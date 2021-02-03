RebelGrove - The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc Realtors: Edition 120

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 120. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From 615_Reb: What have you heard inside the industry regarding the Tennessee situation? How bad do you expect things actually to be? The Tennessee alumni and fans seem to think the outcome isn’t going to be severe at all. I assume that mindset is due to massive house cleaning, direct self reporting because of the internal investigation, as well as with the hiring of Danny White. Feel free to loop your Georgia thoughts in as well. Thanks for everything y’all do!

Lots of rumor mill stuff. Upset compliance people, upset support staff, etc. People didn't like Pruitt and they turned on him. Hard. I, for one, don't like to predict NCAA outcomes. Tennessee is falling on the sword, begging for mercy, fully cooperating. Usually, that works. I have no real thoughts on Georgia. Speculating on rumor mill stuff is dangerous.

From BIGBSISME: In your opinion. If high profile recruits were to get paid like everyone claims. Do you think their camp throws a ballpark package out there and everyone puts there bid in? Do you think they get more than one bid?

Yes, they get more than one bid. The process is more subtle than that, however. Trust is established between boosters and family/handlers and the process plays out for a year or more.

From BODtothe30jammer: Is Will Wade ever going to be punished or can we hire him........?

"Ever" is a very big word. The fact that he's on the sidelines coaching right now leads one to believe that there simply isn't enough proof -- as insane as that sounds -- to fire him with cause.

From olemissalum: Do you think the loss of revenue from the 2020 CFB season will push colleges to allow more attendance regardless of the numbers and where do you personally think our case numbers have to be to allow full capacity?

Yes. However, it's the state health department that makes that final call, and I'm awfully skeptical right now. But yes, financially, the schools desperately need the ability to fill stadiums.

From walnutreb: You can have a dinner date with anyone but it has to be in a restaurant while masked up. Who would you be willing to mask up in a restaurant for?

I took my girls out to dinner twice in Fayetteville. I wore a mask in, took it off when seated and then put it back on to leave. In one restaurant, they were pretty paranoid. In the other, they clearly didn't really care. The second experience was more pleasant than the first. But to answer your question: My kids. That's it. I pledged not to talk about masks here. My feelings are well known. I don't think they work, and I think we wear them to protect feelings. But I'll stop there.

From RebelCommodore: 2021 way too early Ole Miss predictions now that we have the schedule

I haven't studied the schedule yet, but on paper, this looks like an 8-4 or 9-3 team. I don't think Ole Miss can beat Alabama or Texas A&M, but every other game looks winnable.

From DeuceMccluster22: Which Ole Miss athlete have u covered would stand the best chance at winning on the bachelorette in any given season? Looks and personality consideredWhich olemiss athlete have u covered would make the most interesting star of the bachelor ?

I have no idea. Someone said Jordan Wilkins, so I'll go there. I think Nick Williams would have made a good Bachelor. Smart guy, strong leadership skills, empathetic, etc. I'm sure others can answer this better than I.

From larryjoe1979: What do you think about all this wall street hedge fund, GameStop, etc. situation going on?

I don't understand it well enough to comment. It's why liberal arts educations are worthless. I have six years of college study and two degrees, including a Master or Arts, and I don't understand the stock market very well. I told my kids they need to make sure they understand the market while they're young.

From CityRebel: How much longer will Saban coach? Follow up: Will Bama win the West every year until he retires?

There are no signs that he's planning to quit any time soon. History says no, Alabama won't win it every year, but history does support the assertion the Tide will win it most every year until Saban is gone. He's the best. He's built a machine. No one in the league has come close to replicating it.

From nas5108: Is there really any reason to think next year’s basketball team will be any better? Just to stay the same they need to find a way to replace Romello and Shuler probably their 2 best players.

There are far too many questions I'd have to have answered first. Do Shuler and White stay? How many guys enter the transfer portal? Are there coaching changes on the staff? On the surface, I don't see a lot of reason to be super positive, but college basketball is very volatile. One or two additions could change everything.

From hd18: Over/under: Cubs finish 2nd in the division after the Arenado to the Cards trade

Under. I think Milwaukee and St. Louis are better than the Cubs, and the Reds might be when it's all said and done. I'll pick the Cubs to finish third, but if you told me I was off a spot, I'd go fourth before I picked second. I also expect a sell-off as the season progresses.

From North Tampa Rebel: You can take your family to one country all expenses paid (post-covid), which country and why?

Caroline badly wants to go to Spain, so I guess we'd go there. I actually think that's where Campbell wants to go as well. I've never left the continent. I doubt I ever do.

From OneStopReb: Is it just me or have the neutral site opening weekend games (like Ole Miss - Louisville and Alabama - Florida) gotten kind of stale? Are these more beneficial to the schools involved from an exposure / financial standpoint than scheduling home and home series?

Yes, they're stale, but they're made for TV. They're beneficial financially because they're money-making one-offs. It's difficult to get Power-5s to schedule home-and-home series, so these check a lot of boxes. And if I told you Atlanta was open in September (laughable at this point, I realize), you'd tell me Ole Miss took 30,000 people there on Labor Day night and I'd agree with you.

From rebel psychologist: Would you use your contacts in the journalism world to get us an advance look at the book Steve Robertson is writing on the downfall of Jeremy Pruitt at UT? No doubt as a legitimate sports journalist he is hard at work researching the latest explosive NCAA investigation that has led to the downfall of a major program.

Something tells me that subject doesn't stimulate Steve the way tales from the Egg Bowl Rivalry, 1970s Edition, does.

From LARebel83: Should expectations for the 2021 football season be like those going into 2013 (improving, but not there yet), or 2014 (ready to compete for the West)? Also, has all the talk about a name change died down since last summer?

I'm not one to tell fans what to expect. I'll simply say this: The defense was awful last season and if you're expecting it to be anything better than average, you need to take the fan glasses off. And I don't know what you're referring to regarding a name change.

From WBurns42: You get to have a sit down, tell all, no BS interview with George W Bush. What are some questions you would ask about the days leading up, the day of, and days immediately after 9/11?

I'd want to know what they knew, what they didn't know and his opinion as to why more wasn't done in the months leading up to the attack. I'd also love to know his true feelings about how Iraq hid the WMDs or if they were actually hidden. Bush had plans to have a very domestic presidency. Those plans went down with the towers.

From nas5108: Who was the worst US President?

James Buchanan

From rcwalke1: What gets the bigger fan/crowd reaction in a big game:1) Malone crushing a baseball to the Ford Centeror2) Huge TFL on a 4th and goal

That's a fan question. I don't know. You guys love college baseball, but I'll guess the football stop gets a bigger reaction.

From SendItDownToStan: The year is 2027 - Terry Bowden has just led ULM to their 4th straight Sunbelt title. College Gameday has made their 3rd visit to Funroe, and Auburn is now pulling out the stops to bring Terry back to the PlainsHow did we get to this point?

Even here in 2021, when anything is possible, that's a bit fantastical.

From pcrebel: I never finished The Office. I finished season 6 just before it was pulled from Netflix. Is it worth it for me to sign up for a trial run of Peacock to watch the last three seasons? I enjoyed the early years but I don't feel the need to jump into it. I asked my brother about it. He said after Michael leaves it becomes the Dwight show and it's not worth it. He suggested I just watch re-runs on Comedy Central and record the episodes I haven't seen.

Your brother is wrong. It's an incredible series. Dwight's character is awesome, but it's still the Jim and Pam Show. It's still about Andy. It's still about Angela. It's still about Pete and Erin. Hell, it's about Oscar. It's about Kevin. It's such a phenomenal show.

From SipRebCard: How do you plan on tackling you Mlb Baseball fandom of the Cubs. You will get sucked in like us all even tho there isn't any hope of competing for a title.

I don't know. I'm more disengaged today than I've been in more than 35 years. I honestly wonder if I'll watch, and if I don't, what will I do with that time.

From celinareb: What is the alternate universe with Rich Rod at Coach at Bama instead of Saban, where does Saban go that year if he wanted to get back in College Coaching? The other big openings that year were Stanford, Michigan State, UNC, NC State, and Miami. Could he have turned all those schools into powers like bama?

He would've stayed in Miami another year. However, you're right; I think there were things happening personally that had the family wanting to leave Miami as soon as possible. The better question is what jobs opened the next year. Would he have gone after one of those?

From Jasper AL Rebel: Who is LSU92 on Twitter, and why haven't you blocked him yet?

I don't know. He's very angry. I don't block people. However, after this week, when and if I get Twitter order restored, I've got a decision to make. This experience hasn't been pleasant, and Twitter's slow response is alarming.

From Fat Cat Rebel: Do you think Malone will get some snaps at Fullback?

Hi, Hugh. How ya been?

From seminole817: Should I be worried that Doncic seems frustrated with his teammates and Porzingis looks...lacking? I don’t mean for this season. I mean am I going to have to watch Doncic in a damn laker uniform in 3 years.

Nah, it will lead to the Mavericks' front office shaking things up, which is what they need to do. Porzingis likely isn't healthy yet. And no, my bet is Doncic is a Maverick for the overwhelming bulk of his career.

From CityRebel: What are your thoughts on the situation with LeBron and the woman sitting courtside at the Hawks game?