RebelGrove - The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc Realtors, Edition 103

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 103. I asked for questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From Train21Reb: During the end of basketball season you often takes about guys getting “processed.” With this year not counting towards eligibility in football, potentially allowing for some guys to hang around longer, how many football players might get processed at the end of this year?

How many? I don't know. Will multiple players be "processed?" You bet. There aren't going to be many guys who get and want a sixth year.

From Raylon: Who will call plays on offense?

Jeff Lebby is the offensive coordinator, but I have to suspect Lane Kiffin will have a major role in play-calling.

From celinareb: Who will stay at their respective schools Leech, Kiffin or Deion?

I just don't see the Deion thing working, though I compliment Jackson State for taking the "Why the F Not" approach and going for it. I really don't foresee Leach and MSU being a good fit, and I've already answered the Kiffin question. It's just my opinion he's not going to be a long-term coach here. If he doesn't win, he won't have any traction and if he does, he'll be a hot commodity elsewhere. If I'm wrong, I'm wrong. I always get people arguing with me on this, and I'm just expressing an opinion. The Football Gods and I have not discussed this.

From nas5108: Is it just me or are we seeing more injuries than usual across the NFL so far this year? (Barkley, McCaffrey, AJ Brown, Jimmy G, Kittle, etc.)

No, it's not just you. These guys didn't have a typical offseason or a typical training camp. Their bodies aren't ready for football.

From nas5108: Are you excited for the new way you guys will be doing game days this year- doing pregame shows and live shows rather than being at the game?

Excited? That's a big word. Nervous? Yes. Anxious? Yes. Curious? Yes. Hopeful? Yes. Excited? That's maybe a stretch. I do think we're ahead of the curve. I am thankful we started last season and very thankful to have friends like Jay G. Tate who have gone above and beyond helping me. I've made quite the investment in the past year on equipment and such. One thing I've learned is it's absolutely impossible to make everyone happy.

From larryjoe1979: Who is the nicest athlete you’ve dealt with on a regular/semi-regular basis? Who was not the nicest(you can code this one if you want)

I don't know that there's one guy. The nice guys that come to mind are a bunch of guys off that 2000 Auburn team I covered -- Ben Leard, Alex Lincoln, Rob Pate, Cole Cubelic and I'm leaving guys out. Tyler Watts was a very nice person to cover. Daymeon Fishback was great. At Ole Miss, guys like Nick Williams, Breein Tyree, Bo Wallace, Ben Still, Jared Duke, Mike Wallace, etc. Again, a lot of good guys. As for not nice, Chris Porter didn't like me and he didn't hide it well. I'm not sure Reginald Buckner did, either. Honestly, in football these days, we don't get to know the kids anymore.

From BIGBGISME: In your opinion. Do Five Star recruits whos family is financially set for generations still accept extra benefits to sign with a certain school. Even if it puts his eligibility into question.

In my opinion, yes. Is it as big of an issue in those situations? No, probably not, but extra benefits is a pretty ambiguous term.

From OrangeBeachReb: Who will be the first SEC Head Coach to get scolded / slapped on the wrist, by the leauge, for not properly wearing a mask during a game? What is the over/under for when that happens - set at week 3 of the SEC season? I say Leach and it's under week 3 because the SEC will want to publicly set the tone.

You stole my answer. I'll say Leach and I'll say it happens quickly. That being said, I have some insight into the true feelings of the league is as it pertains to COVID and I think the infractions will have to be egregious to earn any real slap.

From LaPenn5: Have you listened to the Whistleblower podcast yet? It's about the Tim Donaghy scandal. Only four episodes have dropped so far but it's pretty good and has interviews with Donaghy and some of the other guys involved.

I have not. It's one I definitely am interested in. I don't know that I've ever been as busy as I've been in the past few weeks. I'm way behind on every podcast I listen to.

From DeuceMccluster22: what is the BEST ending to a sports related movie and why?

Rocky Balboa ended Ivan Drago AND Communism on the same night in Moscow. Here's the end to that documentary: Enjoy.

From Kylethehoss: What was the first meal you mastered preparing?

Oh, that's a good one. So, when I moved back to Oxford after grad school at Harvard On The Bayou, I was trying to eat healthy and I did this un-fried catfish with roasted mustard potatoes and green beans that was really good. When Laura and I first started dating, I prepared that one night and I think it sold her.

From nas5108: As of now what is your prediction for the 4 CFP teams if they do indeed still have the playoff?

1. Alabama 2. Clemson 3. Ohio State 4. Oklahoma Same as it ever was, which made me think of this song...

From seminole817: Should the falcons special teams coach have been allowed on the plane back to Atl?

No, but they should make him go without a mask. I've heard masks are saving all of our lives. Therefore, he should travel mask-less and risk it all as payment for his transgressions.

From DSU_Reb_12: Do you think this team will resemble 17-18 teams but with a better defense? If you could remake Major League today what team would you use? Would you keep the same characters and who would you cast?

If I were an Ole Miss fan, I'd be worried about the lack of depth and size up front on defense. Frankly, no amount of coaching can overcome it over the course of a 10-game SEC season. However, I do think Durkin is a phenomenal defensive mind (that's basically been proven), and he'll get every drop of juice out of the proverbial orange. If you remade the movie today, you couldn't use the Indians. If you're looking for a perennial loser, there really aren't that many. Also, in today's Moneyball era, small-market teams win all the time. I don't know that I'd change much. It was a great movie. If you're asking me to cast it today, I'd have no clue. I love movies. Truly, I always enjoy going, but I never find the time. I can't remember the last movie I saw.

From LARebel83: What would our political environment be like if Cruz, Rubio, or Jeb, and not Trump, had won in '16? And would any of those guys stand a chance of beating Hilary Clinton in those crucial Midwest states?

If any of those candidates had won the nomination, I suspect they would've lost the general election to Clinton, likely in a landslide. Trump had grassroots momentum that created a different turnout in the Rust Belt states. Throw in Clinton was an awful candidate who ran a flawed campaign and you get a major political upset. It was a perfect storm of sorts.

From RebelYellATL: Do you know of any other players besides Otis Reese that are still waiting to find out on transfer waiver request less than 1 week from the season opener? How can the NCAA say their job is to support student athletes but do things like this? He submitted paperwork in January.

I performed a Google search and couldn't find anything. The only other one I knew about was Cade Mays and, as you know, he was cleared last week. I don't know what the particular hold-up(s) is/are with Reese. As you said, it seems ridiculous for the NCAA not to rule this late into the season (and from an NCAA perspective, this is Week 4).

From $WithARebelYell$: Whats your favorite marinades for grilled chicken and steak?

I'm not a big marinade guy. I am more into seasoning and cooking properly. However, I will occasionally use some garlic and rosemary and/or thyme with pork in a sous vide or, if I'm doing something like tacos with flank steak and/or chicken, I'll use a marinate of pickled jalapeño juice, orange juice, garlic, shallot, cumin, salt and pepper and then brush the meat with a little oil after I take it out of the marinate and pat it dry with paper towels. More than anything, I just recommend beer. Not as a marinate, necessarily. I just recommend beer.

