The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc Realtors: Edition 160

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 160. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From hamslam12: When something crazy happens like Riley going to USC, what does your day look like? What types of phone calls do you get? What sources or connections are calling you for information? (Obviously not asking for specifics, just looking for what the average person in this field experiences when the carousel spins so fast)Also, thoughts on MLB free agency to this point?

Oh, a lot of gossip. I hear from people who just love to talk about the soap opera of it and from people who think I might know something. This cycle, I think most people know I'm pretty locked in on one possibility (Kiffin to Miami) and if it doesn't involve that, I'm not particularly interested. I knew a good bit about Riley to LSU and was impressed by USC's subterfuge. Brilliant stuff, really. After that, I did my due diligence on Kiffin to LSU and hit the same walls I'd hit all along. As for MLB free agency, I've been surprised there's been this much activity on the brink. of a lockout. I expected quiet. We got anything but.

From walnutreb: Does Mark Robinson get an NFL shot?

Yeah, he'll get a camp invite. He might be able to help on special teams, too. He's just raw at linebacker, so it would require some time on a practice squad. He's physical an athletic and clearly a hard worker, but the odds are stacked against him just because of inexperience.

From Deucemccluster22: I want to present the argument that Rudys family was worse than Adrian, and Jenny from Forrest Gump.His dad and brother constantly told him he was worthless, didn't support his dream and even called him a liar when he did make the Notre dame rosterAnd to top it off his other brother GOT WITH HIS ex fiancé when he left for south bend.... I'll let you read that again...Thoughts?

Yeah, as a dad, I can't imagine telling my kids their dreams were stupid and then not supporting them when it was obvious they were willing to put in the work. The brother was a world-class prick, just a bad person. That movie is so flawed. There's just too much Hollywood in it, at least in my opinion, but yeah, his family sucked.

From walnutreb: Jordan had the flu game.Matt had the LSU game.Kobe had the free throw on the bum achiles.Would you consider the last few weeks with you and chase both getting sick, you having the back problem, your guy's flu game?In all seriousness, appreciate what you guys do.

We're courageous heroes. There's no doubt about that. In all seriousness, thank you for the kind words. We appreciate it.

From jksreb: What percentage chance would you have given The Rebs to make the playoff had they beat Auburn?

Assuming a Georgia win over Alabama and a Michigan win over Iowa Saturday, it would come down to Ole Miss, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State (if the Cowboys beat Baylor) and Notre Dame. The Irish would likely be eliminated first. Oklahoma State would be a champion, and that matters, so it would come down to Ole Miss and Cincy. It'd be a really close call, in my opinion.

From Levi275: Why didn’t Auburn go for 2 after they scored the TD in the 1st OT? Why not use that same TE slip screen they used in the 3rd OT and take matters into your own hands when you’re clearly not as good as Alabama AND you’ve got an injured QB?

He coached scared. Simple as that. He kicked the can down the road, hoping it would work rather than just going for it right there. It was a massive mistake. I'm still flabbergasted.

From gorverebs18: What, if any, staff changes do you expect to happen in Oxford?

Too early to say. I expect a bit of a shakeup on the recruiting side, and I'm curious to see what happens with Lebby and maybe even Durkin. Also Partridge is drawing interest

From WAOM318: Is lebby getting HC calls yet? Is he ready for that? I have my opinion but interested to know the pros.

I'm watching to see where he is on the Louisiana-Lafayette list. Is he ready to be a head coach? Great question. I don't know him at all, but I hear great things. He made a run at the UCF job last year but the folks in Orlando weren't sure he was ready. He's a brilliant offensive mind and he's very well thought of in the coaching industry. But is he ready to be the face of a program? I honestly don't know.

From Little Mike Strojny: Where you surprised by Riley to USC? Looks like coaches might not as excited for the super SEC.

Sure, but not shocked. USC could be a plum of a job. It's in a fertile area, lots of glamour and tradition and in a winnable league. I don't think Riley was scared of the SEC. I just think he felt he had a better deal in Los Angeles. Frankly, I can't argue that. Also, and I might be proven to be a gullible idiot here, but I believe USC is a plum down-the-road expansion target. Riley is a young guy. He might know that too, and this gives him a lot of time to build something that could carry from the Pac-12 to a tougher slate.

Go Hannitized: Can anything be done about the cowbells? Why do the officials not enforce the rules concerning them? When is enough enough? So embarrassing for the SEC and the state of MS that they are allowed.

Sure, the league can ban them. Or the league can distribute the type of fines that would Mississippi State take them seriously. The rumor is Sankey is pissed and knows they're a problem. Asking the officials on the field to handle it is weak and cowardly. Their job is hard enough. This is a league issue. We'll see.

From $WithARebelYell$: Can you ask Ben Mintz what it was like sitting next to Brandon Walker during the egg bowl eat that McRib ? It looked like to me how a death row inmate would eat his last meal.

Haha. Yeah, I'll definitely ask that. I saw where Walker apologized for his behavior. It speaks volumes for Ben that he takes that crap and never snaps.

From Lane Train: Jimmy Sexton has a monopoly on the College Football Coach agent business. Typically, monopolies are bad and deter competitive advantage. Do you think one agent having that much control is good or bad for college football? I know that Sexton doesn't make his clients take a job, but he's still the gatekeeper and plays a large role in filling in the puzzle pieces when the trickle down effect happens from a big job opening up.

I'm Team Sexton here. He has one job -- get the best deal possible for his clients. He does it incredibly well. Is he bad for college football? I don't think so, but I understand why people feel he has too much power. And he absolutely does not make grown men take jobs they don't want. I think he has some power with helping coaches fill staffs, but he's not telling a coach at one school to leave for another against his will. If anything, he is told by clients that they want out and he tries to maneuver pieces to make that happen. That's his job.

From Rebaz: There seemed to be quite a change in our defensive performance after the Arkansas game What do you attribute that change to?

Well, the return of Jake Springer was huge. Also, Mark Robinson emerged as a force at linebacker. The Rebels' interior defensive line got better. And then I think guys just gelled. Give a ton of credit to DJ Durkin and Chris Partridge. The defense just steadily improved.

From TennRebel: 1.What happened with Tariquis Tisdale this season?2.What would our record be this season with Elijah Moore and Kenny Yeboah on the roster and in the lineup each week?

It's my understanding Tisdale got in the doghouse and never got out. I'm not entirely positive what happened, and I hate to rumor monger. If Ole Miss had Moore and Yeboah in the lineup each week this year, the Rebels would likely be preparing to face Georgia Saturday in Atlanta. I'm not sure who could have beaten that team. Maybe Alabama.

From Lapenn5: May have already been asked & answered, but if not. Players you expect or have heard, to transfer out from OM?

Six or so have already entered the portal. Others, I believe, are waiting to see what happens with coaches. I. don't want to speculate on names, but I don't think there's any doubt the defections will get into the double-digits.

From OrangeBeachReb: It is interesting that you said you heard that Lincoln Riley said that Oklahoma is not prepared to go into the SEC, in terms of infrastructure. I would think a national brand such as OU is recruiting nationally and at times winning battles against SEC schools from time to time. How have they completed when they don’t currently have the “internal network” that it takes to recruit as an SEC member institution in football?

They've been in the Big 12. They do not have the line of scrimmage talent on hand to compete week in and week out in the SEC. I think Riley knew that. I think the Sooners are in for a bit of a shock when they climb into league play in the SEC.

From LaneTrain: With time and with Kiffin's success, Freeze's legacy seems to diminish each year. The major lasting impact is Freeze's Sugar Bowl (Access bowl) victory. If Kiffin wins the Peach or Sugar Bowl this year, do you think those that are still clinging to the Freeze era will finally move on?

I doubt it. The people that love Freeze will always love him. To some extent, I get it. He had a few magical seasons in Oxford where he made Ole Miss relevant and seemed to do it in a way that made people feel that it was special. You know the rest. Some just don't want to acknowledge where the program was headed, even before the NCAA stuff took its toll.

From Rascal Reb: Neal, in all seriousness, when is money enough? What about happiness, family stability , kinda likng your AD & Admin? Can that ever happen? Johnny Vaught coached to make men better!

I don't know. Everything you said is virtuous and I get it, but if someone offered to double(or more) my pay today, it'd be hard to say no. And I like where we are, like the people I work with, Carson is very happy here, my parents are here, etc. Money is important, but it can't buy happiness. However, in today's environment, where one bad season puts you on the hot seat and loyalty doesn't exactly accumulate, you're a fool not to get every dime you can.

From kylethehoss: How many coaches leave Alabama after the season? Does bill O’Brien leave?

There's talk over there that it's time for Pete Golding to move on, and yes, there are strong rumors O'Brien and Saban just don't work well together and O'Brien is leaving after the season, possibly to get another head coaching gig. Frankly, that's another Lebby possibility I'll be watching.

From SaladThunder: If you had to take a bubble bath with one of these people, who would it be?Jerrel PoweKen CraneBen Mintz Chris Landry

I'm more of a shower guy, but if I had to take a bubble bath with one of those guys... I don't know Ken, really, so he's out. Jerrell is a big guy. That tub might get crowded. Out. Landy might try to grade me. Would I be blue? Red? Magenta? Out. So it's Mintz. He's a nice guy, genuine, trustworthy. It'd be awkward, but we'd get through it.

From Rebsrockem: Have you ever invited Whitney to come on the podcast to introduce herself to us? Tell us about herself - - - what real estate properties / categories she specializes in? etc......... My apologies If y'all already did this, obviously I missed it.

That's a great idea. I'll see if she'd like to do that. She's great.

From JohnInOxford: Neal is Keith working on increasing the NIL opportunities for Ole Miss Athletes with anyone outside the program in an advisory role? If so are they making any progress or is there a plan coming together?