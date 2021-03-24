RebelGrove - The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc Realtors: Edition 127

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 127. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From oxreb: On SEC baseball reviews, where is the reviewer located? Are the reviews like in other sports? Do they go to Bham where a guy from Alabama between bites of his Big Mac makes a "decision" I have a feeling before the baseball season is through there will be more controversy with the SEC office

I'm told reviews go back to Birmingham. My source, Anthony C. Parham, says he is "95 percent sure" the umpires put on a headset to discuss the situation with an official in Birmingham. My source subsequently looked up the answer for this question and is now 100 percent sure of his first thought.

From North Tampa Rebel: What do you get a 7 year old girl for her birthday? She already has a bike, barbies, etc. Any gifts you remember giving that went over well with yours?

I miss those days. Gifts are expensive now. I don't remember 7 years old. My guess is the girls were into Webkinz or something along those lines then. It was a cheaper, far more innocent time.

From docz786: Haven’t watched hardly any college basketball until the tournament. But is it me or is there a dearth of talent this year? Most of these games look like slug feasts between teams with dudes who can’t score. Is this talent drain to the NBA? Or Europe? Or COVID in a weird year? The supposed number 1 pick in the draft from OSU looked slow and was a no show in the second half last night in a loss to a team that barely made the tournament.

We're watching different tournaments. I've seen some really skilled, gifted players. I watched LSU-Michigan and Maryland-Alabama Monday night and those teams scored at high levels. I watched Oregon-Iowa and the Ducks were really talented. Cunningham had a rough game for Oklahoma State, but I've watched him a lot. He's a 10-year NBA all-star. I love Moody from Arkansas. These guys are young. They're special. It's college sports, though. The majority of the players on the field/court aren't good enough to be pros.

From nas5108: In your opinion for Ole Miss to actually be better in basketball next year and make the NCAA tournament what does Kermit have to add in the transfer portal?

They'd have to get an impact point guard, a wing who can make 40 percent of his 3s and a big who can be efficient defensively. It's a tall ask.

From nas5108: What is your favorite burger place if you are going to indulge?

Probably Blind Pig. I haven't been in 14 months now. They have great burgers, or at least they did pre-COVID.

From mrwoods99: How is Ole Miss and Keith Carter preparing for the changes in regards to name, image, and likeness?

That's a great question, and I don't know the answer. I'll look into it when I get a chance.

From Rebelfan20: What was Oxford like for the first home baseball SEC weekend? Seeing a packed out Swayze was such a beautiful sight.

Carson had soccer in Memphis all weekend, so I don't really know. However, when I took him to basketball practice Friday at 6 p.m., the Square was jumping. That was cool to see.

From Hill Rebs: What are you interested to see this for football this spring?

Defense, my man. Defense. If Ole Miss has stepped up to just average on defense, it's going to be one hell of an exciting season. I want to see if the junior college transfers are ready to play at the SEC level on the defensive line. I want to see if any of the newcomers in the secondary are difference-makers. My eyes are on the defense. Last year, there was a talent shortage and it cost Ole Miss games. They're bringing in some new blood. Will it be enough?

From larryjoe1979: I was watching the movie “A Bridge Too Far” last night, and you see guys jumping out of airplanes, fighting tanks with rifles, and dying to stop the Nazi army. These guys fought actual Nazis, life and death, to free Europe and ultimately the Jewish people. Now, we as a country are about to go to war with ourselves over wearing a cloth mask. I say all that to set up my question, the question isOn a pastrami sandwich, do you go yellow mustard or brown mustard?

Great question. Typically, I'm a yellow mustard guy on a hot pastrami sandwich. It just always hits the right chords. However, on occasion, if I'm going to have it with a stout or something along those lines, I'll go with the brown mustard. That never fails to please. God, I love pastrami. A pastrami sandwich with chips and a beer is a slice of heaven.

From Dallasreb972: From the few games I have watched Oklahoma State play basketball, I have not been impressed with Cade Cunningham. Neal, what do you see that makes him the number one overall pick in the NBA draft? Genuinely wondering

His game will translate beautifully to the NBA. He's a fantastic facilitator, which you'll see when he's surrounded by NBA talent. He needs to improve his jumper, but the rest of his game is effortless. He can get to the rim. He can play three positions. His game will be versatile at the next level. As I said, he's a 10-year NBA all-star.

From DeuceMccluster22: Who was the bigger playmaker/ game changer/ home run threat to their team: 2009 Dexter Mccluster or 2020 Elijah Moore. Which one would u want on your team and why?

That's interesting. I think I'd go with McCluster, as he played such a key role in that offense, one that, in hindsight, wasn't all that creative. Moore was critical, but look at Ole Miss' last two games, contests played without Moore, and the Rebels' offense was still explosive.

From walnutreb: Would you agree that Kamala Harris is the hottest VP in our country's history?

I don't know. George M. Dallas was a very handsome man. So was John C. Breckinridge. Who could forget Dan Quayle or Al Gore? Nice-looking men, I say. So, no, I'm not sure I would agree. I'm sure Willie Brown would disagree with this sentiment, but she doesn't do much for me.

From RebelCommodore: Two questions: What’s the word on Kiffin signing? I’m not worried, but it seems like it’d be done by now. Also do you think it’s becoming more unlikely the free one time transfer rule passes?

I'm told he's signed the contract and it's fully executed. As for the transfer rule, I still believe it passes. There's a lot of pressure on the NCAA to make that happen.

From Heathbakes: With the recent rise of retail stock trading, have y’all thought about having any kind of stock segment on the show. If y’all invest, do you have any suggestions or insights? The stock advice thread has been great.

I haven't, but it's certainly an idea. I do Mind On My Money each week, so that's the extent of my financial insights. My only advice is hustle. Never stop hustling. And hire a professional for your investments.

From Nugeman: Cooking related: I’ve used a Big Green Egg for 10 years as well as a stick burning smoker and have recently been using a pellet smoker (Recteq is amazing). I really want to try the Sous Vide but I’ve read both good and bad opinions on the process and outcome (mainly focusing on steaks). You have both BGE and SV so what is your take?

Sous vide is really good for things like skirt steak, flank steak, tri-tip, etc. However, if it's a ribeye or a porterhouse or anything with some fat that needs to be rendered, I wouldn't recommend it. Sous vide is great for pork chops. It's awful for fish. If you're doing skirt steaks for street tacos, for example, I highly recommend sous vide. If you're having a steak dinner, I recommend other methods.

From davidwil: im a Green Bay Packer fan ( my all time favorite #12 Packer is actually Lynn Dickey) and yes I laugh at the Bears all the time however they have to be thanking their lucky stars they didn’t get Deshaun Watson. What shall become of him? This thing is getting worse by the day ( 13 accusers at this moment). Will he be suspended for any time this upcoming season?

The Watson thing is fascinating. The mainstream media doesn't seem to want to touch it. It's fishy, yes, but the accusations are voluminous. I certainly wouldn't want to trade for him with all of this out there. There's specificity that would make me worried if I were the Texans. The NFL has to know this is a powder keg of a story.

From FlaReb69: How does the NIT stay in business? I didn’t even watch our game, and I’m a psychotic enough fan to be a subscriber here. Watching your team in the NIT is like hours of being reminded you missed the real tournament, and it’s a completely useless exercise.I know it’s on ESPN so they’re paying to show it but who watches it? Why does it exist anymore?

I assume ESPN wants it for the programming and therefore foots the bill. I'm with you, however. I cover a team that played in it, facing a team I grew up cheering for. I went to both schools, know lots of people at both schools, etc. In fact, I've lived like 38 of my 51 years of life in Ruston and/or Oxford and was paid to watch the game and I could barely get through it. I hate the thing. You're either in the NCAA Tournament or you're not. I have no idea who watches it. I guess people gamble on it. Beats me.

From Rogertheshrubber: Everybody seems to assume that should Kiffin win big, he's gone. I know coachspeak is not always reliable but Kiffin has consistently talked about building a championship program. Is it possible that from being around Saban, Kiffin really wants to make it all the way and know that he did it all by himself without inheriting great talent, a high ranking, etc? That wouldn't be the case if he were to go to say, Alabama. Do you think this idea of really accomplishing something this dramatic could keep him here longer than many think (or hope)?

Sure, anything is possible. Predicting the future is foolhardy. Is it possible he stays at Ole Miss a long time and builds a dynasty? Sure. Is it likely given his propensity to move a lot? No. Is it more likely he leaves for a bigger program and/or one closer to his children? I think so. Could he jump to the NFL? Sure. Anyone who speaks in absolutes about this who is not named Lane Kiffin is just talking out of his/her ass. I'm going to just see what happens. If I were an Ole Miss fan, I would just enjoy the ride, however long it lasts.

From $WithARebelYell$: What freshman do you see contributing next year (in football) not named Tywone?

I don't know. I want to see all the young defensive backs. I want to see the young wide receivers. I think there will be a ton of opportunity for Hudson Wolfe, the tight end. There's no way to know today who will be ready to contribute in the fall and who won't.

From RebelCommodore: Neal were you contacted about being in the hype video?

I had no idea what you were talking about before I saw this question. I kind of wonder if they know that was my voice. But no, I had no idea.

From LARebel83: You seem like quite the fitness buff; have you always been one? What advice would you give to a dude like myself who's needing to get back in shape and start eating better but works a crazy work schedule and has 3 kids under 9 to chauffeur around to various activities and whatnot?

No, I had gotten up to almost 270 pounds before I decided I was unwilling to look like that anymore. It wasn't fair to my wife. My wife grew up fantasizing about Patrick Swayze and Jake from 16 Candles. Neither of those guys were fat. Neither were bald. So she damn sure didn't think to herself, at any point in her life, 'You know what I want to go to bed with every night? A fat, bald man.' I can't do anything about the follicles, but I owed it to her to get in better shape. My kids deserved better. My mental health required more physical health. Here's my advice, and you know me. Subtlety isn't my strong suit. First, MAKE THE TIME to be active. Go walk. Try to jog some. Walk more. Make the time. You have it. Make it a priority. If you're not doing some sort of weight training, start. If you don't have time or money to go to a gym, get some resistance bands. You can do a decent workout in 15 minutes. "I don't have the time" is an excuse. Make the time. Second, eat less. Just eat less. No fast food. No processed food. Stop eating the kids' leftovers. Fix a salad, grill a chicken breast. Make the time. Make it a priority. Drink water. Lots of water. Do not eat fast food. I said that twice for emphasis. Just because the kids are having Little Caesar's doesn't mean you have to. Do not drink soda. Ever. Bake a sweet potato instead of a white potato. Eat brown rice instead of white rice. Roast vegetables. If the kids are having tacos, make a bowl with lettuce and black beans and a little bit of meat and leave the shells for someone else. Don't invade the freezer at 10 p.m. to eat one of Little Tommy's ice cream sandwiches. Drink a glass of water and go to bed. Know this: It's a constant battle. But there are things you can do. Get up 30 minutes earlier than usual and get a workout in. When Little Jenny or Little Jimmy is at soccer or dance or baseball or whatever, walk during his/her practice, if that's possible. At night, after they've gone to bed, even though you're exhausted, make an exercise period for yourself. Just move. Consume fewer calories. Make your calories smarter. Make your health a priority. You'll be glad you did. So will your family.

From ClassyRebel: Best biographies/autobiographies? Political, sports or otherwise.

Washington by Ron Chernow. April 1865 by Jay Winik. Luckiest Man: The life and death of Lou Gehrig by Jonathan Eig

From Kylethehoss: What are the top 10 overrated traditions in the SEC?