The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc Realtors: Edition 142

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 142. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From Rebel-97: Has Keith Carter said what the plans are for the west side of Vaught-Hemingway stadium?

He hasn't told me and I haven't read anything specific, but I'd guess, based on how stadium construction works, they'd tear down that side and rebuild essentially from scratch. I've never attended a game on that side of the stadium, but I've walked around over there during a Grove Bowl, if I recall correctly. Modern stadium amenities are non-existent, and in this age, I just don't see how that works much longer.

From $WithARebelYell$: How many receiving yards does Plumlee have this year?

So far, zero. I'm kidding. I'm kidding. I'd guess he gets around 450 yards receiving this year. That's roughly 35 per game, and that feels about right. Maybe he'll blow by that, but he's not exactly a proven commodity in the slot just yet.

From roccoreb: Neal, have you ever thought about writing a book? if so, what would it be about?

Not really. I wrote a couple of children's books for the kids when they were little. I wrote a book about the girls' stuffed animals coming to life and sneaking out at night to play baseball, and when Carson was seriously into dragons, I wrote a book about a boy who flew on his dragon to save something (I can't remember what now). I made no effort to publish either book. I just read them to them. I'm not even sure where they are anymore. As far as a real book, no, I've never given it any real thought. I'm not that talented of a writer. I don't believe I could write something worthy of publishing.

From BAUER1: You may not know, but I'd guess could find out, how many 4stars does RIVALS(estimated) list,year to year, that are not Top 250?

I didn't know, so I asked Rivals.com's Josh Helmholdt. Here's his answer: "The number of 4 and 5s total is usually around 350 at the end, but could range from 325-375 depending on the year."

From BroWallace: You can only consume one food item for the rest of your life, but you’re strictly limited to that specific item. Such as one specific pasta dish or one specific fish dish, meat dish, etc... Ex: If you were to say salad, you would have to choose chicken Caesar salad.

I would probably go with tacos. I'd go with either a really good fish taco or, more likely, a really good steak taco. I think I'd get tired of pasta or just one protein really, really fast. Tacos would have some balance also, from a health standpoint.

From Pro-Nuance: Noticed that Missouri has a pretty solid start on the ‘22 class. Maybe I shouldn’t be as surprised as I am by Drinkwitz early successes? Any guesses or theories on what they’re doing well and how Drinkwitz is selling the program?

I get that he's kind of a smartass and a bit of a nerd, but from all accounts, he's very good at running a football program and he's a strong offensive football coach. He's got a good stuff in CoMo and they're very organized as a recruiting staff. I personally think he's going to have success there and move up the ladder in relatively short order. A lot of people tell me I'm insane. I can't argue.

From Levi275: Why is Team USA losing exhibition games and will it actually matter when it comes time for the "real" games to begin? I'm asking this after the loss to Australia

It's a non-sensical roster. That's Problem No. 1. The second issue is the NBA game and the international game are officiated entirely differently. The NBA whistle protects offense. The international whistle allows for more aggressive defense. Keep in mind, by the way, Australia is very talented and those guys have played together a long time. There's chemistry the Americans simply don't have.

From walnutreb: You have to either watch season 2 of Friday Night Lights or your choice of season of One Tree Hill which do you pick.*I'm a secret one tree fan but I get the hate*

Is it bad that I've never seen a single minute of One Tree Hill? That said, I'd rather watch that than Season 2 of Friday Night Lights.

From Rbb2010: What is your best recipe when using your smoker?

My best, I think, is smoked wings. I prefer really good wings from LBs Meat Market. Quality matters a lot. Then I pat them completely dry. I think that's critical. Create the seasoning rub of your preference. I love salt, pepper, lemon pepper, some Cavender's Greek seasoning and some paprika for color and smokiness. I use the plate setter on my Big Green Egg so there's no direct heat, get it to about 325-350 degrees and smoke them until they're done. I don't do this, mostly because of the mess and because I'd be scared of the calories, but I think if you flash-fried them after they came off the smoker, they'd be amazing.

From walnutreb: What city is your food capital of the world, that you've been to?

It's been a couple of years now, but for me, it's Chicago. I haven't spent enough time in New York City to make that comparison, and I wasn't as crazy about Los Angeles and San Francisco as others. Chicago has everything, and some of my most favorite places are there.

From OneStopReb: Which of these programs has the best chance of returning to glory days - not necessarily national titles, but 10 win type seasons and conference titles, and maybe even an occasional playoff berth — Nebraska, Miami or Michigan?

Personally, I think it's over for Nebraska. Competing on a consistent basis in the Big Ten is going to be very tough. Michigan has a chance, I suppose, just based on resources, but I'd bet on Miami. There are tons of players right there in their backyard, the ACC is a relative joke and the boosters there really care.

From Rebel Sandman: Bigger difference to Ole Miss baseball in 2021-2022:Jackson Jobe in the minorsORTim Elko in Oxford

Well, since Jobe won't be in Oxford and Elko will be, I'll go with Elko. That said, I do have some concerns about pitching, especially if Diamond's situation proves to be serious. Are there enough arms to navigate through a season? I have my doubts. The offense, on the other hand, should be borderline electric.

From Pants83: Truffle Parmesan fries vs bacon cheese fries.

Why not both?

From DeuceMccluster22: You covered Marshall henderson for two years, how come there was never any mention of his brief role in " Friday the 13th Jason takes Manhattan?"(36-57 second spot, one w/ doorag, obviously...)

Obviously a total failure on my part. I have no idea how I missed that.

From Hattiesreb32: You guys have said many times that if Lane takes a bigger job in the future then it’ll be an overall good thing for OM, bc he’ll have done a good job and the team will be in a better place than before- I agree. My question: what would it take, and how long would there need to be continued success for Ole Miss to rise to the level of a destination job for an elite coach? Is it possible at all?

An elite job? I'm not sure the resources will ever be there to justify that label. However, given the money available and the salaries paid and the SEC TV contracts, etc., Ole Miss is a top-20 job. People talk about Kiffin leaving as if there are 50 jobs better nationally. There aren't. And there is certainly a possible scenario in which he wins to a point where he surveys the landscape and decides to keep building on what he's built.

From ozzy2378: I missed the podcast where you talk about you and chase getting back to the real OE Podcast (you two talking) so sorry for asking again; you two are going back to a regular podcast, correct? Not to be mean to Rippee but he is going to take some getting used to and I didn’t listen much when he cohosted…..I missed you Neeeeeeeeaaaaallll!! I’m such a fan!!

I'm not sure what you're referencing, as we've been doing the described podcast for forever now. Also, Brian is very good and is a great addition to our site/podcast network. As for our plans, yes, here soon we are going to resume the 8 a.m. podcast time that we used pre-pandemic. We'll tape Monday through Thursday at 8 and then do a live show Thursday night that will double as the Friday podcast. I'm going to be out of town next week at SEC Media Days, so schedules might be erratic. Then Caroline moves into her dorm in Fayetteville on Aug. 11, so I'm going to miss a few days that week as well. Otherwise, we're getting back to normal here pretty soon.

From North Tampa Rebel: How do you see Rivals adapting over the next couple of years as transfers make up larger and larger parts of signing classes? Can you put much stock in team ratings in December when some teams will still be holding 5-8 spots for transfers that won't come on until early summer? Also, when would you expect Rivals rankings to be back to normal post Covid where they have enough information/tape on prospects to make reliable evaluations?

Again, I couldn't answer these questions with any real degree of accuracy. So I asked Josh Helmholdt, who absolutely can. He was kind enough to answer. Here's Josh's response: "Starting with the last first, Rivals rankings are normal now. We’ve been on the road scouting players in-person for the last year, hosted a Rivals Camp Series and 90%+ of prospects played a season this past year and have tape. It’s premature to assume what we see now with the Transfer Portal is how it will always be going forward. There has been an influx of portal entrants this year, but I expect that ebbs and flows in future years, and how many spots teams hold for the portal will vary. As recently as the 2020 class most teams were signing full recruiting classes with transfers getting attention only after schools saw what they had left over after signing day. Rivals is putting a strong focus on analyzing the Transfer Portal and it’s impact to college football, though, led by Mike Farrell. The coverage and resources from Rivals focused on the Portal will continue to grow in the coming months."

From Bearded Ginger: Neal, what is the next tactical evolution of college football? We’ve seen spread and RPO and then sort of morph(?) into a playmaker in space game. How do you see the future evolution of college offense? And is there anyone out there running a new and innovate style that will slowly take over the sport in the coming years?

I have no idea, really. I just don't see enough/know enough football to adequately answer that question. So I asked someone who does. Here's Jeffrey Wright with an incredibly thorough, in-depth response to your query: Jeffrey Wright: Neal, what is the next tactical evolution of college football? We’ve seen spread and RPO and then sort of morph(?) into a playmaker in space game. How do you see the future evolution of college offense? And is there anyone out there running a new and innovate style that will slowly take over the sport in the coming years? The honest answer is, “I don’t honestly know." With the exception of option teams and teams like Wisconsin, Stanford, and Texas A&M, who still use very structured offenses designed to control the ball, everyone is pretty much running the same types of offense, including Alabama and Ohio State: spread the field, use motion to create the matchup you want and exploit that advantage, or if you see two high safeties, run the ball. Rule changes have driven offensive innovation more than new thinking. In the NFL when they added illegal contact, the league immediately became a more pass-friendly league because it became much more difficult to cover and much easier to hit big plays, drastically changing the risk-reward ratio in favor. Further, the biggest difference between the college and pro game (beyond the distribution of talent) is that the NFL only allows linemen to go one-yard downfield on passing plays and cannot block downfield until the ball is caught, even if the ball is thrown behind the line. Therefore, the RPO game isn’t as prevalent in the NFL as the broadcasts would lead you to believe (just because you use a play fake out of the shotgun, doesn’t mean that you’re running an RPO). RPO’s in the NFL are handled more presnap in the NFL by recognizing an advantage and then making sight adjustments. RPO’s are used way more frequently in college primarily because of the rules, and probably equally so, because of the administering of the rules. Linemen abuse the downfield rules in the college game, something which forces safeties to commit to the run, only to get burned once the quarterback pulls the ball and hits a wide-open receiver for a big play. I don’t know how you defend offenses in college today if officials aren’t going to enforce linemen downfield, something that seems unlikely anytime soon. Remember Saban campaigned for enforcement, only to recognize that it wasn’t changing so you might as well join them. One interesting theory that I’ve heard discussed but never seen implemented is running a more structured, ball-control offense (I-formation, multiple tight ends, etc.) with tempo. This idea is interesting to me because defenses have had to physically adjust to passing-offenses with leaner, more athletic defenders, so it would be interesting to see if someone tries to exploit this reality. However, only a limited amount of number of teams could actually run this (Read Alabama and Ohio State) because of the roster depth that it would require. Also, it’s really hard to recruit to this style because inevitably you need a first-round-caliber quarterback to win a title now, and they typically don’t want to play in this offense. I would also add that I think there is value in making you defend the whole field. An offense that gets a lot of buzz in the coaching circles is Jamey Chadwell’s offense at Coastal Carolina. He has blended the triple option with the RPO and deep passing game in a way that avoids the stigma that comes with an option offense. However, I’m not convinced it’s the offense of the future but rather a new way to compete with lesser talent, similar to the triple. The trend that is becoming more prevalent is that defenses are somewhat conceding that offenses can’t really be stopped and are now playing a lot of umbrella and deep coverage to limit the big play, in hopes of forcing stops in the red zone when the field shrinks and throws are tighter, making the game a kicking contest. I don’t think it’s fair to say that innovation will stop because I think that would be stupid since humans always try to innovate in their field. However, I haven’t seen anything yet that looks like it will be sustainable. To me most of the advancement will be in the area of game management and strategy unless there’s a significant rule change. More teams are going to be as aggressive as Kiffin is with fourth downs, goal to go situations, deep shots, etc. Also, I think there will be a bigger emphasis on “positionless” players, ones that can start in the backfield, motion out and create mismatches and also run the ball. However, I haven’t seen a scheme develop yet that I think will be “next."

From FakeDoc: What's your take on coaches moving to new schools and actively recruiting current players to move with them now that they don't have to sit out? Just as a pure hypothetical, Orgeron was fired this offseason. Lane took the LSU job and Corral with him. Do you think we'll start seeing alot more of this with high profile players transferring schools with their coaches?

This likely won't be popular here, but I have no issue with it. The game is changing. Players now have rights and can cash in on their name, image and likeness. I'm a proponent of the one-time, no-penalty transfer rule, even though I know it's likely going to lead to some chaos. In the end, however, I consistently believe something. Happy people don't leave. If a player is happy at Ole Miss, for example, he's not leaving for another program just because a coach leaves. However, if he was only happy due to the coaching staff and generally ambivalent/unhappy about the rest of his life at Ole Miss, for example, he'd be a threat to leave if that coach/those coaches left.

From RWMarshall27: If Ole Miss ever decided to replace VHS, where would the team play during construction? Or would they build the new stadium in a different location?

I don't know. Replacing the stadium, I'm guessing, is not a realistic option at this point in time.

From rushingsp: where are my damn flyers??!!

Haha. I am pretty sure they're in the damn sewer. You probably should call the damn police. I shouldn't have told that story on the podcast. I really shouldn't have. As I told someone Monday, I was surprised at how quickly, in the heat of the moment, I switched from being somewhat perturbed at my son to being incredibly defensive of my son. He learned a lesson I've tried to tell him for a while -- Some people are ignorant of social norms to the point that they're dangerous.

From RebYell: Do you think we evolved from apes?

Sir, I just run a fan site. I'm trying to enjoy each day and get to the finish line unscathed. I wouldn't touch that question with a 1,000-foot pole.

From BIGBGISME: On the OEP this week you teased the Indians move to Nashville. What percentage chance do you see that happening? I think it would be great for the franchise.

I didn't tease it. I referred to an article I read that discussed that as a real option. Basically, the belief there is the Indians can't survive financially unless something very fundamental changes. The city, the article said, might not be able to support three pro franchises, and the Browns and Cavaliers aren't going anywhere. The Indians' lease is up soon, the team is about to be rebranded and there are money issues. Personally, I think it's unlikely it moves to Nashville, but there's no doubt in my mind Nashville makes a ton of sense for an MLB franchise and will have one within the next 10 years.

From mis-rebel2003: With Plumlee confirmed at WR at the moment, does that make him our best offensive player not a QB? Even with Ealy, Snoop and Parrish in the backfield?

Nooooooo. Come on, now. When I see you at soccer practice this fall, I'm going to make you run sprints for that question. Jerrion Ealy is a first-round NFL talent. Nick Broeker is an NFL offensive lineman. Braylon Sanders can fly. The more I evaluate this question, the more I think you should add push-ups and burpees to the punishment. Ben Brown is an NFL guard. You know the man-crush I have on Henry Parrish Jr. I mean, I just...

From DgreenReb: A lot of people are talking about teams in the SEC that could surprise people this year. What team in the West do you think could surprise people by being worse than predicted? Maybe the most overrated team in the west.

OK, I think Ole Miss is going to be pretty good. I'm leaning towards an 8-4 prediction and I give 9-3 real consideration. However, if you told me one team that's getting some preseason hype as a contender to push everyone in the West besides Alabama is going to be worse than predicted, I'd go with Ole Miss. Elijah Moore and Kenny Yeboah are gone and there aren't clear replacements in the wing. Further, what if the defense doesn't take massive strides? What if it's just a little better than it was a year ago? I don't think that will be the case, but if it is, it's tough to count on 40 points every Saturday to bail you out, as Ole Miss learned a few times last season. I don't believe Ole Miss will be overrated. I think the Rebels will finish third or fourth in the West and be a strong team. But the recipe for disappointment isn't difficult to find.

From strong rebel: Would the SEC as a whole be better off and make more money if it went into the proposed 12 game playoff or if it threw a curve ball and set up its own SEC playoff?My thoughts you add one more school from Oklahoma, North Carolina, or Virginia, then you have an East, Central, & West Division. The top team from each division makes the playoff plus the highest ranked team of all the divisions. Then you go to a 9 game or even a 10 game SEC schedule. This might mean you have to drop a game and go back to a 11 game regular season.Then you force the national playoffs to stay at 4 teams.Seems like the SEC would rake in way more with their television contract.Look at 2020 season as the example on a more conference centric schedule would pay them then add an SEC playoff. Money plus control.And yes, losing a home game is potentially a big deal but is it a billion or two more than the playoff contract and expanded tv market?

I'm posting this question to promote board discussion. My initial sense is you're overthinking it quite a bit. But there's a lot of food for thought here. If anyone wants to chime in on this one, go for it. Frankly, it twisted my brain into a pretzel. I do think there's a real chance of SEC expansion and I think it's possible -- if not likely -- the Power-5 pull away and form a league of their own. But they want an expanded playoff. TV is basically demanding that.

From M.O.B. Rebel: Football: what can be done about SEC officiating? Is there any talk or plans to do better and hold them accountable? They are so bad, and it's truly unacceptable, unless I'm missing something.Basketball: any word on the newcomers? Who's your projected MVP/MOP of the 21-22 hoops team and why?

I'm really not sure what can be done about college football officiating. They're clearly not going to hire full-time officials, so all of the current issues -- and there are plenty -- remain on the table. It would take a huge financial commitment to fix that, and I'm not sure everyone is committed to that. As for hoops, I'm told it's still way too early to really judge the new guys. They do feel like Daeshun Ruffin is coming along nicely and is positioning himself to play a big role. I'll dive deeper into hoops when the fall semester rolls around. Honestly, I kind of felt like I got burned a bit last summer, so I want to let more workouts and practices get conducted before I dive too deeply into coverage.

From FlaReb69: For a long time I recall you arguing that the Tennessee football job isn’t that good, comparatively. I’ve always agreed with you 100% on this. It seems that this argument - not necessarily when you make it but in general - is very often accompanied by an argument around TN as a state not producing much SEC-caliber football talent, and that what it produces skews west (heavy on Memphis, although everyone on this board can attest to their success there), several hours from Knoxville.but I noticed something looking at this year’s Ole Miss class: TN has 16 4* or better recruits in the state this year. I did some digging and over the past 4 classes (2019-22), here is 4* or more production during period:LA: 64TN: 51PA: 36NJ: 36MS: 33SC: 17Basically: TN should be able to build a strong foundation with in-state players. So my questions are thus:1) It seems like Ole Miss has a real pipeline into the Nashville area (the growth of Nashville has to be a big part of this) and do you think we can stake a claim there even if UT starts doing better?2) given that the in-state recruiting pool is better than what most people assume, is UT the worst-run “big time” football program in the P5?3) shouldn’t we retire the “lack of in-state talent” excuse for UT’s regression? This makes their suckiness all the more damning, IMO.4) I came away from this more impressed than ever at the success of Ole Miss and State, and Clemson and South Carolina (at least under Spurrier) relative to what they have in their backyard. More of a comment than a question I guess.ETA: and yes I realize I’m a psychotic dork about college football.