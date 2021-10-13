The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc Realtors: Edition 153

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 153. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From MobileRebz: Did you reach out and ask about having a final episode of Sec and Beyond this week?

The thought crossed my mind. I do remember in the summer telling him UCLA, Auburn and Kentucky were among the games I thought LSU could lose in a not-so-ideal scenario. I remember saying I thought Arkansas could beat Texas. He would ridicule those things. It got old. Throw in the fact that I couldn't sell the show and I was basically paying him to do a show I disliked doing and it was time to move on. That said, I would've enjoyed holding his purple and gold feet to the fire right about now. Derailed trains rarely get back on track.

From Hill Rebs: Auburn is hard to beat at home. Is that the toughest remaining game in your opinion?

It's one of two. The game in Starkville is going to be one hell of a challenge. Don't kid yourself. But yes, Jordan-Hare can get rowdy and Auburn is coming off an open date after its trip to Fayetteville this weekend. That game is going to be difficult.

From larryjoe1979: If you ever decide to stop journalisming and go into porn, will your porn name be Kneel Mcreamy?

Let's all just pray none of us are ever subjected to that. Also, my last name would have two Cs in it. I guess two Cs would make the porn more interesting, depending on your perspective. I like my name with two Cs, but that's where my proclivity for Cs stops.

From skellum: I keep hearing about Jake Springer being the key to our defense. Having not really seen him play much, what does he bring to the table that his backup does not? Thanks!

He's a very physical player who really understands the defense. He also allows Otis Reese to move back to a position more suited for him. Stringer's absence is a big loss for Ole Miss. I know they're very hopeful he returns soon.

DrLoblaw: Does Georgia have the best college football defense of all time, or is that hyperbolic?

That's quite likely hyperbolic, but not by much. It's a remarkably talented defen$e. The defensive linemen are disruptive. The linebacker$ can all move side to side and it's a very deep secondary that includes lockdown corners. The same Arkansas offense that just went for 676 yards in Oxford struggled to get first downs in Athens.

From JTCIII: This will probably get way overhyped and overplayed in the media and on the board this week, but do you think there's any advantage for either side in the fact that Lebby and Heupel spent two years together at UCF? I tend to think it favors Ole Miss somewhat, since OM's scheme appears to be more Kiffin than Lebby, whereas UT is probably running the same things Lebby ran with Heupel at UCF. Again, probably overthinking this and putting too much into it, but could be something interesting to watch.

Nah, Kiffin talked about this Monday. They all know each other's schemes. They know what each other is going to do and how to try to stop it. This game will be about the proverbial Jimmys and Joes much more than it'll be about strategy and schemes.

From um98rebl: Am I crazy for thinking that the SEC and Big 10 absorbs most of the ACC and Pac12 within the next 3-5 years? If that happens, in your opinion, will we see a shuffling of the “power 5” and a subdivision within division 1? An NFL model seems likely with teams like (Stanford, Cal, BC, ND, etc) being absorbed by the Big 10, while teams like (USC, Az St, Clemson, UNC, etc) being absorbed by the SEC.

I think that timetable is ambitious, but I tend to agree with your overall theme here. I do think an NFL-style model is inevitable, one with more attractive intersectional games and an expanded playoff. There are negatives to it, certainly, but with so much of the revenues in college football tied to television and streaming rights, I do think that's where we are headed.

From um98rebl: In your opinion, how much does fan support play a role into building a championship level team/program?

It's important, certainly. I'd argue that, at this point, a bigger factor is NIL resources. Going forward, and I believe this more by the day, NIL is going to be what separates elite from great, great from good, good from average. Maybe I'll be wrong. We'll soon see.

From walnutreb: Is TAMU real? Or did they just have a day.

Somewhere in the middle between real and had a day. They're good up front on defense. Spiller is a tremendous back. That crowd played a role Saturday night. Fisher had a great plan, as did Elko on defense. But it's still the team that nearly lost to Colorado and got popped by Arkansas and Mississippi State.

From gorverrebs18: With a new TV deal for the SEC coming, will the time slots change? #Abolish11AMGames

I know fans hate them, but TV fans love 11 a.m. slots, and the numbers prove it. Further, these pregame shows are dependent on having games at 11 to lead into. They're here to stay. In fact, I think there will be more of them.

From Levi275: Do you think Corral wins the Heisman? How much does Ole Miss’ record come into play? The last Heisman winner with a 9-3 record was Robert Griffin III in 2011. Before that it was Tebow in 2007 at 9-3. The rest were all 10-2, 11-1, or 12-0.

It's too early to say if he'll win it. He has a helluva chance, but Ole Miss has to win games. The Rebels have to go at least 9-3. If you told me they went 10-2 or 11-1, I'd say yes, he wins it. Frankly, for them to win that much, he has to be spectacular, so the two would go hand in hand naturally.

From Little Mike Strojny: With Florida and the A&M game in the books. A) Has Alabama over corrected on offense? To now the way to beat them is run the ball.B) Did Alabama make Ole Miss their Super Bowl? Nic made some petty comments about always going for it on 4th down in the red zone which I have never seen.C) Is it just the SEC Wild West Division?

A. I'm not sure I understand the question. The way to attack Alabama today is to run the football and hurt them with play-action/crossing routes and then the occasional deep ball. Defensively, it appears pressure bothers Young. B. I do think Saban put a lot of emphasis on Ole Miss. Throw in the Aggies' loss to Mississippi State and I think Alabama wasn't super focused. C. It's certainly possible. I'm really interested in Auburn-Arkansas and Alabama-Mississippi State this weekend.

From kylethehoss: With all the drama and rumors at LSU, if even half of the rumors are true, does Coach O get another job?

I would advise him to lay out a year, but if he is a head coach again, he's going to have to go down a level. That program has fallen apart in less than 24 months, and the blame lies at his feet.

From DrBobLoblaw: Nick, you can skip my other question. I have a simple hypothetical. If, say, someone under your employ completely made up a quote of a prominent football recruit and then proceeded to DM said recruit and only make matters worse, approximately how long would it take to fire him, and what would be your response? This is purely hypothetical of course….

Hypothetically, of course, I'd fire that employee that day, issue a strongly-worded apology and then pray it went away. Hypothetically, I'd also find it incredible that the ONE TIME my employee made up quotes or had his stringer make up quotes, he got busted. WhAt ArE tHe OdDs? Hypothetically...

From CityRebel: How much does this site and other Rivals recruiting sites rely on "stringers"?Is the use of "stringers" standard operating procedure in the recruiting business? How much do "stringers" get paid?

This site doesn't use stringers. We have part-time employees who do some work for us, occasionally on a per-game basis. I'll leave their level of compensation private.

From WAOM318: Will Matt corral actually win the Heisman trophy? Like do you think voters will vote for the kid from cute little Ole Miss…no matter how much he deserves it.

Ole Miss is a high-profile program in the best league in the land. Its coach is a high-profile coach. They play on national television almost every week. If he earns it, he'll win it.

From walnutreb: If you could pick one bowl against any opponent for OM who would it be?Im thinking sugar v Oklahoma

Oh, I don't know. I'd like to see an Ohio State-Ole Miss matchup, I suppose, but by the end of the season, opt-outs and such could really change the look of those games.

From SaladThunder: Alabama losing to atm the way they did is telling. Bama got up for the ole miss game and there is no denying it. Unfortunately, I think we got up for Arkansas as much as we could. This weekend could be disastrous against the vawls.

Look, you could be right. We'll see. It's also possible this league is: 1. Georgia 2-11 A jumbled mess 12. South Carolina 13. Missouri 14. Vanderbilt If that's the case, I wouldn't mind having the best quarterback in the country on my team.

From ozzy2378: When Alabama loses why do they say “we lost they didn’t beat us?” Those hayseeds/Gumps do the same thing every time.Also, a Gump or a Tennessee Hillbilly, which one would you rather have a football conversation with for an hour?

I did six years of sports talk radio in Mobile. I've had my fill. Give me the Tennessee Hillbilly if it's just one random hour of my life.

From robert90: Corral is obviously a special physical talent. But what is so interesting to me is his mental game, knowledge of coverages, progressions and look off’s is now on par with his physical talents. What he has on the collegiate level is unique. The last TD throw to Sanders was so good mentally. It was one of the few times in the game Arkansas went to a disguise one middle safety look with man to man on the outside receivers. Corral saw this pre snap and knew that Sanders double move would be wide open if just looked off that one middle safety right when he got the snap. He did that, the safety flew to the other half of the field and Sanders walked in for a TD. My question is in your years of covering college QB’s, is Corral‘s development surprising or have you seen numerous college QB’s have similar mental development.

I'm not remotely surprised. As Jeffrey Wright often points out, I've been Team Corral for a long time. He's got elite arm talent, he's competitive as hell and he's really smart. Look, he was immature when he was a freshman. Four years later, he's a different person. That happens to a lot of college students. That's sort of the point. Lebby and Kiffin have done a great job with him. There's no doubt about that. They've installed a system that is tailor made for him. But no, I'm not surprised. All the tools were there.

From strong rebel: Does the analytics prove out that running a dive straight ahead on 4th and 1 from the shotgun is a bad statistic for Ole Miss for the last few games? The tempo dive on 4th down worked.for the first couple of games but now it has been coached up by opposing defenses that study film. Especially with a lead on your own 35. If Kiffin had punted on that 35 yard line play and it was a respectable punt then the same drive occurred by Arkansas where they stalled after that change of possession and Arkansas punted instead of kicking a fg . Ole Miss would’ve led by two scores (10 pts) late in the game. Would Kiffin say that the risk was they couldn’t stop them if they had given them the long field?Does it feel that Kiffin has a 7 and the dealer is showing a 6 and he is hitting?

I tend to agree with you. Chase can vouch for me here. We were watching together and when Ole Miss elected to go for it there, I said, "That's dumb." Ole Miss got lucky, really, that it allowed just three points there. That said, Kiffin has said from the beginning he would follow the analytics, and to his credit, he's done just that.

From Rbb2010: Have you ever smoked bologna? If so, what is your recipe?

I haven't, but I found a recipe that looks interesting. Enjoy.

From wamfom: Does Lane Kiffin have any interest in the Raiders job?

That strikes me as ridiculous. I just can't imagine. But again, I don't know Kiffin on any personal level. I don't know what he wants to do, but it seems his success as a college coach is about to make him inordinately wealthy. I have no idea if he has an NFL itch.

Does um010: Just curious how the idea of of”What he said what he meant” came about. Have you seen this concept somewhere else. if not could you copyright for Rivals before some other sites “ copy “ It.Not sure what that would do for you even if a copyright on that segment is legal.Look forward to it every Monday. Very creative ,fun and not the same ol sports site stuff .Chance Campbell segment a home run too.