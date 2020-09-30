RebelGrove - The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc Realtors, Edition 104

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 104. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From Sig Reb: Really enjoyed all your coverage Saturday. Over/under 2 more years at LSU for Orgeron?

Wow, you're probably right on the number. First, a caveat: I have no idea what LSU's financial situation is or how long the "pandemic" will impact attendance. However, LSU fans are not going to tolerate five-loss seasons and what I saw Saturday had five-loss season(s) written all over it. So yeah, if they're swimming at the end of 2021, I'd say he'd be back on the hot seat by 2022. He's a hell of a recruiter, though, and they're going to have real talent on that roster. He has to find the coaches to coach it.

From RebYell: Who's more corrupt, Biden or Trump?

Too close to call. I remain remarkably disappointed that our choices are this poor.

From wcrowlen: Not to beat the dead horse of the Luke era, but I’ve been wondering this for a while. Everything last season stays the same, but we beat Cal.Is Luke still here?

Probably. It had to go really, really bad for Ole Miss to make the move. I think if you mitigate the bad, even just a little, he gets another year. Let's not talk about that anymore. It makes me want to pour a bourbon at 9:16 a.m. on a Monday just thinking about it.

From Samminish: Uncle Neal, due to the unprecedented nationwide demand of MPW merch, how does AMAZON work from the small retail end?+ Can you approach them, and what is their take?+ Or, do they approach you, and you set the terms?

My friend, I have no idea. A lot of what we're doing is really new to me. I wish I had a business background.

From jlittle67: I know you're probably tired of JRP questions but let's say he has a change of heart and tells the coaches that he just wants to get on the field and he'll play wherever he's needed. DJ calls dibs and puts him at free safety. What does that do for the defense, if anything?

He'd give them an elite athlete on the back end who knows what the quarterback is looking at and looking for. That said, I doubt that happens.

From JTMP: Do you think Lebby called plays the entire game Saturday? Yeboah getting the ball more towards the end seemed very Kiffin-ish (at least from what we've been told).

I've always thought it would be a collaborative effort, and I suspect that happened Saturday. Lebby would be a fool not to lean on Kiffin's offensive mind, and Lebby does not strike me as anything resembling a fool.

From AL Reb: After fans had a chance to see OM play, do you think tickets become harder to come by with the limited capacity?

Sure. The product was fun to watch. There is reason to be optimistic (provided patience accompanies that optimism).

From gckivreb: In honor of the upcoming debate, let's assume that for the last 4 years the President's political decisions, policies, appointees, results etc. are exactly as they have been but rather than Trump and all the twitter bashing and how he seems to treat others, the person in office is a non-controversial semi-moderate conservative (Bush, Ryan, whoever you want to use for the purpose of this scenario). Where is this country at this moment? Still in the level of turmoil we see now, in a much more calm place just going about a regular daily life and already looking forward to the 2024 election because that person would have a re-election bid locked up, in the midst of a highly contested and heated election for 2020? Often times it feels like the disdain for what is going on in American politics is more due to personal dislike for Trump than actual policy and results. For example, there was really no reason for the pandemic to become a left vs. right issue but because Trump feels one way, some feel they have to lean the other. If you replace him with the hypothetical person above, is it as political as it has become?

Oh, I think we're in a calmer place. The media hates Trump and he hates them back. Actually, it's a love/hate relationship. They are both obsessed with each other. The two sides, in my opinion, should be embarrassed. Now throw in the fact that the Democrats are having an identity crisis of their own and you have today's crapshow. Hillary Clinton was an awful candidate. No one LIKED her. It's something the Democrats won't accept, but no one likes her. Now, they're running an old man who, if the media did its job, who should be embroiled in a personal controversy of his own. In short, we're a mess.

From DeuceMccluster22: If you were KIffin, what would u do with JRP?IMO he's w/ the defense starting today full time.

I get that, but that only works if Plumlee wants to do that. Otherwise, it's a disaster. I don't think he's a reliable SEC quarterback, but he does. For now, that's all that matters.

From OleMiss1982: You seem to be developing quite a following of truckers who call into HRG. If one would invite you, would you be willing to go on a long haul to see what their life on the road is like? Why or why not?

I'd think about it. My life, for as simple and boring as it is, is really busy right now.

From 901rebels: I know your feelings towards the Cardinals, and I understand because I have similar feelings towards the Cubs, but are there any current Cards you secretly like? or don't just hate? I feel like Goldschmidt, Edman, Flaherty, and Carlson are hard to hate.

Let's get them eliminated and then I'll answer that. I do love Dexter Fowler. Always will.

From MarvMerchants: If Freeze takes the Florida job back in 2015/2016, is there any scenario where Dan Mullen is the next Ole Miss coach?

No.

From nas5108: Leach had a good debut at State but that LSU team looks like they could lose quite a few more this season. Do you think he will still not work there once it is mostly his recruits playing in 2-3 years? I always hear he has a reputation for not liking recruiting and it does not seem as though he has a loaded coaching staff to make up for it.

He had a great debut and out-coached Bo Pellini. I just question his ability to recruit the players he needs to Mississippi State. If he does, great for him, MSU and college football. Mike Leach is good for the sport. I just have my doubts.

From nas5108: If Lebron loses in the Finals to an underdog Miami team what do you think that does to his legacy?

Nothing, really. No one is really questioning if James is a top-five player. He is. A Heat win does more for Erik Spoelstra's legacy than it does hurt James' legacy.

From rebelpsychologist: What do you think Houston Nutt's motivation was when he became the head coach at OM? Based on his performance it appears he wanted to beat Arkansas a few times and collect a paycheck. Doesn't that sort of thing make its way into Athletics Director circles and make him unhireable after that? I have to believe no coach wants to run their program into the ground but that 2011 Football team was abysmal. I would love to hear Nutt's take on what happened from back to back Cotton Bowls to "wasn't no 49 to 10 right Neal."

I think he thought he could coach Ole Miss to seven-ish wins a season, make a bunch of money and coach a long time. Here's the deal: Had he won seven-ish games a year, he would've been right. Recruiting was awful, however, and his teams got boat-raced in the final two seasons. I'd love to have Houston on the podcast. I need to reach out. I just can't believe he'd want to do it. He hated me but a lot of that was influenced by others in this market.

From Rebelfan20: No questions this week, just wanted to vouch for your sponsor. While I was growing up, my dad worked for Whitney’s mom for many years who owned a mobile home lot in Woodland, MS which is close to Houston. Whitney has two older sisters who are also in real estate so it’s something that’s in her blood. I have no doubt a person would be in great hands if he/she chose Whitney to help with the process of buying a home. Plus her family are big, lifelong Ole Miss fans so that’s a nice added bonus.

Agreed. I spent some time with Whitney and Clay Friday afternoon in Oxford. They're awesome. She's a character. And she's an excellent real estate agent.

From MilneW: @Neal McCready , a few weeks ago you said you despise Jacksonville, FL since it's hot, dirty and does nothing for you. I couldn't help but be intrigued by this since I'm from here and my family goes back close to 100 years here. I hate that you had a bad experience (or several). May I ask what part of town were you in and/or have you only been here once? I certainly am not offended but just wish, for your sake, that you had a better experience.

I've been there a lot. Keep in mind I'm always there alone and working. I've stayed downtown near The Landing, out by the airport and other places as well. We did find a cool pizza play there during the NCAA Tournament and I enjoyed my run around The Landing, so I need to be kinder.

From nas5108: What do you think of the Clippers decision to fire Doc Rivers? Was it a good move or is he just the fall guy for a terrible collapse in the playoffs?

It was time. They made moves to win big and it didn't happen. That's just life in the big markets. He didn't win big enough.

From nas5108: How many transfers/grad transfers do you think Kiffin and company will want to add to the defense after this season?

Based on what I saw versus Florida, the answer, as smart-ass as it may sound, is as many as he and they can get.

From FireFighterReb: We have made the transition to the metallic/powder blue uniforms. What other changes in the program do you see happening to make us a national brand?

At this point, it's all about the Fluffy Shark or Muddy the Catfish, right? I feel like I have done my part -- pushing for Lane Kiffin and powder blue jerseys. And to think, Houston Nutt said I was bad for the program. SMH.

From coachnuke: Are the NY Giants now officially in the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes? And last Thursday when the PAC-12 opted back into College football was it the PAC-12 darkest day? ( I might have missed that article)

Man, that's tough. Both the Giants and Bears are staring QB draft mistakes square in the eyes. But to answer your question, yes, the Giants would have to take Lawrence if he were available. As for the Pac-12, I'll have to ask Christine or maybe Nicole, once she gets through virtue signaling about Louisville and Kentucky football and karma.

From napuckett14: Assuming this hasn’t been asked, what’s the score in the Florida game with last year’s staff?

51 to less than 35.

From Bigde12: @Neal what’s one thing you like the most about this new coaching staff? Elaborate why so over prior staffs.

From BIGBGISME: You seem to know a thing or two about smoking/grilling. Have y’all ever thought about doing some videos of y’all cooking something. Maybe How you prepare it to ready to serve kind of thing.

We've played with the idea to have some fun on game-day shows. We've got to get our remote camera ironed out first.

From RebelAccy95: Thank you for what you guys do. If there were ever a thought that the leaders of America were forward thinking, rational beings, how much do you think that changes after the debate tonight? If you were prognosticating debates between President Trump and President Obama and President Clinton, how would you score those in 3 round tallies? When President Trump inevitably lost at least one of the first two debates against President Clinton, over/under on young brunettes in blue dresses hired by the Trump campaign at the debate?

Clinton would wipe the floor with Trump and Obama. He was a master politician, an absolute natural, a Democratic Ronald Reagan. Trump is a bully in debates. I was never wowed by Obama. I just found him average. Clinton was a genius on the campaign trail.

From OrangeBeachReb: Neal, I was looking at the coaching staff on the official site and, of course, Monte is an analyst. Can you ask Lane at a PC what does his fathers role look like day-to-day during the season? I figure it’s practically figurehead and certainly very high-level but it would be fascinating to hear of he does more in the film room, etc.

Yeah, I can ask sometime. I think he's just around as a guy who can watch some film and hang out with the coaches. He's a legend. I suspect kids enjoy chatting with him, too.

From pocketpasser: Name a couple of coaches you wish had or hope you will have a chance to cover. Doesn't have to be football. It's pretty clear you personally prefer professional sports and while you don't have as many contacts in pro sports as you do college you still seem to have a few. Have you considered doing a professional sports podcast? You obviously love to talk about the NBA and I wish you would talk more about MLB but I know a lot of your listeners don't care for it. I think a weekly professional sports podcast would do really well.

Oh, I think several NBA coaches would be interesting to cover. Erik Spoelstra. Nick Nurse. Monte Williams. Everyone I know who has ever covered Billy Donovan raves about what a gentleman he is. I've heard anyone breaking into the NBA should pray to cover an Alvin Gentry-coached team. I'd love to talk more MLB, too, but people push back -- not as much as they do the NBA, but there's a pushback. That always amazes me. For a fan base that loves college baseball so much, they really dislike MLB. As for a podcast, I don't know that there would be a sufficient audience for that. Further, there are so many really good pro sports podcasts that mine would pale in comparison.

From GrindCityReb: Corral is forced to miss time (God forbid) .... who is the starting QB?