RebelGrove - The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc Realtors: Edition 130

It's time for The Mailbag, Edition 130. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From RebelCommodore: What is your opinion on the best retirement method? And what do you personally use?

I don't feel qualified to give retirement advice. I save as much as possible and have a professional managing my retirement funds in a diversified portfolio. But again, I don't think it would be right for me to give retirement advice.

From DeuceMccluster22: What is your Mount Rushmore of sports movies?

For Love Of The Game, Major League, Rocky IV, Days of Thunder

From walnutreb: From what you've seen in person, would you assume that Iton and Gordon will be starters by Fall?

I've seen two scrimmages against a makeshift offense. There's no way to say yet. Neither are starting right now, and given the usual transition period for junior college players, I'd likely bet against it. But there's no way I could answer that with authority.

From monsieur41: You've talked about how the last year changed your mind on a lot of things. One thing was "we're all in this together" and how you don't believe that we're all in this together. What do you mean by that? With regard to covid, when I hear, "we're all in this together," I think, "my actions affect others and their actions affect me. Whether I like it or not, we're all in this together." I think you mean something different, however. Can you explain?

So, I subscribe to what I call the school-shooting theory. If I find out there's a shooting at my kid's school, while I race to the school, my mind is on one thing -- my child. It's singularly-focused until I see my kid walk out of that school safely. Then, and only then, do I turn my attention to the children of my friends. You and I have had this debate already, so I won't belabor it. You're big on everyone getting their vaccine as a contribution to society. I think that's utter BS. Now, I think you're entitled to your opinion, but I've talked to other parents -- white and black, by the way -- of kids my age, and most (90 percent) agree with my stance on my kids getting vaccinated. COViD doesn't hurt kids my kids' ages -- 19, 18 and 14. Two of my kids have had the virus, and I suspect the third has as well. There are no ill-effects. So, I know, with more than 99.7 percent certainty, the virus won't kill my kids. I don't know -- certainly not with 99.7 percent certainty, the vaccine won't do damage to my children. Therefore, asking my children to take something that might hurt them to "protect" them from something that won't is, at least in my opinion, selfish on your part. People who want the vaccine should get it. Fine with me. People who don't want it shouldn't get it. Fine with me. I'm a free-will guy. However, I don't think we're all in this together. I don't think it takes a village. I simply don't buy all that. I'm raising my kids, not yours. And vice-versa. I got vaccinated. I'm not sure why, honestly. I think, if I give it real thought, I did it for my mother's peace of mind. My wife got vaccinated because I did. I didn't do it to contribute to society.

From walnutreb: If you had sole pick of coaches for Ole Miss, all 3 major sports, money isn't an option, and it's a guarantee they'll take the job.The only catch is you have to pick the most fun ones to cover, and the ones you'd think would be best for business. Who ya taking?

Oh, gosh. So, this is where fans and media have some disconnect, I think. Different media have different feelings about "fun to cover." For example, there are people whose idea of "fun to cover" means tons of access, even if it's off the record, lunch with coaches, hanging out in offices, etc. For me, that doesn't really mean much anymore. I had that level of access at Auburn back in the day, and if I'm honest, it meant endless hours and created all types of conflict. Now, what is good for business? Honestly, what's good for business is winning big or chaos. Mediocrity is awful for business. So, while I'm not sure if covering Lane Kiffin is fun or not, as the pandemic has prevented any real interaction, I do know he's good for business. If I'm honest, I'd like to cover a basketball coach who cheated like a SOB, was hated by everyone but won. So, someone like a Will Wade who could actually coach. In baseball, I don't know. I honestly don't know that it matters. We get more traction out of baseball than 98 percent (or more) of sites like ours.

From RebelSandman: let’s assume Brakefield winds up at Ole Miss and takes the last spot.What’s the starting 5 for the first basketball game of 2021-2022?

That's a good question. I'm going to assume they don't want to overload Ruffin right off the bat. If you told me he's the starting point guard by Game 10, I'd buy it, but I'd be a bit surprised if they put him in on Day One and loaded him down. So, I'll go: G Joiner G Fagan C Brooks F Rodriguez F Brakefield It's not a terrible lineup. I just question whether there's enough perimeter shooting there. This lets you bring in Ruffin at the point and he could play with Joiner, Fagan or Murrell at the 2 or go with a three-guard lineup. I'd like to see them bring Sy back, as I think that would really bolster the front court. Allen could provide a lot of bench minutes at the 4 and could play the 5 in small lineups.

From mr troy: What is your take on medical marijuana.

This might shock you, since so many think I'm spending my free time with Sean Hannity, but I'm for legalizing marijuana and taxing the crap out of it.

From DSU_Reb_12: Since title nine is already in place would it have been smart for the NCAA to develop a coed league for schools wanting to participate instead of making threats to kick out schools over state politics?

I laughed at "coed league." I couldn't get past that idea. The NCAA is in so far over its head right now.

From Patrick C Timoney: Do you think Judas’s betrayal was predestined or an act of free will?

I don't know that I'm the person to answer this. However, as stated above, I'm a free will person. That includes religion, I suppose. I don't believe our lives are pre-determined. To believe that, you have to believe God knows a terrible thing is about to happen and lets it happen. When something horrible happens, sometimes you'll hear people say to the grieving, "It was God's will." That would be a good way to get punched by me. I know many disagree with me, and that's fine. I'm far from a religious scholar. As I've said many times, I prefer to keep my faith very private.

From North Tampa Rebel: How do you anticipate the NCAA handling NIL? A true free market, where a car dealership in Birmingham could offer a 5 star defensive end $500,000 to do a signing at their business? Or some regulations in place where it is more capped at a certain allowed amount? Do you see instances where schools will have to (off the record) promise top guys a certain level of income?

It's THE question facing college athletics today. I don't know how it will be legislated and managed, or if it can be. If it's a free market, it's a free market. It is absolutely going to become part of the recruiting process, whether it's allowed or not. I mean, let's get real here.

From GrindCityReb: Can God make a rock that he can’t lift?

This is the Omnipotence Paradox. The answer depends on your faith and belief system, I suppose. Most believe the omnipotent being cannot create a stone it cannot lift. The omnipotent being cannot create such a stone because its power is equal to itself—thus, removing the omnipotence, for there can only be one omnipotent being, but it nevertheless retains its omnipotence.

From M.O.B. Rebel: If it ends up being Brooks, Fagan and Brakefield: do you think those are the only 3 moves or is there potential for more roster shakeup? Also, do you hear any whispers about staff changes? Any staffers, not just the Top 3. Without much knowledge of it, I wonder if our S&C program is part of our slow development.

I think there is always a potential for more roster movement, though I've heard nothing specific. I don't hear whispers of staff changes. In fact, I'm told the staff will almost certainly remain intact unless an assistant lands a head coaching job at a lower level. I've heard no complaints about the strength and conditioning program, either. In fact, I've heard positive reviews.

From Seahawks Reb: How do you feel about strange older men giving your daughter drinks? It’s weird and creepy right?

Right or wrong, Laura and I talked with our kids about drinking years ago and have always approached it realistically. In other words, we know they will likely drink, so we focus on being smart about it -- seeing what you're served, staying with your friends, not driving after drinking or riding with anyone who is drinking and never leaving your drink unattended. So, I'm not naive. I know pretty girls are going to attract interest. The reference you're making was completely innocent. We were aware of it in real-time and weren't bothered. The funny story I referenced was an older guy talking to Campbell about his condo in Oxford, implying he'd like to take her there. He got shot down pretty hard, and I found that funny as hell. I mean, seriously, what 55-year-old guy really thinks he has a shot at 19-year-old attractive girl? I think it's creepy AF, but more than anything, I can't imagine that degree of self-confidence. There's such a thing as too much confidence.

From $WithARebelYell$: Most improved players on both sides of the ball?

It's almost impossible to answer that based on the little I've seen, but I might go with Dannis Jackson on offense and Sam Williams on defense. But again, I haven't seen a ton. I've seen two scrimmages, mostly conducted across the field and in a very controlled setting.

From stronganimaldoc: Currently training for a better time in a half marathon. Training program includes some longer runs which is no big deal since I’m doing a marathon later. Question is after these 17 mile runs I’m pretty stiff for a few hours when I stop. No pain while running but still stiff (not cramping). Does this get better? Does the body adapt?

After long runs -- anything over 15 miles -- I always had to take a hot bath, soak in Epsom salts and then stretch thoroughly when I got out of the bath. I'd usually sweat so much stretching that I'd have to take a shower, but I found that helped with stiffness. I found the body adapted to a degree but those long runs are hell on the body.

From RebelliousLawyer: My tee ball thread got me thinking. Is there a time in your family life you wish you could go back to? I’ve only got one with maybe a second joining later this summer (possible adoption, long story) and at times my five year old drives me crazy, other times I think “I’m missing a lot with work” or “I’ll look back and laugh at this”. Basically, which time period in your kids life could you go back to or look most fondly on?

Yeah, sure. I think everyone feels this. I wish I could go back to that summer when Campbell and Caroline played on the same softball team. Caroline was playing second base in her little ballet shoes. I wish I'd taken my phone out of my pocket, bashed it into 8 million pieces and drank that moment in. Instead, I was texting recruits and coaches about recruits and was distracted by work. You spend so much time and effort trying to provide for your family that you fail to enjoy your family. Yes, your 5-year-old drives you crazy. He/she is supposed to. But trust me here. These are great times. Enjoy them. We were at Caroline's senior prom pre-dinner Saturday taking pictures and stuff. All those kids who were kindergartners when we moved here are graduating next month and heading to college. It goes really fast. Do what you can to make it slow down.

From Kylethehoss: What was your go to broke as hell meal?

Canned tuna on iceberg lettuce topped with yellow mustard. About a 90-cent meal.

From OrangeBeachReb: From time to time you mention that you are no expert in football and to take anything you write about strategy or analysis with a grain of salt.What sport out of football, basketball and baseball do you feel most comfortable writing/talking about compared to the others? What’s the last place sport of those three?