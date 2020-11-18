RebelGrove - The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc Realtors, Edition 111

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc., Realtors, Edition 111. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From philwauke: Do you think the staff is worried about recruiting on defense so far or is it still to early ?

No, they're not worried. What they can't get on the recruiting trail, they'll pursue in the transfer market.

From petervenkman: Even after a vaccine for the China virus is readily available, do you think that the sheep will ever allow us to return to a world without masks?

I fear these things are here to stay, and for someone like me, that means even more time at home. I don't think they work. I think they're stupid. I respect law, so I wear one when I have to go somewhere, but I stay home more than ever before. I haven't been to a restaurant in Oxford since February, and if the mask mandates continue, it'll stay that way. It's wild, really. I have been to my gym. I've been to a few OHS games. I've gone to the grocery store, LBs Meat Market and to the liquor store(s). But that's it. I can't remember the last time I was on The Square. I saw a friend at the gym Tuesday. It was the first time I'd seen him in nine months. I'm a common sense guy. I'm not necessarily anti-mask, but I watch people when they're wearing them and they're on and off, up and down. Hands are on them at all times. There's no way that's working. No way. I watch kids leaving school in the carpool line and teachers and principals are losing their minds and it makes me laugh. You aren't safe walking in to a restaurant without a mask but you're safe in the same restaurant sitting down without a mask? It's safe to sit at a table but unsafe to sit at the bar? Come on, That's stupid. So I just stay home. OHS plays at home Friday night. I suspect it'll be last outing of 2020. It doesn't even make me sad anymore. I have accepted it, which, I suspect, is the overreaching plan.

From Hill Rebs: just play along, if Ole Miss loses a competitive game to A&M and then wins close games against State and LSU do you see us starting out the season ranked next year?

Yes, likely somewhere in the 23-25 range, assuming you land some defensive talent via recruiting and/or the transfer portal.

From DeuceMccluster22: Let say Mississippi State has to cancel the Egg bowl whether it be for covid, injuries , lack of scholarship players or fear of losing, thus forfeiting. In this case, do you actually want the egg bowl trophy back just to jab at them and kick them being down? Granted, Kiffin and co. Couldn't care less about that stupid trophy BUT we all know Kiffin is a master troll.

I personally don't care. If I were Ole Miss, no, I wouldn't want the trophy. The ultimate troll job is to act like the trophy is actually meaningless and then follow through on that action. If Ole Miss wants to become a national power, and Kiffin does, Mississippi State can't be anything more than a gnat.

From nas5108: Who are you hearing are candidates for the South Carolina job besides Hugh Freeze? If you were the AD who would you hire assuming they accept the job?

I think South Carolina will hire Billy Napier. If I were South Carolina, I'd likely hire Billy Napier.

From North Tampa Rebel: What is up with these weekly tweets with JRP?

I think he likes the kid, knows he's a fan favorite, etc. I think it's pretty simple. I don't think there's anything sinister.

From coachnuke: Do you think the SEC should match up teams in December, like the PAC-12, if two teams have opponents cancel,and/or schedule on their own? I would hate to be the team that practices for 2 weeks and the 12/19 opponent "decides" they have roster issues.

Yes. For example, have an Ole Miss-Tennessee game or let Ole Miss play Missouri or Georgia. Why not?

From Reb Yell: Do you think the NCAA should hire (and train) younger refs? Also, I wish there was a ref in the booth who could decide on replays, it seems like the decisions could be made faster, thoughts?

Yes, but from what I read and hear, it's difficult to find young people eager to go into officiating. And yes, there's a more efficient way to do replay and it would shorten the already-too-long college game.

From nas5108: What are your thoughts on the college basketball season? I am having serious doubts if the season will even be completed. The contract tracing thing seems like it will cause a ton of games to be cancelled and it just seems unlikely to me that a season gets played and finished.

I am skeptical, given the current contact tracing rules, that the season can be completed. I see no signs that change is imminent, and that worries me that the starts and stops will be too much. However, the NCAA needs the tournament desperately.

From MarvMerchants: On a scale of 1-10, how much did you Tuesday/Wednesday Kiffin campaign really influence the decision? Follow up, how happy are you knowing this impact/outcome while looking at your retirement funds? I believe “tickled” would be safe to use

Oh, that's easy. 1, and that's a stretch. I'm not sure I even registered on the scale. We joke about it, but I can assure you no one at Ole Miss is listening to me or making decisions based on what I say on a podcast. Those two shows, as much as we play around about them, had zero impact on that coaching search. My opinion has no pull whatsoever at Ole Miss. None. From a media influence standpoint, it would be difficult to be less significant than I. Now, I couldn't be happier, from a business perspective, about Kiffin. I think he will win. I think he will draw attention and I think he will attract fans. He's great for business.

From ChillbroSwaggins: Do you think teams that cannot play due to Covid quarantine and contact tracing should have to forfeit to the other team if they are unable to play the game?

No. I'm not sure what difference it would make. Forfeit wins don't mean anything.

From Easy Plateau: What are chances OM gets to play LSU as scheduled on the 5th? Call me a pessimist/conspiracy theorist, etc., but I can see the SEC screwing OM, leaving them with just 9 games, in order for LSU to play Bama.

It's a great question. As of this moment, I'd bet on Ole Miss playing LSU on Dec. 5 and Texas A&M on Dec. 19.

From VibinReb45: Is it possible that the contact tracing rules are reworked in December? Just seems that they’re causing unnecessary postponements

I've not heard that. However, without changes, I think this season is in some degree of jeopardy. I know several coaches who have real doubts about how this is going to work.

From HaysMoreland: How do you feel about LSU’s new sexual misconduct allegations that USA Today has reported? Does this get tied in with their football and basketball allegations or remain a separate issue?

The story should make everyone's blood boil. It's the kind of thing that can't happen on a college campus (or in society, in general). As for the LSU side of it, this feels more institutional than anything, but if it's tied to a program and if the NCAA deems it's under its purview, my guess is it would get lumped in on football since the athletes allegedly doing the assaulting were football players.



From Cobbrebel: Do you see Kiffin making any changes with the defensive staff?

For now, I'll say no, but he wasn't a happy camper with the defensive staff following Saturday's performance against South Carolina.

From Hannitized: I heard some Oxford Middle School parents went to drop off their children on Friday AM....and the schools were closed due to covid? How does this happen? Have communication and policy flown out the window? Is the superintendent elected or appointed for Oxford city schools? Have these people lost their minds?

This is why virtual school doesn't work, my friend. Frankly, it's where the shut-em-downs get it all wrong. It dramatically increases the divide between socioeconomic classes. There are so many kids in Oxford who live in one-parent homes with little or no WiFi, no real parental guidance and precious little structure. When you take physical school away from them, they stop learning. It's a hard stop. It was communicated Thursday afternoon via phone calls and emails. The kids were told. But there are people who don't read their email, who don't take calls, etc. The fact that parents showed up on Friday morning is emblematic of the overall problem. Do you think those kids sat down Monday morning at 8:15 and logged into PowerSchool. No way. But hey, they didn't get the 'rona, did they?

From walnutreb: Whos your three wishlist recruits?

Mine? 1. Francisco Lindor 2. Trevor Bauer 3. Michael Brantley Ole Miss'? 1. Tywone Malone 2. Luke Altmyer 3. Brandon Buckhaulter (you could put a lot of guys here, but that's my guess)

From OrangeBeachReb: Two questions:1) Don’t say names (if you don’t want to) but how many assistant coaches will get processed - in your opinion. Not counting coaches that get head coaching jobs.2) I know it helps to “subscribe” to the YouTube feed but does it help you, monetarily, for us to “thumbs up” each show?

1. I'm not sure any will. I know Derrick Nix is a candidate for the top job at Southern Miss, but as for coaches being processed, I'm not sure that will happen. 2. No, I don't think so. I think it just helps the rating of the show. I'm still sort of trying to figure out how to really cash in on YouTube. The YouTube money comes, best I can tell, from building the subscriber base as high as you can get it and then via the super chats.

From slice88: Could y'all riff a little on the brand identity concept? I think it's brilliant and it's WORKING. As you've said, Neal, this plan may fail, but it does seem the concept is moving forward (and I love it, TBH).

The brand, in my opinion, is "fun." It's "high-octane offense." It's "Kiffin." It's different uniforms. My guess is Kiffin would love to go Oregon East a bit if he could pull it off. Yes, it's working, but there will come a point where the investment will have to happen. Money is tight -- super tight -- but facilities will have to be addressed soon, in my opinion, if Ole Miss wants to become an SEC superpower. But yes, the brand building is absolutely working. In less than a year, Ole Miss has gone from boring to exciting. More importantly, it's gone from irrelevant to tip of the tongue.

From Little Mike Strojny: How many people on A&M are out for having COVID versus contact tracing? Do you think Ole Miss has just been lucky with COVID or does the staff deserve some credit?

I heard it was 17, but that number could be off a bit. My guess is they developed a decent amount of herd immunity in the summer, but that's a guess. And yes, they've done a very good job as a department following protocols. That said, the virus is going to virus. People get exposed. I went nowhere in Oxford this summer and I got it. If you want to have a life of any sort, you're going to be exposed to the virus.

From randle4: Who is actually calling plays - Kiffin or Lebby? or is there a split?Who makes the 4thDown Decisions?Kiffin gets the credit, but I'm sure Lebby gets the blame when it possibly goes wrong.

I don't know, and I doubt they'd tell us if we asked. I think Lebby scripts plays and they make decisions beforehand regarding what they'd call in certain situations. I think Kiffin can audible from the sideline, as can Corral under center.

From CityRebel: Of the 85 scholarship players, how many will be new faces next year (signees, transfers, etc.). I think over 40. What would you bet to over/under 40?

That's a big number, but I wouldn't dispute it. I don't know how many guys will take advantage of the extra year or how that will work from a scholarship perspective, but if you made me bet, I'd go over on the 40, but I wouldn't be real confident.

From CityRebel: Will Freeze be the next head coach at SC? Or will he wait another year in hopes that TN and/or LSU open up? What is really going on with the SEC "block" on him coaching? Did they block Saban from hiring him? If so, would Saban use that to "block" him from LSU if that scenario played out because he didn't want Freeze in the West? Would they block him from SC?