RebelGrove - The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc Realtors: Edition 133

From nyc-tup: Dear Neal,Recently fellow subscriber @NJrebs10 wrote that he will be attending a wedding where his current girlfriend and his ex girlfriend are both bridesmaids. He explained that his ex cheated on him and his current girlfriend (who was his ex’s best friend at the time) took pity on him and started sleeping with him.As the publisher of a media site with an active message board, and a podcast host entering the slow season what advice can you offer him?Your Pal

If you've followed the thread, you know I've offered my advice. If the account he is giving is accurate, his ex-girlfriend is not exactly balanced emotionally and she did him quite a favor by ending their relationship. The new girlfriend, who may or may not have taken pity on him (I mean, it's more than just a little possible my wife took pity on me and just settled in a weak moment), seems more balanced emotionally (again, we're hearing only one side of the story). He should go to the wedding, be kind, keep a low profile and thank his lucky stars.

From DeuceMccluster22: By the 2014 season, Bo had built up a pretty long leash and deservingly so. BUt it's no secret that Freeze could get beyond frustrated w/ him and as we know even "throw him under the bus". There was even the clip when Bo jogged off the field in Atlanta vs Boise St after his 2nd pick Freeze was looking at him dumbfounded holding up two fingers. My question is lets say Chad Kelly came one year earlier for whatever reason.... what would the qb controversy been like betweeen Bo and Chad or how long would it had been before Freeze was willing sit bo for Chad even out of pure frustration. bc I feel like if Chad ever went in he wasn't coming out. Bo had a great senior year, only games that standout as stinkers was the LSU game and of course arkansas where he got hurt , but everyone played bad that day offensively.

In a hypothetical world where Chad Kelly and Bo Wallace were competing for the quarterback job, I suspect Kelly would have won. However, I do think it's important to note that it was Wallace's injury at Arkansas in 2014, one that forced Freeze to evaluate his remaining quarterbacks with an honest eye, that led to Kelly being offered. I'm on record here: Wallace's role in Ole Miss' renaissance under Freeze can't be overstated.

From M.O.B. Rebel: Do you think Matt Wyatt's "Uneven Baseball" story will get much traction, and more importantly, spark any real change to make it "even"? I understand if this is more a @Chase Parham question. Thanks

On the surface, no, I don't. Look, college baseball is big here, especially in-season, but it remains a fringy, niche sport that is widely ignored by national media. The scholarship situation goes much deeper than "uneven baseball." If the NCAA were to make college baseball a full-scholarship sport -- let's say 25 scholarships per program, one per player -- many programs would fold. Title IX requirements would force those schools to begin another women's sport, one that would simply drain revenues. I haven't heard Wyatt discuss his story, but Vanderbilt isn't breaking any rules. Neither are Georgia, LSU, Arkansas or any other school benefiting from scholarship programs. Gaming the system? Sure, maybe. But they're not doing anything inherently wrong. My suspicion is not enough people truly care for Wyatt's story, no matter how well-done it is, to lead to any form of change.

From Rye Whiskey: Along these lines have you or chase ever listened to the 11point7 podcast…they have had Matt Wyatt on to talk about “uneven baseball”…They have also had Ben Mintz on recently as well.

I haven't. Chase may have; I don't know. I've watched more college baseball this year than I have in a decade or more, but no one would accuse me of being a huge follower of the sport. I don't have time to listen to many podcasts, and when I do, they're very rarely about sports and really never about college sports.

From Big_Reb1: Who do you have on the hotlist to replace Clements for OL Line Coach and what is HCLK's timeline for getting someone hired?

I'm going to be completely honest here. I have no idea. I wouldn't know how to put together an OL coach hot board right now. Most coaches are not leaving, I wouldn't think, their current jobs in May. Perhaps he's going to pluck someone off an NFL staff. Perhaps he's going to get a coach off a team that played spring football this year due to the pandemic. I simply don't know. As for Kiffin's timeline, I'd think he'd want a coach in place by June, when the recruiting period begins and camps start happening on campus. I wouldn't think there's a big rush to get someone in before then.

From RebnCrockett: Last year I reached a disgusting weight of just under 300 pounds. Considering I am short, well, I was heading to an early grave. I decided to get 'healthy'. I cut out sugar, no more soft drinks (well, 1 diet drink a day sometimes), bread (for the most part), lowered portion size, no fast food except for the occasional chicken sandwich and started spending more time outside working around the house. As someone that has struggled with their weight in the past, what exercise could or would you recommend to further help me out regarding weight loss. Oh, I am down almost 60 pounds in the last year. So... WOOO HOOO... more time to p*ss off the wife...lol

I do best when I mix a steady routine of weight lifting with a very steady mix of cardio. Right now, I do interval runs on Monday and Friday, a one-hour run on Wednesday and a long run (at least eight miles) on Sunday. I do Peloton on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and I try to lift three times per week and do a couple of body-weight core workouts twice a week. When I run steadily, I'm able to control my weight and even shed some. You're not asking for advice, but if I could give you some, I'd advise you to give up the soda completely. Just don't drink it. It's awful for you and it has no redeeming value whatsoever. Keep going, my man. Sixty pounds is awesome. I know how hard that was. My advice is don't stop. Add cardio as much as you can and I suspect you'll see more weight fall off.

From North Tampa Rebel: Do you see the new prep level Basketball league gaining any traction? I imagine NIL rules will keep the top players in the NCAA.

It's an interesting concept. I think players are going to be disappointed with NIL. I don't think the money is going to be as readily available and abundant as many student-athletes believe. Only the elite of the elite college basketball players are going to cash in on huge endorsement deals. College basketball viewership only truly registers in March. So, if top-level players really want to cash in prior to their professional careers, I suspect they are going to have to do it one of two ways -- playing in a professional league or having a representative conduct a bidding war in hopes of landing a, shall we say, strong-ass offer.

From OneStopReb: Was life overall actually better in the 80’s and 90’s - or do we tend to look back on the years we grew up as idyllic since we were kids and didn’t have much exposure to the “real world” (ie, no bills, no job stress, etc)

I don't know. Sure, there was no traditional stress growing up, but I watch my kids go through the stresses and heartbreak of tryouts (dance, basketball, soccer, whatnot), the laboring over what to major in or what careers to pursue, etc., and I don't know that childhood is as idyllic in real-time as it is with the benefit of hindsight and nostalgia. I think being a kid is hard. You so desperately want to be liked, to fit in, to make the team, to be popular, etc., and some of the things working against those endeavors (genetics, politics, family) are out of your control. I do think we benefited back in the 80s and 90s from no social media. That country song by Sam Hunt, "Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90s," always makes me think about that. We didn't know back then everything we were missing out on. Kids today do, and that's sometimes very painful in the moment. I've often said, because it's true, that I grew up in Ruston, La., believing I was rich. I had everything I wanted. We lived in a nice town, in a nice house, in a friendly neighborhood. I never went hungry, always had at least some of the clothes that were popular at the time, etc. I had a job, a used car (I loved my Ford LTD), a core group of friends, played on sports teams, was involved in youth group at my church, etc. I didn't have social media to tell me what I didn't have. That's a great question. I'm not sure I answered it.



From walnutreb: If I tell you Lane Kiffin, Kermit, and Mike are here 5 more years, which would you bet on happening-Kermit to the Sweet 16-Bianco to Omaha -Kiffin to the Playoffs

In order: 1. Baseball. Hell, this team could go to Omaha this summer. Get the right draw in a regional and this team could easily win a super regional with Hoglund and Nikhazy drawing starting assignments. So, yeah, easily, No. 1 is baseball. 2. Basketball. To make a Sweet 16, a team simply has to make the tournament and have one good week. In my time as a sports writer, I've covered three Sweet 16 teams as a beat writer. Only one of those three teams was ever considered an elite contender in that season. And one of those teams (Auburn 2003) was basically nondescript before getting red-hot in the tournament. 3. Football. Right now, the playoff is four teams. Let's discuss how many Ole Miss teams have ever been one of the top four in the country. Can Kiffin achieve that? I mean, I guess so, but if you're an objective betting man, you're not betting on it.

From Patrick C Timoney: Would @pizzamcrib have been banned for his or her’s antics if said antics had occurred in 2020-21 rather than 2018?

He's not banned now. He knew he was on thin ice. He kept going. But he's not banned now.

From Levi275: What are your / Carson's thoughts on the Zion signature shoe?

From Carson: "It's all right. It's just another Jordan shoe. Usually, Jordan shoes for players are nothing crazy. I mean, Russell Westbrook's Jordan shoe is ugly. I don't like the (Zion) shoe."

From Bigde12: Are you excited that anyone who makes under 400K a year won’t be taxed a single penny? (S) What would you say is the easiest route to being in the MLB and sustaining a career for let’s say 8 years?

The no-tax plan is a game-changer for me. That literally puts tens of thousands of dollars back into my pocket. I will no longer lose sleep over putting two kids through college or paying multiple car notes or anything. I'm all good. It's so nice of the president to take that load off me. Isn't Big Government great? It's paying lots of able-bodied people not to work while we fight off this killer pandemic and now it's going to eliminate taxes. As Lane Kiffin said back in Boca, what an exciting time. As for Part II of your question, I don't think there's an easy route to the majors unless you have the talent of Mike Trout, but I think the path to staying long-term is still the ability to throw strikes with your left arm.

From austintice: With Lebby obviously being gone after this year, how does that hurt our chances with arch manning? I’ve heard you say before that Lebby is more important in his recruitment than lane.

In an ideal world, I suppose, Lebby and Kiffin would stay in Oxford together for years, light up scoreboards and win national titles. However, we live in the real world, not the ideal one, and it's unrealistic to expect Lebby to be in Oxford much longer. I am told the Mannings -- and let's make this clear; this is much more about Arch and Cooper and Ellen than it is about Archie or Peyton or anyone else -- really like Lebby, but at the end of the day, it's kind of ridiculous to think this decision is going to be impacted by an offensive coordinator. I mean, an offensive coordinator at any successful school could leave at any minute to become a head coach. I suspect Manning's decision will be based on environment, program stability, comfort level, development, etc., not on staff personnel.

From walnutreb: Who are some kids well men now, that you've covered that you'd really enjoy getting to go off the record with or being able to do a big piece on? I guess I'm asking who were the most interesting guys you've covered in short.

It's a great question, but I honestly don't really know. Back in the day, we got to know players a little bit. I always enjoyed talking to Ben Leard, Alex Lincoln, Heath Evans, Rob Pate, Rudy Johnson, Ronnie Brown, Reggie Torbor and a lot of those Auburn players I covered during my six years on that beat. They knew us. We knew them. There was a relationship. That no longer exists. I always enjoyed talking to Brodie Croyle, Daymeon Fishback, Adam Harrington, Marquis Daniels, Murphy Holloway, Nick Williams, and more. But again, that was a different day. Even when I first got to Ole Miss, it was fun to talk to Jerrell Powe, Jevan Snead, Mike Wallace and those guys. But I don't know who I'd want to do a big story on. I really don't. I'll be honest. At this point in my life, reflecting on sports teams and/or sports figures I covered in previous years doesn't motivate me at all.

From colonel3491: What is Chase’s super secret article gonna be about?

My sarcasm detector went off on this question. It's not "super secret." However, he's working on a story that has to be "super accurate." I've even done some work on this story in an attempt to help him. I learned a long time ago in journalism that while it's awesome to break news, there is no worse thing you can be than first-and-wrong. There's no play in the playbook to get out of first-and-wrong. So he's going to keep working the story until he's in a place to authoritatively report the story. Does that run the risk of getting beat? Yes. Does getting beat suck? Yes. Does it suck as bad as being first-and-wrong? No. And yes, we're a journalism outlet, so as long as we are, we're going to try to handle our reporting in such a way. There's lots of things we could write. We could go very rumor-heavy and it would be good for business. And frankly, we'd get the overwhelming majority of things right if we operated that way. But we'd miss some things. We'd miss some big things. We'd be wrong on occasion, and the one wrong would spoil all the times we were right. So I can't tell you what the story is about. However, we're still working on it, and when we are at a place where we can report it, we will.

From RebCJ: Wedding gift you most remember? If you were to relive your wedding in 2021, what’s the one thing you would include on registries?

I'm not sure I really remember them, other than plate settings and silverware and all of that stuff. We got some Ralph Lauren lowball glasses that I still think are pretty cool. The best gift, I suppose, was the Kitchen-Aid mixer that still kicks ass now, a quarter of a century later. Knowing what I know now, I'd just ask for lots of kitchen stuff. It seems like all we ever do is prepare meals, which leads to preparing drinks, so I'd ask for more barware as well.

From $WithARebelYell$: Any ideas for Mother’s Day gifts?

I don't know. A massage is always a nice gift. Get her some comfortable slippers or a really nice robe. Take her to dinner. Buy her a bottle of her favorite wine or spirit. If you've got little kids, give her a real day off from all of that. Or candlesticks.

From MilneW: @Neal McCready - You once said on the OEP that Mike Slive was “charming in public” but “Gangster” when dealing with his ADs if they misbehaved. Not to be a Dead Horse, but what do you think he would’ve done to Dan Mullen/Leo Lewis during the Ole Miss investigation and how would he have handled the LSU and Tennessee situations?

It's my opinion Slive would've nipped that in the bud. Barney Farrar either would've been put on the on-field staff or let go. Freeze wouldn't have lasted long being the stubborn horse's ass that he was early on in his tenure. Slive never would've allowed the NCAA to offer immunity at Mississippi State or any other SEC school in a case involving another SEC school. He would've gotten to the root of it and eradicated it. You guys might not have liked that, by the way, because I don't know how well Freeze and Slive would've gotten along. It's my opinion that if Slive were in charge, Will Wade would be out of a job at LSU. By the way, I still think that's going to get really ugly program-wide in Baton Rouge soon. As for Tennessee, I don't know enough about that deal just yet.

From MilneW: @Neal McCready - Now that live music is coming back, do you have any particular bands you want to see live?

Not really. I'm not a big concert guy. Laura wants to see Chris Stapleton, and that's fine. I generally like most of his music.

From FlaReb69: When is your tell all book on the Freeze era coming out?No pressure, but I’m anticipating The Great Gatsby meets Absalom, Absalom! meets Flannery O’Conner. Seriously though, the world needs a brain dump from you on 2012-2016.

I've said this before, but I'll answer your question. I'm not talented enough to write a compelling book. I'm just not. And, if I'm honest, a lot of 2012-2016 would be told from my perspective, and there's no way a soul is interested in any of that. I do hope someone writes a tell-all one day, and I hope Freeze opens up. I think it would do him good. He and I aren't fans of one another, but the story of his time at Ole Miss, if told honestly, would be a compelling read and shed light on his humanity.

From larryjoe1979: Hey, Neal. How you doin?

I'm tired and stressed, LarryJoe. I've got lots to do and very little time. Caroline is leaving for college in August. Rivals just got bought by another company. The dogs need a bath. The pool needs work. Carson is trying to get stronger and he's got soccer tryouts coming up. I've got to get clothes to the cleaners. I've got to buy dog food. Caroline's graduation is coming up, and Laura has told me I better not make a scene about masks. When I told her she's the one who defiantly marched through Kroger without a mask on, she told me she didn't want to fight about this right now. I'm kind of having a Crash Davis moment right now.

From Olereb56: I read somewhere that some states with lotteries helped financially supplement some of the college baseball scholarships. IS this true, and if so, why can't MS get in on this?