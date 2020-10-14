RebelGrove - The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc Realtors, Edition 106

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 106. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From As I Lay Dying: Sorry if already asked in recent weeks. Has your stance on the importance of Spring Football changed? Also thanks for Lane Kiffin!

Not really. All the spring practice in the world wasn't going to make Ole Miss' defense bigger or faster. And the lack of spring clearly hasn't hurt the Ole Miss offense. And you're welcome.

From North Tampa Rebel: Any buzz from NFL guys you talk to about Corral?

No, it's too early for that. He's creating a buzz that could lead to that type of buzz next season.

From Levi275: Did the RPO & rule changes regarding defenseless players alter what it means to have a successful defense?

Sure, the game is geared towards offense now, though I will say the protecting of defenseless players had to happen if the game is to survive.

From HaysMoreland: Vanderbilt has become non-competitive in basketball and football in recent years. Who would you replace them with if the conference decided to realign?

You'll laugh, but I'd try to further expand the footprint. I'd likely try to add Virginia Tech or North Carolina State, but if I couldn't get one or the other, I'd look into West Virginia.

From Levi275: Closing thoughts from the NBA bubble?

They made it to the finish line. The basketball was terrific. They overstepped on the social justice stuff and turned a lot of people off. By the end, I wasn't watching much. I have a feeling they're going to have a difficult time getting next season off the ground if we can't chill with the COVID hysteria. Players aren't going to do a season in the bubble and the owners aren't going to take that hit.

From MarvMerchants: How long does it take you to wind down for bed after a HRG?

It depends. I usually need an hour or so.

From Hill Rebs: Have any attempts been made to get Cooper or Eli on the podcast?

I don't have any way to reach either of them. Frankly, I think we'd have a zero percent chance of getting Eli Manning on the show. Cooper, I suppose, might do it, but he and I have no mutual acquaintances I'm aware of. Connections with the Ole Miss alumni network is far from my strong suit.

From nas5108: As of now how long do you think Leach lasts at State? I am no genius but seems like a terrible idea to say what he did publicly about having to “purge” some of the roster.

I don't know the financial situation there, but I'm not liking his chances to get it going. He's off to a really rough start on multiple fronts.

From nas5108: I know you and Chase don’t think it will happen but if Tom Herman was fired at UT if they roll a 5-5 this year (I think that is very possible having watched quite a bit of them) who would be your top 3 choices/candidates for that job?

Again, I don't know their financial situation. I would think they'd swing for the fences and go after Urban Meyer first. Billy Napier might be on that list. Luke Fickell from Cincinnati is clearly an excellent coach. I doubt Herman gets fired, though.

From nas5108: Who are you rooting for to win the WS if you had to choose a team?

I am having a hard time getting interested. I catch myself liking the Rays, but I'm not glued to it or anything. In fact, I've not watched an inning of either league championship series so far. Frankly, I can't slow down with work long enough to watch baseball.

From Hottytoddy7: What is Kiffin’s buyout? Inside a vacuum, what jobs do you think would peak Kiffin’s interest? Yes I know he most likely won’t leave after this year but a lot of fan bases are starting to beat the drum for Kiffin.

I don't know the details of his buyout. Listen, you guys have to stop this. The man has coached three games here. Three. He's not had one full recruiting cycle. You guys have to stop. Relax. If he's going to leave you, he's going to leave you.

From OleMiss1982: Before the season you and Chase were pretty adamant that no coach would get fired this season, that they’d all get a free pass for on field performance. Now with Jay Hopson fires for what apparently was on field performance and rumblings from numerous fan bases, what are you’re thoughts now. If you have changes your minds, who are on the hot seat and what’s the over/under on number fired this year?

There's no money. Further, no one today can guarantee you that we're not doing this again next fall. As long as the schools and local townships are governing to assuage fear, they're going to have a hard time filling stadiums. Without full stadiums, money is really tight. The potential financial devastation is still incalculable. If you're firing your coach right now, it was already untenable and someone stroked a hell of a check.

From josephweubanks: Obviously a complete revamp on defense will take several recruiting cycles - but in your opinion ( and Zach) what recruits could come in and make a difference next year? Other than Malone.. he might come in and start day 1 looking at the DL.

Zach would be better with names than I. However, there is room for impact players on all three levels of the defense. If you can't step in and play next season, you're likely not an elite talent.

From larryjoe1979: Does Kiffin win the SEC if he's the head coach of Ole Miss in 2015? What about 2008? What about 2003?

2015? Yes. 2008? No. That team was so shook. Nutt did a phenomenal job. He really did. 2003? I wasn't on the beat. I'm not intimately familiar with that roster. I covered LSU a lot that season and that was a formidable defense.

From DeuceMccluster22: I want to go ahead and submit the next podcast venture u dive into title.... it's a phrase u and chase say very frequently and Bubba always says... "the is what it is podcast"What do you think?

I have no time for any more podcast ventures. I'm not complaining. In fact, I'm thankful, but as it is, I'm working around the clock. I'm managing about 11 podcasts a week right now and writing every day. My time is maxed out.

From Bigde12: It’s obvious Kiffin isn’t fond of local media due to the dumb questions certain beat writer(s) ask.. my question is do you feel the need to try and be at least that one writer who isn’t getting that reputation with Kiffin or do you not think about it?

He's not not fond of local media. He just doesn't need us. I don't think he dislikes us. We're just small-time and not very important. We can't help him, and he's smart enough to know it. You're also giving me way too much credit. I'm a very average sports writer. I'm a fairly good reporters and a below average writer. I'm ok at interviewing people, but I hate group settings. There's no flow at all. So I don't frequently participate. Sometimes people ask questions just to ask questions and then they never use the answer. I'm a guy who understands his limitations. And I just don't care what people think of me. It just doesn't matter.

From Mr Sunglasses: I haven’t watched much of Arkansas. What are their strengths and what are their weaknesses?

They're well-coached and they play hard. Franks is an efficient quarterback and they have a few weapons on the outside. Boyd is a good back when healthy. Odom has a very good scheme on defense. Their weakness is they're not deep and their overall talent level is insufficient.

From $WithARebelYell$: It seems that recruiting is doing much better since recruits can see the product on the field. If it continues do you think some commits get processed?

That's a Zach question. I'll just say I anticipate plenty of processing this offseason.

From GeorgeW4567: How many wins would Fabian Lovett,Jarion Jones, and Otis Reese be worth to this defense? O/U 1.5

They'd all be playing big roles, but it's impossible to say what they'd mean for the win-loss record. Would they be ready to play? Would they understand scheme better than the guys playing? There are lots of unknowns.

From johnnyk71: Neal, do you expect a very sparse number of signees for most teams in the early signing period, due to the lack of opportunities to visit campuses? (Sorry if this has been addressed ad nauseam elsewhere).

No, I still expect an active December. Kids are going to have to make decisions sight unseen, and frankly, for the kids, that sucks.

From coachnuke: Do you think if a game is postponed because of covid, the SEC should let the unaffected team schedule a game?

Should they? Sure. Will they? No, for a variety of reasons. As you know, this is a one-off year to get the TV money and survive. That's it. I think that's difficult for fans to accept, but it's reality.

From treywarr: If Kiffin is successful (nationally relevant, top 10ish recruiting classes, a few top 10 wins) and leaves within the next 5 years, how attractive is the Ole Miss job?

More attractive than it has been in modern history. If that's the case, you all should throw him a parade on his way out of town. That said, everyone needs to step back. There's a lot of work to be done before Kiffin has Ole Miss to that level. He's just getting started.

From Dallasrebel4: It will be my first time to play the Ole Miss Golf Course here in a couple weeks and just wanted to get your thoughts on it. Difficult? Easier? How do you compare it to other courses you have played?

Let's see. I found the course hard as hell. Compared to the University of Florida course I played 20 years ago, it was really, really hard. That course was really hard too. Twenty years from now, if I'm still alive, I'll play my next round and report back. I suspect I'll find that course difficult as well.

From LM12: If it's our ball, fourth and 8 from the 50, and our defense is playing as bad as it was last Saturday, do you just go for it if you're LK?

It would depend on when in the game you are and what the score was, but sure, at some point, you just have to say "F it. Let's go." That does send a horrible message to your defense if you do it at the wrong time.

From Pants83: who would be the better or more fun pitcher/catcher combo:Chapel/crashMeat/Gus

Chapel and Crash Davis would be weird since they look exactly alike. LaLoosh and Sinsky would not get along. Gus would lose it.

From BroWallace: You’re high on Pittman. He’s made some outstanding hires. Outside of that what makes you think he can win there long term? Is he possibly Eddy O 2.0?

I don't know that I'm ready to see he's going. to win long-term. I just admire the job he's done so far there changing the culture and getting kids to play hard.

From ThomasMMiller7: For those of us that don’t quite understand how betting lines work, could you explain how that works? The over/under, laying/taking points in the spread, the plus/minus one team over another, that stuff? Sorry if that question is hard to follow, I’m trying to figure out how that all works so I apologize if I said something wrong

Sure, I'll try. OK, Ole Miss is favored over Arkansas by three points. So the line is Ole Miss minus-3 or Arkansas plus-3, depending on how you want to say it. So if you bet on Ole Miss, it must win by more than three points for you to win the bet. If you take Arkansas, the Hogs either have to win or lose by two points or less for you to win. If Ole Miss wins by three exactly, it's what's called a push. The over-under Saturday is 76.5. So if you take the over and Ole Miss and Arkansas combine to score 77 points or more, you win. If you take the under and they combine to score 76 points or less, you win.

From BIGBGISME: In your Opinion. Does The network at Ole Miss have enough financial capital to sign 10-15 high end Blue Chip players every single year. Assuming the program is winning 9+ games a year.

You know I can't answer that. It's a great question though.

From Ignatius9: On a recent podcast, it was said that Kiffin thought he could recruit nationally easier at Ole Miss than Arkansas. I'm not disagreeing but it was a surprising statement...at least to me. Arkansas has a LOT of money and Ole Miss has all the negative racial history used against it. Can you expound on it being easier to nationally recruit a little more? I found it intriguing.

I didn't make it up. Let's put it that way. I love Fayetteville. My daughter is there and it's cool. However, getting kids to go all the way up there is difficult. Ole Miss doesn't have that working against it.

From DrBobLoblaw: You’ve said LK wants to recruit nationally. This can obviously be done on some level, as Freeze proved it. Given what happened with Freeze, can THIS OM leadership and compliance get out of its own way and sustain recruiting success at a national, high level? Or does ole miss have to rely on solid recruiting ranking in the 20s and sprinkle in a few top 10 classes every couple of years to avoid the NCAA and national narrative that we are throwing cash at folks?