The Mailbag, pres. by Whitney McNutt/Tommy Morgan Inc Realtors: Edition 169

It's time for The Mailbag, presented by Whitney McNutt of Tommy Morgan Inc. Realtors, Edition 169. I asked for your questions. You delivered. So here we go...

From North Tampa Rebel: How would you handicap (I know its way-to-early, totally unfair) the starting quarterback race? 50/50? Dart 75%?

I'd put all of my money on Dart. Let's put it that way. I think it will play out for a while and it will be a spring and fall camp story line, but I'd bet on Dart.

From dawsonreb: Neal,Over the last however many years that I have listened to the podcast and followed on rebelgrove, one of the things I have enjoyed is hearing your relationship with your kids, especially your trips with your son. I got a little choked up last week when you said that your trips are not as enticing to Carson as they once were. I have a 7 year old son, and we try to take a trip every year. We have already made a list of potential "man" trips this year. What is an unique trip that you would recommend (outside of favorite sports teams)? Things to do, where to stay, and what to eat?

Carson is 15 now. He's really, really locked into winning a starting spot on his high school team next fall. His summer is about running, lifting, getting faster, getting more explosive, adding muscle, getting better with his right foot (he's left-foot dominant), etc. Some of his hesitance for a trip, I've learned, is he's really frustrated with Major League Baseball. On a separate note, that sport is going to get really hurt with young people if there's a shortened season. He and I have talked about going to Colorado this summer and doing something different, like white-water rafting or something like that. We'll see. As they get older, schedules get more difficult to maneuver. Carson and I have just enjoyed going to cities and checking things out. We'll find some random restaurant that gets recommended by locals and go. We did that in Cincinnati this past summer and it led to the most fun day of our trip. Don't over-plan. Just have fun. Do what he likes to do. On that day, we slept in, worked out at the hotel, went to lunch and then decided to try to get into Cincinnati's MLS stadium. We couldn't, so we ended up getting a personal tour of Paul Brown Stadium, which was awesome. We played pool at the hotel, went to this phenomenal Mexican restaurant in the OTR district, walked to the Padres-Reds game and then watched Family Guy and American Dad on late-night television. It was one of the most fun, memorable days of my life. Just enjoy the time. Everyone says this, but it's really true: It goes so damn fast. We were driving back from his soccer practice in Tupelo last night, listening to the LSU-Ole Miss game and talking about colleges. He wants to start looking at campuses, just to put some thoughts into his mind. So do whatever, but just do something he wants to do. You'll never look back and regret spending that time together.

From hamslam12: Favorite athlete outside of major 3 sports (basketball, baseball, football) that you've watched in your lifetime?

The people that come to mind are Tiger Woods, Roger Federer and Wayne Gretzky. Carson would likely get angry with me for not mentioning some of the European soccer stars he loves to watch. Some of those guys are absolutely amazing.

From MTownReb: Have you considered the fact that getting guys out of the portal who have 2-3 years left actually promotes some long-term stability?Once they transfer here, they no longer have their “get out of jail free card”. Therefore, it’s a little more like the old days, and coaches don’t have to worry as much about those players transferring (they would have to sit out a year).Thoughts?

We've actually talked and written a lot about that very thing. Getting players who have multiple years of "team control" from the portal is likely the path to the highest level of success for Kiffin. He seems fully aware of that as well.

From chattreb: You and Chase mentioned that Lane was an out of the box type of hire that OM needed to try a couple of years ago. You have also mentioned that Lane’s recruiting strategy is out of the box and possibly risky. Due to the fact that OM has proved that they can not build networks like Bama and Georgia, nor can we spend A&M type NIL money, is this the type of out of the box strategy that you were referring to?

I didn't have that kind of foresight when I advocated for Ole Miss' hiring of Kiffin, but he has proven more adept at adjusting on the fly than I ever dreamed he'd be. I don't think this was his strategy two years ago, but the pandemic and NIL and the transfer portal have changed the game and he's adjusted accordingly.

From gorverebs18: Can you describe what’s happening at Auburn? I mean idk how Harsin makes it to August. Total ****show.

It's always been a volatile, political program, and what's happening now is what happens when a really bad fit is brought in after an unsuccessful coup. It's a disaster.

From Dub Junior: If the Football Gods told you the following things happened, what would you predict as the ceiling for Ole Miss in 2022?1. Zach Evans has 1,000 rushing yards and 250 receiving yards.2. Jackson Dart either leads or is second only in the SEC to Bryce Young in passing yards and passing TD's.3. Deion Smith becomes eligible by fall camp (and starts alongside Jalen Knox).4. The most points Ole Miss gives up on defense in a single game is 40 points.

I'd bet you went 10-2 again, losing to Alabama and then one of the second-half road games (LSU, Texas A&M, Arkansas). I'd bet no worse than 9-3 in that scenario.

From walnutreb: Have you thought of if/who you're gonna replace the Chance Campbell presence with? I think getting a transfer guy segment was really smart. Also, not a player but I think "Big Mike" would be a big hit with the Rebelgrovers

Yes. We're exploring several things right now. We have some really cool ideas. Now it's a matter of bringing those to fruition. I haven't thought about a show with "Big Mike," but that might be something to explore. The media landscape is changing. There are not many days that go by without us discussing it.

From Swag4Heisman: Are Will Wade or LSU under an NCAA investigation yet?

Here's my honest answer: I think so, but I think the NCAA's lack of teeth -- and subpoena power -- is an issue. I'll duck now. I have made my thoughts clear on this but that's what I hear and believe.

From walnutreb: Do you think John David Baker got a look at OC? You've sung his praise and Graham Harrel said he was essentially his co-oc, and he's definitely shown his worth recruiting. Kind of interesting that you'd hire Charlie Weiss Jr. over John David Baker, but at this point Kiffin has enough leverage to hire Aberdeen High's rifle coach and get the benefit of the doubt.

I still kind of expect him to have the co-OC title added to his resume. There's still an available spot. Maybe Kiffin is waiting for that. Aberdeen HS rifle is so good, by the way.

From Usp94: Does Kiffin getting, presumably, his qb for at least the next 2 seasons give him the ability to put the full court press on seriously getting in the game for Arch? Can he now, metaphorically , risk putting all of his eggs in that one basket now?

Here's a hot take: Landing Dart takes the pressure off Kiffin in terms of landing Manning. If he gets him, it's obviously great for Kiffin and Ole Miss. But if he doesn't, having Dart on campus puts some salve on that wound, at least in my opinion. Ole Miss is recruiting Manning hard, but you can't make the kid come to you. And no, you can't put all your eggs in his basket. You have to have another quarterback if you can't land Manning.

From Kylethehoss: Who do you think will be the democratic and republican nominees for the 2024 presidential race?

I think the Democrats are going to be desperately seeking an alternative to Harris, but good luck with that. The Republicans have to pray Trump doesn't run. He motivates the left in ways no one else on Earth can. My guess today is DeSantis runs and wins in 2024.

From hattiesburg Reb: Wear a Cardinals jersey behind home plate during a playoff game actively cheering for the Cards or have dinner with the Insurgent professor?

That's easy. I don't like the Cardinals but I respect them. I don't like the Cardinals but I know they're for real. I don't like the Cardinals but there are things about the Cardinals I admire. Full stop.

From yankeenot: I’ve noticed that some recruiting services are now including average player Nil money alongside team rankings, ie Ole Miss 24k, by ON3. Can you speculate where these numbers come from since schools aren’t involved with the process of promising money? Also is this average indicative of just the players who’ve been promised an NIL deal or does it mean ever player on the roster is receiving some amount of NIL money?

Listen, I have a lot of respect for Shannon Terry and Bobby Burton. They've revolutionized this industry -- over and over and over. But the NIL valuation thing feels awfully pull-it-out-of-your-ass arbitrary. If you don't KNOW what players are getting -- and they don't -- how can you value it? But the hard-core recruiting fans (and that's their base) eat that up.

From gas.mask.bandit: Would you rather take a Randy Johnson fastball to the ribs, or run a slant route with Ray Lewis playing the middle of the field (pre-targeting rules)?

Today? I'd guess Johnson has lost a little off the heater, so I'd reluctantly go there. In their primes? Neither. Literally, either could kill you.

From jchmcl09: In 1941, Joe DiMaggio hit safely in 56 straight games. He struck out thirteen times (that's right 13 times!) over the entire season. Ted Williams hit .406 striking out 27 times. In 2021, there were 145 players who struck out over 100 times. As an example, Javy Baez struck out 184 times. Are we now at a point where baseball is becoming nothing but a Home Run Derby? What's wrong with just trying to put the ball in play when the batter has two strikes?

Pitching is different today. Everyone throws serious heat. Stringing three hits together is very hard. Plus, guys get bank for the long ball, so it's all about launch angles and such.

From TX via TN Rebel: Tim Weah had to sit out of a World Cup Qualifier for the USA Men's National Team in their match this weekend at Canada b/c he only had 1 shot and then got Covid... He's legal to play in France but Canada has continued their fear mongering. Will you consider writing a strongly worded letter to Canada to express your disappointment with their scaredy-cat mentality?

You know my thoughts on this by now. We've done so much damage to young people. So many lies were told. But the revolt is in full swing now. It's over. It ends by this summer. The left knows it has to end or November is a bloodbath of epic proportions. The theatrics like the one you list above are just insanity.

From Levi275: I’m reading one book each month of 2022. I read “The Obstacle is the Way” by Ryan Holiday in January. Any recommendations as I move forward into the year?

I should be following your lead. I'm way behind. I haven't read a book in months and I miss it. It feels like from mid-July to this past weekend was just nonstop work. Mentally, I'm fried. So I need to be taking recommendations from you, not vice-versa.

From M.O.B. Rebel: You hearing anything on Bru McCoy? Thanks, Neal.

I do think Ole Miss is researching McCoy's situation, as obviously, it would be highly scrutinized. Also, I think Ole Miss has to make sure he'd be eligible before going all-in on that situation. There's no doubt in my mind Ole Miss intends to add depth (plural) to the wide receiver room in the latter stages of the transfer portal.



From rebel psychologist: What causes you the greatest amount of stress and anxiety as it relates to your job? I have to believe social media and its ability to have anyone reach out to you directly with such negativity gets old. With the transfer portal and our (the consumer) desire to constantly be updated with news are we more annoying and needy than ever or about the same?

For me, the thing that gets me the most is the inability to put it down. It's the constant-ness of it. It's not being able to relax. It's going to exercise and wanting to keep your phone with you. It's going to your kid's basketball game, getting a call and having to post something on a message board and then being smart enough to know, deep down, that you just missed a chance to enjoy your family so that you could post something that could've waited 30 minutes while also knowing if someone else posts the same material in those 30 minutes, the people who don't like you will point out your failure to post that material before your competition did. It's maddening, but you get mad at yourself for falling victim to it. It is what it is, I suppose, but there's a degree of burnout that comes from that feeling of being incessantly "on." Are subscribers more "annoying?" No. Are they more "needy?" Somewhat. It's something I've got to get better at if I'm going to do something like this much longer, however. Constantly being "on" isn't healthy -- mentally or physically.

From TexanRebel: Can a walk-on get NIL money? Someone like Casey Kelly who is not on scholarship but has been a huge contributor could get NIL money and not have to use a scholarship.

Sure. However, the odds of him getting an NIL deal that would equal a scholarship are pretty slim, I'd guess.

From Ignatius9: Will there be a day where it is illegal to list ethnicity and gender on birth certificates and any application we currently have to fill out for any type service? I’m trying to understand the end game with all this.

I'm offended you'd even ask that. If you even look at me and assume my race and/or sex or sexual orientation, I will be offended. I'm offended that I might one day be offended. Apologize next week, but do it in a way that won't offend.

From Jasper AL Rebel: Who are your favorite players of all time in the traditional big 3 sports?

So I go back to my childhood, I suppose, like most do. In football, I loved Gary Fencik with the Bears. I loved Ronnie Lott with the 49ers. In baseball, obviously, it was Andre Dawson, Ryne Sandberg and Shawon Dunston, but I was a huge George Brett fan. In basketball, I cheered for the Lakers in the 80s. I loved Magic and Byron Scott and James Worthy and Kurt Rambis. Looking back, those were fun times.

From um010: how does the staf feel about Brandon Mack . I thought they were high on him when they got here in 2020

To my knowledge, they're still high on him. He had a foot injury that cost him all of last season.

From jmeesha: Do you think Woullard will be on the team this fall. I know he asks to be redshirted this year but I have not seen his name in the portal as of yet. He could be useful as a 4th back as he played a lot as a freshman. Just curious as to what you may have heard.

To my knowledge, yes, he's still on the roster and part of the plans. I think he'll have a difficult time getting many carries, but I would think he'd contribute on special teams. When people talk about the info lockdown, they think about recruiting, but really, that's not the issue. It's getting details on guys deep down the roster that is more of an issue.

From scottydj22: You guys mentioned the $20 sport bet on yesterdays podcast that won over 500k. If you were that guy, how tempted would you have been to take the "buy out" they usually offer on parleys when some of your games have already won and they would rather risk giving you partial payout instead of chance to lose it all. You would have take the buyout if it was over 100K right before the second game even started? What would you do in these situations?

Yeah, I'd have had to jump on that buyout. The odds were so astronomical. Getting anything for that $20 would've been too much to pass up.

From olemissflardaboy: Site traffic… did last 2 weeks beat HC search a few years ago?

I honestly don't know. Chase might could tell you, but I didn't go look. It was busy, and we're very appreciative, but sometimes, in the heat of it, I don't look at the analytics.

From coachnuke:You did not make it to a MAC football game at Buffalo. Would a ULM at Army football game this year make up for it?

Ole Miss plays LSU that day. Otherwise, I'd be in. West Point is on my bucket list.

From LM12: Any opinion on the new VHS renovations?