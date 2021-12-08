The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc Realtors: Edition 161

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 161. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From mckinneyreb: You get the opportunity to interview (separately) 3 people - anyone - sports related or not. Who would they be? Why? What’s the one question you would have to ask each person?

Do I get honest answers? Otherwise, believe it or not, my skepticism is so high that I'm not particularly interested in necessarily talking to anyone. I'd like to ask Anthony Fauci, "Why are you the way you are?" The older I get, the more I find Nick Saban fascinating, but not for the football. I'd actually love to do a deep-dive interview with Saban that didn't even touch football. His life philosophy is very interesting to me. I kind of wish I'd paid more attention to it years ago. And I find new media very interesting. I really pay attention to Bari Weiss, Joe Rogan, etc. I think they're more cutting-edge than they are radical, but I'd be interested to talk to them to see how they view the way people view them. Oh, and I'd love to talk to Cher. I'd just get a photo and an autograph. As you'll find out later, I love Cher. She's the greatest. That's not a very interesting answer, I suspect, but as I get older, I find that I don't really have a dream interview anymore.

From Little Mike Strojny: When does Lane meet with players about draft status?

I suspect that's an ongoing process here in December, but if he's following the Saban plan -- and it appears he is -- those conversations will occur after the Sugar Bowl, with an announcement to follow.

From MilneW: @Neal McCready - What's your favorite Christmas movie and family tradition?

"Christmas Vacation" is my favorite Christmas movie. I've seen it at least 100 times, and I find something new every time. It always lifts my spirits. My favorite Christmas tradition is something I thought up when the girls were little. I told them I had an elf friend at the North Pole, Jimmy, and that we talked. At first, I used Jimmy as a bit of a behavior enforcer. If I told them Jimmy was on the phone, they were on their very best behavior. Each December, usually a few nights before Christmas, Jimmy would wait until they were taking their baths or something and then he would leave gifts at the front door, ringing the door bell multiple times. The girls were always so excited. He'd leave them a letter and all of that. They always said they were going to catch him. Obviously, they never did. I love it, though, because as they got older, I think Jimmy meant more to them. They got necklaces one year from Jimmy. He signed one side of the pendant and on the other, it said, "Believe." I started noticing in their photos that they wore those necklaces on special occasions. Campbell wore hers during rush her freshman year at Arkansas. I think it was her way of reminding herself that she should believe in herself and believe things were going to work out. To say that meant a lot to me would be an understatement. So I still get excited on "Jimmy day," even though it has become a bit more expensive to have your own personal elf.

From MilneW: @Neal McCready - When reflecting on 2021 for Ole Miss, the list below makes me believe that the University and the Football program really turned a corner with regard to establishing a national brand, getting out of its own way in many areas and not dwelling on the WAOM superstition. As one who covers the Rebels, would you agree that a lot has been exorcised and the University is moving forward in a much better direction?In one football season alone...-The program respectfully beat and moved on from Hugh Freeze with little to no drama. Many got to speak their peace to him and a lot was healed on both sides but, at the end of the day, the game came and went and that era officially feels over. -After all of the negative talk he spewed against Ole Miss, the Rebels whipped Ed Orgeron in his final appearance in Oxford. -The Rebels knocked off Tennessee after they had waited so long to get at Kiffin. -They beat Mississippi State in Starkville and took control of the Rivalry without the vitriol, hence Lane Kiffin's "can't wait we all get along" tweet-The Rebels knocked off Jimbo Fisher and Ross Bjork to end A&M's dreams (that was cathartic for me after FSU 2016 and Ross Bjork’s sudden departure to A&M)-They suspended the shark mascot-Matt Corral had a dream season and will be forever remembered as the best Ole Miss quarterback of all time next to Archie and Eli-Gameday shined in Oxford again-They proved Ole Miss can truly be a competitor and a winner without NCAA violations -Lane Kiffin didn’t leave… eat your heart out Tommy TubervilleThis truly was as much a cathartic and healing season as much as it was a successful one!

I'm not sure I had thought about it from all of those perspectives. I guess I never really think about all the WAOM stuff. I'm so separated from fandom that it's very difficult for me to think about it from a fan's standpoint, but yes, I can see where this was a cathartic season. I've always believed Ole Miss can compete at a very high level. I think it's more difficult. I believe there's less margin for error. But I do believe it's been proven now that Ole Miss can be elite.

From WBurns42: Who is the worst person in professional sports and why is it Rob Manfred?

Have you ever watched a Cardinals game? They have this catcher... But yeah, Manfred is wrecking the game. Just wrecking it.

From North Tampa Rebel: I listened to the JFK (Oliver Stone movie) Rewatchable podcast this week. Its a good discussion with some interesting theories while noting the flaws of the movie. 1) What is your thoughts on the JFK movie and it's theories.2) Why do you think both Trump and Biden delayed the final release of the JFK files?

I haven't seen that movie in a long time. I remember it being thought-provoking, though a lot of the things in that movie were shot down by research. You just gave me something to listen to on the drive down to New Orleans. As for why Trump and Biden delayed the release, the only explanation I have is there are sensitive national security issues referenced that have nothing to do with the assassination itself but are involved in the conversations about the assassination.

From ryanreb26: Can you elaborate on your comments on Lebby's organization and Lane's lack thereof? I'm a big Lane fan, but IMO, it seems highly unlikely that you could be a great CEO of a program the size of OM without being super anal about organization.

There's not a lot to add. Kiffin has a bit of a laissez faire approach at times. Lebby has a reputation for being meticulous with meeting times and such. As I've said, I think the one thing Kiffin still has to refine is becoming a bit more organized and such. However, his approach clearly works for him.

From rebelcrowe26: 1. Do you ultimately think Freddie Freeman will sign with the Braves?2. Being a NL guy like myself what are your thoughts on the DL coming to the NL?

1. In the end, yes. 2. I'm for it. Look, I like the NL game, but I think, if we're being honest, people like offense. I want to see hitters hit.

From hamslam12: If you had 48 hours with unlimited private jet access, what would you do with it? Who would you take with you (if anyone)? Would you take the time to travel or try and sell the access to others for a profit?

There's really nowhere that I'm just dying to go. I'd love to see Europe, but I know I never will. I used to want to see the Pacific Northwest, but that desire has waned, if not died.

From 95OleMissRebel: I know there is no way of knowing, but just take a flyer for us. It’s December 2025. Who is the OleMiss head coach? What is the status of the program? What division, pod etc are they playing in and with whom? We will put this in a time capsule and see how you did.

You're right; there's no way to know. None. I'll say the coach is either Jon Sumrall or Jeff Lebby, the program is a perennial 8- to 9-win program that is knocking on the door of division championships and the SEC West is -- in alphabetical order -- Arkansas, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Texas and Texas A&M.

From bhamreb25: Assuming Lebby has left by Wednesday, how does that impact Arch's recruitment if at all? Thanks for all you do.

I mean, none. The Mannings very much like Lebby, per multiple sources. However, I simply don't believe Arch Manning's decision is going to be based on an offensive coordinator.

From rebel psychologist: Any chance coaching salaries hit a wall and crash not unlike the 2008 Housing market? The numbers keep going up but so do the expectations. As much as the fan base loves Kiffin, for $8 Million per year he is not getting paid to go 7-5 and I would argue even 8-4 would be considered a disappointment. Will we start to see more guys like Gene Chizik and Ed Orgeron who get tossed after reaching the pinnacle of success but don't follow up and sustain it?

I read a story recently about how more and more schools are willing to pay exorbitant buyouts. A friend at LSU said the Tigers figured out it was "too expensive to lose." So salaries go up, expectations go up, etc. So, yes, Orgeron and Chizik will be the founders of a big fraternity soon.

From petervenkman: I won’t put you on the spot about OC candidates, but can you answer questions about offensive philosophy? Would you expect for Lane to target someone else who is experienced running the Art Briles system or someone who is geared more towards the air raid?

I doubt he strays far from the Briles tree. He's shown that he likes that offense as a base, if nothing else, and then he likes to add to it. He just won 10 games with it. I doubt he makes a major shift at this point.

From FlaReb69: Am I being naive/too much a fan to not really be sweating Lebby to OU/wherever else? I think Lebby is an awesome coach, would love it for him to stay, etc. but I don’t see Kiffin hiring an OC who would be bad enough to override Kiffin’s influence on the offense.I’d go as far as to say I’d rather Lebby leave than lose Smith, Partridge, Durkon, or Joyner.

No. Jeff is very, very good. Look at the demand that was there for his OC services. He's excellent. However, Kiffin has proven to be very adept at hiring coaches, and as he said Sunday, if you're successful, people will take your people. If Ole Miss keeps winning, more coaches will leave. Lebby is getting the keys to the offense at a prestigious program, plus a chance to go home. It's a resume-enhancer. Period. But odds are Kiffin will make a strong hire and continue to excel. Keeping Lebby long-term as the OC was never realistic.

From DeuceMccluster22: What's the deal w/ the landshark? Are they letting it die down some to re release the fluffy version we've asked for?Or are they just hoping ppl won't notice it's gone? I don't recall one defensive player throwing the gesture up all year and lord knows we finally had chances to? I don't really care either way just find it odd they have somewhat told it to exit stage left after making merchandise and attempting to embrace it. Also kind seems disrespectful to Feins family if they do remove it now.

I guess it's gone. I'm not connected enough with the institution to know what is happening behind the scenes involving the mascot and branding, but anyone with eyes could see the mascot wasn't connecting with the fanbase. I'm in the minority on what I'm about to say, but I'll say it. I never really understood the desire to connect the mascot with Tony Fein. And that's coming from someone who covered Tony, liked Tony and hated to hear of his passing. Still, if I'm honest, it felt like a reach.

From kylethehoss: If Alabama and Georgia play for a national championship this year, how will the media cover it? SEC bias? If Alabama wins out, do you think Georgia will try to move on from Kirby?

If Georgia beats Michigan to advance to a final against 12-1/SEC champ Alabama, the media can't say much. It'll be the two best teams squaring off for the ring. And no, even if Georgia doesn't win, Smart is building a machine there. They're a quarterback away from dominance, and I believe they lead for a certain New Orleans product who is a junior in high school right now.

From Grove_Squirrel: In the big 3 sports, with email for stats, zoom for post-game press conferences, and 60”+ TV’s readily available these days, are press boxes and/or media tables (for hoops) still needed in today’s college sports reporting world? Is just a tradition/always been that way kind of thing now?

It's complicated. Look, I've covered two football seasons now without seeing the games in person, but I'm not convinced it's the best way to do things. I could discuss this for days and go in circles. Do I NEED to be there to do my job? No. Do I think my writing and insight might be better if I were there in-person, especially once we drop all of the COVID silliness and get back to normal? Yes, probably so.

From robert90: Do you think the Kiffin/Lebby offensive system is really difficult for QB's and receivers to pick up as freshman? I ask for two reasons. 1. With how many receivers were out in the middle of the season, it surprised me that Brown (Fr WR) didnt get any real playing time. 2. With the coaches obviously trying to get an immediate starting QB in the transfer portal, it makes me think they do not think Altmeyer can win them games next season. Thanks

That's an interesting question. Just a quick glance at who played and who didn't would make one lean to it being difficult to learn. However, that's something I would need to ask about. Hopefully, I'll get a chance to ask some things like that in New Orleans or, at the latest, in the spring. As for Altmyer, I don't think that's necessarily the case. However, if you have an opportunity to add an experienced quarterback, you do it. If Altmyer is ready to win, he'll play. If he's not ready, you have to find someone who is.

From pop88: I see the term sheets produced by schools when a new coach is hired or new agreements are reached. However, some information is withheld (I.e. buyout provisions) Can full copies of a coach’s contract be obtained a public records request or does the school try to hide behind athletics associations?

Ole Miss hides a lot of buyout information behind the Foundation. I have heard from several sources Ole Miss and Kiffin both lowered the buyouts, though I can't vouch for the veracity of that.

From Jasper AL Rebel: The Penny press conference from Saturday was a sight to behold. If it comes down to it, will Memphis have the stones to fire Penny?

Great question. My guess is it will take something scandalous to move on quickly. So we might get to watch this circus for a while.

From TX via TN Rebel: If Rivals came to you and said that RG is in good hands with @Chase Parham and that they needed you to take your talents to __________... where would that be? Do you look for a beat that has a baseball guy to partner with so you can keep doing your thing or is it simply location, location, location?

I mean, most sites like ours don't dedicate the resources to baseball that we do, so I'm not sure that would even be something to think about. There are multiple sites like ours that don't fool with baseball at all or just deal with a handful of games a year. But to answer your question, it would come down to money. I'd have to be guaranteed a lot of money at my age to take on a new beat. I probably would've enjoyed a Big Ten beat for a few years, but I don't know. At this point, I'm not looking that far ahead.

From BIGBGISME: What’s your opinion on Cryptocurrency?

I wish I had a better understanding of it. It's really that simple. People have tried to explain it to me, and while I don't consider myself a smart person, I'm not an idiot. And I don't understand cryptocurrency.

From jchmcl09: Shifting gears a bit, do you anticipate that Rick Stansbury, now at Western Kentucky, will get an especially "chilly" reception from the Ole Miss crowd this Saturday or is the animosity toward him now ancient history? Stansbury certainly had a "checkered" tenure while at Miss. State.

The news cycle is short. So is the care cycle. So while some might remember a day gone by when he was the enemy, I doubt many can engender much passion in that regard.

From CityRebel: I've long been a believer that it is the "Jimmys and the Joes, not the Xs and the Os". Given the arrival of the NIL, is it just a matter of time until the top 6-8 programs are lightyears ahead of everyone else? How many schools can really compete with ones like Texas, that just put in a place a $50k/yr NIL for all 16 scholarship OL? And that's just a starting point - their starting OL will likely make much more each year. While I would love to be wrong, I just don't see how OM can come up with the money to compete with these large NIL deals. Can OM find $800k/yr to so the same for all of our scholarship OL?

Just today, the NCAA is prodding Congress to help legislate NIL. It's the Wild West right now and booster "organizations" that care can absolutely push their school ahead of others that don't have the same resources.

From FireFighterReb: Texas, that just put in a place a $50k/yr NIL for the offensive line. Explain what college football looks like in 2050.

That's impossible. The sport is changing so fast that predicting 2025 is difficult enough. Looking 28 years down the road is simply not possible.

From SaladThunder: year 3. People think we may have a setback year but I don’t at all. Sure corral is good but I think Dillion will be just fine and we pick up where we left off.

The schedule is friendly. Ole Miss could start 6-1 or even 7-0 before the meat of the schedule -- at LSU, at Texas A&M, Alabama, at Arkansas, Mississippi State -- arrives. So you could be a worse team and only fall off a game or two. Further, I think it's possible you're much better on defense, which would take some pressure off the offense, obviously. I tend to agree that there won't be a major setback.

From walnutreb: Do you think there is a plan B for if something happens with Gabriel? If so who?

Yes, they're absolutely smart enough to have a Plan B. Who is it? I don't know. I'm trying to find out, but I don't know.

From FlaReb69: some folks in Oxford have said you’re a huge Cher fan (a few years ago at least). What’s your favorite song of hers? If it’s different from your favorite, which do you call “fiercest”?