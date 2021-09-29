The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc Realtors: Edition 151

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 151. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From um98rebl: Looking into your crystal ball, what does college football look like in 2030? Is it a very similar model to that of the NFL (ie playoff format, conference structure, etc)?

I think the 12-team playoff, broadcast by both ESPN and FOX, is inevitable. I won't be surprised if the SEC is a 20-team league made up of four five-team pods, but I'm willing to acknowledge 16 could be the limit. I think that will lead -- and TV will require -- more intersectional games and more conference games. I think the days of Austin Peay-Ole Miss and Mercer-Alabama are limited, which will, for all intents and purposes, mark the end of those programs. So, yes, it becomes even more "professional" than it is today. The SEC is about to make so much money. That's what one has to remember as conference TV rights expire or come close to expiration. Programs that have clout are going to do everything they can to get a piece of that money for survival's sake.

From rebel5890: Do you think sec will do away with permanent opponents once ou and Texas join? Seems the inevitable pod system is set with 1. Om, msu, LSU, arky or tamu. 2. Texas, ou, mizzou, arky or tamu. 3. Uga, Florida, sc, uk. 4. Bama, auburn, tenn, Vandy. Play each team in your pod and then 2 from the other three. The following year you play the other two from each. Seems simple and you would play every team within a 2 yr period and visit every stadium in a 4 yr period.

In short, yes. Greg Sankey has made it clear that he and TV don't want these long gaps between teams from different divisions playing one another. I think the pod system is likely, as it sets up semifinals leading into a championship, but that only works in a 12-team playoff structure and, frankly, only if there's money in those games for the kids. But again, yes. Other than a few games TV loves -- Auburn vs. Georgia, Alabama vs. Tennessee, Florida vs. LSU come to mind -- the permanent opponent concept is hindering the potential beauty of schedules. It's a dinosaur.

From Levi275: Clemson's recruiting strategy (no transfers, no JUCO, no official visits for players committed elsewhere) is certainly admirable and has proven effective for a decade, but is that going to bite them in a big way in the current world of CFB transfer portal? Could Ole Miss implement something similar or is there a number of programs that need to capitalize on the transfer portal in oder to have the pieces?Condolences to you on the Cubs' season

Ole Miss is not in a position to implement Swinney's strict rules, and frankly, Swinney might not be in that position anymore. Ole Miss is absolutely going to fish in the transfer portal. Everyone is. The Cubs are not out of the race for the sixth pick in next year's draft, my man. All in all, they did what I wanted them to do this year. If they weren't going to win, they needed to implode that roster. They've done that. It's not fun, but it was a necessity.

From CityRebel: I have to be in Oxford for a party on Saturday night. Where is the best place in Oxford to watch the game. I usually prefer being at home, which is probably what I'll do anyway, but what are your top 3 or top 5 places to watch sports in Oxford? Library is really the only one I'm aware of.

I don't think people believe me when I tell them the truth about my life. I'm fairly convinced of it. As I say every day, Rafters is a great place to watch a game, though it can fill up with college kids on the weekends. Otherwise, I really don't know. I do think when Walk-On's opens in mid-November, it's going to be a great option for going to get a couple of beers and watch a game. But I can't remember the last time I went somewhere in Oxford -- to watch a game or otherwise. We took the kids to dinner one night before the girls left to school. I won't name the place. The food was OK (about a 6), the service was good (about a 7) and the price was ridiculous. You couldn't drag me back. So I'm the wrong guy for this question. Maybe others in the thread can help you out.

From OrangeBeachReb: As you reflect on how much journalism has changed the past 20 years, what major publication (that did not change with the times) is essentially now gone today that has surprised you the most? For me it’s Sports Illustrated. Now Barstool, Outkick and the like took their place… SI never got or figured out digital.

You named it. As a kid, my birthday present was a subscription to Sports Illustrated. I read it cover to cover, looked forward to its arrival in the mailbox, etc. I loved the writing. I would read articles twice. Looking back, I felt enlightened. It was a privilege to read. I dreamt of writing for SI. It's all but gone now, trivialized in an era of Barstool and Outback and the like, as you said. It's still difficult to believe.

From WBurns42: At what point does SEC officiating change? Or are teams just expected to be happy with getting shafted week in and week out.

Never.

From orlandoreb87: do you think the cardinals will ever lose again?

Yes. Wednesday, Oct. 6 In Los Angeles.

From celinareb: I’m going to Oxford for the first time in 3 years next weekend for the Arkansas game, taking my wife for the first time. Is there anywhere new I should go to check out? (Feel free to use this an ad)

We love Saint Leo. We don't make it there much anymore but I've never once been disappointed. We went with friends to The Sipp. The food was good and the cocktails were very good. Again, I'm not the guy for this question. I'll hope some people comment in the thread and help you out. Ninety-nine times out of 100 (or 499 out of 500, if we're being honest), I light the grill and get something from LB's Meat Market. I just don't go out much in Oxford at all. I hope she enjoys her first visit. I'm sure she will.

From North Tampa Rebel: What have you heard about Lane's interview with USC last weekend? Did it go well?

Yes, it's going to be weird Saturday when he's on the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium but he's talking on the headset to the Trojans' staff as they face Colorado. I think it's a wonderful story that they got Ole Miss to fly him back to the airfield where USC fired him. I'm told USC met him on the tarmac, delivered a heartfelt apology and $10 million a year (and a really nice fishing hat). Lane called Keith Carter and said, "Fight On, bitch!" Carter begged him to finish the season at Ole Miss and immediately called some local bar owners. They're putting together a list of replacement candidates right now.

From RebelCommodore: What song do you think we should play in the 4th Quarter

I don't know. Something that could be popular with the masses, something with a beat. No country (and I like country more and more as I get older).

From KeithInNaperville: Someone asked how many five stars are we in on for this year’s class and my thought was zero. Is this accurate, and if it is; do you think it changes before signing day?

I'll hope no one at Rivals reads this, but I've never paid less attention to rankings than I have in the past couple of years. It's not due to a lack of effort, but there are real manpower issues at networks like ours (and the others, too; make no mistake, no matter how much propaganda they pump about changing the world of sports fanboy journalism) that make truly reliable rankings difficult to compile.

From DRLynch: It seems there’s more parity in college football this year. Do you think it’s attributable to anything or just the natural ebbs and flows of the sport? Do you think the new one free transfer rule has helped at all?

There's just more commitment. Everyone copies everyone. The transfer portal and the one-time transfer rule are already game changers. When Alabama's reign of terror ends, I think some form of parity will eventually become the norm.

From dmanning9251: Deam job fresh out of college? Is Saturday the most important game for Ole Miss since your time here?

I wanted to work for the Chicago Tribune. That was my dream job. I never really believed I'd ever be good enough to write for Sports Illustrated, so I'd say that was my fantasy job. In my 30s, I probably could've made some of those dreams come true, but I simply didn't believe in myself enough to go for it. Simple as that. I just didn't think I was good enough. And no. God, no. This is Year 2 of Kiffin. It's less than 24 months since the Piss and Miss Game. So, no. This is almost a free shot. A win Saturday would be huge, sure, but a loss does not cripple the program or derail the realistic preseason expectations.

From ozzy2378: Thoughts on the random “world’s greatest undiscovered drummer” at the bar? You know who I’m talking about. The guy who drums on the bar along with the music. He’s making head shakes with his man bun or, along with his Title, he is also the “world’s biggest jam band fan.” Seems like every bar is good for at least 2-3 of those a night. Do they annoy you or can you tune it out?

Let's put it this way: The last time I just sat at a bar, I ordered one Samuel Adams Octoberfest, opened my laptop and worked on a notebook about Ole Miss football. I can't make fun of anyone. Again, I don't think people believe me when I tell them my social life might be amongst the 10 most boring people in Oxford.

From VibinReb45: Do you buy any of this Arch to Georgia stuff that’s getting pushed after his visit?

Sure, I suspect he had a great visit, was very impressed and is still giving Georgia real consideration. I've long said Georgia is one of five schools with a realistic shot. Do I buy that it's down to two schools? No, I don't. Do I think the Ole Miss people who are telling themselves it's over and he's headed to Ole Miss are setting themselves up for real disappointment? Yes, I do. I think Ole Miss is in it. I do not think Ole Miss would be the betting favorite as of today. However, there's still plenty of time. He's going to be methodical and he's not making a decision until spring.

From randle4: Have you seen where Kyrie Irving may miss home games in Brooklyn because he isn’t vaccinated?He did media day via Zoom. But will travel to San Diego for training camp.

I did. I'm 1 million percent against vaccine mandates. I'm vaccinated. My wife is vaccinated. Two of my three children are now vaccinated. Those were difficult decisions, especially for the girls, and had they chosen not to get vaccinated, I would've supported them. Kyrie Irving is at virtually zero risk of dying from Covid-19. He's young. He's incredibly healthy. He's likely already had the virus and he almost certainly has a robust immune system. The NBA is playing theatre games. It desperately desires to look virtuous. I love the NBA product. I thoroughly enjoy it. But this has all become ridiculous. I'm not a big Kyrie guy, but I absolutely respect his right to refuse the vaccine, and if that costs him games, I blame the NBA and not him. This comply-or-else stuff just doesn't feel right. Everyone keeps moving the Covid goalposts, to the point where I can't help but wonder what the end game is.

From walnutreb: For the sake of the question im going to put life into a few categoriesKidHigh schoolCollege Post grad/early work lifeWorking/family RetirementIf you could skip ahead or go back and relive any of these would you and which one?

Let me preface this by saying I'm pretty happy. I have a nice life. I've built a profitable business that I'm proud of. I do something each day that I enjoy and that I'm fairly decent at. I have a lot of individual freedom. I think I earned it. I worked my ass off in my 20s -- covering cops and murders and such during the day and then covering random-ass high school football, basketball, volleyball and such on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. I busted in during my 30s too, working a 60-hour a week job in Mobile and then hosting a three-hour daily radio show in the afternoons on WNSP. I've come to be proud of what I've accomplished. The shame of not achieving my career goals has dissipated, if not completely disappeared. But if I could go back and know what I know now, my college experience would be much different. I wouldn't have been so hard on myself. I would've relaxed more, studied more, not gone through rush, etc. I probably, knowing what I know today, would've gone to a school with a strong journalism program and chased those career dreams as if they were realistic. I would've become a Major League Baseball beat writer for a few years and seen the country. Maybe I would've become a national writer or a columnist at a big metropolitan daily. And that would likely have changed everything else in my life, and knowing what I know today, I don't think I'd want that. I'm really comfortable being a nobody in my field who has carved out a nice niche for himself that lets him be a dad to three really wonderful kids. I'm not sure if that answered your question.

From walnutreb: How many Rebs get drafted next May?

Matt Corral, Jerrion Ealy, Dontario Drummond, Braylon Sanders, Nick Broeker, Sam Williams, Chance Campbell and Otis Reese. That'd be my guess as of today.

From kylethehoss: If you had to run a bar in a SEC town, which would you pick? LSU seems like an easy choice, but the responsibility of the drunk patrons may not be worth it.

Oxford or Athens. Or Lexington, which I think is a sneaky cool town.

From McCartyLezParty: With Lebby almost certainly being gone by 2023 as a HC in some fashion, how does that change the recruitment of Arch? How much will the new OC matter or is it all the same as long as Lane is in town?

I don't think Arch Manning is going to make a decision based on offensive coordinators. He knows far too well that coordinators come and go. That said, I've heard from very reliable sourcing that both he and his family really like Lebby.

From MilneW: @Neal McCready Whats your take on the overall culture of the NFL? Outside of a few players and teams, the whole “team” mentality and playing together as a unit has only gotten worse over the years. Maybe I should taper my expectations but it’s discouraging to watch at times…

I guess I haven't really noticed that. But I haven't really paid that close of attention to it. I turn on an NFL game at noon and use it as background while I work. I typically watch the second half of the 3:25 games while I grill and sometimes watch the Sunday night games. Here lately, I've watched Monday night for the Peyton and Eli broadcast. I enjoy the NFL product, but I consume it at a very surface level with very little emotional attachment. So for me, it's very pleasant. I'm not looking for anything else from it.

From Scooter Gap: If the football gods came down today, and offered Lane Kiffin a 10-2 season, would he take it? Or with how the league has shaken out so far, and college football more broadly, does he roll the dice thinking this team has a chance to do something really special? He said it himself, Matt Corral’s don’t come around too often.

Yes. Look, this team is still very thin. An injury or two could derail everything. So if you offered him 10 wins today, I think he'd have to begrudgingly take it. You're right; Matt Corrals don't grow on trees, and this team could be special, but lose a lineman or two or lose Sam Williams or Chance Campbell and this team could get kind of pedestrian in a hurry.

From Pinewoodreb: Noticed Kiffin had a Coca-Cola bottle at his Monday presser. I don't recall seeing that in the past. Is that just another nod to Saban? A troll job?