The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc Realtors: Edition 166

It's time for The Mailbag, Edition 166. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From Converted Vol: Did you ever consider introducing your oldest daughter to Chance Campbell? That could possibly set up a scenario where she becomes Campbell Campbell. I'm sorry Neal sometimes I just get stupid things stuck in my head and I have thinking on this one for a few months now. Thank You

While that would be amusing, no, I never did. He's in what appears to be a serious relationship with his girlfriend and my daughter doesn't seem remotely interested in a relationship at this point. I think that's still a ways away for her. As I've said many times, Chance is a wonderful guy. He's going to be a very successful human. I'll be cheering for him moving forward.

From FireFighterReb: Deion Smith % he ends up at Ole Miss?Zack Evans % he finishes his course work and plays this fall. If you had to guess who will be the QB transfer that ends up at Ole Miss?

Deion Smith -- Hard to say, but I'd bet against LSU Zach Evans -- I'd be quite surprised if he's not on the field for Ole Miss this fall. Transfer quarterback -- I'd guess Jaxson Dart at this moment and feel pretty good about it.

From atp1980LFG: Why can't Ole Miss have nice things. I'm referring to DJ Durkin leaving. Is being DC at A&M that much more of a prestigious job that you would be able to get a HC job easier? Is the job / recruiting that much easier that his quality of life would be better? It just sucks where A&M/LSU/Alabama/Auburn can just take whatever good thing you might have almost at will. How do you overcome that? I'm not in despair just trying to be real. I know it's hard to win big at Ole Miss, but this kind of thing has to make it that much harder.

In short, Durkin had to take that job. He wants to be a Power-5 head coach again. Hitching his wagon to Jimbo Fisher and the monster that's being built in College Station is simply a safer bet than Kiffin/Ole Miss right now. I'm sure some will pummel me with their keyboard fingers for saying it out loud, but it's true. Kiffin can change that, and God knows he's an immensely talented offensive mind and game coach, but his program-running skills must improve.

From Usp94: When the Cowboys inevitably flop against the Niners, how long before the buyers remorse on Dak and Zeke sets in and the front office of the Cowboys goes into full blown panic mode?

I understand what you're saying, but here's the counter-argument: What were the Cowboys supposed to do? He's a top-15 quarterback in a quarterback league. If you let him walk and you replace him with a quarterback that isn't as good (likely), you catch hell in a market like Dallas for essentially tanking.

From chattreb: Neal on a recent podcast you seemed to mention that OM is not in a good position for Arch Manning right now compared to a few other schools. Now, you obviously have a better take on it than I do, so I am not at all questioning what you have heard. That being said, I would like to repeat a few things that you and Chase have said before concerning this situation. “The Manning’s are not talking much.” “Time is on Ole Miss’s side.” “Guys tend to go back to the first girl they were attracted to at the end of the day.”Now has anything changed in a negative way for OM? Actually everything that OM could have hoped for in a positive way on the field and in QB development has happened.Thanks in advance for your response.

I'm going to be honest. I've grown weary of the Arch Manning topic. It's an emotional topic for you guys, and I understand. I spent the last two years realizing Kris Bryant wasn't staying with the Cubs. Everything I read told me he was gone. My heart tried to come up with reasons he would stay. So here's my stance: I hope for you guys that he signs with Ole Miss (Arch, not Kris). I hope he has a wonderful career here, wins the Heisman, takes you to the playoffs, etc. That would be good for my business and make the value of my part of MPW Digital, should I leave to do something different, even more lucrative. That said, I've been in this business for a minute. And I've learned when everyone who views something dispassionately is basically saying the same thing -- that Arch Manning is going to Georgia or Texas -- it's usually true. When people close to that family all whisper the same thing, I listen. Further, I've learned that kids talk to kids. I've learned that if a kid's peer group is saying something emphatically, one should listen. I remember when people here kept insisting JJ Pegues was going to Ole Miss. Kids at his high school consistently said he was going to Auburn. He went to Auburn. So, again, I hope for you guys' sake he commits to Ole Miss and spearheads a top-five recruiting class. It would make this site a happier place and it would likely be very good for my bottom line, both in the short term and in the long term. But I know what I would bet if I had to bet, and I wouldn't bet on Ole Miss.

From Hannitized: How do you think the conversation went between the San Diego Chargers owner Dean Spanos and their HC Brandon Staley after the game? Why did he call timeout? Let time runout!!! Am I missing something? I for one love watching Herbert play...the kid is a gamer. Did not want Big Ben to make the playoffs one last time...not a fan.

Staley likely thought he was trying to win the game and not settle for a tie. It likely had to do with the culture he's trying to build there. I agree with you on Herbert. He's a quarterback I enjoy watching.

From Nugeman: Just wondering if you have had a chance to watch JFK Revisited on Showtime? New doc by Oliver Stone about the assassination. I think you mentioned once that you thought LHO acted alone but to quote Joe Rogan “this thing stinks from the start to the finish”. Would be a great hand raised show

I did. I listened to Rogan's show with Stone and then watched the documentary. We discussed this on GPITS on Monday. That documentary, in light of things happening in our society today, has sent me back down the JFK rabbit hole. Frankly, I can't help but wonder if it was the ultimate inside job.

From North Tampa Rebel: Pardon my Take just had a season long NFL Pick contest where the second place finisher and the last place finisher had to do a cross country road trip from NYC to LA for the Super Bowl. Out of all your podcast guests, hosts, guest hosts, who would you do this with assuming you needed to make a series content items out of it?

Oh, I could do that with a lot of people. Pete, Jeffrey, Ryan -- the list goes on. I like driving, so I'd be good for a cross-country jaunt.

From CReb2286: Probably the only NBA question, but how good can Josh Giddy be for OKC? Has carson jumped on the Giddey wagon?

He's an elite passer already. His basketball instincts are off the charts. His offensive game is going to develop -- rapidly, I suspect. He and SGA give the Thunder a strong core. They need some lottery luck, but they're not as far from the playoffs as the standings appear. And yes, Carson loves both SGA and Giddey. He's hoping to add Jabari Smith Jr. or Paolo Banchero to that mix this summer.

From KnoxvilleReb: How seriously should we be monitoring Lane to the Vikings? Obviously he isn't turning them down, but just feels like such a long shot that they would come after him.

I know the rumor has been out there, and I'm not going to pretend to some super-connected NFL guy. I've won investigative reporting awards, but it's been a minute. That said, I've dug on it and gotten nowhere. I just don't buy it at this point. If I'm wrong, I'm wrong. Until I see the Adam Schefters and Chris Mortensens of the world writing/talkign about it, I'm skeptical.

From walnutreb: No surprise here, but I think RG really likes Chance Campbell. I hope the numbers and revenue showed that for you.Do you think around Pro day you could get him to do one where you guys kind of talk shop on what that process is like?

I can certainly try.

From walnutreb: Are you surprised more CFB players aren't doing youtubes? Seems like a great platform for revenue, and you can't tell me a guy like Matt or Bryce Young wouldn't hit a 100k subscribers real fast of just curious people seeing what their day to day through the season is like.

Yes and no. You're right. There's money to be made. But no, because they're so very busy and a lot of what people would want to see would invade the privacy of their teammates.

From OrangeBeachReb: So, as the state of recruiting, with the portal and all, now being almost all year, how do you like it from a journalist/publisher? Where once you could point to certain parts of the year as “down time”, now it seems like it will be all year until they fix portal windows. How do you like it for business?

Honestly, I wish there were some windows on it. It feels incessant. It's probably good for business, as the portal creates more drama, and college football fans love drama whether they admit it or not. But I think coaches agree with me that transfer windows are needed.

From Kylethehoss: Is Greg Sankey the most powerful college football commissioner ever?

Yes. He saved the 2020 season. By himself. Never forget that. When others in college athletics wanted to cancel the season for theatre, appearances and wokeness, Greg Sankey stood his ground and saved it. And he was proven right. Honestly, I love the man for that alone.

From 442reb: For the Ole Miss games I've been to and watched, it seems like Basketball referees are more lenient this year and not calling as many fouls (which makes it may more enjoyable) - what do you think about the ways games are called this year compared to prior years?

It does seem like they're letting them play this year and yes, I think you're right. The games are more watchable than they've been in the past. I agree with you. I, like you, prefer it this way.

From mckinneyreb: How’s our offensive line looking for next year? We watched Baylor control the line of scrimmage while we were on offense. Hoping for more protection for whomever our QB will be.

They still need to add at least one tackle before I can really address that. They're in the portal on a couple of guys and need to make some hay. I think they simply must get more physical up front. Baylor exposed that lack of physicality to a degree.

From robert90: Curious what your thoughts are on why the freshman receiver Brown did not get any real time this year. They seemed to brag on him during two a days until he got hurt. But then in the middle,of the season when all the receivers were hurt and he was healthy, he could not get on the field. Was the offense complex for freshman receivers?

He was off to such a good start and then he got hurt. It was the kind of injury that required a total shutdown. Once that happened, development halts. For a freshman, that is too much to overcome. He might have been healthy in the middle of the year, but my guess is he was swimming mentally, and in those situations, you're just not ready to play.

From BaldwynReb2019: Your thoughts on Altmeyer? I feel like with the possible weapons on offense, he has what it takes.

I think people forget he's a true freshman. He also battled injury and illness. I thought he looked pretty good in the Sugar Bowl. This will be a very important offseason for him physically.

From strong rebel: If you were commissioner would you remove incomplete passes besides spiking the football from stopping the clock besides getting out of bounds? I guess you could add throwing it away would stop it under 3 min in the half or game. I’ve never understood the reward for not executing a pass. Need a 3 hr football game because I love games but 4 to 4.5 is a round of golf without the tv timeouts.

I would adopt all NFL rules. Simple as that. The NFL game is a faster, cleaner, more efficient game. I hate the 4.5-hour games.

From ozzy2378: You must choose one of the following: sleep in a hotel in a wet bed of banana mayonnaise mattress spread, a hotel bed under a dripping mayonnaise spout, a hotel room bed with a biker party happening outside with Hells Angels on heroin and meth and fawning all over that beautiful bald head of yours with a bottle of banana mayonnaise to rub on it? Why?Assuming the wetness and drips are sanitary. Again, which do you choose and why?

I have issued a restraining order against you. I am scared. How do you come up with these ideas? But I guess I would just endure the meth heads rubbing the banana mayo on my head. The wet bed spread would be horrific and the dripping mayo spout sounds like a form of torture akin to waterboarding.

From Levi275: Prior to this season, Saban had famously never lost to one of his assistants. This year, both Jimbo Fisher and Kirby Smart defeated Saban. Was that storyline overplayed in years past? If not, do you think Fisher, Smart, etc. will find more success against Saban in the future?

No, it wasn't overplayed. Saban is the greatest ever. It took years and years for one of his apprentices to beat him. It took Smart a lot of heartache to finally get past him and to the mountaintop. Will they find more success? Probably. They're both building programs that look and feel a lot like Alabama. I know some will make fun of that as it pertains to Texas A&M, but I have to trust the coaching friends I have who believe the Aggies are really close to elite winning.

From Tdualm: What’s your take on this new era of “roster management” versus pure “recruiting” as it used to be, and how it’s impacting the players who start their careers farther down the depth charts; will they no longer have the chance to develop at the P5 level due to roster turnover, so they’d all have been better off signing originally at a lower level school, developing, then “transitioning up” to the P5 (in effect making the P5 the “major leagues” and G5 and lower their “minor league system”)?

I think there's a fine line, and those who can navigate that line are going to be the ones who are consistently at the top of the sport. I do feel for high school kids, especially the three-star talents who need development time. Their opportunities are being significantly diminished.

From Powder Blues: If and when Coach Prime pulls a 4 star from Brandon,Yazoo City, etc, can we expect certain state friendly media types to launch a years long investigation into the program and his personal life? But in all seriousness, JSU’s success can’t be a good thing for the 3 D1 schools in state.

I just hope when he writes a report that chronicles the investigation, he does it in Haiku.

From Political_Commenter: are people in Kiffin's "camp" oblivious to the fact that floating his name in connection to so many openings is going to make his job at OM a lot harder if he doesnt actually get one of these jobs? I know they probably "dont care", but after the way he has been unceremoniously fired or let go early from at least 3 jobs, maybe they should sense a trend. He is also destroying any narrative that he has made any progress as far as bringing stability to a job. He has wasted a lot of good will with stakeholders around the program that should be there after a 10-3 season, which doesnt seem very wise from most vantage points.

What if it's not people in his camp? What if it's just him? What if it's not "they" but instead, it's just "he?" Look, the Vikings thing is one of two things: He's either a legitimate candidate for the job or he floated his own name. I know it's cool to blame Sexton, but I don't believe that's Sexton's M.O., especially after just working out a new deal. I've tried to tiptoe around a lot of this stuff, because journalistically, we can't win, but I can't help but wonder if his name flies around so much because he just wants it to/needs the attention/thinks it's good for his brand.

From BigDogSaint23: Can you just rip the bandaid off and tell us Arch is going to be a Dawg and win championships with Matt Luke? The false sense of hope is going to kill some of us.

I can't. As I said above, I'd bet on Georgia at this point, and if you told UGA was out, I'd bet on Texas. But I can't tell you that Ole Miss is out. I don't know that. In fact, I don't think that is accurate. And I maintain hope is what makes sports fun, even if it leads to disappointment.

From strong rebel: One more question …Would you say the portal + NIL means your roster is going to rollover every year basically they have created a sitauatiom similar to you second contract in the NFL swhere once you have gotten playing time and proven you can play everyone of them will transfer to get some better deal because they can transfer anytime in any year at least once? Then after that you have them and you can make a run.So only the noble few or the ones that have such good deals will be your only starters to stay all 3/4/5 years at a program. Gonna need contracts and make the players employees in a few years to keep this rollover from happening because coaches are going to hate it. Especially one named Nick Saban.Gonna be a big dilemma on who you invest time in and coach up in programs. I see the smaller group of five and some power 5 becoming the feeder leagues to the SEC and Big 10 and a few other programs, and the SEC and Big Ten becoming the G-League for the NFL. Juco in 2 years is dead unless you can find a DT that had bad grades and got off a murder wrap.