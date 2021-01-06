RebelGrove - The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc Realtors: Edition 117

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 117. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From Baldwyn Reb2019: If JRP decides that he will embrace an elijah moore type role over transferring and playing QB, can he be that dynamic player there?

He looked pretty dynamic there in the Outback Bowl, especially considering he had only spent a week practicing the position. That catch over the middle on the final drive was an eye-opener.

From cebell65: How big would a bird have to be for you to be super scared of it?

I won't lie. I quit running on Industrial Road because the damn buzzards got low enough to scare the hell out of me.

From Rebelfan20: Assuming everything will be back to normal or at least close to it by Labor Day weekend, what do you think Oxford will be like on home game weekends this coming season?

First, I pray your assumption is a good one. If it is, it'll be an absolute zoo here on home-game weekends. I'll be really happy for a lot of merchants in town, happy for the students, happy for damn near everyone.

From nas5108: How surprised were you that Texas decided to make a move and fire Herman now rather than in my opinion just delay the inevitable firing to next coaching cycle?

I was pretty surprised, I suppose. I didn't think Herman did that bad of a job, but he wasn't enough of a Texas guy or whatever, I guess. That's a weird place.

From nas5108: What did you do to celebrate on New Year’sDay? Did you watch most of the bowl games?

We took down the Christmas decorations. I then did a couple of Peloton rides and started building a couple of scenes for our Outback Bowl show. I watched a little of Notre Dame-Alabama and went to bed early. I didn't see a snap of Clemson-Ohio State. I guess I watched some of the Peach Bowl and the Citrus Bowl while I was taking stuff down.

From North Tampa Rebel: Now that’s it’s been a few years, during the Luke era both you and Chase mentioned how Jack Bicknell was a future head coach (or at least seemed to be). Not saying you were right or wrong, but where did you get that impression? Coaching sources, agents, staffers, etc.? Would love to know how the sausage is made on things like this.

I don't remember that. I remember talking about his time at Louisiana Tech, which I remembered just because I know a lot of Ruston people and had discussed it with Jack. He's a very nice guy. However, I don't remember discussing his future in those terms. If I did, I did. I just simply don't remember that.

From RebYell: #10What's your take on the fake injuries per the Indiana players?

Part of the game against tempo is to slow it down. If it's allowed, it's allowed. Also, it was really muggy down there and if you told me a bunch of guys who'd spent the last month in Bloomington were struggling with cramping, I'd believe it.

From Levi275: Will Urban Meyer be an NFL HC next season?

I have no idea. The NFL people I know are skeptical. I've only met Meyer once in a one-on-one. He's got that NFL intensity.

From MarvMerchants: Have you ever thought selling the rights to use MPW Digital? I’m sure there are podcasters out there who would pay to have their shows aired on your network of pods in an attempt to grow. I guess this might complicate your advertisers though.

No, I've never thought of that. People do that? I'm genuinely asking.

From kennuf22: Who is your money on to breakout on this D next year and why is it Miles Battle?

Battle would make some sense. My breakout candidate is likely Cedric Johnson. However, I've not spent a lot of time on looking ahead to next season yet. There are way too many variables to do that right now, at least in my opinion.

From DAORebel: If Tylan Knight is 6ft tall would he have been recruited harder out of high-school.

Sure. But I don't blame coaches for passing on Knight. Players of that stature frequently are just too small to be impactful at the college level.

From Napuckett14: What did you see up front in the bowl game? It seems like the D-line performed much better. What do you make of this? Better scheme? Does it matter that this was the first Non-SEC

Yeah, I thought the defensive line had its best game of the season. I thought the defense had a very good plan, seemed very prepared, etc. I just don't know enough about D-line play to make any sweeping statements off one game.

From wwrobert_79: With players getting an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic, will the 85 scholarship limit in football be increased for four years until this year's freshman class has cycled through, or will coaches have to decide which kids are worth keeping an extra year that would count against the 85? Also, if there are more than 85 scholarships, will schools have to make sure they have additional women's scholarships in other sports due to title 9. I understand the NCAA may not have clarified this yet.

No, it won't. In fact, I think you're going to see a lot of programs not even use the full allotment of 85. I don't know the answer to the second part of your question. There are a lot of unknowns at this point.

From RickyTReb: I share your fascination w/coaching hires, of course at Ole Miss, but also at Auburn (married to an Alum). Was it Tuberville-to-Auburn that was the catalyst for your love of them? How did you develop your sources? Was the Harsin hire the biggest surprise hire you've followed? Was you reminded of Auburn promising Bill Oliver the head coaching job with the Steele situation this year? (Not the only two times they've promised a job where they didn't deliver.) And finally, did you find it as ironic as I when they pulled almost the exact same ploy to almost hire Petrino that they did w/Tuberville? (Sorry if I've exceeded the limit on questions. Didn't read the fine print.)

My sports editor at the Birmingham Post-Herald essentially told me if I didn't break the story on the Auburn search, I'd be out of a job. He didn't want to hire me in the first place because I was a news guy at the time. I worked constantly. I didn't know many people at Auburn; I'd only been on the beat since August. But I worked non-stop, called everyone. Once I realized they were locked in on Tuberville (a phone call with a booster and a conversation in a bathroom solidified that knowledge), I just worked it relentlessly. That's pretty much how I do them. I just work non-stop. It's all I know. Harsin was surprising just because no one said his name. As for Oliver, I don't know that he was ever promised the job there. I was pretty close with Bill back then, and he never said that to me.

From WAOM318: Program trajectory wise, who is set up best for the most success over the next 3 seasons. LSU, Mississippi State or Ole Miss?

Ole Miss is absolutely on the rise. LSU remains incredibly talented; don't discount that. Mississippi State feels like a ship just floating without direction.

From Tennissippi: Yeah it's early, but where would you have the 2021 team ranked to begin the preseason? Top 25? Somewhere between 30-35? Bonus question - 2021 newcomer that hasn't been mentioned much that could have the most impact next season?

I'd guess somewhere around 25 to open the season. As I said earlier, I just haven't spent much time thinking about 2021 yet.

From nas5108: I know Kermit isn’t on the hot seat or anything close to that but how concerned should fans be about what is happening right now? He seems to have way oversold how good this team would be and the lack of development and poor evaluations on players they bring in seems alarming to me.

Ask in a couple of weeks. I do think it's fair at this point to ask some real questions about player evaluations. Some players have just not contributed the way the coaches who signed them thought they would.

From TexanRebel: Tylan Knight has the uncanny ability to make big plays. I would think he would be a candidate for #38 next year?

He'd be a candidate, sure. There will be others back there as well. We'll see.

From RebelCommodore: Predictions for who plays in the super bowl, and who wins it all?

I'll take Green Bay and Kansas City in the Super Bowl with the Packers winning a classic.

From DgreenReb: Do you think MLB is ever able to get fans to buy in again and get the younger generations excited about baseball?I know this is WAY TOO EARLY but if you had to guess who our starting D line would be for game 1 what would your guess be?

1. No. I really don't, and that's sad. 2. It's way too early. I expect to see several new faces up there.

From Raylon: How many do we lose from football roster? How are those slots filled?

I don't think there's going to be a ton of attrition. As for how it's filled, there's only one way: You get 25 initial NLIs. That's it.

From OrangeBeachReb: Let’s assume a few things: 1) We want Kiffin to stay 3+ years; and 2) Kiffin has confidence he can: win 10 games within the next 3 years and a top 5 recruiting class; and 3) can sign Manning. Do we want Mullen to leave/get fired this off-season or 2 years from now?

I don't understand the correlation. Are you worrying about Kiffin going to Florida? I mean this nicely, but if I'm inferring correctly, you guys are driving yourselves crazy. Kiffin has to win really big at Ole Miss to get on the radar at a place like Florida. We're not there yet. Further, I don't see Scott Stricklin being attracted to a guy like Kiffin until and unless he shows real stability and success at a place like Ole Miss.

From Gatsby01: Do you think it is a bad look for the league as a whole that sankey said nothing about the embarrassing MSU brawl, and there was no fine for leach, while sankey fines lane $25k for a mask?

On the surface, yes, but it's still early and I suspect Sankey will have something to say about it. There's plenty of time, and I strongly suspect conversations have already occurred. Sankey is likely pretty focused -- and rightly so -- on the CFP championship game and on steering programs through basketball right now.

From HaysMoreland: If Corral does what we all think he will do in 2021, what’s the best landing spot that you could choose for Matt in the NFL?

I think he can play his way into the first round. As for a specific landing spot, I have no idea. With his skill set, I think he could play in any system. The guy has a big-time arm.

From davidwil: Ask Carson how well the Charlotte Hornets will do this year.As a longtime Charlotte resident , I miss the Hornets when they had Kendall Gill , Muggsy Bogues. J.R.Reid .I want to buy season tickets but have not had a good reason to.

He and I are launching his NBA YouTube show here very soon. I'll ask him what he thinks of the Hornets. I don't like their plan of just throwing money at problems hoping they'll go away. That rarely works in the NBA.

From Goghrebels: eal, during a press conference zoom or in personAre you listening to other media questions or are you just concerned with your own for your story?

I'm listening. I rarely go into one with a firm idea of what I'm writing. Some people do, and that drives me crazy.

From StanBReb: As someone with a long career working for employers, as well as being self-employed, what are your top tips for negotiating new pay contracts.My business came out ok. My position changed 2x with me taking on more responsibility both times and tbh I'm not feeling fairly compensated for the amount of work I'm being asked to shoulder.How do you say this is not enough money without coming off as ungrateful post 2020? Would you say that?

I think you just said it. I had a good year in 2020 and while I absolutely feel compassion and empathy for those who didn't, I don't harbor guilt. I worked really hard, changed the way my business operated, was creative and just grinded. I don't think you should feel guilty telling an employer you don't feel adequately compensated. Of course, they have to agree with you, but saying that in a diplomatic way is nothing to be ashamed of.

From M.O.B. Rebel: What will it take for Kermit to feel heat and shakeup his staff?

Frankly, I think he's already feeling that heat. If this team continues to struggle, Davis will have to re-evaluate his program's recruiting and evaluation strategies. Simple as that.

From rebel psychologist: I am fascinated with coaching searches and the behind the scenes complications that go into selecting a new coach. One aspect that I see pop up as something that could be a negative for a potential coach is that they haven't or don't have experience recruiting a specific region of the country. In your opinion how important is this when selecting a coach and is too much emphasis placed on how a guy recruits? In particular I have heard this knock against guys like PJ Fleck and Matt Campbell. At a certain point don't you just have to acknowledge if the guy can coach he is worth hiring to your program.

I think it's highly overrated. If you are a winner, you're a winner. Matt Campbell could coach anywhere in the country and win. I absolutely believe that.

From REBNUT: Ketchup on scrabbled eggs ? Yes or no ? I like it !

I've never tried that but it sounds awful.

From kmreb: Do you expect the NCAA to adjust the initial 25 requirement in order to balance the transfer market that is coming?

Eventually, yes, but not until some guys have really felt the pain of entering the portal with nowhere to land. That's coming. In spades.

From Ignatius9: Can Kermit sign high-volume scorers that also want to play the defense he wants? It’s almost like pick your poison. Not all, but most of the AAU stars never work on defense. Ole Miss has no 3-point threats.

So far, the answer appears to be no. It's what is missing on his team -- dynamic, two-way wings. Those guys are hard to find (and expensive).

Charleston Rambo (WR) just entered the portal from OU. He would be an instant impact transfer in my opinion in Kiffin's offense. Have you heard much as far as connection to Ole Miss?