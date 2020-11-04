RebelGrove - The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc Realtors: Edition 109

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 109. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...



From DeuceMccluster22: What's the biggest bullet dodge ole miss athletics has ever experienced in regards to missing out on either a coach or player who turned out not to be as advertised since you've been covering ole miss?

Willie Taggert. He was then the coach at Oregon and Ross Bjork pursued him. There was real interest but Taggert knew Florida State would be in play if Jimbo Fisher left for Texas A&M. That was a huge bullet dodged.

From nas5108: What has you so pessimistic about the future after the election is over?

The country is divided. People hate each other. And yes, it's hate. I fear another shutdown is coming, and I don't think we can handle it. I am not sure I can handle it. If one says one is Republican, one is labeled a racist. That's ridiculous. Now, most won't respect the election results. There's just so much.

From nas5108: Who are a few guests (realistic ones) you would really like to have on the OEP?

I'd like to have the chancellor on the podcast for a real discussion about why so many classes are online or virtual even when the science says there are safe ways for those classes to meet in-person. I mean, there are other people that would be fun to get on, but I don't know who's realistic. A better question would be who do the listeners want on.

From nas5108: What is your prediction for the 4 teams in the CFP? Who ultimately wins it?

Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Texas A&M. For some reason, I think Ohio State wins it -- unless the Big Ten can't get to the finish line.

From johnnyk71: We know Lane Kiffin is pretty creative. Suppose the restrictions on official visits continue for several more months (heaven forbid). What are some creative moves for recruiting that you've heard from other staffs, and what is the most creative work-around you think Kiffin and staff could employ?

There is no work-around. If you can't have in-person visits, it's hard to close the deal on prospects. Throw in the very real prospect of another shutdown in February and it's possible Kiffin isn't seeing prospects in person until the summer. Some believe the dead period will be lifted in January, but others are far more pessimistic in that regard.

From celinareb: I havent heard you talk about the bachelorette much this year. Have you been watching? If so, what is your thoughts on Clare? Also, I feel bad for the guys that showed up, quarantined and not even get a shot after she saw Dale.

I haven't watched it this year. Honestly, I've never worked this much. I don't have time to watch much any more. I haven't seen a minute of the show. I come in here on Monday nights and write. Otherwise, I can't get all of my work done.

From GrindCityReb: Does a Trump win in 2020 change the way that media landscape as we know it? I mean we all know what their agenda was these last 4 years and Trump winning would prove it hasn’t worked. Do they shift back to reality a bit, sensing the American people aren’t buying their crap?

Well, as I type this, I don't think Trump is winning. As for the media landscape, yes, I think it has to change. Media has been so Trump-centric over the past five years. It's going to have to find a different way to draw ratings. My guess is consumption continues to fragment, leaving the networks closer and closer to obsolescence -- very similar to what has happened to newspapers.

From MBA Rebel: The two players that transferred to FSU from MSU that wanted to attend Ole Miss. If the new rule passes for a 1-time transfer, would they be eligible to transfer & play at Ole Miss next year? Or, did their transfer this year count as the 1-time?

That's a good question. I'm not sure. As for those two players, I don't think Ole Miss will go down that road. It's fraught with issues. I think Ole Miss has washed its hands of that situation.

From slice88: What difference do recruiting class rankings REALLY make?

Look, I don't get obsessed with rankings, but the hard truth is the teams who win the recruiting rankings win the games on the field as well. That's just reality.

From RebYell: if you won the $100 million lottery, what's the first thing you would purchase for yourself? not for anybody else, but for yourself.

I'm a really boring person. As I get older, I get less and less social. There's really nothing I'd buy for myself. I guess I'd think about a really strong telescope where I could watch stars and planets and things of that nature. There's really nothing I want.

From Raylon: Who has the worst visitors locker room in the SEC?

They're all pretty bad. I've heard players bitch about Mississippi State and Vanderbilt, but they're all pretty cramped. There's not much incentive to make the visiting team comfortable.

From Pants83: ESPN release a schedule of 35 of the 37 bowl games. Assuming these games happen, do you expect a larger number of sub .500 teams due to conference only schedules?

Absolutely. I think geography will play a huge role this year.

From huntingrebel2001: Rank the head coaches on our remaining schedule relatively in terms of who will feel the most heat if they lose to us this year.

This year? 1. Will Muschamp 2. Ed Orgeron 3. Jimbo Fisher 4. Mike Leach

From nas5108: If you were the Texas AD and Herman was fired at the end of this year who are your top 3 targets for the job?

1. Urban Meyer 2. Luck Fickell 3. Mario Cristobol

From TvD_Reb: How is Demarcus Thomas doing? Everything else is just football. Let’s be praying that this young man has a full recovery and can lead a normal life. Any additional info that you can provide would be awesome.

I'm told he had a slight limp yesterday but was doing remarkably well. We will hear more later today when we hear from Lane Kiffin.

From RickyTReb: Does Eddie O survive the combination of LSU's season and the pics? And is he really that stupid? It would seem the latter reflects very poorly on his focus this year. Regardless of their record, I would suspect he'd be on thin ice, but after a game like Saturday, surely his days are numbered, right?

I don't know that I agree with that. Look, the picture wasn't a smart idea. There's no doubting that. However, the man is allowed to have a life. I don't think it's right to expect him to be laser focused on football 24 hours a day every day. However, yes, he's approaching trouble. He made some questionable hires and now his team looks like a mess. He'll be on the hot seat as early as next fall if he can't turn this season around. That said, money is an issue, even at LSU.

From larryjoe1979: So far, is Kiffin your favorite coach to cover?

I enjoy covering him so far, but I don't know the guy on any level at all, so it's impossible to say that. I enjoyed covering Tommy Tuberville, Hal Baird and Andy Kennedy quite a bit, and Kermit Davis is a pleasure to cover. So, it's early to say that about Kiffin, but yes, he's fun to cover.

From Levi275: What music are you listening to lately?

You'll laugh. I listen to some country and sometimes, if I'm in here working, I'll turn on classical music in the background. I don't listen to much, though, as I listen to podcasts mostly.

From DBROTC: Will Lane Kiffin pitch Elijah Moore to come back for one more year? If so, what is his pitch to convince him to stay?

To quote our likely new president, "Come on, man." Elijah Moore is gone. No way he stays.

From randle4: Everyone always says you'd hate to be the guy that replaces Nick Saban.With Ryan Day's success at Ohio State, does that give someone hope to successfully replace Nick Saban?

Yeah, that's a good point. Look, it'll be a great job for whoever gets it, but replacing Saban will be very daunting.

From RickyTReb: What was the inside joke about Matt Luke's year 2 that you and Chase hinted at often last year? I believe it involved McGriff's defense. You said there would be an appropriate point in the season to share it, but I missed you doing so even though I rarely miss any of your podcasts.

We've told it multiple times. An opposing offensive coordinator said Ole Miss was impossible to prepare for because the defense was so disorganized that it couldn't get lined up. We both found that hilarious.

From ozzy2378: With the events occurring in Gainesville last weekend why isn’t finally obvious to the media and SEC office that Dan Mullen is and has been an instigator during his time at State and now at Florida? Is he protected by the league because he is one of the best coaches or he has dirt on someone within the league office? We need to go back to the headhunter days of football where the coach had some monster that only came in to make a dirty play. Can someone finally step up to give Mullen what’s coming to him? If you had the choice of that someone who would you choose to stick it to Dan Mullen, physically or otherwise?

It's obvious to me and to others. I have to believe, based on what I've heard, Greg Sankey is very unhappy with Mullen right now. He's got a big game this weekend. Florida fans want wins over Georgia.

From DSU_REB_12: If the one who favors lockdowns and no in person schooling “science”, what effect could it have on Ole Miss athletics? If there is a federal mandate to eliminate spring sports and spectators from fall sports, could Ole Miss hold on one more year or would the entire athletic department be gone forever?