RebelGrove - The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc Realtors, Edition 123

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 123. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From rebattorney: What is the division of labor for you and Chase related to the Rebel Grove/MPW Digital empire? I know you do basketball, Chase does baseball, and you both have duties related to football. But, behind the scenes, how do you divi things up?

I'm the publisher of the site. I am the lead football guy and handle most of that load. He assists with football, as it's more than a one-person job. I'm actively exploring ways to bring more football content to the site, starting as early as this spring. I'm not talking about turning a press release or a tweet into a "story," by the way. I am referring to actual content. Anyway, Zach Berry handles recruiting and I assist him in that endeavor, as it's often a two-person job as well. I handle basketball. Chase handles baseball. As for the podcasts, we're both equally responsible for the Oxford Exxon Podcast. I help Zach with the Soft Verbal and I do a handful of other podcasts. It's not particularly complicated. If a podcast can make money, I'm in. If it can't, I'm out.

From nas5108: How are you enjoying this season of the Bachelor?

It's the single most boring season in Bachelor history. I find him to be a bit of an empty suit. He seems like a really nice guy, but I kind of get the sense -- and I know this will shock those who follow the series -- that he already knows none of these women are going to be his wife and he's crafting an image that will land him more reality TV stardom in the future. He's a nice-looking guy, articulate, etc. I do really like Michelle. She seems sweet and I enjoyed her interaction with her students back home in Minnesota. She seems genuine. As for the series, like a lot of pop culture these days, it just feels like it's trying a bit too hard right now.

From nas5108: What is the worst experience you ever had with food (food poisoning, case of the runs, etc)?

This will shock you, for it shocked me at the time and shocks me even more today: When I was a sophomore in college, I got asked to the Pi Phi formal. We took buses to Memphis, ate a steak dinner somewhere and then did the party thing before busing back to Oxford. It was around 4 a.m. when the pain hit. I sprinted to the bathroom, where I spent the next few hours. Sometime that morning, the girlfriend of an older friend of mine called to check on me. At first, I thought that was odd until she asked about my stomach. Did I eat the steak, she asked. Yes, I responded, I think I ate a lot of steak. Did I need to go to the hospital, she asked. I asked why she'd ask that. She told me most of the girls, including the one that had been my date, in our group were at the hospital being treated for food poisoning. Vomiting, diarrhea, the works. That conversation was a prelude of things to come. I didn't go to the hospital, but I sure as heck didn't eat a bit the rest of that day. It took a couple of more days to feel normal again.

From FireFighterReb: If there was a book of commandments for the modern world, what would some of the rules be?

Oh, you're asking the wrong person. Mine would be: 1. Mind your own business. 2. Give people a break sometimes. No one should be judged by his or her worst moment (excluding murder, child abuse, etc.) 3. Cancel culture is dangerous. Labeling people is also. Most people are too complex to be labeled. 4. Not everything can be viewed through a lens of race, gender or sexuality. 5. Politicizing everything is dangerous. I don't know. I'm not the right guy for this. In so many ways, I've kind of withdrawn from society. It's something I probably desperately need to work on.

From RebelEJ: Has there ever been a time you encountered a celebrity/athlete/etc in public that you were a fan of? Did you speak to them? If either of you haven’t experienced it, what would you do in a hypothetical situation? Say you’re scanning the bourbon section at your local store, look up, and Tom Hanks or whoever is standing beside you. I’ll hang up and listen, thanks.

I was covering the New Orleans Saints-Chicago Bears NFC Championship Game back in the day. I flew to Chicago on Friday morning to write a man-on-the-street sort of story. I was in Harry Caray's that night and literally bumped into Ryne Sandberg, who was basically my hero when I was a teenager. At first, I wanted to get his autograph. But I decided to leave him alone. We actually made eye contact and I told him, "I always enjoyed watching you play." He said, "Thank you." That was it. I still felt creepy. So, to answer your question, if I saw Tom Hanks in the bourbon section, I'd probably say nothing.

From Napuckett14: In an alternate universe where Alabama and Saban do not exist, do you think there would be another “dynasty” type team in the SEC? Or perhaps more parity from year to year?

No, I think there would be far more parity. I actually think the league would be more fun and a good bit cleaner. Don't get me wrong; Saban is the best there ever was. I just think his dominance has changed the dynamics of the league, and not in the best way. Also, he shouldn't be blamed for that. All he's done is proven he's the best there ever was.

From Rbb2010: Any word on LK's new contract? Why is it taking so long for the details to come out?

I've not heard anything but rumors. I suspect it's just fine-print stuff at this point, but if you told there was still haggling over buyout language, I wouldn't be shocked.

From DeuceMccluster22: Mike Tyson in his prime, with Brass Knuckles vs. an adult chimp.... who wins in a fight?

The chimp wins. An adult chimpanzee is three to five times stronger than a human. Tyson would have a puncher's chance, I suppose, but it's more likely the chimpanzee would maul him. Tyson should stick with Holyfield.

From nyc-tup: For $1mm dollars, would you rather spend 24 hours in a foxhole with Houston Nutt or join Hugh Freeze for 12 hours in a massage parlor?

I get $1 million and a 12-hour massage? Sign me up. For that price tag, I doubt Laura would care what happened.

From Billy Harrell: Jordan McCants from Pensacola Catholic High signed last week to play baseball at Mississippi State next year. His brother TJ McCants is a freshman on the Ole Miss baseball team. Have we ever had a situation where we had a house divided? Brother vs Brother.

I've asked our resident Ole Miss historians, Parham and Berry, and neither responded. I have no idea.

From WBurns42: What’s more likely: you get to sleep with a super model or the mask police and their agenda cease to exist by the summer?

By this summer? In that either/or, look out, Kate Upton. Six or seven of the best seconds of your life are headed your way. I don't foresee a scenario where the mask police go away willingly.

From Landon_RH: If you were in charge of choosing a representation of American civilization for a capsule to be sent to Mars, what are 5 things that you would place in there?

I'd send Tony Fauci, Nancy Pelosi, AOC, Kamala Harris and Chris Cuomo to Mars. That's five. I'd just send them to Mars. Whatever happens, happens.

From LARebel83: I know y’all have to run ads to make money, but I would gladly pay a few bucks a month to listen to an ad-free stream of the pod. Have you guys ever considered that?

Yes, but it would cost us money. The podcasts are profitable. If you pay attention to the podcasts out there that make real money, they all have ads. Having an ad-free option cheapens the value for our advertisers. I understand the desire for an ad-free podcast. I just don't believe it would be financially advantageous for us to pursue that route. At this point in my life, I feel no shame in saying I'm in it for the money.

From DgreenReb: If you could ask Tate Reeves one question where he had to answer it honestly what would you ask?

Tate, how close are you to locking Dr. Dobbs in a closet somewhere, opening things up and become the South's version of Kristi Noem?

From walnutreb: Now that we know the two offensive transfers, have settled the recruiting class and outside of one spot we know who will be on this team. Who would you think are the starting receivers and TE come game 1?

I'll go with Jonathan Mingo, Qua Davis and Braylon Sanders at receiver, Trae Barry at tight end and Jerrion Ealy at tailback.

From walnutreb: History has a way of fondly forgetting things to suite a narrative. Especially American History, if you had to think of one who's one prominent figure in American history who has been treated alittle more fondly than he probably should be?

I'm always fascinated by discussions about Kennedy. Had he not been assassinated, how would he have been viewed? The U.S. involvement in Vietnam began under his watch. His handling of the Civil Rights movement was not exactly strong. His personal failings likely distracted him from the job at hand. His selection of Lyndon Johnson as his running mate was questionable. If he loses in 1964, he's not discussed much in history books. And here's a pop culture hot take that will get me killed: Elvis Presley was really overrated. He didn't write his own songs. He couldn't really play the guitar. His shows were a lot of smoke and mirrors and he was a shell of himself towards the end. I'll see myself out.

From Rogertheshrubber: As you know, ratings for most sports have tanked during the pandemic. If/when the sports that had very very few fans or none at all in the stands ramp up again (and thus recapture some excitement), will people start to watch in droves from pent-up demand or do you think a decent number have decided they can live without watching certain sports and don't come back? Any sports that you think might be impacted the most?

It's a great question. Franchises and schools are asking the same thing. No one knows for sure. Have people moved on? Have people been turned off? It's politically incorrect to ask that, but I promise you, privately, the people who need the numbers are asking that. The sport hurt the most, I think, is basketball. It just looks awful on television and the lack of crowds hurts the way the game is supposed to sound.

From RebelSandman: As seen on Twitter today.With the exception of salt and pepper, you can only use one spice (fresh or dried) when cooking for the rest of your life.What do you choose?

For me, it would be garlic. If you have salt, pepper and garlic, you can pretty much season anything. In that scenario, I have garlic powder, garlic salt and fresh garlic. Yep, that's my choice.

From um98rebl: Do you believe people should be forced to get the Covid vaccine?

No. Do I think people should get the vaccine? I do. Do I think organizations, both private and public, are going to make the vaccine mandatory for attendance/employment/etc.? I do. I expect quite a fight on those grounds.

From Levi275: Should the NBA add new franchises or move franchises out of bad markets into better markets? Or are there too many teams as is?Essentially, I'm making you a far more powerful entity than even the NBA Commissioner in this hypothetical and you can make any changes you see fit.(feel free to toss this question Carson's way too)

It doesn't need to expand yet, in my opinion. I don't think there are too many teams, but I wouldn't add. I mean, look, Seattle would support a team. I think Nashville would support a team. But I wouldn't advocate taking the Grizzlies away from Memphis or the Hornets out of Charlotte. I'd get to the other side of the pandemic and survey the landscape before I did anything drastic.

From GrindCityReb: Devin Booker getting the All-Star snub is criminal. When does the NBA ditch the conference requirement and just pick the best 24 players to play in that game?