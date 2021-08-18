The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc Realtors: Edition 145

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 145. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From VibinReb45: So what’s the deal with you not getting an AP vote for the Top 25? Don’t you get a Heisman vote? Why wouldn’t you be qualified for both?

It's pretty funny. When David Brandt was with the AP in Jackson, he asked if I would be a Top 25 football voter. I accepted. However, his superiors in New York killed it, saying people who work at "fan sites" aren't legitimate journalists. So instead of someone like me, who has done more than his fair share of "legitimate" journalism, they typically go with younger guys at newspapers. God knows that's where the money is these days in journalism -- newspapers. Anyway, it doesn't matter. I just like to joke about it and it gives me a lead into an item in 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by GameChanger Patch Co., each Sunday during football season. I think it's amusing that the AP refuses to acknowledge the journalism done at "fan sites," all the while also not noticing that most of the newspapers have turned their web sites into "fan sites." If you're a Georgia Tech fan, for example, you can follow the links on the AJC to get nothing but Yellow Jacket-oriented material. I'd argue that makes the AJC a "fan site." It does give me some extra pleasure when I or other Rivals.com guys break big stories, which is pretty much par for the course these days. The AP has pretty much stopped the mental gymnastics of it all, though passing out the ballots to just traditional media types remains en vogue. At the end of the day, it doesn't matter. The poll is meaningless.

From SaladThunder: There’s been tons of overreaction about who has shined or not in camp. Some players are practice heroes and some turn it on when the lights come on. Kiffin doesn’t show all his cards. I feel like he likes to create smoke and mirrors for the fans and media. The biggest take away form camp IMO is how the players have transformed their bodies. Everything else doesn’t really matter. True?

I disagree about Kiffin creating smoke and mirrors. I don't sense that's his style at all. I think he's pretty frank and honest when talking to media; I just don't think he's particularly crazy about discussing a lot of personnel. Frankly, I think he thinks it's boring. Watch his body language when he's asked a big-picture question or an off-topic question. It's completely different than when he's asked about the backup quarterback competition. But yes, there are definitely players who aren't great practice players who turn it on in games and there are players who look like a million dollars in shorts and helmets and shy away from contact when the heat gets turned up. Also, I don't know if it's the "biggest takeaway" from camp, but it's pretty obvious Wilson Love and his staff have done a good job in strength and conditioning.

From RebelCommodore: Best fast food Chicken restaurants?

That's not really my area of expertise. I will say I've cheated a couple of times in the past month, though, and had fried chicken. On our way to the beach, I got the spicy chicken sandwich from Zaxby's and it was really good. The other day, after we moved Caroline into her dorm, it was almost 3 p.m. and I'd had nothing but coffee and water all day. I was starving, so in a moment of weakness, I ordered the chicken and pickles sandwich at JJ's in Fayetteville. It was amazing. It's possible cardboard would've tasted amazing at that point, but the chicken and pickles hit the spot. Prior to those two deviations from my lifelong fight with calories, I can't recall the last time I had fried chicken. I can't allow myself to go down that road very often. Fat boys like me don't need to be anywhere near fried chicken.

From North Tampa Rebel: Could you give some color on the story you and Chase were working on regarding Boyce possibly quitting/leaving. You guys teased it a few times. I'm more interested in how the sausage was made answer of how you guys worked the story and when you would decide if you had enough to publish.

Not really. You get tips. You follow up on tips. You dig and talk to a lot of people. You push sources, but you have to feel great -- 100 percent great -- to actually start the reporting process. Also, on occasion, a story changes over time. An item that appeared to be a fact in April, for example, can no longer be a fact in August. That happens frequently. The AP would be shocked to know how much real journalism goes on at this here fan site.

From walnutreb: You get two TV shows for life: A sitcom and a drama/thriller/whatever What are they and why?

The sitcom is easy -- The Office A drama/thriller: Jack Ryan

From walnutreb: Who has more total yards:Braylon Brown/JRP/Henry Parrish

This here fan site is partial to Henry Parrish Jr. and can not be objective. Brown is hurt right now, not going through drills. As a freshman, that's going to kill his first season, or at least a huge chunk of it, in my opinion. Plumlee is hurt as well, and it's a new position. Parrish is going to be a big part of the offense. Even objectively, I'd go with Parrish.

From BroWallace: Your crystal calls tells you LK is still the head coach at Ole Miss 5 years from now.What’s the most likely state of the program only given that one fact?

If you told me Kiffin is still here in five years, I would tell you that meant he was winning pretty big but not huge. It would tell me he had avoided all off-field scandal (something I think is waaaaaaaay overblown as it pertains to Kiffin, by the way). It would tell me that he had grown into liking the program and believing he could take it to the ultimate level. There are people who pretty aggressively believe Kiffin is gone sooner rather than later. I'm not sure I agree with them at this point. He's making a lot of money. He's in the preeminent conference in America. There are only so many places he can go, and to get to those places, he likely needs to sustain winning at a high level at Ole Miss.

From RebYell: Are stadiums going to be packed this Fall? Or, is the delta strain going to limit capacity?

I don't think they'll be packed everywhere, but I'm not sure that'll be because of limited capacities. In fact, I don't think most schools will limit capacity. I do think, however, two things will lower attendance at most places this season: 1. Fear 2. Creature comforts Rightly or wrongly, there are people still very scared of gathering in large settings. There are fears of overcrowded hospital systems that will weigh in the backs of people's minds. And last season was a game-changer of sorts for some fans. They got to stay home, watch the games in HD on big screens, have no wait for the restroom, pay $9 for a six-pack instead of just one Bud Light draft, have the grill lit, be able to have reliable WiFi, hit the pause button, watch multiple games, pay no parking and be in bed 15 minutes after a late game ended. A lot of those people aren't going back. Instead, they're adding to the man-cave, if you will. So I anticipate empty seats being a story line, one some of my "pals" in media will spin to their benefit.

From OrangeBeachReb: We’re the same age. Reflect 15 years ago and I assume there was some politics in sports journalism- especially national. I don’t recall it ever being front and center except outright racial - Jimmy The Greek, some gay topics or Marge Schott. Think Jordan - Republicans buy shoes too. Now sports media is Uber polarized. In 10 years has the pendulum swung back or is it as bad or worse?

I'd like to think the pendulum swings back, for sports journalism is now obnoxious. However, I think the proverbial shark has been jumped. The field is getting younger and moving further and further to the left. Those guys (and girls) get rewarded for their social justice commentary, which pushes them to do more of it. I realize there are some here who will bristle at this commentary, but I'm in the field, and I know a lot of people. I would not recommend journalism to a young person today, particularly a young person with any shred of conservative values/viewpoints.

From DeuceMccluster22: Is it fair to say that one reason you were willing to be so vocal w/ Landry on that episode was bc. You knew your Time was almost over doing it? Was there ever a time before that u wanted to be that vocal w/ him but decided it best not to be?

No, not really. I didn't go into that show thinking, "This is the end." In fact, I was still holding out hope things would get better and the show might thrive during football season. I challenged him when he called out "the media." I thought he was painting with an awfully broad brush and dismissing media reports I viewed to be accurate. I should've challenged him before. Here's the truth, and I don't think I knew this until it was over: My heart wasn't in it. I didn't like the show. I didn't invest in it like I should've, perhaps, but I'm a very pragmatic/realistic person. I didn't think it was good and I didn't think it could become good.

From Irish Reb: Have you watched any of the “super fan” extended Office episodes on Peacock? I’ve watched most, but have been unable to press play on the Phyllis’ Wedding episode yet. I think they’ve added around an additional 10 minutes to the original.

No, I didn't know that was a thing. We have Peacock so Carson can watch English Premier League, so thank you for the tip.

From Levi275: Why aren’t there caped, masked super heroes in real life? I.e. there’s obviously no way someone could be spider-man, but Batman is within the realm of possibility. A man with resources and a troubled past that’s enacting vigilante justice might help some communities burdened by crime.((hope this question brings you a laugh in these “unprecedented times”))

Wouldn't that be nice? Nice, at least, until the hero offended the wrong demographic or didn't behave perfectly, at which point he/she would be put on the naughty list and canceled, I suppose. I would be all-in on a real life Batman, though.

From Cahamil: The football gods tell you "Ole Miss finishes with a Top-50 defense". What record would you predict OM finishes with?

9-3 still, but at top-50, I start thinking about 10-2.

From Hannitized: Your take on if the NIL help kids/maybe late round picks stay in school for their senior yrs?

Maybe a little, but I'm still figuring out NIL. I'm not yet convinced it's really going to significantly benefit too many players. But it's early.

From RebsBagman: Where would the football program be today if Bjork hadn’t taken the A&M job? Where would Kiffin be? And Keith Carter?

My guess is Kiffin would be the head coach at Arkansas in that scenario. I think the Hogs eventually would've pulled the trigger and hired him. Carter, I suspect, would be an AD at a smaller school. I think he's a natural for the position and I am guessing he knew/knows that and would've gone some place for some on-the-job training.

From CobbRebel: How much input do you think Monte Kiffin has in the defensive schemes, if any?

None, really. I think he enjoys being around his son's program, around the game, around the kids, etc. I suspect he could look at something and give some thoughts here and there, but at practice, he sits under the tent and just watches and enjoys being around young people, best I can tell.

From walnutreb: You said that Mingo could see Bralon Brown about to take his spot in the last pod.Was the talent so good that he's going to be on the field early even with missed camp or do you think this may hinder him from popping early?I guess in short, within the first 4 games, if he misses the next week or practice do you think he can still make an impact?

He's a freshman, so he needs the reps to get ready, I suspect. He's missing valuable practice time, and it's a hamstring, and those things can really linger. I'd likely bet against him having much of an impact in the first four games. That's a shame, too, because he was really turning heads before he got hurt.

From kylethehoss: With all the events happening in Afghanistan, how do you feel that Trump, Obama, or Bush would have dealt with it? Also, why would anyone want to be president?

Look, I tend to believe Trump when he says he told the Taliban how this would go down. Say what you will about Trump, but I do think he was disliked and feared internationally. I think he would've extracted assets before abandoning the country. Bush and Obama are both politicians. There's a reason they never bailed completely. Well, there are lots of reasons, but I think both are savvy enough to know they would have had to have a better plan. They both would've listened to military advisors. Trump was bad at Twitter. He wasn't very presidential. He mishandled the pandemic. He wore people out. That said, through seven months, this is an awful administration that is doing real damage to the country and its standing in the world. Joe Biden screwed this up; there's no way around that. There's no spinning it. It's an embarrassment of epic proportions, and it's a mistake that is going to haunt our country on the global scene for years to come. Biden is weak. Biden is compromised. He surrounds himself with weakness, and that is obvious in this circus.

From johnbroy: How scary was it to sit atop a billboard? And what was the bet?

I was in Mobile, doing radio in 2003. Taylor Zarzour was very high on Ole Miss. He said Ole Miss would win 10 games, if I recall correctly. I said there was no way. When they did, I had to do a show from on top of the billboard. It's higher up there than you think from the ground. I made the mistake of sitting. Looking back, I wish I'd stood. I could've moved around. Instead, I got sort of frozen in place. I was happy to come down.

From Ignatius9: I'm in an SEC knockout contest and have to pick every SEC team once to win each week but only once. Can Vanderbilt beat ETSU? Who can they beat on their schedule?

I think they could beat East Tennessee and Connecticut, and I'd likely jump on that first one. I think you'll be ok there.

From TX via TN Rebel: Have any overtures been made to Chad about possibly scoping out the back room at Funky's on the Liberty weekend?

Hahaha. No, Chad is gone forever. He's never coming back, but if he did, hanging out on Liberty weekend might be good for him. He could have some vodka and some religion all at the same time.

From $WithARebelYell$: Can you elaborate on how Damarcus Thomas is doing?

He's battling with Chase Rogers for playing time while Hudson Wolfe gets ready to play. Thomas is a very good blocker and a solid tight end. I suspect they wish he was a little big bigger target in the passing game.

From where: seems like a lot of the conference realignment and Texas/OU stuff has gone quiet recently.As of today, August 17, do you still expect Texas/OU in the SEC in 2022? If so, is that dependent on the collapse of the Big 12 or will there be some buyout arrangement?

I do believe Texas and Oklahoma will play in the SEC next season. I just don't think the current arrangement can last more than one season. Other schools are going to find a new home or an alliance is going to be reached that frees the 'Horns and Sooners to bolt. And if that doesn't happen, they'll just bite the financial bullet, in my opinion.

From randle4: Are you surprised that practice is open to the media? Or still open, since we're having a case spike? Any vaccination requirements for those in attendance?