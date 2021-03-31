RebelGrove - The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc Realtors, Edition 128

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 128. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From $WithARebelYell$: Any freshman getting a lot of praise after the first week of spring?

No, they're being careful not to do that yet. Further, if you listen to Kiffin with local media, he doesn't do a lot of that stuff. They've only had four practices. They know kids read and hear stuff. As long as they are giving effort and competing -- and from all accounts they are -- I don't think they're going to single out young guys just yet.

From DeuceMccluster22: What are somethings you would love to see happen or hear said during the Liberty game week next fall for entertainment purposes?

If I were Ole Miss, I'd do something classy and put together a brief highlight reel from Freeze's time at Ole Miss, welcome he and his family back to campus and give the fans a chance to give him an ovation. Any boos would sound like "Hugh." Then I'd win the game and move on with life. Contrary to popular belief, I don't hold a vendetta against Freeze. We had our differences, but that was me doing my job. He knows I feel he hung me out to dry in the spring and summer of 2016, and I've been on record as saying that changed the way I live my life here, but that's all good. He's a good football coach. He has a very good quarterback and Liberty will be jacked up to play what I believe will be a nationally-ranked SEC team that November day. I don't plan to spend that week taking shots at Freeze. I feel like I've been more than fair about Freeze's very complicated legacy at Ole Miss. The people who are super romantic about a Sugar Bowl (and for the record, I get it) are the ones that get a little salty about my criticisms of Freeze.

From Stackhouse45: Feel free to reword this question if picked, but: Would it be wise for Ole Miss to (in theory) make a HUGE proactive investment in Kiffin at seasons end? 7.5 million per year, for example, would make a statement. My thought is that he’s going to continue to bring in sooooo much $ that even if his teams ended up being average it would be worth the investment for 4-5 years

I don't know what he's making now. But look, if 2021 goes great on the field and assuming everything off the field is good, too, yes, I'd try to make the kind of offer that locked Kiffin up. I'll say this, though, and it's not meant to be cryptic: One can't make someone want to stay. That applies in relationships, jobs, etc. This isn't directed at you, but the concern that Kiffin is going to bolt sometimes strikes me as odd. He's coached one season. He seems to be happy. He's getting everything he wants. He's making a lot of money. If he leaves, he leaves. You go get the next guy. Until then, however, if I were an Ole Miss fan, I think I'd sort of enjoy the ride.

From walnutreb: Thoughts:Is Lil Nas X playing the same game we've seen since the 70s/80s where an artist needs some media and they do something deemed satanic (which in his case definitely is) ex: Motley Crue shout to the devil, Ozzy biting the bat, those sorts of things. Or is this just something new?

I'm not a big pop culture guy, certainly not anymore. I wouldn't know Lil Nas X if he walked into my office. However, a limited edition (666, to be exact) shoe with a drop of human blood in it feels kind of like a shout-out to some evil force somewhere. When I was a kid, I didn't like all that Motley Crue, KISS and hard metal stuff. I didn't know about the shouting to the devil or Osbourne biting the bat until I was today years old.

From walnutreb: Idk if you've got to see these guys in person, but if so could you agree or disagree on this:Saw pictures of Sabatinni, Iton, Tysheem Johnson, and a few other new comers and they definitely look like a completely different athlete than what we've saw on the field the last year?

I haven't seen them on the field yet. I probably should look at the photo galleries, I suppose, but I haven't, other than to find a photo of Jacquez Jones. However, from talking to people, it does sound like the team is beginning to look like a real SEC team for the first time in about six years.

From walnutreb: I'll continue to harass you about books as well. Read any thriller/horror stuff? If so whatya got for a rec?

Yeah, sometimes I'll read Stephen King or Dean Koontz. From Koontz, I recommend The Husband, Dragon Tears, Sole Survivor, Dark Rivers of the Heart and Velocity. From King, I recommend The Outsider, Revival, Firestarter, The Dead Zone and, of course, The Shining. To answer inevitable questions from some: Yes, I know it's weird to hate to watch horror but read so much King, but I've never not owned my weirdness. No, I don't care about King's politics. I enjoy his work. He's incredibly talented, and there are few pleasures in life more satisfying than going to a quiet place with a hot cup of coffee or a glass of bourbon and enjoying a fantastic book. My mom read religiously when I was a child. I'm thankful she passed that love to me.

From HoustonRebs92: With us taking Trae Berry once he graduates, that leaves a few spots left over, who do you think Kiffin uses those spots on ? I’m thinking another edge rusher and an offensive tackle. Keep up the great work!

I think they'll look to add an edge rusher (like everyone else) and then I think it's getting the best available player, I suspect.

From StevieRayVaughn: 1. You’ve said college coaches are mercenaries. With the transfers that are now taking place, are/will college players become mercenaries?2. What is the bad blood between Ole Miss and Arkansas baseball teams? Bianco and Van Horn go way back as coaching competitors. Is it derived from them?

1. To a degree, yes, but a player can only transfer once without penalty until he or she graduates, so there's a limit on the mercenary aspect of it. Oh, and that legislation still hasn't passed, though all expect it to. 2. I have no idea. I really don't. I know there's a lot of Arkansas hate from Ole Miss folks, but I don't really know what that's rooted in. And I've heard a lot about how much Arkansas fans hate Ole Miss, but I've only been familiar with the school for two years now and I haven't picked that up. In fact, I can't tell you how many parents I've met up there who have said their child's decision came down to Ole Miss and Arkansas. Most speak very highly of Oxford and Ole Miss. But again, my soon-to-be two there are girls who are not eaten up by sports (Campbell was pissed about the Baylor game the other night. "They don't miss!" she said), so I don't know that I am an authority on Ole Miss-Arkansas bad blood.

From seminole817: Over/under 2000 threads on Arch between now and the day he signs?eta- so ~100/month for 20 months

Over. By a lot.

From larryjoe1979: What is in the briefcase from Pulp Fiction?

I saw the movie once. I don't really remember it. I know, take my man-card and all that. From Entertainment.ie: The briefcase in 'Pulp Fiction' is, without doubt, one of the most well-known MacGuffins in film history. A MacGuffin, for those who don't know the definition, is an object that propels a story forward but, realistically, has no bearing on the story whatsoever. Examples would be the rug in 'The Big Lebowski', the Heart of the Ocean necklace in 'Titanic' or - as we're now discussing - the briefcase in 'Pulp Fiction'. It could literally be anything, but it's what pushes the story along. What's made the briefcase so interesting in 'Pulp Fiction' is that nobody's really sure what it is. For the record, Quentin Tarantino has said that it's whatever the audience wants it to be. Of course, that hasn't stopped internet sleuths and conspiracy theorists from drawing huge conclusions and theories from a finite amount of information. The prevailing theory is that the briefcase is Marcellus Wallace's soul and that he sold it to the Devil in exchange for his prominence and success as a gangster. The evidence? The scar on the back of his head, which is clearly visible throughout most of the film, is where his soul was taken from. Not only that, the combination on the briefcase was 666 - the number of the devil. This theory came about seemingly because Chinese culture has it that the soul is removed from the back of the head. There was also a rumbling that the novelisation of the film claimed it was the soul as well. Of course, there was no novelisation of 'Pulp Fiction' and we were unable to find any reference to souls being removed from the back of the head in Chinese culture, or any culture for that matter. Out goes that one. For his part, Roger Avary, who has a Story By credit on 'Pulp Fiction', addressed the soul theory in an interview with Roger Ebert in 1997, saying that "somebody had the bright idea (which I think was a mistake) of putting an orange lightbulb in there. Suddenly what could have been anything became anything supernatural."

From DrBobLoblaw: For reasons that will never be known, you’re called to be a beat writer at 247 covering MSU with Steve Robertson. After respectfully declining, they offer to double your current salary. Do you take it? And if not, what’s the number that gets you there?

I'll make twice what I'm making today? Please consider this my two weeks' notice. Looks like I'm off to cover the Bulldogs.

From DeuceMccluster22: Dominique Wilkins was left off the dream team bc he was injured. Lets pretend he is healthy, and you have to keep Christian Laettner to meet its criteria for one college player....so what member of the team is being left off for Wilkins?

The correct answer would by Larry Bird, because his back was killing him by then. However, he would've remained for sentimental reasons, I suspect. So, in your scenario, they would have cut Chris Mullen.

From RebelCommodore: Sickest you’ve felt ever?

Knock on wood, I don't get sick much anymore since I've lost most of my weight (funny how that happens), but what sticks out in my mind is a Florida-Auburn game at Auburn. It was October 2001 (you guys had beaten Alabama that day in Oxford, a fact I remember because my boss was a huge Tide fan who was super pissy that day and got even angrier when he woke me up on press row that afternoon bitching about it only to learn that I had slept through the game after dosing up on Nyquil) and I had what was probably the flu. I had a skyrocketing flu, zero energy and mucus emanating from basically everywhere. It was a late game and Auburn knocked off the top-ranked Gators with a last-minute field goal, meaning I had multiple stories up on my computer with different outcomes. I felt awful. The crowd noise hurt my head, and Jordan-Hare got loud that night. I remember filing my work and sleeping for an hour on press row to let the traffic thin out.

From Hannitized: Dunaway & Brown reported this AM on WJOX that the MLB is changing the ball....again? What is your $.02...I am more tuned out of the MLB than even you but this seems strange to me. Less offense? So if every game becomes a pitching duel how will it help attendance & viewership in a "get it NOW" society?

I'm hoping Theo Epstein indeed finds ways to speed the game up and put more action in it. Having a juiced ball, which leads to everybody swinging for the fences, means more home runs but more strikeouts. I'd much rather see a more strategic game.

From North Tampa Rebel: If Ted Lasso came back to coach NCAA football, at which program would you like to see him?

ULM. No, seriously, it'd be kind of fun to see a Lasso-type experiment at a mid-level SEC football program. Arkansas, South Carolina, etc. I can't believe I'm saying this, but it would have a certain Hugh Freeze-at-Ole Miss-circa 2012 and 2013 feel to it.

From VibinReb45: How legitimately excited is Carson is about all these draft picks the Thunder have? If they don’t become a perennial playoff power in 4 or 5 years with all these picks that whole front office needs to be fired

He's pumped. He's currently infatuated with the thought of Poku being a player and Jalen Suggs joining the squad. I think he's overwhelmed by the volume of picks. I don't think he grasps the magnitude of 17 first-round picks in seven years. Hit on three of those and you're a contender for a decade.

From Olereb56: What are the chances Ole Miss fans behave themselves and act as adults should if Arch picks another school? I've thought about this and I really hope some of the fan base doesn't embarrass us like when Peyton picked UT. It could be much worse now considering social media is in play.

I've never tried to speak for fans. I simply don't know. I think Ole Miss is a major player for Arch Manning. I do. I think Clemson leads right now, and the Tigers make a ton of sense. I think Ole Miss is right there. I think Alabama, Texas and Virginia are in the mix, to varying degrees. We'll see. Ole Miss has time to close the gap and very little margin for error, in my opinion.

From Ignatius9: What has happened to Keith Olberman? Is he insane? I’m afraid his wokeism is driving him to do something crazy. I thought maybe you know people that know him.

I have never discussed Olberman with anyone who knows him. He's pretty far to the left, and in these charged political times, it shows. However, I watch precious little television, so I don't see or hear him.

From Kylethehoss: What are your favorite radio shows? Do you still listen to radio shows? In my opinion The Roundtable on WJOX is hard to beat..

I stopped listening to Chicago sports radio a couple of years ago. If I lived in Birmingham, I'd listen to Ryan and Jim and those guys, but I don't, obviously. I've gotten to where I either listen to podcasts or drive in silence.

From ChargerRebel: I your opinion, Has the playoff hurt college football in a way? The Access Bowls, New Years 6 bowls, whatever you want to call them don’t hold nearly as much cache as the bowls of the same name did when they were BCS bowls, and the average person couldn’t tell you which bowls were a semi-final game, but in 2012 the Fiesta Bowl, Orange Bowl, etc were must watch football for all fans.