RebelGrove - The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc Realtors: Edition 114

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 114. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From johnnyk71: Not playing the wimp card here, but would a hypothetical where OM does not play A&M (due to Covid) but beats LSU in the last game, be more attractive to a bowl committee than a hefty loss to A&M followed by an LSU win?

Ole Miss is very attractive to a bowl committee right now, no matter what.

From Levi275: Assuming Auburn could raise the money to buyout their current staff, is Allen Greene really going to pay an additional $X million to pay Matt Campbell (as an example) buyout to Iowa State and hire him? You'd be talking about a wildly expensive proposition after a 6-4 season in a rebuilding year. Is it even remotely pragmatic for Auburn or Tennessee to make a move right now?

Pragmatic? No. However, nothing involving SEC football is pragmatic. Everything is emotion-based, and both Gus Malzahn and Jeremy Pruitt have every reason to worry.

From Pants83: How does Jimmy and Millie’s marriage pan out?

Because I want them to work out, I'm going to say she taught him to loosen up a bit and have some fun. Maybe he enjoys a Bud Light from time to time. Deep down, she was just looking for someone who would love her, and he likely worships her. So they're likely very happy, dammit. I want Millie to be happy.

From MarvMerchants: Do your dogs get personalized stockings and Christmas presents at the McCready house?

They each have a stocking that happens to look like them but no, they're not "personalized." They will get presents, I suspect. They love those frozen marrow bones from Hollywood Feed. I suspect Santa is aware of that.

From nas5108: Thoughts on South Carolina hiring Beamer?

South Carolina still listens to Steve Spurrier, obviously. That's my overriding thought. Perhaps he will win big, but I wasn't particularly impressed by the hire. I would've hired Billy Napier.

From um98rebl: If John Wilkes Booth assassination of Lincoln fails, how differently would the US be today?

The post-Civil War reconstruction would've gone much more smoothly, I believe. However, I'm of the opinion Lincoln's legacy was glorified a bit when he was assassinated. He certainly would've done a better job than Andrew Johnson did, but I think the country would still have endured the pain and division had Lincoln lived. I'm far from alone in that belief.

From TedCoolwater: How many pairs of blue delta jeans do you own

I'm not sure. Ten, I think. It's an incredible product run by people I respect greatly. It's an honor to have the relationship with Blue Delta Jeans that we do.

From DeuceMccluster22: Why is "it's wonderful a life" considered the quintessential Christmas movie, when if u watch it... only the last 40ish or so min takes place at Christmas while "die hard" which is filled w/ Christmas music and the entire setting and even the plot is based around the holiday and yet people want to argue whether or not it's a Christmas movie?

Why do we drive on a parkway and park on a driveway? Why do the Lakers play in Los Angeles where there are no lakes? I can't answer life's great mysteries any more than you can.

From eosiii: Has the SEC significantly improved as a basketball conference, or have the NCAA tournament metrics changes the last few years distorted the so called "improvement" ?

I think the league is absolutely better. There's no doubt in my mind. However, the metrics clearly favor Power-5 conferences right now, and that helps more teams from the SEC make the tournament. There's no doubt about that, either.

From Lane Train: If you could ask Matt Luke 3 questions about his tenure as head coach at Ole Miss, what would you ask?Also, what do you think is going through Matt Luke's head when he watches the success Matt Corral is having this year under Lane Kiffins offense? A) I can't believe I squandered that talent, B) If Ross would've just let me hire Will Hall, I could've done the same thing, or C) something else.

I have a ton of respect for Matt Luke. He was fair to me, something I can't really say about either of his predecessors. I don't really have questions for him, as I likely already know the answers. First, Matt would've been better off not getting the permanent job in November 2017. The way that search was conducted doomed him from the start. Second, I thought #MississippiMade was a bad idea. Third, I know he regrets keeping Phil Longo and Wesley McGriff. Fourth, I'm sure he wishes he had stuck to his guns and hired Will Hall.

From CityRebel: Surprised we are seeing so many coaching changes when universities have been pretty clear that budgets are impacted by COVID issues. Is it all private money? Does Miss State have enough money to fire Leach if they wanted? Does Aub? Does LSU? Does TN? I was in the camp that there would be very little to no coaching turnover this year due to financial constraints, but it appears like that isn't a problem. What reconciles the coaching turnover with schools claiming budgets are a mess. Is it simply all private money?

As I said earlier, college football is fundamentally irrational. And yes, at some point, it's mostly private money. In terms of looking at a balance sheet, college athletics are non-sensical.

From CityRebel: If you were the OM AD, what would your priority be for facilities expenditures and how much needs to go into each to make it competitive with other SEC schools. For example, does the locker room need $1 million of improvements or $10 million? What about dorms? What about stadium? What about the other stuff?

I'd start a massive fundraising drive yesterday. The Manning Center needs a massive set of improvements. The locker room needs to be gutted. It's all ridiculous, but you have to have tons of creature comforts to recruit in the SEC. I'd take the top rows off the stadium, lessen capacity and build more suites. However, I'm not and will not be an AD and I can assure you no one at any school is interested in my input.

From MilneW: I ask this just for fun as I LOVE where we are now with Kiffin, but what does Ole Miss football look like in 2020 IF Hugh Freeze never publishes the infamous "Compliance" tweet in 2013? Describe that butterfly effect, please...

I still think he would have seen his staff deteriorate over time and all of the personal foibles would have still happened. The evaluation mistakes, in my opinion, were inevitable.

From drdan321: Would you consider Donovan McNabb a Hall of Fame caliber player?

Here's a great breakdown of the pros and cons. In my opinion, he's in the Hall of Very Good.

From btallyreb: Have ULM officials reached out to you concerning their HC football opening?

I can neither confirm or deny any reports of my contact with ULM. I love ULM more than life itself but I'm dedicated to the Rivals and MPW Digital nations. My focus is on this mailbag and today's podcast, not ULM. But I love ULM and want what's best for it, and if that's me on those sidelines, so be it.

From DgreenReb: How much more fun is it to cover this team now with Kiffin than it has been the last couple years?Like Carson i am a huge Russ fan. I couldn't cheer for him in Houston because i cant stand Harden. In Washington i will cheer for sure. What do you think the ceiling is for Washington the next couple years?

It's definitely more interesting. It's just been such a weird year covering everything on Zoom, seeing nothing in person. Just so odd. Carson says the Wizards can be really good. I just don't know. I'm having a very difficult time getting excited for the NBA right now. To be honest, I have to make myself keep up with sports these days. I know that's not a great thing, but the pandemic has changed all of us in different ways. If I weren't paid to cover sports, I'm not sure how much I'd watch. The NBA in big, empty arenas, I suspect, is going to be depressing.

From VibinReb45: Who do you think is in it for the South Alabama job? I think that’s a really good G5 job

Kane Wommack.

From kmreb: Who are your top 10 most valuable OM players based on performance this season in a power rankings order?

1. Matt Corral 2. Elijah Moore 3. Nick Broeker 4. Jerrion Ealy 5. Ben Brown 6. Royce Newman 7. Kenny Yeboah 8. Lakia Henry 9. Jalen Jordan 10. Jonathan Mingo

From FuzzyHuddleston: Why do people ask so many damn questions about Hugh freeze and Matt Luke?

I often wonder that myself.

From Little Mike Strojny: How far down the drain does LSU let Eddie O take them? When does UT and LSU performance on field affect recruiting?

The seat will be hot next year. Everyone there knows it. Kids just don't get hung up on wins and losses like fans do. Those two schools have great facilities and tons of amenities, and that turns kids on.

From walnutreb: I know you've been very keen on telling everyone to stay calm with the recruitment this year, which given the circumstances I and most everyone agree with. But did you see this coming where a flip just switched this early?

Sure. The program has momentum. It's palpable through a television screen. Kids feel that.

From HaysMoreland: Remember when I asked about Vanderbilt getting kicked out of the SEC? Here’s the follow-up questions after firing Mason and losing the program.1. How frustrated do you think Sankey is with Vanderbilt?2. If Vanderbilt doesn’t play it’s last two games, how does the rest of the SEC respond to them knowing they cost the league money?

1. Very 2. There's not much the league can do. That said, I think Vanderbilt will play Saturday.

From Grovin1551: Who are the secret recruits? I won’t tell...

Do you remember that secret decoder I gave you? OK, once you find it, check your inbox. Tell. No. One.

From Sig Reb: How much different is your business today if the old football staff is still in place?

I don't like to think about it.

From Rogertheshrubber: I don't know the results of this past week but...Up until then, you were beginning to dominate Neal's picks and pulling ahead/away---just like last year. Have you considered "taking a dive" and missing on purpose for a week or two to keep Chase and the others from spiraling into deep discouragement and deeper depression? Maybe they won't notice...

No, greatness doesn't relent. They understand they're in the presence of greatness every Thursday.

From Gatsby01: Were outside forces in play to cancel the tamu game to protect them for a possible cfb playoff spot? My Conspiracy theory.

Nope. Ole Miss had a COVID outbreak. Simple as that.

From jmbonelli: What is the airspeed velocity of an unladen swallow?

31-40 miles per hour

From jlittle67: Where does Dawson Knox go in the draft if he plays on a Kiffin coached Ole Miss team?

No lower than the second round. He would've been a monster on a Kiffin-coached offense.

From Bonecction: Do you think Ole Miss will capitalize on this momentum and start upgrading facilities sooner rather than later or has Covid hurt too much financially for them to be planning that yet?

I think they'll try, but these schools are hurting right now.

From BlueMtnRebel: Based on everything that has happened this year with COVID (official visits canceled, games players, etc), along with the normal struggles with first year coaching (having to adapt to someone else’s players, new system, etc), what grade would you give Coach Kiffin in Year One of his tenure? Using those same metrics, what grade would you give Mike Leach?

Kiffin -- A-minus Leach: D

From Rebel-97: Are you hearing anything on how the SEC slots for bowls will be handled for selecting teams and your best guess for where Ole Miss could land?

Not really hearing anything about that, but the buzz is Ole Miss ends up in a Florida bowl. I'd guess Outback or Gator, but that's just a guess.

From Rbb2010: How many recruiting articles do you already have written just waiting to use?

Six or seven. I can't remember precisely.

From DBROTC: Hypothetical: I’ve been thinking a lot about where LSU is today not even 365 days removed from winning absolutely everything imaginable last year. It really does feel like they made a deal with the football gods for everything to align for one year. So, if Ole Miss’ coaching staff and fan base was given the same option to have the season of a lifetime, but was to become a train wreak for years in the aftermath would they take it? Or do you put trust in the Lane Train building over the coming years to where Ole Miss is nationally relevant every year and competes at an elite level consistently without the guarantee that an SEC Championship and National Championship ever come to fruition? I think this is an interesting question from a program/fan perspective and also from your perspective when it relates to your business.

That's a great question, but it's a question for fans. I just don't think about it in those terms. From a business perspective, I'd rather cover a consistent program than a meteoric rise and a crashing collapse.

From DSU_REB_12: If COVID is still causing games to be canceled and the flu shows up in January/February will NCAA stop the season and have a shortened tournament like start at the Elite 8? If they (NCAA) are forced to cancel the whole basketball season would you expect all spring activities to be shut down?