The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc Realtors: Edition 135

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 135. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From OrangeBeachReb: I know you cannot measure it this early but what is the worth, going forward over the years, for a school to have a coach like Lane in light of NIL? Yes, before NIL he brings a ton of pub to the program and school but now I think HE/LANE will be able to drive traffic (thus $$$) and interest to student athletes social media and to their endorsements. If so, I think Lane, and other ”bankable” coaches like Lane, can make an argument they are worth more to the university/program if that drives better recruiting. What are your early thoughts on NIL as it pertains to the coaching profession moving forward?

I hadn't really thought about it that way. That's an interesting concept. I still don't completely understand how that translates into dollars for players, but you have me thinking.

From OneStopReb: I’ve always been a fan of bowl games and thought they made college football unique. I can accept there are probably too many (I blame ESPN who manufactured a bunch of them) — will the folks who want the bowls gone in favor of an “NFL light” playoff system win out one day? Wouldn’t that be bad news for Ole Miss, MSU, Arkansas, Kentucky and many more programs that typically rarely finish in the top 12-16 in the nation? Seems to me there are schools that could possibly have To face kissing goodbye to postseason play if bowls do go by the wayside.

I don't think the bowls are in danger. I just think the playoffs are going to be expanded. Hell, they'll likely just include more bowls. As long as you understand and accept that bowl games are merely exhibition games these days unless they have some sort of championship ramifications, I think things are basically staying the same. Just more games will have meaning.

From DeuceMccluster22: Had you guys played steve Robertson in that basketball game and heaven forbid... they won... what would be the title of the book he wrote recalling their heroic victory?

For Love of the Beat: How a bunch of guys who are supposed to compete for news on the same beat put down their endless supply of chicken fingers and way too much soda to beat a bunch of guys who didn't seem to care at a charity basketball game that raised no money and was the laughingstock of an already pitiful field OR Circle-jerk: How the MSU beat came together to finally win something



From North Tampa Rebel: How would you describe your understanding of the Lane/Manning family relationship? Are there any hard feelings for how he left Tennessee?

I think that's a question you'd have to ask the Manning family. That said, it's no secret Peyton Manning wasn't happy with the way Kiffin left Tennessee. I also don't think it's exactly a secret that Archie Manning wasn't thrilled with Ole Miss' decision to hire Kiffin. Other than that, I think it's OK. I get Arch Manning questions a lot. I get it. I'll say what I've said for a while now: Ole Miss will be in it until the end. Ole Miss has a real shot. It's not a lock. It's nothing resembling a lock. Clemson is a major player. If there's a leader, it's Clemson. Texas is intriguing to him. He's going to look at Alabama and Georgia, and I think Alabama is a potential player. I don't buy the LSU talk at all. And if you're going to put tons of stock in family connections, you have to include Virginia. His mom went there, and unless I'm mistaken, his sister is about to start there. We'll know more in January. That's my opinion.

From Rebsrockem: Do you believe in UFO's? If so, do you believe the US Gov't. is covering up all their learnings (like Area 51) ??? I think Congress has requested a hearing on UFO briefings, from the Pentagon, in the coming weeks............Not sure if you saw the 60 Minutes report on Sunday, but linked is a brief video/copy overview of what a couple of Navy pilots saw while training with the USS Nimitz back in '04. They said the "thing" dropped 60,000-80,000 feet in a matter of seconds, then reappeared 60 miles away on radar seconds afterwards.

Yes, I believe there's other life out there. Yes, I believe there are UFOs. And yes, I believe there are government entities covering knowledge up. I haven't seen the 60 Minutes piece yet, but Jay Tate was telling me about it and it's on my list of things to catch up on. It's been a super busy week with Carson's soccer and Caroline's graduation and stuff, so I've fallen behind on a bunch of stuff. However, I watched that video and there's no earthly explanation, in my opinion.

From Kylethehoss: Why are so many people opposed to medical marijuana?

I have no idea. I wish Mississippi would legalize it, tax the heck out of it, create a ton of jobs and pour the tax revenues into the public schools. And I'm not a marijuana guy. It has no appeal to me. But it does bring relief to many, and I don't understand the vehement opposition.

From VibinReb45: John Rhys Plumlee is catching passes out of the slot on Sept. 6th. Yes or no?

I reserve the right to change this answer closer to time, but at this moment, 7:54 a.m. CDT on May 19, I'll say no, he's not catching passes out of the slot on Sept. 6.

From walnutreb: You've said that you think the floor is 7-5, ceiling is 10-2, and the most reasonable bet is between 8-9 wins.If McKinley Jackson is on the team does that bump that up any for you?

I mean, it might make me think of bumping up the floor a game, but a 10-2 ceiling is already borderline pie-in-the-sky stuff. I don't foresee a scenario, even if you added two McKinley Jacksons, where this team won 11 regular season games. The roster just isn't deep enough to pull that off yet, at least in my opinion.

From walnutreb: Just pure arm and athletic ability rank these 5:BoChadMattSheaTaamuJust based on raw talent not their careers or stats

1. Chad Kelly -- Dude possessed a rocket of an arm. 2. Matt Corral -- I almost listed Corral No. 1, and by the end of next season, I just might. He's got a big-time arm and great feet. 3. Jordan Ta'amu -- One of the more underrated Ole Miss players in my 13 years on the beat. 4. Bo Wallace -- I would have loved to have seen what Wallace's career looked like had he not hurt his shoulder that day in New Orleans. 5. Shea Patterson -- He had loads of physical skills, but he never was able to put it together.

From walnutreb: I've saw in another one of your mailbags where you called your career an "abject failure", care to expand? From the outside looking in, it seems that you've got what many of us strive for, found a field you're good at, that you seem to enjoy, and make a good living with. You often seem a bit hard on yourself.

I'm horrible to myself. I say things to myself I wouldn't say to people I despise. I acknowledge that problem. Life is complicated. If I'd had more confidence in my early 30s, I would have climbed the sportswriting ladder pretty quickly. I didn't, however, and in some ways, I overreacted to getting fired at WNSP back in 2007. I still had my columnist job, and in some ways, the WNSP thing was something I could've used as a form of street credibility, if you will. Instead, we moved here. I figured it would be a reset of sorts. Thirteen-plus years later... But here's the thing: Two things can be true at once. I can admit that I didn't make it where I dreamed of going. I didn't become a national writer. I won't ever have a national voice. I was once colleagues with Mark Schlabach and Andy Staples, for example. They made it big; I didn't. On the other hand, I built something here that has been successful and that has provided a very nice life for my children. And I've been able to spend time with my children that I wouldn't have had if I'd made it big. If I died today, no one would reflect on how amazingly successful my journalism career was. Because it really wasn't. I do think they'd reflect on how much I loved my kids, though. And I'm more than cool with that.

From Landon_RH: What are 5 MLB players from history that you would love to see playing in the current era?

Oh, that's good. A few come to mind immediately. There are the obvious ones, such as Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig and Ty Cobb and Willie Mays and Hank Aaron, but mine might be a little more different. I'd like to see Jackie Robinson play in this era, when he would be appreciated for his talents. He's remembered, justifiably, as a pioneer, but he was an amazing player. Sometimes, that gets overlooked. I'd like to see Mickey Mantle in an era when players take better care of themselves. People who watched him as a young man say he's better than Mike Trout. I can't imagine. I'd love to see my George Brett play today. Would he be Joey Votto, sacrificing power for contact? Or would he change his swing for launch angles? How would that work? He was an amazing hitter and a fiery competitor, so he'd figure it out. I'd love to see Andre Dawson today, when artificial turf is a thing of the past, for the most part. His knees would've held up longer and oh my God, he was so talented. Finally, I'd love to see Ryne Sandberg play today, because I'd get to relive those teenage afternoons of watching him and then trying to emulate everything about his game. It'd be like dipping myself in the Fountain of Youth. That 1984 game against Bruce Sutter and the Cardinals was one of most exciting things I've ever seen. I was Carson's age, and everything about that game felt larger than life.

From Grovin1551: Will @NJrebs10 ever come back and give us the rest of the story, Paul Harvey style? If not, is a lifetime ban warranted?

It is my opinion that he and his ex-girlfriend saw one another at the rehearsal party, realizing their love and lust for one another could no longer be denied and made passionate love to one another right there on the stage. Obviously, that was a wild scene, one that resulted in fisticuffs, blood, tears and gnashing of teeth. However, they escaped and somehow made it to the airport, where they took the first international flight they could find. They're in Istanbul or Damascus or Amsterdam right now, disheveled and realizing that they've made a terrible mistake. The sex is amazing and she's got a great ass (that's what he said; I'm taking his word for it), but that fear that she could go O.J. Simpson on him at any minute is stressing him to a point that he just wants to get away. I expect we'll one day get a full accounting, so a lifetime ban at this moment feels premature. There will come a day, however, when I, as the arbiter of all things Rebel Grove, will have a decision to make. That day, my friend, is not today.

From Swag4Heisman: Do you think it is a bit silly to invite Hunter Biden to speak to students on Fake News, especially when he is actively using that moniker to hide real scandals that are likely involving foreign countries, corruption, and the sitting president of the United States?

I'm not sure I'd call it "silly." At this point, it's just active denial. I can't believe anyone would take Hunter Biden's views on news (or anything other than drug use, sleeping with your dead brother's widow and being a deadbeat father) seriously, but here we are.

From Swag4Heisman: Do you consider the Corporate Press an enemy of citizens of the United States?

Again, I can't go that far. Partisan? Yes. Utterly without objectivity? Absolutely. However, I think many of them honestly believe they're right and believe they're looking out for the American people. It's a complicated topic. But an active enemy of the American citizens? No, I can't go that strong.

From Swag4Heisman: If Arkansas requires CoVid vaccines to attend this fall, what will your advice to your daughters be?

Luckily, I have spoken to people there who have said state agencies and universities in Arkansas won't be able to mandate the vaccine for at least two years after full FDA approval, so that's not something I have to think about. I'm told the university wasn't planning to mandate the vaccine anyway and that mask mandates will be dropped prior to the fall semester. My girls are excited to go to class in person, to take masks off, to go to the Texas game on Sept. 11 and to the Texas A&M game in Arlington. They're ready to be college kids, and I'm thankful they won't have to consider a vaccine they don't need as a prerequisite to enjoying those experiences. I have left those decisions, by the way, up to the girls. They're adults now, and they can make their own decisions about their bodies. Both have talked to doctors our family trusts and both have been advised not to take the vaccine for now. They're young, fit and healthy (and both almost certainly had COVID last fall) and not at risk vis-a--vis the virus. And that would be my advise -- talk to a doctor you trust.

From HomewoodReb: Who do you like less - Fauci or the NCAA? No word limit.

This is easy. Both are frauds, but one -- the NCAA -- doesn't really, actually hurt anything. At the end of the day, it's just sports, right? Life goes on. No one dies. No one loses his or her employment. No one commits suicide over an NOA or a bowl ban. Fauci created theatre, and in so doing, destroyed businesses, kept kids out of school, ruined lives, etc. He's an embarrassment. I loathe the man, and I suspect history will not treat him kindly. Plus, I'm going to guess most people at the NCAA can throw a baseball better than Fauci.

From M.O.B. Rebel: I can't believe I'm asking for this, but just curious to see how it lines up with my educated guess. Rank, in order of importance, the decision makers for Arch. Mine would be:1. Arch2. Ellen/Cooper3. Archie4. Peyton5. Eli6a. Yancy Porter6b. Chuck RounsavilleI could also see a high school coach or 7on7 coach being a part of the process.

I can't believe I'm answering this. 1. Arch 2. Ellen/Cooper

















3. Archie 4. Peyton 5. Eli









6. A random next-door neighbor from New Orleans 7. High school coaches/7-on-7 people 8. The guy who made that incredible gumbo that time











9. Chuck













10. Yancy

From Swag4Heisman: Do the unanswered/unasked questions about the millions of payments by the Chinese and Burisma to Hunter Biden concern you?Does the media’s behavior in not just avoiding the questions, but actively obfuscating the facts and covering up the scandal, concern you even more or less?

1. Sure, but I'm not remotely surprised. 2. Yes, the media has now taken sides. There's no going back. The institution of journalism, if you will, have been forever altered -- and not in a positive way.

From larryjoe1979: Where is your book of poetry?

I can't do anything with my poetry until I get this damn depth chart done. This thing is crazy. Every time I get ready to unveil it, something comes up. A subscriber wants quotes about a baseball player from every football player. So off we go, back to the drawing board. Then the offensive line coach thingy. And now, we're trying to build an actual portal into the chart that represents the transfer portal. It's dizzying. So, I am going to have to put the poetry on the back burner for a bit. Maybe one day I'll be able to produce some stirring poetry for you guys, but for now, my focus is on delivering this depth chart.

From TX via TN Rebel: If you were announced as AD at a brand new university (Let's call it West Monroe State), what would your core sports be and what Title IX sports would you use to offset the scholly difference?

West Monroe State? Oh, my God. Can you imagine? Here's the deal: College athletics is a money drain. Period. Its design is inherently flawed, at least from a commercial business perspective. I'd try to go the cheap route on Title IX (soccer, volleyball, track and field, softball, etc.), and I might get ahead by adding lacrosse, but it would always be evident that football is the cash cow, men's basketball makes some money and everything else is a vacuum sucking those profits into the abyss.

From HoustonRebs92: How come Nikhazy doesn’t get the draft love Hoglund gets? (Hoglund deserves all the praise) I just feel Nikhazy doesn’t receive his credit when he has been nothing but nails his entire career.

It's just stuff. Hoglund has better stuff than Nikhazy. However, Nikhazy is damn good, competes like a son of blank and will absolutely get a long look in the pros. I won't be at all surprised if Nikhazy is in the major leagues in a few years. He is kind of like Keegan Thompson, who was overshadowed at Auburn by Casey Mize. Thompson had good stuff, competed and battled his way to success, etc. He just picked up his second Major League win with the Cubs Tuesday night against Washington.

From FWEBB: How is the Stadium Certification going? It’s been a week, how much progress has been made? Like the bank robber told Dirty Harry, “I gots ya know”

It's a major concern, but Parham is too soft to ask about it.

From OverGrover: For Rebs baseball, does last season’s apparent success (unofficial 2020 national champs) factor into selection process for this year?

No.

From Rebel Commodore: What happened with Trae Berry?