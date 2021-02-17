RebelGrove - The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc Realtors: Edition 122

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 122. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From treywarr: Best MLB player that’s eligible but not in the HOF but not because of steroid/ped suspicions?

Honestly, it's probably Curt Schilling. He's a political nut, mind you, but let's be real. If he were a left-wing nut instead of the right-wing nut he is, he'd be in the Hall today. Some others: Thurman Munson, Lou Whitaker, Bobby Grich, Scott Rolen, Billy Wagner, Kenny Lofton, Gary Sheffield.

From nas5108: What is the best part of being a dad?

The feeling you get when you see your kids achieve a goal is the best part. The best part of being a dad is seeing your kids be happy. That's it. There's a cliche -- You're only as happy as your most miserable child. It's true.

From nas5108: What are your thoughts on UCF hiring Gus? If you were the AD who would have been your top choice?

I thought it was the safe, boring hire. I suspect he'll do fine. If I had been the AD at UCF, I would've pissed a lot of you off. I would've hired Jeff Lebby a week ago.

From paxreb: Which stock suggestion from the pinned thread are you most thankful for?

I wish I had paid attention to that thread from the beginning. I reference it frequently. I'm not very good at the markets. It's made me glad I hired a professional to work with my real money. Fortunately, he's good at it.

From petervenkman: If you had to give a percentage, what chance would you give us of being able to make the NCAA basketball tournament?

As of this moment -- Wednesday morning -- I'd say 45 percent. Ask me Thursday night.

From petervenkman: What are you binge watching while being trapped at home this week?

Nothing. I haven't even turned the TV on. I've either worked or walked the dogs or ridden the Peloton. We always say we're going to watch a new show, but we really never do. We did watch American Idol and The Bachelor. As soon as Chris Harrison is gone, I'm done with The Bachelor, by the way.

From larryjoe1979: Is there a bigger scam than pet psychiatry?

No. That said, Rizzo the dog is very, very clingy lately. He won't let me out of his sight. I'm starting to think something is wrong with him.

From DeuceMccluster22: What happens to the NBA in the 80s if Bird and Magic doesn't come along? To my understanding it was a product that was going down quickly that was saved by their rivalry. Without them, could Jordan saved it on his own even though his popularity didn't rise til the early 90s, would the fans still been around?

Wow, I can't imagine. Bird and Magic totally revitalized the sport, spurred the Celtics-Lakers rivalry that riveted the sports world for the better part of a decade, leading into Michael Jordan's domination of the 1990s. I would say current players owe a debt of gratitude to Larry Bird and Magic Johnson. There's no way around it.

From DeuceMccluster22: What's your 80s teen comedy movies Mt Rushmore

Sixteen Candles Fast Times at Ridgemont High Ferris Bueller's Day Off Pretty In Pink

From Levi275: Did you watch HBO's Tiger Woods documentary? If so, what were your thoughts? If not, who is an athlete that you feel like we have never delved deeply enough into to fully understand?

I have not watched it. I simply haven't had time yet. I'll get to it eventually. I did watch ESPN's documentary on Dale Earnhardt and his NASCAR legacy. It was very well done. It feels like we've gotten pretty deep dives on the greats -- Woods, Jordan, Brady, the Mannings, Ali, etc. I've read brilliant biopics on Ruth and Gehrig, watched an incredibly well-done series on the Lakers-Celtics rivalry from the 80s and how it impacted race and such, etc. One I've always found interesting is LeBron James. Here's this stunningly gifted player who so damn badly wants everyone to love him. Why? Most great athletes have a mean streak that stretches into their real lives. Most great athletes love themselves so damn much they don't care what people think. Not James. I find it fascinating. Also, I look forward to someone doing the really deep, deep dive into Kobe Bryant. I mean all of it. Here's a guy who was very bright, very driven (Jordan-like drive) who nearly threw it all away in a Colorado resort. He had a very dark side. Yet, on the other hand, Bryant had a fiercely guarded secret: He loved to do things for children who were very sick or dying and he wanted NO publicity. He had a very soft side that he protected. And, from all accounts, by the end, he was an extremely dedicated husband and father. He, like most of us, was very complex. So, maybe that's your answer -- Bryant.

From DgreenReb: What is your dream job or what was it early in your career? (In journalism)

I wanted to cover Major League Baseball for a national publication. I wanted to be a MLB beat writer who became a national baseball beat writer who landed at a national publication. That was always what I dreamed of. I've been in press boxes in Phoenix, Atlanta, Chicago and in various spring training homes in Arizona. Those were some of the coolest days of my career. I always looked at those beat writers and was envious. I'm glad it didn't work out, if I'm honest. I love being a dad more than I love journalism and more than I love baseball. Those MLB guys sacrifice a lot to live their dreams. It's a cool job. There's real access and the good writers learn about the sport and earn respect in the clubhouse that makes their professional jobs quite fulfilling. But there's a joke among journalists: What's the one thing you won't find in a Major League Baseball press box? Answer: A wedding ring.

From Rebsrockem: A *WINTERFESTIVUS* coupla' questions:What is the coldest weather you have ever been in, and where was it? (like, seriously, took your breath away to be out in it)What is the longest you have been in a place that was below freezing (consecutive 24 hour periods), and where was it?

I've had a couple of NCAA Tournament assignments in really cold locales where it was sub-0 at night. I covered Auburn in Minneapolis and Alabama in Cleveland. On both occasions, it was really cold. I covered Auburn in Indianapolis and, after the Tigers won twice to advance to the Sweet 16 in Knoxville, they sent me on a quick detour to cover the women's team in Blacksburg, Va. I got snowed in just outside of Cincinnati and barely made it to Virginia Tech for the game. I've been snow skiing as a kid and it seems like one year it was bitterly cold, but I can't remember. Oh, and I went with Carson to the Cubs Convention a few years back. It was single digits the whole time and the wind was coming off Lake Michigan and man, it was that cold that makes your face hurt. But I'm weird. I love cold. I find it invigorating. I've been out in the last few days, taking the dogs for long walks. I'm going sledding with Caroline later today. I just like it. I love seasons. It's the one thing I didn't like about Lower Alabama. Perpetual summer wore on me.

From Raylon: How accurate are height measurements listed on official college rosters?

Not very. My opinion is everyone gets an extra inch or two. Insert that's what she said joke here.

From Rogertheshrubber: The NFL has always seemed bulletproof when it comes to maintaining ratings even as other sports (esp. baseball) have declined dramatically. A recent article featured a graph showing a big drop off in viewers of the Super Bowl aged 18-49 over the last 10 years. Although regular season games have been steadier, are we seeing the first cracking of the juggernaut? If so, what do you think are the chief culprits?

Yes. I think we're seeing the beginnings of the impact on ratings of the generation that doesn't watch television period. I've said this before, but it struck me when I moved my oldest into her dorm room in college that I saw everything that day -- custom-made furniture, all sorts of appliances, etc. But I never saw a TV. They watch on computers and phones, and they watch on demand. They watch YouTube. They watch highlights. But they don't sit down and watch games -- not as a demographic and not as their parents once did. Look, the NFL is king and it can survive most anything. It's also smart. It saw the cracks in the armor. By the middle of the season, the games were nothing but football. In the playoffs, there was a Nickelodeon simulcast for kids. Smart. That's why the Super Bowl pregame show was so shocking. It was way too woke. It was a turnoff. I flipped to the Food Network, and I typically love the Super Bowl pregame show. I wasn't alone. I'm hoping the suits in New York took notice.

From nas5108: Not including seniors like Shuler and Romello, O/U on 2.5 basketball players told to look elsewhere after this season?

I'll go over.

From walnutreb: When you lost the large amount of weight if you could go back and give yourself any advice what would it be?

Oh, that's easy. I listened to people when they said, "You've lost enough." If I had a do-over, I would've launched right back into another cycle of something akin to P90X when I finished the second cycle of it. I would've lost another 20 pounds. I got down just under 200 (I started at 262-265) and I was really seeing what worked. I had that weight-loss adrenaline going and I was laser-focused on it. I wish I'd stayed in that mindset and dropped another 20-25, gotten down to 180 or so. I have no metabolism. I can't eat without gaining weight. That would've given me more margin for error. I have a theory: Once you've been fat, your body wants to be fat again. It doesn't matter how much Peloton I do, how much I run, how far I walk the dogs, how often I lift, my body wants to be fat. I truly believe that. So, yeah, I'd have kept going and gotten down to a level where it would've been easier to maintain.

From walnutreb: What has been the funnest team/coaching staff you've got to cover since being in oxford? Preferably asking about football but if you wanted to drop some fun basketball or baseball seasons in too that'd be awesome.

Coaching staff is simple. Andy Kennedy, Mike White, Bill Armstrong, Torrey Ward. They were great. They were accessible, answered questions, were funny, etc. The team(s): Probably the 2008 and 2012 teams. That 2008 team was fascinating to watch evolve. They went from the beaten-down stepchild to Cinderella in one season. The 2012 team was similar. I criticize Hugh Freeze a lot, but that was a brilliant coaching job. That team didn't like football and didn't trust him at first. He had to earn that trust. They played for each other and bought into Freeze's message. Those teams had some idiosyncrasies (they all do), but they were pleasant to be around. As for football coaching staffs, I don't know. The Nutt staffs were poisoned by the time I got here. They'd been told they couldn't trust me, I was out to get them, etc. It was four years of water torture. The Freeze staffs were better. Freeze was OK with me until the end, where he blamed me for the second NOA. Chris Vaughn was always very good to me, as was Mike Markuson. I got along with Kent Austin as well. Dave Wommack is a wonderful man. Matt Luke was a consummate professional as far as I was concerned. I always appreciated his fairness and his candor. And I enjoyed covering baseball. It's just that covering baseball, while also covering basketball, spring football and recruiting (the load I had in 2008 and much of 2009) was overwhelming.

From OrangeBeachReb: Two parter: (1) Have you ever “caught” a coach or a staff member sign up from an account here believing they were anonymous? If so: Did they know you found out? Did they post much? Can you say what staff/coach? (2) What three RG members, by user name and who you’ve never personally met, would you think you’d want to take a cross country car ride with? Name one you’d avoid taking on the trip (can’t be @pizzamcrib) by leaving him/her behind.

1. You won't believe this, but it's true. I have the ability to look up every poster for his/her identity. In 13 years, I've done it maybe three times. I don't know. I don't want to know. So, have there been coaches on the site? I'm sure there have. Have I "caught" them? No. I haven't tried. 2. I don't know that I can answer that. I'd have to give that real thought. And, contrary to what people think, I have no issue with any subscriber. I'm glad everyone is here.

From Irish Reb: My little guy turns 2 in a few weeks. What were some of the most memorable experiences you had with Carson or the girls when they were toddlers? Is there anything, thinking back on it, that you wish y’all had done with the kids when they were this age?

This is simple. Enjoy the little guy. All the stuff you think is important isn't. Slow down and be a kid with him. He'll be 14 and too cool for you before you know it. I loved taking the girls to the playground, taking them on walks in their strollers, taking Campbell with me to watch Miller the Labrador catch frisbees. We loved taking the girls to see Christmas lights. They would ooh and aah and it was great. I would kill to have that on film somewhere. These ARE the good ole days you're living right now. Enjoy them.

From MilneW: @Neal McCready you’re clearly a big baseball fan with your love for the Cubs. While I enjoy your Ole Miss work, what keeps you from covering and writing more about baseball?

Nothing really. I just don't see the point in doubling up on college baseball coverage. We've done it in the past with the NCAA Tournament and whatnot, but it's tough to dedicate two people to baseball when that typically means we're taking away from football recruiting or spring football. Here's the deal: This is a football site. The analytics make that clear. I love basketball, but unless Ole Miss is winning, the interest isn't there. That applies to baseball, too. Ole Miss just happens to be good perennially. If the Rebels were average, it would fast become another niche sport. I love baseball. I watch more baseball than most. Hell, considering how much MLB I watch, I probably watch more than Chase does. In the summer, I'll have it on from noon to 10 p.m. In September, when others are consuming football hungrily, I'm usually keeping an eye on pennant races, especially if the Cubs are involved. I'm a stat nerd. I follow all the SABR stuff and will read deep dives into the analytics that shape the game. I'm not as crazy about the college game, but I enjoyed covering it, both at Auburn and at Ole Miss. But I think the answer to your question is when it starts, I'm typically covering hoops. Then I shift to spring football and I help with recruiting. I've only been to Swayze twice in a non-media capacity since moving here in 2008 -- once for a birthday party and once to try the left field thing. I don't really have a reason to go, so by the time I get there on a media pass, it's the postseason. But yeah, I love the sport and sometimes really miss covering it.

From MilneW: Who is one sports player/coach who you’d love to have a beer with and have an unrecorded conversation? You’d never have to publish the conversation but you get to talk with them about anything...

That's easy. Again, proving I'm a baseball guy at heart, I immediately thought of Cubs. I'm a big fan of Anthony Rizzo's. He seems like a genuinely good guy. I have a lot of admiration for Jason Heyward. He'd be an interesting guy to sit and talk to. Same for Jon Lester. As for coaches, I think I'd choose David Ross. He and I have a couple of common friends and I've heard he's nothing but a fun guy to hang with. I imagine I could listen to stories for hours. The only other name that comes to mind is Billy Donovan. I'd love an unfettered account of his run at Florida and of that first season in Oklahoma City. I suspect it would be fascinating.

From oxreb: If you were the Ole Miss AD that could implement executive orders with no need for Chancellor or IHL approval which three would you implement?