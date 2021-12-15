The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc Realtors: Edition 162

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 162. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From OM575: Why do you think Kiffin has had such a tough time landing highly rated high school receivers and quarterbacks this recruiting season? Regarding QB’s, could it be the Arch effect?

It's a very competitive space. I just think they got out-recruited. They were very picky, which is a good thing, and ultimately, they just got beat on the guys they targeted. And no, I don't think this is about Arch Manning. Kids don't think like that. Did it get used against them? Perhaps, but Devin Brown didn't not choose Ole Miss because he was afraid of competing with Arch Manning. He just chose Ohio State.

From SwayzeAndDeuce22: Are we not recruiting well because of NIL? 10-2 ole miss would have a top 10 class in the past.

NIL is certainly something every school, Ole Miss included, must address. There's more to it than that, but to be honest, I'm just not terribly comfortable getting into it. I will be curious to see if some changes are forthcoming -- both in terms of personnel and in terms of approach.

From ThePunter87: Who will be the head coach of the teams in the SEC West in 2025?

It's literally impossible to forecast that. My just-for-the-fun-of-it guess: Alabama -- Nick Saban Arkansas -- Sam Pittman Auburn -- Eliah Drinkwitz Mississippi State -- Will Hall Missouri -- Jeff Lebby Ole Miss -- Jon Sumrall Oklahoma -- Brett Venables Texas A&M -- Jimbo Fisher

From North Tampa Rebel: The Shane Blanton thing yesterday was interesting. Are there other NIL companies in the works for Ole Miss?

I'm told there are several, but I'm not sure of the details.

Arch Manning question - It has been said that 1) Georgia is the leader and 2) Arch wants to be a part of building something, implying he doesn't want to walk into a program like Alabama that has already one numerous championships in the past 10 years. Georgia is a monster program, but the obvious missing piece is the National Championship. If Georgia wins it this year, do you think that will impact Arch Manning's recruitment in a negative way for Georgia?

1. I believe that to be the case. 2. Everyone around him says that, though a national source connected to it said if Saban were 10 years younger, Alabama would be the favorite. To answer your question, yes, I kind of think Georgia's chances would be diminished a bit if the Bulldogs won the title this year, based on things people say. Their sales pitch, should they not win the title, is pretty easy to conceive.

From philwauke: Can you ask Chase about kiffins social media presence in relation to exposure for Ole Miss? Also, has he had any effect on enrollment?

From Chase: I don’t know about social media presence specifically, though obviously that can’t and doesn’t hurt, as far as making Ole Miss more known and in the minds of people. Winning football has always been a cure for enrollment decrease or stagnation, and that’s the case at Ole Miss, as well, when you look over the last couple decades and when high marks have happened.

This is an excerpt from Kiffin’s time at FAU and what he meant to the Owls’ enrollment.

Kiffin's impact has transcended football. Kelly told ESPN earlier this month that FAU's out-of-state applications for the 2018 fall semester were up 35 percent.

"And we haven't done anything else differently, so it has to be Lane," Kelly said. "He just gets it, both as a football coach and being able to attract attention to our university. I laugh just about every day at something he puts on Twitter and understand that he's about the good of the institution and is thinking about what appeals to a 17-year-old kid and not a 60-year-old guy.”

However, in saying that, I don’t think the current enrollment increase has much to do with Kiffin. I think that’s more related to the number of students who deferred last year because of COVID and the fact that Ole Miss has been back in-person with its classes. Ole Miss has also made improvements — though more progress is needed — with its recruitment methods. I think next year and moving forward is when you’ll see any tangible increase related to Kiffin. College Gameday, Kiffin’s online persona, winning football and the other elements all have impacts on student applications and enrollment.

There’s a reason Alabama’s academic standing has increased and they have full-time academic recruiters across the country. Athletics are a front door to that, and Kiffin certainly fits the mold of helping elevate things beyond football. It just probably wasn’t much of an impact in the 2021 enrollment.

From SaladThunder: Just watched some of the new Beatles documentary on Disney+.Have you watched it?What is your favorite Beatles song from each official album release?Here are my top 11 songsSomethingCome TogetherI want youWhile my guitar gently weepsBlackbirdNowhere ManIn My LifeIf I needed someoneYou've got to hide your love awayYesterdayAll my Loving

I would rather swim in a vat of mayonnaise than listen to that crap. I actually think they're horrible. I don't get it. I don't have a top 1 song, much less a top 11.

From hamslam12: What is one of your favorite Christmas gifts you've ever received?

When I was a little boy, I saw a stuffed turtle at Howard Griffin Land of Toys in Monroe that I really wanted. I wanted that turtle for a whole year, and when you're five years old or whatever, that's a long time. I still remember the morning I woke up to see the turtle in my stack of stuff. I remember telling my dad that morning while he shaved that I would take care of that turtle forever. I still have the turtle. He's in a safe space in a closet. He's got a considerable amount of wear and tear, but I still have the turtle. That sticks out. Thanks, Santa. Last year, when the pandemic was disrupting everything, I would go outside and stare at the sky as a calming mechanism. I started studying planets and constellations and whatnot. Laura and the kids bought me a telescope. I couldn't use it and there was really no place to store it, so we returned it, but the thought moved me to tears.

From ESPN3reb: Barring a full crater in basketball this season I would expect Kermit Davis is the HC next season, but the product is really bad this year and this program doesn't feel like it's trending in the right direction. Do you imagine 2022-2023 becomes a make or break year if this team finishes 16-15 (6-12 sec)?

Yes. In short, yes. Personally, I don't think this season can be a total collapse, but the record you described would, in my opinion, make next year critical.

From kylethehoss: Can you become an elite college coach and hate recruiting ?

Yes, but only if your support staff is absolutely freaking tremendous. And you better have a staff of recruiting studs. Otherwise, no.

From walnutreb: Asking this not to cause a stir, which apologies in advance, I am sure it will. Asking since you've covered quite a few schools and know people at seemingly every school.We saw the kid last year (I forget his named) o-lineman who signed with Memphis seemingly commit without having an offer or having it pulled. Then the Blanton thing this weekend. Long way of asking, but are Lane and his staff worse at the cutting kids loose or however you want to word it versus other schools?Curious if it looks worse because we are in one big small town of a state or if it really is this staff not handling it as well as others.

I don't know. I think that's always going to be awkward. There's a better way to handle it, I think, but nothing is ever done until it's done.

From BigDogSaint23: If you could hand pick the NFL franchise that drafts Matt, who would you choose?

Pittsburgh. It just feels like a great fit.

From gorverebs18: Besides filling Lebby’s spot, do you anticipate anymore staff changes?

Yes. There are too many rumblings regarding potential changes for there to be no more change.

From Sidewalk Heckler: Do you have any thoughts on the Bulls so far this season? If so, what do you see for them in next year or two. Merry Christmas

I really haven't watched much NBA this season. I've been too busy. They're off to a great start, Covid issues notwithstanding. I like their core, and I'm a big fan of Billy Donovan. They're a star away from being a real contender.

From olemiss521: Being an out-of-towner I have no idea what happened but I'll ask you. I know that Ben Garrett was on 247 but got fired. How is he doing?

Ben is fine. He's at On3, covering recruiting, and he's doing his podcast.

From DeuceMccluster22: How did Kennedy manage to keep his job w/ the situation he got into in Cincinnati in 2008?He'd been fired on the spot in today's climate, yes?

It would've been ridiculous had he been fired, as he really didn't do anything that night other than imbibe. However, yeah, you're probably right. In this climate, media would've tried to gin up a race angle and there would've been real pressure to remove him.

From VibinReb45: Tough question without an answer at QB but what’s more likely? Ole Miss starts next season 6-0 or 4-2?

You're right. Without knowing the quarterback situation, I'd have to say 4-2. I do think, assuming a quarterback plays well, 7-0 to start is possible.

From TaylorPolksMane: Neal, how have you started preparing for Lebby’s return to coach the Sugar Bowl? Personally, I’ve locked all my doors and windows and put a tracking chip in all the people i love so he can’t convince them to go to Norman