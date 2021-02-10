RebelGrove - The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc Realtors: Edition 121

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 121. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From buddyc1: We still have swac football left , season not over

I don't like football enough to watch that. It's over for me.

From Rebelfan20: know from a consumer standpoint, I thoroughly enjoyed spending my Ole Miss football Saturdays watching The Scoreboard Business and Hand Raise Guys. Having that live, in the moment reaction/discussion was a really nice companion to have to go along with the games. Even when I was able to attend a couple of the games, I still had YouTube going on my phone. So in my opinion, I think you and Chase struck gold. From yours and Chase’s point of view, how do you feel about how Saturdays went? Is there anything you think you could have done differently, or anything you think you can add/improve on for next season?

I can't speak for Chase, but I thought it went really well. There were days the stream was "live" for 12 hours. I think we were/are onto something. We intended to have a stadium presence for home games, but our guy got another job at the last minute. Other than that, given I felt like I was flying without a parachute at first, I thought we did OK. I didn't think we had enough game-day written coverage. I wrote a column and then loaded videos from the postgame Zoom, but I felt that was a failure. That kept me up at night. I need two hours postgame to write, but subscribers wanted the postgame show to begin pretty much immediately. It was difficult to accommodate both. No one knows, as of this moment, what next season will look like. I think we need a stadium presence. Maybe it's one of us. Maybe it's an intern. I can't afford to hire another employee right now, but if we found a strong student writer who was looking to launch a career, that might work. But all in all, I was pleased and think it's the right path to take moving forward.

From Boring Old Guy: With limited exceptions, articles of clothing worn below the waist are referred to as plural, while those above the waist are singular. What is you stance on using the word “pant”? It sounds pretentious to me, but maybe I’m in the minority on that.

I don't know that it sounds pretentious, as I suppose I've never really given it much thought, but I refer to that particular article of clothing in the plural. I say "pants" and not "pant," but I don't have an issue with those who do otherwise.

From DgreenReb: What’s your favorite vacation spot?What is in your opinion the most interesting presidency in history?

I love the beach. Love it. Give me a book and some beers and -- if I'm being greedy -- a nice Major League Baseball game on the radio and I'm perfectly happy. I sleep so well at the beach, wake up, have my coffee, get my exercise and then just go chill all day. Now, my kids hate the beach. It's boring to them. They want to do something more adventurous, I suppose, but getting on the same page is hard. I don't want to do a city vacation this summer. And Carson has said if he has to wear a mask, he would rather just stay home. That's not a political comment from him, by the way; that's just the fatigue of wearing a mask from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. five days a week. We talked about going to Montana or Idaho or Wyoming or something this summer, but I think the kids would get bored after a day. So I think I'm going to give the girls money and let Laura take them shopping someplace for a few days. I'll let Carson go to a soccer or basketball camp somewhere and I'll just stay home and work. As for most interesting presidencies, it'd be hard to beat Lincoln's, I would think. I mean, every day was total stress. Nixon had a pretty interesting tenure as well, from Vietnam to Watergate and plenty of drama in the middle. And if we're just discussing interesting presidencies, I'd have to think we'd have to include Trump's four years in that mix. That's an interesting, pardon the play on words, topic to ponder.

From Billw1959: Top 5 college football football players to NOT win the Heisman since 2000?

Oh, this is good. Eli Manning, Larry Fitzgerald, Vince Young, Deshaun Watson, Andrew Luck, Darren McFadden. There's six off the top of my head. That's a great topic.

From M.O.B. Rebel: Why did it take this basketball team roughly 17 games to figure out that Romello needs touches? Is that more a coaching or player thing?!

I am not sure why they got away from that earlier in the season. He's such a skilled offensive player. I'd feed him all night, every night. But I'm not at practice and I'm sure there's more to the story. I thought his and Kermit Davis' comments about screening angles were interesting. Maybe they've gotten that down. His pick-and-pop action could make that offense efficient. We'll see.

From Rogertheshrubber: I was impressed by your exemplary humility in not bragging or taunting about your easy victory this year at Neal's Picks. Since you were understandably so modest and exceedingly reticent about "rubbing it in" until a later date, can you let us know when you will finally have a time to analyze your dominance and superiority over Chase et al? I could tell by your remarks that you are very uncomfortable in that role but should you change your mind, many on here would appreciate learning the finer points of balancing graciousness with a (dominant) winner's attitude.

We at Neal's Picks just work at making great picks. We don't have time for trash talk or condescension. We just focus on the games and pick winners. We could rest on the laurels of the last two seasons, but instead, we're focusing on improving for 2021. There's no such thing as perfection, but the beauty is in the pursuit. No one offered their congratulations, it should be noted. We at Neal's Picks have used that as fire moving forward. The flames are hot.

From walnutreb: Add 1 current SEC player to this upcoming Ole Miss team. Who and why?

LSU guard Ja'Vonte Smart. Why? He's scoring 15.4 points per game and making 43.9 percent of his shots from behind the 3-point line. Ole Miss needs a perimeter threat. He'd provide it.

From nas5108: What were your general takeaways from the Super Bowl?Thoughts on the halftime show?

Tampa Bay's defense was simply dominant. Kansas City's offensive line was in shambles and it showed. Tom Brady is a leader of men. It's a simple as that. He's the tide that raises all ships. The game was kind of boring after a bit, but I watched to the end, celebrating the fact we had a season so many tried to kill. As for the halftime show, it was fine. He's a talented musician, and it was fine. I'm not one to get worked up about stuff like that. My kids enjoyed it. I'll never understand the backlash that comes from the Super Bowl halftime show. It's a 10-minute concert at halftime of a football game. What do people expect?

From GrindCityReb: Who is on your hall pass list?

I'm too old for hall passes. I like Olivia Munn. I think she's very attractive. I'm a fan of Emily Ratajkowski's. But I'm old. It doesn't matter anymore.

From nas5108: In your opinion who are the top 3 most overrated NBA players in the modern era?

Right now: I think Kyle Kuzma is very overrated. Today, and God, don't tell Carson this, but I think Russell Westbrook is overrated. I'd probably put Andrew Wiggins on that list as well. As for the modern era, I'd go with Carmelo Anthony, DeMar DeRozan and Joe Johnson.

From capitolcityreb18: Hypothetically you are on an desert island. You have two choices: first, unlimited amount of the worlds best wine but the only food you have access to is from Golden Corral. Second, you have every meal cooked by a James Beard award winning chef but your only alcohol option is Barefoot wine.

Wow. This is quite the conundrum. On one hand, I'm drawn to the world's best wine, for there's quite a damn difference from a $7 bottle of jet fuel and an exquisite wine. On the other hand, I'm not sure there's anything I could eat at Golden Corral, and while that would be a good thing for my waistline, that's more starvation than I would want, I suspect. So, I think my answer would be I'd take the chef, have him/her prepare healthy meals and I'd suffer through a rotation of Barefoot shiraz, merlot and chardonnay. Their cabernet is just not drinkable.

From BIGBGISME: Do you follow any YouTube channels for gym exercises/plans. Any recommendations for someone who’s just starting to workout? Thanks for all y’all do.

No, but I do some workouts on the Peloton app on occasion, as well as some workouts posted by Men's Health on their Twitter feed.

From Levi275: Is Brady the greatest team sports athlete ever or is it Jordan/Gretzky/etc. ?

Ever is a huge word and I'm not sure how one compares Brady to Ruth or Jordan or Gretzky. I mean, how does that work? Here's my thing: We know greatness when we see it, and Brady is the epitome of greatness.

From harrington77: Do you think the SEC will ever be transparent about the officiating in both football and basketball?

I'm not sure what you mean. Will they ever admit it's inadequate? No. If you're implying there's something more sinister afoot as it pertains to officiating, I suspect we disagree. I just don't think the officiating is good. I'm not sure what, outside of hiring full-time officials, can truly be done.

From larryjoe1979: How much longer as a country do we have?

Kind sir, I won Neal's Picks, but I'm not Nostradamus. While I think our country is permanently fractured, I'm not sure the dissolution of our union is on the horizon or anything like that.

From RebelCommodore: What’s one interest outside of sports, politics, and the like do you have that we don’t know about.

I'm fascinated by astronomy. I read everything one can read about Mars. I love classical music and often listen to it while I walk my dogs. In short, more than anyone knows, I am a nerd.

From rcg61: If masks are of no benefit to preventing the spread of Covid-19 as you stated last week,why is the flu almost non existent this. year?

Here's a really good article about the flu this year. I'm not a doctor. There's a lot of reasons why flu isn't very prevalent this year. I do believe masks work. I believe if you're using a clean, properly fitted N99 or N100 mask, it's got a great benefit. However, I don't believe the bandanas and gaiters and dirty cloth masks I see every day are preventing the spread of COVID. Why? Because I know multiple doctors and when I ask them privately about masks, they give the same answers -- repeatedly. They admit they don't work, say they only wear them in public because they have to and because of people's feelings. That's it. Look, I'm basically a libertarian. If you want to wear a mask, wear one. If you want to wear two, wear two. If you believe masks work, you should wear them. However, what I find ridiculous is this sense that everyone else must do the same, even if there's scientific reason to believe they aren't preventing the spread of the virus. My overriding concern is when does it end? Let's say by June, pretty much everyone who is going to be vaccinated is vaccinated. Throw in those with antibodies from natural infection and whatnot. When do we say, "OK, let's get back to it." My fear is we're so divided on this topic that we won't. Masks have become political objects. They have become political weapons.

From Rebsrockem: Neal, I know you have done multiple marathons and are a graduate of P90X (twice?). In a similar fashion, I have completed multiple Century Rides and am now about 35% through P90X "Lean." We're about the same age, I'm 53.Recently, when I wake up, my "first steps" have tight heel pain. It starts at the very-very-very back part of the "flat" part of my heel and rounds upward about 3" up my Achilles - on both heels. After reading a little, maybe it is plantar fasciitis??? I bought new (heavy duty) Under Armour Charged shoes for the P90X Lean. Not long after I'm awake and waking around, the pain disappears. Did you ever have these issues in your training? If so, what did you do about it?

Yes, and it was very bothersome. I took anti-inflammatories and iced my feet after workouts. I also rolled my foot on a frozen water bottle. It eventually dissipated.

From OrangeBeachReb: You mentioned this once and I want to verify I heard correctly: You said you have metrics on what articles are clipped and for how long people stay in a certain article or a piece of content. Is that last part true? What if I leave a tab open?

Yes, that's true. As for leaving a tab open, that's a good question. I'm curious now. I suspect there are algorithms that factor that in. But yes, we know if a story is read on average 33 seconds or on average for three minutes. It's invaluable information.

From Rebel-97: Does this year’s basketball season count against the eligibility of the players? If not, could Shuler come back next season?

Yes, he could come back. I doubt he does, but he could. It's a free season for everyone, assuming the schools want the player back.

From DAOrebel: Do you think the navy transfer will be any help to the defense. I just have not heard about him in a while.