wife and daughter had just moved your oldest back to school (at no small expense) and then a week later, after your tuition check had cleared, you were phoned to come pick up your child for the semester. Who is your first call? How long until four letter words enter your conversations with school officials?

Go Tar Heels? I'd be furious. Four-letter words would be instantaneous. I'm not sure I could stomach my kid returning to that school when and if we ever get back to normal.

From OleMissBanker1: If you had a credential to a Reeves/Dobbs press conference, and you were allowed to ask one question only, what would the question be? And to whom would you ask it?

From chess2899: Since we are currently living in a Science Fiction movie with an ending that is still unknown, have you considered writing a best selling novel or script for Hollywood? If so, what topic would you consider writing about? Sports? Love and Romance? Horror? Action? Comedy?

Have I considered it? No, I'm not a talented enough writer to author a book. However, given the current climate, I'd build that bad boy around horror. For material, I'd just watch the news and look at Twitter.

From larryjoe1979: If you find a bottle with a Genie, and when the Genie comes out and says you have 3 wishes, but you can not wish for more wishes, wouldn't you just wish for more bottles with Genies in them?