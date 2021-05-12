RebelGrove - The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc Realtors: Edition 134

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 134. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From RebCJ: Is @NJrebs10 deserving of a board ban?

Nah, he made things fun for a week. I never took all of that at face value.

From Levi275: Is Steph Curry or Chris Paul the MVP?

No. I think you can make an argument for Paul, but the MVP is Denver's Nikola Jokic. He's been amazing, carrying the Nuggets in the wake of the Jamaal Murray injury.

From SipRebCard: What will you and your wife do in retirement? Still live in Oxford? Goals? Move closer to home? Travel ect.

Don't get me wrong. We're saving money and all of that, but we've never really talked about it -- not in any serious way. I really have a hard time thinking very far down the road. Maybe that's a sign that I'm near my end or something, but my brain just won't let me think more than a couple of years from now. I don't know what I'll do with my career. Is that even my call? I don't know. We love Oxford, but will we love it when the kids aren't here anymore and we're not involved in the schools and such? I don't know. The kids want us to stay here so they can come home, so that will factor in, I suppose. I just can't get my mind to go there. I would like to travel. There are parts of the country I'd like to see, but right now, I'm in Year 3 of the 10 most expensive years of my life and I'm in grind mode, I think. I tell myself to slow down but I have a tough time doing it. Retiring sounds like a foreign word at this point in my life.

From jzorbino2: Does it really matter that much if we extend Bianco or not? Felt like it undermined AK a little but I don't know.

I don't think so. In fact, other than a little bit of money (relatively speaking), I think it's a dumb concept. He's either the coach you believe in or he's not. If he is, you extend him and give him a full arsenal to compete. If he's not, you move on. The semantics of not extending him, which always reads and feels like a slap on the wrist or after-school detention, have always struck me as childish and silly. I always sided with Kennedy on this one. Ole Miss wanted to extend the contract but change the buyout language. He balked. Vitter wanted to fire him then but didn't have the guts (I'd prefer a different anatomy reference here, but it's a family-friendly content item). If Carter has doubts about Bianco, move on. Otherwise, extend the contract and give it another go. I will say this, and I have no dog in this hunt, as I don't really know Bianco well and I'm not an Ole Miss guy: He's given your school 21 years. If you don't believe in him anymore, move on. However, he doesn't deserve to get jerked around.

From FairviewReb: You’ve mentioned the football team taking on LK’s personality...as well as other teams taking on their coaches’ personality.Ya think maybe that’s part of the problem with the OM baseball team. Choking and pressing certainly seems to run rampant through Bianco’s teams during the biggest moments.

This is going to smack you as a cop-out answer, but it's the truth. I don't cover them. I'm not on that beat. I don't talk to the players. I don't really know the coaches. I'm not at the games. I simply don't know. People have said that over the years and I have sensed that in some postseason events I've covered, but postseasons always feel different. Bottom line: I just don't know.

From SeahawksReb: Would Ole Miss be better off not sinking so much money into a 3rd tier sport that doesn’t actually perform and diverting the funds to more successful programs like softball and soccer?

It's a dichotomy of sorts at this point. On the surface, yes, the school is over-invested in baseball if the goal is to be a national championship program. I'm not here to fight the scholarship argument, because people have dug in and don't want to hear it. The playing field, however, is simply not level and isn't going to be level and might get even more unleveled over time. On the other hand, the stadium is packed. Look, Oxford is great. We've lived here 13 years. It'll always be "home" to my children. However, there aren't just a ton of things for people to do, you know? So, in the spring, as the winter thaws and the days get longer and the flowers bloom, people go to baseball games. They pack left field and take coolers and grills and whatnot. Those with club tickets are there as much for the socializing and hobnobbing as they are what's happening on the diamond. So, to that extent, no, Ole Miss isn't over-invested in baseball. It's complicated, I suppose, like most things in life. And emotions impact the decision. If the goal is to win national titles for the sake of winning national titles, yes, the money would be better off diverted elsewhere, I suppose. But at this point, chasing baseball glory is part of the school's culture, and this argument every May is a rite of passage into summer.

From One Block East: You say frequently that you think Ole Miss is over-invested in baseball. It what way specifically, and what should be the approach that differs from the current state of business. What other SEC schools do you think are over-invested in baseball?

See above for most of the answer. Look, LSU, Georgia, Florida, Arkansas and Vanderbilt have advantages Ole Miss simply doesn't have in the form of scholarship programs that involuntarily aid those schools' baseball programs. Mississippi State, to a lesser extent, does as well, as MSU offers real incentives to out-of-state kids in Tennessee and Alabama that can and does aid the baseball program as a result. Texas A&M has more money than God and is smack-dab in the middle of incredibly fertile recruiting territory. I'm not sure what South Carolina's scholarship situation is, so I can't comment, but the school is highly invested in baseball. Missouri doesn't care. Kentucky shouldn't. Tennessee dabbles in it. When I was covering Auburn back in the Stone Age, Auburn and Alabama were national powers in baseball. Omaha was realistic every year. Plainsman Park was nice. Fast forward almost 20 years and that's not the case anymore. Those are middling programs, for the most part. There's no lottery program to sweeten scholarship deals. There's no out-of-state recruitment program to provide an assist here and there. Ole Miss more resembles Alabama and Auburn than it does any other program in the league, but baseball means more to Ole Miss people as a whole than it does to those who support the Tide and Tigers. So my opinion is just that -- my opinion. Yours may vary.

From youngreb3: What's the football and basketball equivalents of sending a first-round draft pick next month out to pitch with forearm stiffness, two weeks removed from a scratched start due to a biceps problem?

Insert the That'sBait.Gif gif here. But I suppose it's the same as suspecting there's a knee issue, hoping it's just soreness and rolling the dice.

From Grovin1551: Why can’t our baseball team have nice things?

From WBurns42: How are you, Neal?

I'm just grinding through another week, wondering what it's all for, searching for some sort of purpose. I bought some new running shoes in Memphis but I haven't gone to get them. I have wide feet so I have to special order shoes. Now I don't have time to go. I have a dermatologist appointment tomorrow for a spot on my face. I figured it was an old-age spot or something, but now I think it's likely something more serious. I'm sure they'll take a scraping or whatever and I'll spend the weekend convincing myself I'm dying of skin cancer. If it's my time, it's my time, a thought that makes me want to cancel the appointment and just hop back on the Wheel of Fate. I've been Carson's weight trainer the past couple weeks. I designed him a program and he's already gained weight and strength, so if my face is too ugly for video podcasts, maybe I've got a career as a strength trainer waiting on me. Campbell is home from Fayetteville for a few weeks. She goes back in mid-June for Chi Omega recruitment team and won't come back until the Arkansas-Ole Miss game in October. Because of COVID protocols, we likely won't get to see her when we move Caroline into her dorm in August, so that kind of makes me sad. Caroline graduates from OHS next Friday. She is finalizing her speech she'll deliver that night. She will crush it. Carson has OHS soccer tryouts next week and he's trying out for a couple of new clubs as well. After he failed to make the basketball team, my fingers are crossed and I'm hoping he makes soccer. He's better at soccer than he is basketball, so maybe it will work out. We're supposed to go to a church service Sunday honoring high school seniors. I haven't been to church since the pandemic and really don't want to wear a mask for an hour, as I've been vaccinated and I think the concept of vaccinated people wearing masks is ridiculous and driven by nothing but emotions. Laura has essentially told me to STFU and do it for Caroline. So I will. But it's really stupid and it'll make me not want to go to church for another 15 months, as I think the church has embraced the theatre of it all in an attempt to really look compassionate or whatnot. Is that bad that I feel that way? I've never been a huge church person, as it always feels sort of fake and forced to me, but if I'm honest, all of the mask/COVID drama has turned me off. Interesting aside: Even though I haven't been to church in 15-plus months, I feel like my faith is stronger today than it's been in a very long time. Life is complicated, I suppose. Gus and Rizzo continue to love me. I feed them, sneak them treats and walk them almost every day, so they'd vote me president if they could. Here's where I could take a shot at the current POTUS, but I won't. He needs prayers, not ridicule. And believe it or not, I pray for him. Thanks for asking. I hope you're well.

From walnutreb: Going back to finish my degree next month I've got about a year left. I'm in my late twenties and if I'm being honest the classes I did manage to pass were due to friends/girlfriends helping me to pass. What's your best advice on building relationships with other students for those reasons with the age gap and dealing with teachers to get them on my good side? I'm going to be working full time and doing classes on Tuesdays & Thursdays and a few online classes.

As you know, Campbell is now officially a junior at the University of Arkansas. She has a 3.65-ish GPA and is thriving. She's 20. So I asked her. Here's her answer: "I would say going to office hours with the professors. Usually there was always a group of the same people in there with me and we all would help with homework. Also, I'd advise sitting next to people in class near the front as they are always the most attentive and usually friendly if you ask them a question. Ask for their numbers to communicate about homework."

From FireFighterReb: Thoughts on the evolution of ball movement, hit batters, and lack of the ball actually being in play. What would you do to improve MLB?

Look at this:

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EeWxhbiBDZWFzZSAmYW1wOyBBbmRyZWx0b24gU2ltbW9uczxicj48 YnI+VGhlIEFuYXRvbXkgb2YgYSBTd29yZCBvZiB0aGUgWWVhciBjb250ZW5k ZXIuPGJyPjxicj5DZWFzZSYjMzk7cyBGQiBhbmQgS251Y2tsZSBDdXJ2ZSBP dmVybGF5IHcvIFRhaWxzLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vZEhabXZP ZDBLVCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2RIWm12T2QwS1Q8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgUm9iIEZyaWVkbWFuIChAUGl0Y2hpbmdOaW5qYSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QaXRjaGluZ05pbmphL3N0YXR1cy8xMzkyNDY4 Njg5MDUyNzA0Nzc1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAxMiwgMjAy MTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FbW1hbnVlbCBDbGFzZSwgU2lsbHkgMTAxbXBoIEN1dHRlci4g8J+U peKcgu+4jyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vRFhUakhhRFlDQSI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RYVGpIYURZQ0E8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUm9iIEZy aWVkbWFuIChAUGl0Y2hpbmdOaW5qYSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9QaXRjaGluZ05pbmphL3N0YXR1cy8xMzkyNDU4NzA0NDE1NTU5 Njg4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAxMiwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BbGV4IFJleWVzLCA1S3MgaW4gMmlwLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vT3Bvbld3WEEzeCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL09wb25Xd1hBM3g8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUm9iIEZyaWVkbWFuIChAUGl0Y2hpbmdOaW5qYSkg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QaXRjaGluZ05pbmphL3N0 YXR1cy8xMzkyNDU0NjgxODM0NzA0ODk4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci Pk1heSAxMiwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Hitters have no chance. The game has so few outcomes now. I love it but it's boring. I don't know the solution, but the pitchers are so abundant and so good and, as much as that shouldn't be a problem, it's a problem.

From Napuckett14: You mentioned that you would be interested in law as an alternative field. Any idea what type of law you would lean towards (e.g. criminal, person injury, etc.)?

I find criminal law fascinating for some reason. I could sit and watch trials all day, every day. I'm spellbound by the attorneys, both the prosecutors and the defense attorneys.

From VibinReb45: We’re coming up on 85 days till kickoff. I’ll be expecting you guys to do a daily post ranking the importance of the 85 players on the roster. In all seriousness how excited are you about the thought of a “normal” college football season? I think the SEC is going to be fascinating to watch this year with the new hires, Orgeron on the hot seat, and Bama having to replace like 20 NFL players.

Yeah, I'm very excited about a normal season, not really for me but for others. I'm happy for you guys. I'm happy you'll have The Grove and your traditions and the ability to go to the stadium and all of that. I'm happy for my girls that they'll be able to go sit in the student section and be with their friends and cheer for the Hogs and be normal college kids. I enjoy the routine of football season, the flow of it. I think every season is fascinating, and I suspect this one will be. It should be really interesting here. Expectations are high, and Ole Miss should be very good. LSU is volatile. Texas A&M feels like it is on the cusp but talking too much. Auburn is a wildcard. Mike Leach typically does well in Year 2. I don't know much about Arkansas. And I love NFL Sundays. I get my work done, light the grill, watch games, get ready for the week ahead. There is comfort in the routine.

From MilneW: @Neal McCready - Putting the not being a “fan” on hold, what do you like about Ole Miss as an institution? If you were challenged to recruit a prospective student to attend Ole Miss, how would you do it?

Caroline looked at Ole Miss pretty hard. I was impressed with the Honors College, the Croft Institute. The Rebelettes' coach, Rachel Levetzow, is fantastic and has always been wonderful to Caroline. That's really all I know. It's been years since I've been on campus and if you exclude a couple of speaking appearances (where I was there because Chase asked me to come with him), I haven't been "back" at Ole Miss in a very long time. It sounds crazy, but I don't know much about it anymore. It's a beautiful campus. It has kids from all over the country. I hear great things about the accountancy program. There's an economics professor who is a great friend. Some of the girls' friends are there and are enjoying it. There appears to be a very active party scene, which is probably both good and bad from a parent's perspective. So I honestly don't know that I would be able to recruit a prospective student. And I don't say that in any negative way. I just don't have a relationship with the university any longer and don't keep up with it at all. I cover its athletics program and that's it.

From celinareb: Other than Chase and Zach, what other Ole Miss beat writer would you take a car ride with to Baton Rouge to cover the game, stay in the same hotel and eat all your meals with?

Look, I like Parrish Alford. He's a great guy. We're pretty different, but we'd tolerate each other fine. I like Ben Garrett. The one time I rode with him, I swore I'd never do it again, as I feared for my life. But I like talking to Ben. I don't really know the other guys. Here's the thing when I travel. I like being alone. I listen to podcasts. I like to sit at the bar of a restaurant and just chill by myself. I go for runs. I'm very comfortable alone. I like to keep the room cold. I like to wake up early and enjoy coffee. So I typically view a work trip as a chance to recharge a bit. Being alone is a big part of that.

From RebYell: Do you think we're going to settle on Mars, i.e., become an inter-planetary species?

I don't think so, certainly not in the foreseeable future.

From M.O.B. Rebel: If you don't have an OL Coach Hotboard, are you really covering this beat? (s)After you reveal the new OL coach, can you share what you're hearing on potential roster movement regarding basketball?I really like our top 6-7 players, still would love a proven shooter, but damn this league is talented. Kermit has spoken publicly about more pace and possessions on offense. If the roster stays as is, who is your starting 5 and who are you running things through?Thank you.

The offensive line coaching question is a fair one, even though I know you're kidding. I simply have nothing. Ten years ago, it would've kept me up at night. Now I just roll with it. As for hoops, all I keep hearing is they're still very much involved in the transfer portal -- the one name I have heard consistently is UNLV guard Bryce Hamilton -- and I have to think they're still searching for backcourt weapons. I don't want to name names because they're kids, but I have concerns about at least one freshman and I wouldn't be just shocked to see some movement there. As for a starting five if the roster stays as is: G Tye Fagan G Jarkel Joiner C Nysier Brooks F Luis Rodriguez F Jaemyn Brakefield

From $WithARebelYell$: My girlfriend is moving in with me. She’s the one I’m saving for a ring should have enough by the end of the summer. Any advice on living with your partner?

Be yourself. Don't be fake. Marriage isn't a date. You go through hell together. Things will get bad at some point, in all likelihood. Families can make things hard. People lose jobs. Parents die. Life can be hard. So be yourself. Be considerate. Be kind. Be patient. But be yourself.

From MilneW: @Neal McCready - Who wins between Apollo Creed vs. Clubber Lang?

Look at what Rocky did to Lang after Apollo trained him on the beach in Los Angeles. It was a mauling.

If that had been Creed, we would've never witnessed that homoerotic scene on the beach (NTTAWWT), but Creed would've destroyed Lang without much effort. Lang was just a brawler, not a boxer. Creed was a tactician. He was the Master of Disaster, The King of Sting, The Count of Monte Fisto, The Prince of Punch, The Dancing Destroyer. I miss Apollo.

From PJBanker: What does the United States look like today if Washington is granted the Royal Commission by the British? Does Washington play a central role in the Revolution/our Founding if he does not marry Martha Custis, whose family had the true wealth and power in VA society?

If he's granted the royal commission, he's not the father of our country. Simple as that. He was disillusioned of the British, but had he gotten the royal commission, those feelings likely would have turned into loyalty to the crown. His marriage, as you note, was a game-changer. The marriage gave him money, land and social status. I would argue the marriage led to his having an influential voice. Washington was an ambitious man. Being rebuffed by the British early in his life/career fueled his path. What does the country look like without Washington playing his role? That's a great question. Perhaps someone fills those shoes, but the role he played was so integral that it's difficult to imagine the colonies winning the war, if there was a war at all. Washington was one of the first to truly discuss a call to arms, as early as 1768 or 1769. His role cannot be deemphasized, at least in my opinion.

From toycaldwell: When will LK’s contract info be released and what do you think the annual number is, and prediction on how many season tickets will be sold? Thx.

I truly have no idea. I'd guess he's getting at least $5 million a year, but I don't know. As for season tickets, I'll guess Ole Miss sells at least 35,000 for this season, maybe more than 40,000. That's not my expertise, but I expect packed houses.

From Hannitized: How many mortgage payments are you putting on Bama when they they play Jimbo? Please ask Jeffery his opinion on what the line will be when it opens. Also, "SEC Football & Beyond" may be the best podcast ever...you and Landry are so much fun to listen to!

I'll guess the line is Alabama -7.5. I'll lay 'em. Thanks for the kind words. If you know of a potential sponsor, holler. It's a good show, and it has great ratings, but it needs a sponsor. It simply has to produce some revenues at some point or it becomes foolish to do.

From TX via TN Rebel: Why are there locks on Walgreens doors if they are open 24/7/365?

Why do we drive on a parkway and park on a driveway? I'm just a local sports blogger. I can't solve these riddles.

From rcg61: Why did Eli Johnson, the retuning starting center, opt out shortly before the start of the 2021 season?

I haven't spoken to Eli's dad, so I don't know. I would assume he knew he wasn't going to be the starting center and wanted to play elsewhere.

From rebsrockem: Looking back, if you could erase any food/drink you ever had - like it never existed - aka - your personal kryptonite - what would it/they be?

I'd never drink soda and I'd avoid bread (with the exception of Dave's bread) like the plague. I avoid all white bread, white potatoes, white rice and I don't eat fried food or consume soda. I've found that at least helps control weight.

From THE GOAT REB: I hear Rebels is gone. Any intel?

I haven't heard that one. That'd be a big scoop if true. It feels like that would be making the rounds if it had legs, but who knows? If you're right, I'll credit you.

From walnutreb: Uncut Gems, the movie, thoughts? Opinions? Personally think it was Adam Sandler at his best

I've never seen it. Hell, I was today years old when I heard of it.

From poppyreb: What’s the chances of Power 5 conferences waving goodbye to the NCAA in the next 5 years.