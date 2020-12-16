RebelGrove - The Mailbag, pres by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc Realtors: Edition 115

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 115. I asked for questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From gorebs1985: Assuming all scheduled games are played next football season, over/under 7 wins for the Rebels?

I'd go over, maybe a bit over. I think nine wins next season is a possibility.

From CityRebel: Favorite things about living in Oxford? Least favorite things?

Man, I lead a very boring existence here. I never go anywhere. My favorite thing has been the schools. They're not perfect, but they're really good. We've been very pleased with them, for the overwhelming most part. There are a couple of liquor stores I really like and I love LBs Meat Market and Lammons Fine Jewelry. I've gotten things for Laura and the girls there over the years that I've been very pleased with. I don't really have a least favorite things. Oxford is fine. We've lived here 13 years now almost. It's been great to our kids. That's all I really care about.

From larryjoe1979: Most overrated sandwich?Most underrated sandwich?Most perfectly rated sandwich?

I don't really know the scale here, and I don't eat lots of sandwiches, so this might be better for the field. I despise chicken salad or tuna salad sandwiches. I'd starve to death before I ate one. Disgusting. If I have a cheat meal at a pub, I love a good Cuban sandwich. I had one at Blind Pig before everything shut down. Back in the day, that was one of my favorite places to just go kill an hour. I haven't been out in a restaurant in Oxford since a lunch there in February. That's wild. I also love a Reuben sandwich, even though I know Thousand Island is disgusting and me liking that but hating mayonnaise is weird. I'm really boring. The only sandwich I eat is turkey and peppers on Dave's bread. Sometimes I use mustard. Usually I don't. Often, I just put the turkey on piece of bread and eat it on the way to get Carson from school. I try to schedule my day where I'm too busy to eat lunch. Each week, this mailbag makes me hate myself just a little bit more.

From North Tampa Rebel: Out of @Jay G. Tate hotboard, who is the biggest trouble for Ole Miss? Who is the one we want them to hire?

Look, I think Mario Cristobol would potentially do well at Auburn. As of this writing, however, it sure sounds like Kevin Steele, and I just don't get it.

From Rebel-97: Why do think Auburn pulled the trigger to fire Gus this year with so many problems this year due to COVID?

He had lost the fan base. It was time. Everyone knew it. I think he knew it. Sometimes, it's just over.

From Levi275: How good are the Brooklyn Nets going to be? Is Kyrie Irving as smart as he thinks he is and could he possibly coexist with James Harden too?

If Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant can be and stay healthy, they're maybe a 2- or a 3-seed. Harden has to have the basketball to succeed. So does Durant. So does Kyrie. It just feels like that wouldn't work.

From petervenkman: How much of an impact would Jacob Springer have made on our defense this season had he been eligible?

I'm not sure. I haven't heard much buzz about him this fall, in large part because of the pandemic. I suspect he'd have played a lot.

From treywarr: How does the one time transfer rule change “recruiting networks?” Will attention shift from HS players to more proven upper class men?

It makes "investment" riskier. A kid can leave after one year now with no penalty. And yes, there will be investment strategies involving transfers, but tampering issues can be very costly.

From OrangeBeachReb: True or false (if true fill in the blanks): Before the 2021 [Fill in the SEC school] football season, new head coach Hugh Freeze sits down with [insert journalist] to reflect on his long journey back to being a head coach in that SEC again.

First, I think it's false. I think he stays at Liberty another year. But if you made me play along with true, it would be Tennessee and the journalist would be Chris Low.

From CityRebel: Can you clarify the numbers around initial slots, transfers and grad transfers? Are the reports that we have room for 26 initials correct? And then 2 slots open this summer that can be used for transfers? And regarding transfers - are transfers and grad transfers treated differently? Do grad transfers continue to not count against the number for initials? But non-grad transfers will count against initials?Thanks.

I think that's accurate. Twenty-six now and another two in late May/early June. I have to get more educated on transfers. I think they still count as initials. I am not sure about grad transfers.

From davidwil: A message from the ghost of Christmas futures,Dear Hugh,Do not take the Auburn job.You can’t take the everyday criticism that comes with job.You won’t make true friends that you so earnestly desire.You would win games but winning the hearts and minds of your faithful will forever elude you.i do see positive energy from the desert.Yes , rattlesnakes and scorpions and cactus plants galore.You could take spiritual walks in your sandy dusty domain like your boy Moses without parting any sea’s.Arizona would be perfect for you. Good recruiting ground to rebuild the program without the scrutiny of 10 game must win seasons.Really, I think this would be best for him ?

Do I think he'd be better off coaching somewhere like Arizona? I do, but he wants an SEC job badly.

From Little Mike Strojny: Does it make sense for the SEC to play anything other than an SEC only schedule in football until we can fill the stadium?Understanding Basketball doesn’t sell as well why didn’t the SEC do an SEC only schedule?Is this Defense really this good or is it benefiting from playing smaller teams?

Not really, but the coaches hate the all-SEC schedule. As for this basketball team, it's too early to know much, really.

From MarvMerchants: Would this site be better or worse if anonymity was removed?

Yes and no. Anonymity makes it entertaining and frustrating, but it's a message board. Take away the anonymity and a lot of the information goes away as well.

From walnutreb: Chase and yourself seem to have a great working relationship, which is kind of baffling considering how much time you spend together. Have you guys ever had a big blow up if so what was it and if not what do you credit that to?

No, we've never had a blow-up. We've disagreed about things, obviously, but it's never gotten nasty or anything like that. I mean, we're really different people, and I don't mean that as an insult to me or him. I have a completely different background professionally than he does, and he's much more connected in Oxford than I am, so that creates a fit of sorts.

From OneStopReb: How would you Rank the 2020 new SEC coaches (Kiffin, Drinkwitz, Pittman, Leach) as far as how they’ve performed this year overall?

1. Kiffin 2. Drinkwitz 3. Pittman 4. Leach It's really close between 2 and 3. They've both done very good jobs stabilizing those programs, in my opinion.

From StevieRayVaughan: In discussing the AU program on GPITS, reference was made to college programs outside of the top ten being analogous to an NFL team not having its first draft pick until the 5th round. With Kiffin, what are OM’s chances of getting in that top ten being in the SECW?

Call me crazy, but I believe Kiffin can turn Ole Miss into a power. I mean, it won't happen tomorrow, but you can see the fit.

From Lapenn5: Did you try New Belgium's 1985 this late summer/early fall? I was a big fan. It was a part of the Voodoo Ranger line.Its similar to Parish Brewing Co's. "Greetings from Grand Isle"(If you dont like the tart taste, little fruity, you probably didn't or wont!)Most importantly, how far can you throw a shoe/football cleat?? Dummy....

I haven't tried that one, but I like most of their products. I haven't had the Parish brew you referenced either. Is it a sour? I like a lot of sours, but only when it's warm out. I will take one of Carson's cleats and throw it soon and report back. I feel confident I could throw it 20 yards.

From RebCJ: Kiffin takes Ole Miss to Atlanta O/U 3.5 years

I'll go under. Why not. Alabama can't win forever. Right? Right?

From Hannitized: I have quickly become "vest guy" in the fall & winter....is this OK? Does being 50+ give me a pass on being "vest guy"?Might be all the pockets...almost a challenge of some sort to have at least one chapstick & pair of reading glasses in each pocket.Feeling/looking very debonair, almost like Tom Selleck, with my Duluth Trading Company and Drake vest collection...should I be worried? Thanks and please be nice! LOL!!!

You're my age. I know you. We discussed clothing recently. Do you need an intervention?

From nas5108: What was your favorite coaching search to cover and why?

Don't get mad, but Tuberville to Auburn in 1998. Why? It preserved my job and launched my career, to a certain degree. I also enjoyed Kiffin to Ole Miss because I felt like I was in control of it at every turn. However, when I found out about Ole Miss and Eliah Drinkwitz, a cold shiver went down my spine. I had no real idea there. I was beat. Alabama's search, the one that ended in Saban, absolutely exhausted me. I just wanted it to end.

From nas5108: Is it fair to say that the Auburn job is overrated? Yes I know they have a lot of resources and booster assistance but they also are in the huge shadow of Alabama and play in the toughest conference in football and also play Georgia every year who has been recruiting top 3-4 classes since Kirby has been there. I think Auburn is a very solid job probably 15-18 in the country and with the right hire could be in the CFP every 4 years or so but to expect to contend for conference titles and the playoff every year seems a bit much to me.

Overrated? No. It's a top-15 job, but when Alabama and Georgia are rolling, Auburn is very, very hard. Auburn has had enough national success to think it belongs with the elites, and at times, it does, but damn if now is now that time.

From Sig Reb: Is it true that Kyle Pitts was a healthy scratch on Saturday? If so, holy crap, Mullen.

I haven't heard that, but I do think he likely could've played. Florida rolled the dice that it could get it done and it backfired.

From OleReb56: If Auburn or TN were to actually hire Freeze (I don't think they will), would other schools who know where all the skeletons are buried use that info against him? I would think a certain "journalist" from starkville would go after him the first time he flipped a recruit from State.

As I've said for a while now, I'll believe Freeze back in the SEC when I see it. There's a lot of risk that comes with him. Is that fair? I don't know. Do people deserve second chances? Yes. But this is a cutthroat league and enough people know details that it could get embarrassing. I just wonder if anyone decides to take the risk.

From randle4: Aren't these inferior SEC schools just waiting to see who the Harvard on the Bayou hires, and getting their scraps??

Absolutely. I feel like I've launched an effective campaign for the job, but I can't quite get ULM to pull the trigger and hire an out-of-the-box candidate. I'll win big. I just need a chance. I'm very good at player development. Just ask my little leaguers over the years.

From capitalcityreb18: If OM hires someone else in 2011 besides Hugh Freeze, where is Freeze today?

Frankly, probably better off. I'm convinced one of the things that hurt Freeze was major success came too fast. He wasn't ready for it.

From Dgreenreb: With the new money coming into the SEC does it kinda even out the schools as far as jobs go? Obviously Bama and Vandy being the outliers but the other schools?