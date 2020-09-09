RebelGrove - The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc Realtors, Edition 101

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 101. I asked for questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From Grovin1551: What was the McCready family Labor Day menu?

We really had no plans and then decided Monday morning to light the Big Green Egg and have some fun. We smoked ribs. They were good off the grill but we may have had a few too many beverages in our systems and we may have ended up steaming them in the oven. I could accept blame. I could blame Laura. I could blame beer, but I don't want Laura or beer mad at me, so I will accept the blame (even though it wasn't my idea to wrap them tightly in foil and put them in the oven). Laura also made some black bean and corn salad with lime, jalapeño and cilantro. It's one of my favorites. We got some jalapeño poppers from LB's and those were gone quickly. It was nice to have everyone home for the weekend even though Caroline had dance until 8:45 p.m. on Monday.

From MarvMerchants: Labor Day: what was on your grill? What was in your cup? Pool still running?ETA: when bald people wash their face, how high up do they go?

I drank a lot of beer. Then I switched to wine (cabernet). Yes, we hung out at the pool on Monday after I finished 10 Thoughts and I watched the Cubs-Cardinals game outside. It was a good day. As for your bald people question, the answer is all the way. There aren't many advantages to baldness but there's one for sure. If you're hot and you want a quick refresher, you can very quickly wash your face and head in the kitchen sink and feel better quickly.

From Rebel2828: From what you’re hearing currently, how do you expect the touches to be split up among the backs? Ex. Ealy 50% Parrish 25% Snoop 25%

I don't know. There's really no to answer that. Consistently, they've raved about Ealy and Parrish. Others get mentioned, but again, it'd be a total guess.

From nas5108: It appears as though MC will be the QB as you have been saying. Having said that do you expect multiple QBs to enter the portal and transfer after this season?

Yes. I think Tisdale will leave. I don't know what Dent will do or what he wants to do. Obviously, all eyes will be on Plumlee.

From nas5108: Milwaukee is on the brink and should have probably been swept by Miami. If they don’t win a title or at least make the NBA Finals next year do you think Giannis will leave as a free agent? Besides Middleton The core of that team is older and it is hard to see Milwaukee being able to lure good free agents even with Giannis in the fold.

Yes, there's a certain Kevin Durant-at-the-end-of-his-time-in-OKC feel to Giannis in Milwaukee. They have a very difficult decision to make. Trade him now and get something of value or hang on and take one more run, knowing he's likely to leave for Miami, Golden State or Dallas. Look for them to make a real run at Chris Paul.

From nas5108: What is your beer of choice if you are going to drink a cold one while watching a game?

It depends on the weather. I'm into IPAs these days. If it's really hot, there are a few sours I like. If it's cold, I go with a darker beer. I did grab some Sierra Nevada Octoberfest a few days ago and it's excellent.

From nas5108: What was or is your favorite candy/dessert?

I'm not a big dessert person, but I'm very partial to anything that combines chocolate and peanut butter. And I love my mother's fudge. It's fantastic.

From BIGBGISME: Where do you think Luke Altmyer ends up playing College Footballl next season?Have you ever had Makers 46 in a old fashion? If so what’s your opinion?

I'll still guess Florida State, though Ole Miss won't give up until the very end. I've never had Makers 46. I'll have to give it a try.

From HoustonRebs92: What’s your outlook projection for how we finish the 2021 class? Think we can sneak into the top 25 when it’s all said and done? I know we have some big targets on the board out there ie (Malone, Altmyer, Johnson, etc.)

That's a question for Zach Berry. I'll ask him this week on the Soft Verbal, presented by Dead Soxy.

From larryjoe1979: God comes down and says "Ask me one question, and I will give you the absolute answer", what question would you ask?

I'll answer this honestly. I'd ask the obvious question: Is there really eternal life, and if so, how does that work? Do I get to be young? Does everyone live eternally at their favorite time in their lives? Would I finally get to play center field for the Cubs? I've got all sorts of questions for God. If I'm honest, I'm kind of creeped out by people who have no questions about that stuff.

From $WithARebelYell$: How much better did our defense get with Sam Williams back?

He's the best player on that side of the ball. You tell me. He makes Ole Miss much better on defense, gives them a legitimate pass-rushing threat.

From Kylethehoss: Any advice for a first time t-ball parent? He is only 4 but I can already see they take this way to serious.

Inject him with steroids. Remind him the family name depends on his performance. Tell him if he can't go deep, he can't go home. Remind him, with no words spared, that his path to the majors starts right damn now. He's auditioning for the elite travel ball team, and that audition is ongoing. If all else fails, disown him and try again. Seriously, take pictures. Have fun. Tell him how much fun you had watching him play. If he's going to be a good player, it will happen. If he's not, there's not much you can do. Oh, and you can't make him love it. He either will or he won't.

From DeuceMccluster22: Did rocky "force himself" on Adrian on their first date in his apt when she was trying to leave?

It's borderline. I never had much game, so I'm not sure. She appeared to consent, but it was questionable. I would've taken her first no as final and that would have been that.

From BigDogSaint23: Did you catch Kirk Herbstriet absolutely fellating Navy’s head coach Ken Niumatalolo about just “how critically serious” Ken took Covid-19 preparations prior to the opener? If “taking Covid serious” becomes an excuse for getting your ass kicked, this is going to be one long year...

Prepare yourself.

From RebelAccy95: From my understanding carpal tunnel is related to repetitive wrist motion. Have the conference and schools budgeted enough money to deal with the horrific onslaught of said syndrome related the cumulative 6 million times masks/gaiters/bandanas/coffee filters are removed and replaced during practices and games? With the mask usage, is Megan Mullen doing butterfly kisses now?

I'm with you on the masks. They're stupid and they have to be so very dirty. As for Megan, I have to think she'll throw caution to the COVID winds.

From Swag4Heisman: Now that you seem to be agreeing with my takes from March, that personal liberty should not be thrown out in the face of mandatory two-week lockdowns and looming mandatory mask orders to combat the Coronavirus, are you going to think harder next time you are asked to give up “non-essential” liberty and personal responsibility, for whatever reason (There will certainly be a next time)?Even if it is just for two weeks? Just to stop the spread? Flatten the curve? Avoid mass death from a unique virus?(There is nothing wrong with asking people to stay home voluntarily, or voluntarily choosing to do so. It’s the authoritarian nature of government and the erosion of liberty I am most concerned about.)

I'm a common sense guy. At first, the masks made some degree of common sense. Now that we know what we know about the virus, they really make little or no sense. Will I ask more questions next time? Yes, probably so. As I've said many times, I don't really have a problem with what happened in March or even April. I have major problems with what happened in July and August.

From Samminish: Uncle Neal: With UTAH running up their 'WE ARE A PAC-P*SSY' flag, how much is MATT LINDSEY targeting B1G + PAC-10 targets?+ Far more than normal?+ Setting up a satellite recruiting office there?

I don't foresee Ole Miss making a lot of noise in the Salt Lake City recruiting market.

From Swag4Heisman: How long have you been a Ron Paul listener?

I've never listened. Should I? I've never even heard of Ron Paul.

From Fabius: Neal, that was a great interview with Kermit. On to football: you mentioned on SV that special teams will be a weakness. Are you referring to Place kicking in particular? And who is the back up place kicker at this time? I asked because I expect kick coverage and return to be better with Gideon in charge. Tell me if you disagree. Thanks

Thank you. Yes, I'm referring to placekicking. I'm told it's been rough. Kiffin was asked about kicking Tuesday and his answer was really vague. Ultimately, I think Ole Miss' special teams will be better sooner rather than later, but talent is imperative, and that comes with recruiting.

From 901rebels: In regards to "more similar" comparison, would you Breein is closer Lillard or Westbrook?

I love Breein, but he's not as athletic as Westbrook or as skilled as Lillard. Those are two all-stars. Tyree's ceiling is much lower, but I'd love for him to prove me wrong.

From REBELTAXMAN: Do you think that as we move closer to the start of the season that schools begin significantly altering their policies as it relates to contact tracing and quarantines. I just can't see this two week thing going into the season for asymptomatic players.

Yes, let's live. There's no reason to hunt for the virus. There's no reason to test asymptomatic people. I'm over it. As for football, if the players have no symptoms, let them play. It's dumb.

From WhatTheHell_IHL: Growing up our trips usually centered around visiting a new ballpark, either one my dad hadn't been to before or one he wanted to go back to again. I've been to Baltimore, Boston, Chicago (both parks), KC, LA (Angels), D.C., St. Louis, Cincinnati and then two old ones of Twins/Rangers. Are there ones that are not on that list, which you've been to and would recommend going to in the future?

I'd highly recommend San Francisco, Washington and Pittsburgh as parks worth checking out. PNC in Pittsburgh might be my favorite. All are great.

From Hannitized: Has covid driven you to shave your body to fit into the Peloton crowd? Not that there is anything wrong with that....

Maybe. I find it unfair that a man who can't grow hair on his head can grow it on his back. That's all I'm saying.

From coachnuke: On recent podcast you said a worse run organization then the PAC-12 is the NY Mets, did you forget about the NY Knicks? And did the PAC 12, 12 page medical report for not playing, omitted the part where it said, besides "nobody will make the College Football playoff" ?

You make a point regarding the Knicks. Still, the Pac-12 is in a league of its own at the college level.

From TX via TN Rebel: Who had it worse... Dickie Scruggs in a prison camp still collecting big bucks or Marshall Henderson under Sharia Law playing hoops in Iraq?

From OleMissRebs67: How can the media not highlight the bias in the NCAA? Make them answer questions? Etc. How can they not go down the line in making transfer eligible based on when they go in portal? How can they make a guy that goes in portal in July immediately eligible in a month but not an Otis Reese that went in portal in Jan. Is it because they don’t like ole miss based on last investigation?

If it doesn't fit...

From WBurns42: If you can ask George W Bush one thing about 9/11, what is it and why?Do you think this country Is as divided as some media would have us to believe?

1. Looking back, were there warning signs you and your administration missed? 2. Yes. I fully expect a revolution, one way or the other, in November. I think it's going to be a bloody, divisive month or two. I pray I'm wrong, but I think it's inevitable now. I've never owned a gun, for example, and I anticipate making that purchase soon.

From OlmReb5: Let’s say I give you $100,000 to bet on a situation. You have to chose from the following and I would like to here your reason why you chose it.Mike Leach being at MSU for less than 2 years or Lane Kiffin being at Ole Miss over 4 years.If you get it right you then will win $1 million dollars. FYI this is fictional just for the record. Lol

For the record, I'd be shocked if Kiffin is at Ole Miss for more than four years, but I'd put my million on Leach not making it two years at MSU. It just feels off, for lack of a better word.

From OrangeBeachReb: What are the “big plans” for the podcast on game days you’ve been alluding to on the pod? The first game is upon us! Let’s hear it.

We're not prepared to announce that, but I think most will like what we have in store.

From Hereismyboomstick: Let’s say you are playing a game of co-Ed naked twister and you are down by 3 points. What’s your next move?

From Levi275: Where does Billy Donovan go next?