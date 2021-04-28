RebelGrove - The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc Realtors: Edition 132

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 132. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From North Tampa Rebel: Parent's Corner: What are your thoughts on parent's paying for their kid's weddings? Will you give your kids a budget you're willing to help with?

Do people still get married? Is that a thing? Having a daughter in college, I've learned a few things about how the courting process has changed. I'm not sure I'll have to worry about this for quite a while. But to answer your question, I suspect I'll give them a budget. I suspect we'll end up racing past that budget. I'll bitch about it, making everyone mad in the process. Then I'm sure it'll be a beautiful ceremony with lots of wonderful pictures that creates a ton of memories and all the women in my life will be really happy and I'll be blubbering in a corner somewhere -- about getting old, about my daughter getting married and about the payment plan I set up to pay for the damn wedding. That said, I've always thought dropping a fortune on a wedding was and is a really risky, silly proposition.

From Still Magnolia: Do you believe David Kellum should allow Gary Darby to do baseball play by play until Ole Miss loses again? An eight run 8th and walk-off bomb on the first pitch of the bottom of the 9th was some strong work by Darby.

To quote the great philosopher, Crash Davis, on the superstitions of baseball, "If you believe you’re playing well because you’re getting laid or because you’re not getting laid or because you wear women’s underwear, then you are." It's really that simple. If Ole Miss believes what happened Saturday against LSU was due to Gary Darby taking over in the booth, then it was. And you have to go from there.

From drdan321: You're stranded on a desert island... you find a mysterious box on the island that presents you with whatever "sweet" you want any time it is opened. It's not your only source or nourishment, but it is your only "food" from the outside world. Things like nutty buddies, Twinkies, and moon pies could be included as "sweets," for example. What are you choosing and why?

So, I keep thinking I'll want something that has some protein in it in case I'm having a rough few days fishing or hunting or whatever it is I'm doing to get food. So I'm immediately thinking about Snickers or PayDay or Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. Then I remember I'm stranded on a desert island. Life is lonely. I smell bad, I'm guessing. I'm likely a little depressed and I'm probably scared of stuff killing me while I sleep. Reese's make me happy and I love them, so I'm going with the peanut butter cups.

From DeuceMccluster22: A while back I asked you about the DB COOPER case and u said u had no knowledge of it, since then... have u done any research? If so, what's some speculations you've gathered?for years I'd advocated for u to grow a beard and go for a run at whirlpool trails... I've given up hope on the beard... but I still have hope you'll go for run and enjoy the greatness that is whirlpool trails. I've run MANY MANY Miles out there and snakes are few to non existant out there on the main rail bed.... what's it gonna take for u to go and then give some experience feedback?

I've read a good bit about it. I kind of think it was Rackstraw, but I'm not positive. It's a remarkable story. If it makes you feel any better, my wife wants me to grow a beard, too. I get about five days in, however, and I can't stand it. I like the feel of being clean-shaven, I suppose. As for the trails, I'm more scared of snakes than you can imagine. When I run, I get off in my thoughts and sort of lose some touch with reality. The thought of encountering a snake in that mindset gives me a heart attack.

From petervenkman: How big of a pickle is the NBA in right now due to the low ratings, Lebron’s idiotic comments, etc.? Is the revenue from China enough to offset the domestic losses?

I can't speak to the NBA's revenues, but I think the league is in some trouble. People don't turn on sports to be preached at. The NBA is alienating an entire class of people, and in today's environment, once they're gone, it's very difficult to get them back. James is the game's biggest star, and his most recent social media guffaw hurt him, his brand and the league as a whole. The league's refusal to counteract his pure stupidity in this case has cost the league as well. There's a lot of pride in the NBA. There's a lot of stubbornness in the NBA. Frankly, I don't think it ends well. I think the league is going to have to reinvent itself to some degree to get to another boom cycle.

From GulfCoastReb23: Still time to plan it, how about a 150th GPITS episode live with you 3 goons Eating Out Missouri?

We've talked about that kind of thing. It would be funny. It's just difficult to coordinate schedules and the like. But hopefully, we'll do some fun things here soon.

From walnutreb: If you could swap careers right now with no additional schooling and not having to start at the bottom of the totem pole, would you do it? If so, what?

Yes. I'd go into law. I'd do something that had an impact. Do you ever think, "Man, I'm 51 years old. What I do is utterly meaningless." I think that. A lot. I listen to Mark Geragos a lot and his career sounds fascinating. I was recently listening to Alan Dershowitz and I was riveted. During the Chauvin trial, I was always struck by both the passion of the prosecutors in the case and that of Chauvin's attorney, Eric Nelson. I cover football games and basketball games and chronicle the college choices of 17-year-olds who run fast and jump high. Sometimes, my career feels really, really trivial, especially in light of the fact that my interests run far deeper than sports.

From MarvMerchants: Who remains at ole miss longer, Mike Bianco or Lane Kiffin?

I still think the safe bet here is Bianco.

From Kylethehoss: Have you ever met someone you idolized while growing up and had your opinion change about them?

Not really. However, I can think of one anecdote. It was 2004. I was a columnist for the Mobile Press-Register. I was also an Associated Press college football voter. The poll that year was really controversial, and Auburn was in the midst of an undefeated season in which the Tigers wouldn't play for the national title. ESPN's Outside the Lines wanted me on their show one day. I didn't want to do it -- I was overweight at the time and really embarrassed at the idea of being seen on television -- but the newspaper wanted the publicity. They sent a satellite truck to my house in Spanish Fort, Ala., set up a camera shot and got me linked up. One of the other panelists was Texas radio color commentator Keith Moreland, who I remembered fondly from the 1984 Chicago Cubs. God, I loved that team. I was 14 when they came one game from the World Series, and I really liked Moreland. Before the show, I told Moreland that and kind of thanked him for the memories. He blew me off and wasn't particularly kind. So that's likely as close as I've gotten. I'm not really one to idolize too many people. I have worked in sports a long time, I guess, and I've seen how the sausage is made and gotten to know some of the sausage makers. There's no idolization.

From phillip54: How well do you think a Counter Culture in Oxford would do?

I know someone who would go and get a plain with Reese's Pieces on a fairly frequent basis. For those wondering, Counter Culture is (was?) a yogurt shop in Ruston when I was a kid. My mom and I loved it. It was always a treat, and I always got a plain with Reese's Pieces. That's a happy memory. Thank you.

From Rogertheshrubber: I know it's only late April but is it over for the Cubs? What worse fears that you had about them before the season have been coming true?

Yeah, they're done. Their pitching is bad. The lineup is full of strikeouts. It's time to tear it down. Milwaukee has a chance to be a good team. Pittsburgh has a chance to be a bad team. St. Louis and Cincinnati are strikingly mediocre teams. All four are better than the Cubs.

From walnutreb: Pick 3 newcomers you'd buy stock in having NFL careers.

That's not fair to do to kids, in my opinion. I mean, they haven't played a game yet. I really liked what I saw from Tysheem Johnson and Trey Washington in the secondary. He's not a newcomer, but I think Demon Clowney made huge strides. But I don't feel good putting NFL expectations on true freshmen.

From wamfom: Where is the OL Coach hot board?

It's stuck in the queue right behind the depth chart, which is having a hard time processing all these football player quotes about Kemp Alderman. What a disaster this depth chart has become. Every time we think it's done, you guys ask for something else and it's back to the damn drawing board. Now a new OL coach is going to come in, move people around and just create depth chart chaos. It's maddening. Seriously, I have no idea who they're looking at for the offensive line coach spot.

From $WithARebelYell$: Most improved player during spring?

Well, it clearly wasn't an offensive lineman, huh? I'd go with Clowney and Kentrell Bullock.

From OrangeBeachReb: Did Lane have the “no assistant coaches can speak with media” rule before he was with Saban? In other words, did Saban influence this or did Carroll have this rule too?

I'm not sure. I think he let his coaches at Tennessee and USC talk to media, but I'm not sure. I don't really know what Carroll's media policy was/is. A lot of people get worked up about media policies and assistants being allowed to talk, but I'm not one of those people. I just work outside in, which is sort of what I've always done here.

From Raylon: How relevant is the SEC baseball tournament this year?

About as relevant as any hair care advice I might give.

From larryjoe1979: Neal, I know and see you are getting questions about Clements firing, but I have to ask one more. Be real with me, I mean be real real with me, I mean burn sources on this one: Did Clements get fired because of Mike Bianco's losing baseball games and lack of trips to Omaha?