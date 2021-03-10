RebelGrove - The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc Realtors: Edition 125

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 125. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From Rebelfan20: What kind of response have you heard from various people and/or businesses in Oxford about the first home baseball weekend with no restrictions?

Let's put it this way: One said it was comparable to a pre-COVID home football game weekend. I just don't know enough people here to know if that was across the board or not, but I suspect it was a good weekend at the bank for just about everyone after about a year of pain.

From walnutreb: We all know it's harder to flip a kid from Bama than it is FSU. With that being said do you think Ty Simpson is going to keep hearing from Kiffin and company or do you think there's a respect/acknowledgement between Kiffin and Saban that it's done between Simpson and Ole Miss

Sure, I think Ole Miss will keep recruiting him, for you never know what happens over the course of an entire recruiting cycle. Football isn't like baseball. Even if you like/respect another coach/program, you continue to recruit to the finish line.

From Marty McReb: I just recently got into the show Billions (it's excellent, highly recommend) and it got me thinking, what's the dumbest most expensive thing you would buy if you were a billionaire? I don't have any sports related questions. Sorry.

I'm so boring. I don't know that I'd buy a bunch of extravagant stuff. I would likely buy a place on a beach somewhere, hire a personal trainer and a chef and chill on the beach most every day. That's about the extent of it.

From Rebel82-1: What is your take on all the Rush Propst tapes and him in general?

I highly suggest listening to this week's Greatest Pod In The South and Tuesday's Oxford Exxon Podcast. I don't know Propst, but he seems like your typical redneck high school coach-meets-charismatic televangelist. In other words, I'm inclined to take his words with a grain of salt. However, a lot of what he said about Mobile rang incredibly true. There's a machine in the Port City, and Propst was describing it.

From nas5108: What is your take on Les Miles? I know he was placed on administrative leave but I am sort of surprised Kansas has not fired him already. They do not need his help to continue to suck.Edit: they “mutually” parted ways this evening aka they told him to go away.

My take is simple: Miles is a predator and everyone at LSU who enabled him is guilty by association. There should be hell to pay for that transgression. Young women were hurt by the very people charged to protect them. Shame.

From North Tampa Rebel: 1) Why didn't you include Pam in last week's SEC teams as office characters? Is it because she it the wooooooorst?2) Do you believe Toby was the Scranton Strangler?

1. I just didn't see a fit. My views on Pam are complicated. She's really lucky Jim didn't say to hell with it and move on. And then when Jim went to Athlead and Pam selfishly wanted to stay in Scranton, I got so mad at her. Then, at the end, she owned that and made the right decisions. It's a great show for art imitates life, even in a comedy series. 2. No, Toby is not the strangler. Remember? He went to the prison to talk to the strangler and came out in a neck cast. I know there's a ton of theories on this, but I just don't buy them.

From VibinReb45: How are you guys going to approach covering Arch’s recruitment as it picks up over the next year? I know you guys are probably already sick of it but I’ve always been curious to know if you have to cover high profile recruitments differently?

It's a great question. We've talked about it a good bit, as it's one of the biggest stories we've covered here. I have some ideas about specific coverage, but the overarching approach is this: I don't want to create an environment where, in the event Manning signs elsewhere, there is shock.

From nas5108: If Carson were to become a high level basketball recruit what 5 basketball coaches/programs would you steer him towards if he asked for your advice?

I'm a big Chris Mack fan. I am not crazy about Louisville, for some reason, but Mack is the real deal, at least in my opinion. I'm fascinated by Gonzaga's Mark Few. He could've left a dozen times over by now, but he stays. His players seem to really play for him as well. I love everything about Villanova's Jay Wright. He wins, produces NBA players and still remains the same guy. The same holds for Virginia's Tony Bennett. Carson's skill set (play defense, facilitate, drive with the left hand) would likely fit at UVA if Carson were to grow a foot and somehow figure out a way to have a more athletic man's DNA. And then I'd go with Yale's James Jones. Why? Yale.

From BAUER1: What does Reaction Score and Trophy Points mean?

I have no idea what you're talking about. Reaction score has something to do with interactions, I'm guessing. Is trophy points a PS4/PS5 thing? That sounds familiar. If it's a Rivals thing, I'm sorry. I just don't know.

From DgreenReb: If Carson told you he wanted to be a pro boxer and you had to choose one of these to be his coach who would it be RockyApolloAdonisDragoMickey

If Carson told me he wanted to be a boxer, I'd go get help right away. Carson is a lot of things. He's very smart. He's incredibly kind. He has a big heart. He loves animals and has a really nice cross-section of friends. He keeps a sloppy room. He loses track of time playing video games. Rizzo the dog adores him. He does not, however, possess much of a mean streak. I suspect he'll be a great dad one day, but he'd make a terrible boxer. He's not the fighting type.

From walnutreb: As a site that writes for all three major sports, what's the hardest season/time of the year to get content stories out? I'm assuming late football season is the best because you have basket on the rise, rivalry games, and bowl projections, as well as recruitment, that late November/early December the best time for business?

That's easy. It's summer. Baseball is over and football practice is still months away. This is when people start to force it, in my opinion. Five things to watch from Ole Miss' tight ends Seven reasons to watch the linebacker competition in fall camp An early look at Louisville's offense (87 days from the game) Blah, blah, blah. That's when we should, in my opinion, lean into the deadness of it, recharge batteries and all of that. It's hard to do, though. This job conditions you to work every day.

From walnutreb: I know you loathe recruitment, but it is exciting. What was a recruitment battle that you genuinely enjoyed following and was most exciting?

I don't know that I could find it exciting. Recruiting coverage is frustrating because I usually know much more than I could ever report. Also, I don't like dealing with the middlemen and the handlers who are often involved. I always want to shower after talking to those guys. High-level recruiting is usually gross. The older I get, the more I'm kind of offended by it, if I'm being honest. I can't recall one I genuinely enjoyed. I had fun with the Robert Nkemdiche story. I enjoyed being the only local media member in Crete, Illinois, when Laquon Treadwell committed. Hugh Freeze called me just minutes before the ceremony and said, "Are you there?" I was like, "Yeah. Please tell me I'm not about to look like an idiot." That was a pretty cool day and it was really good for the site. The Chris Jones recruitment was kind of fun to follow, as the information was everywhere. But all in all, it's not my favorite part of the gig.

From HoustonRebs92: In your opinion, if the defense improves from where it was last year to just average, what is the ceiling for the 2021 season? We were elite on offense this past year and that kept us in games. Not to mention Corral has the same coordinator and offensive philosophy for a second straight year. Keep up the great work.

In my opinion, Ole Miss' ceiling is 10-2. I think the floor is 7-5. It should be a fun fall for you guys.

From DeuceMccluster22: What does Bruce Willis, John Travolta, Jason Statham, and Mike Bianco all have in common? All bald white men who improved their looks with a beard. For someone who claims they are ugly, I think you would see your confidence and compliments go through roof if you grew one. Yes I know you hate the initial feel but it's like exercising, and eating right u got get through that initial phase and settle in with it. I don't think you'd regret it.... what say ye? Here's an article to further entice you.

I grow it for about five days and I literally can't stop thinking about shaving. I claw at it. I think about it while I'm exercising. I don't sleep as well. My problem is if I let it grow, I typically let the hair on my head grow. It's dark. I get the horseshoe thing going where I look like a clown. I hate that look more than anything. I mean, I freaking despise it. As for the looks part, here's what I've learned about being bald: 1. It's ugly. Period. No woman in her 20s ever said to herself, "Damn, one day, I hope I go to bed with a bald guy. That'd be hot." Nope. Never happened. Great-looking guys have hair. 2. That said, if you're bald, you can't ever be too thin. Willis pulls bald off because he was a really good-looking guy with hair so there's a memory there and he's incredibly fit. Jason Statham is the same way. The guy is really built. Travolta does pull it off quite well, but he's a famous guy who once had a head full of luxurious hair. I've accepted that I'm ugly for decades now. I think if I could drop these last 20 pounds, I'd help reduce the ugliness a bit, but it is what it is. And for the record, I think you're right about the beard, but I just can't get through first week without fantasizing about a sharp blade.

From SharkmanReb: Have you reached the "For the love of God, stop asking us about Arch Manning!" level yet?

No. He's a huge story for Ole Miss fans, and I completely get it. I think when and if he starts making some public statements and starts taking some visits, there will be more information that leaks out. If there's a frustrating thing right now, it's that there's not a lot of information to convey.

From Raylon: Why do Kermit's teams struggle on offense?

Talent. This team doesn't have the number of shooters needed in modern basketball. Therefore it gets more difficult to space the floor. There just aren't enough weapons on the floor to be an explosive offensive team.

From DSU_REB_12: Do you prefer Memphis or North Carolina bbq?

I like both, but I prefer North Carolina-style.

From nas5108: What do you think the most underrated meal/dinner is?

If there's one thing I've learned being part of this community, it's that I don't think about food as much as the next guy. That said, I once just ordered the roasted chicken entree at Saint Leo. Chicken, potatoes and some type of vegetable -- green beans, I believe. It was fantastic and I remember thinking how sometimes the simple means are the best ones. My kids don't like roasted chicken. Laura loves it. Sometimes, on the rare but soon not-to-be-as-rare occasion when it's just us, I suspect that will become a go-to dinner.

From FlaReb69: you feel strongly on Covid stuff, obviously, but have you felt like stepping back given some of your takes - especially given how harsh you’ve been to people who disagree? For example, you were very hardcore on the following takes:1) you repeatedly said that Covid was all political and not that different from the flu (definitely didn’t happen this way, but also not sure this is exactly the way to describe your takes - still you were always on Team “not a big deal” and very much pushed the notion that it was political)2) you said that after the election Covid would disappear - at least as a media story(absolutely didn’t happen - still easily the top issue getting covered today)3) especially on Twitter you seem to be really mad at people wearing masks. there is conflicting data but it’s clear that most evidence says that masks keep the wearer from spreading COVID but don’t really protect the wearer. Either way, getting very mad online at people who wear masks seems to be a little much right? For example you’ve told people to asphyxiate themselves by covering their face with masks; not sure why you care that much (you say you don’t care either way but you clearly do).4) Biden wanted to lockdown the county (The opposite happened and Biden is using the full power of the US Government to get schools and businesses open). By fall 2021 we should be pretty normal.5) All Biden had to deal with Covid was lockdowns and mask mandates. (Biden has done neither but has made reopening schools and the economy the full focus of his first term).all this to say, maybe your more generalized hatred of Democrats could be wrong too? Not asking that you change your votes, but maybe don’t make the 15% or so of us on here who aren’t Republicans feel so hated?

OK, a lot there. I'll do my best. 1. I don't think I ever said COVID was all political, nor did I ever say it was the flu. I always acknowledged it was real and it was deadlier than the flu. I do think we as a nation politicized it into a weapon and didn't do what we should have done. I don't think it was necessary to close schools, for example. I think a lot of people died with Covid and not from it. I do think it preyed on the old and weak and didn't do that much to young, healthy people. We as a nation refused to say those things. Instead, we scared the hell out of people who didn't really have much to fear. 2. Biden has been in office seven weeks and Covid is pretty much gone. The media is hanging on to Covid because it gets ratings and without it, they're screwed. See: Post, Huffington. The media is deplorable. They scare and scare and scare and don't report recovery numbers or tell the stories of people like me who get Covid, have no issues and recover just fine. I know a lot of these media people. Their coverage is agenda-driven. To back off now is to admit they wrong and they'd rather spend a week golfing with Orange Man than admit they were wrong. See: Cuomo, Andrew/Chris. 3. I'm not mad at people wearing masks. I have very clearly stated that if you wish to wear a mask, you should. I've said if you want to wear two, wear two. Three? Go for it. Ten and a Hazmat suit? Bully for you, kind sir. If a mask makes you feel safer, I support your right to wear one. However, I don't think they work and I'm tired of wearing them. I have antibodies. I have the first of two vaccination shots. I have no fever. I have no symptoms. I'm not spreading Covid. So I'm wearing a mask to protect feelings and I'm on record here: I don't give a flying F about feelings anymore. If cloth bandanas and those silly gaiters athletes wear worked, Covid would've disappeared last summer, right? Masks have become political weapons employed by the left. If you believe they're protecting you, wear them. If you believe it's unsafe out there, stay home. We've taken enough from people. It's time to move on. One more thing on masks: I'm clear here, and yet it bothers people. If a business wants to mandate masks, I support that. However, if I, in turn, avoid that business, that doesn't mean I'm a bad guy or I'm insensitive or I hate your grandmother. It means I choose to take my money and my business elsewhere, which is absolutely my right. If two restaurants are my options, for example, and one requires masks and one doesn't and I choose the one that doesn't because I don't like masks, that doesn't make me a racist or an evil person. It makes me someone who values not having to wear a mask. 4. If Biden wanted to open schools, he'd go on record and tell the teachers unions to eat a bag and get their asses back to work. He hasn't said that. I have a friend in suburban Chicago whose kids just went back to school (twice a week) this week. They missed a year! Biden and the Democrats could reopen schools. They're bowing to unions. Schools are open in Mississippi. Kids aren't dying. Neither are teachers. Virtual school doesn't work. If I were as bad a guy as some seem to think, I'd push for another year of this school shutdown stuff. My kids will be fine. We've got two WiFis, money for tutoring, supportive/involved parents, etc. What about the kids who have none of those things? The gap, the one Democrats claim to care so much about, has widened in the past year and no amount of stimulus packages is going to shrink it. 5. I don't hate Democrats. I think many of you are soft and idealistic and really out of touch, but I don't hate you. I laugh at your naiveté. We're talking about green energy while China and Saudi Arabia carry on. Our gas prices soar while those countries get richer laughing at us. We're passing $2 trillion packages that are an insult to intelligence (as if a $1,400 check is truly pulling someone out of poverty) and devalue the American dollar and then talk about ridiculous crap like reparations that only lead to more animosity. I don't understand how liberals think. I'm on record that I wasn't a Trump guy, but he created jobs and absolutely put America first, so I held my nose and voted for him. That was best for my kids, so I ignored his Twitter machine and reaped those rewards. Now I watch a party that openly wants to punish people like me for my vote. Elections have consequences, I guess, but sometimes it feels like Democrats want to take away freedoms. We'll see where things go, I suppose. You and I likely have very different world views. We value different things. We probably parent in very different ways. I'm not really concerned about how we're viewed around the world. I don't spend a lot of time thinking about climate change. I value prosperity and I want my children to value work and to pursue prosperity of their own. I worry we are creating a country that will lead to limited opportunities for my children and grandchildren. I believe in individuality and small government. You, I'm guessing, don't. And I respect that. I don't hate you or anyone who thinks differently than I. Hate is a big word. It's an absolute word, sort of like never and always. I'm just honest enough to admit that I likely wouldn't want to hang out with you for long and I suspect that's mutual. I don't think we'd change each other's minds, and I suspect we'd both wish we had those 30 minutes back. But that doesn't mean I hate you.

From BroWallace: When majoring in journalism was it your intention to cover sports? If so, what was your dream job? Had you not became a journalist what career would you have pursued?

I'm not sure. I guess so. I don't know that I had a dream job. I suppose I really wanted to cover Major League Baseball. I just didn't have the confidence to pursue those opportunities when I was young. I simply didn't think I was good enough. I didn't think I could get those jobs, so I didn't try. I would read really talented baseball writers, judge my work against theirs, and stop the application process. When I first got into journalism, I was in broadcasting. I wanted to be on TV, but as the hair fell out and it became obvious I was too ugly for television, I started shifting away from that. I ended up in newspapers on a whim. The Oxford Eagle offered me a job and I just took it. I was 24, fresh out of graduate school and a bit lost personally. So I just decided to try it. My first assignment was my first story. I had never had a print journalism class in my life. I just can write. Writing can't be taught. Reporting can be, but if you can't write, no one can teach you how to become a good writer. Mind you, I'm an average writer. Young people send me stuff sometimes and it's just awful. I get mad at the journalism schools that are taking their money. In today's market, unless you're really good, journalism might be the worst possible career path to pursue. I thought about law school. I think I would have loved law. I listen to Mark Geragos tell stories and I'm spellbound. If I had a do-over, I suppose, I would have pursued law.

From Levi275: Blake Griffin to the Nets.. obviously would be big in 2015, but what does he offer them today? Power rank your top 5 NBA teams coming out of the all star break

The Nets are all-in. I suspect they want Griffin to come off the bench, play the 5 in small lineups and be a second option when Harden is running the offense while Irving and Durant rest. Power rankings: 1. Lakers -- Until they're not the champs, they are. However, the Anthony Davis health issue would really bother me if I were a Laker fan. 2. Brooklyn -- The Nets are 9-1 in their last 10. Give Harden credit. He's remade his game a bit and looks like the OKC version at times. 3. Utah -- Dismiss the Jazz at your own peril. 4. Philadelphia -- I don't think the Sixers can win a title, but Embiid is a monster. I'm curious to see what they do at the deadline. 5. Milwaukee -- Giannis takes too many 3s. If they'd get away from that and let him do what he's great at, they'd be so much better.

From nas5108: Kansas is probably one of the toughest P5 jobs in the country. If you were the AD who would be your top 3 targets to replace Les Miles?

Lance Leipold, Buffalo Willie Fritz, Tulane Jeff Monken, Army I could get those guys, they're all established head coaches and I could perhaps put the program on some solid footing.

From Kylethehoss: LSU? WTH? I know that schools getting the death penalty is pretty much off the board because of money, but if LSU doesn’t get it, what would it take for a school to receive it?